Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has returned to the tactics of inflammatory statements and provocations against Athens.

At a time when the political processes in Turkey after the court’s decision to sentence Ekrem Imamoglu to prison and deprive him of political rights are stormy and the Opposition has rallied to the side of the mayor of Istanbul, the Turkish president has decided to once again target Greece, advancing to new threats.

Erdogan reversed reality for the umpteenth time, and repeated his favorite phrase that “we may come suddenly one night”.

“Don’t mess with us. We have no quarrel with you in the Aegean.”

“They did some crazy things again in the Aegean. Of course, we also did what was necessary,” Erdogan added.

New threats with Tayfun missiles

The Turkish president, who whenever he is confronted with reactions inside the country, emits threats and rattles sabers, repeated the well-known insults and provocations against Greece.

Erdogan’s new statements were made after Turkey’s complaint that “Greek fighters harassed a NATO exercise”. The Turkish training exercise NEXUS ACE was not only not “NATO”, but also the NATO AWACS aircraft refused to cooperate, sources from the Greek Ministry of Defense pointed out for their part.

The Turkish president stressed that he has told officials to “do whatever is necessary if Greece continues to behave like this,” repeating his warning: “We may come suddenly one night.”

He did not fail to mention the ballistic missile test by Turkey, which – as he mentioned – scares Athens.

Erdogan’s open fronts

The Turkish president is faced with many open fronts and as the presidential elections approach, he is expected to escalate provocations against Greece, believing that this tactic can help him in his bid for re-election.

Inflation in Turkey, which has brought millions of households to their knees, is expected to be one of the most basic criteria for citizens as to whether they will vote for Erdogan again.

However, it is not the only “thorn” for Erdogan on the way to the polls. The operation of “silencing” and politically extermination of Ekrem Imamoglu seems to have backfired against the “sultan”.

The results of this court decision for a prison sentence and deprivation of civil rights, had the opposite results of what the Turkish president expected.

Thousands of people rallied to Imamoglu’s side, who made a leadership appearance by showing Erdogan that he could be the one to lead the Opposition in Turkey’s upcoming presidential election in 2023.