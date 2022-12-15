BriQ Properties has moved into its new privately owned offices, 260 sq.m. approx., on the 3rd floor of 3 Mitropoleos Street, in Syntagma Square, the very heart of Athens.

The company completely renovated the property and used environmentally friendly materials, double energy windows and low consumption lighting. The company also decided to eliminate all single-use plastics in its new offices.

The course of the company

BriQ Properties recently made known, according to the interim summary and consolidated statements of the period from January 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022, that rental income amounted to € 5.9 million. against € 4.4 million in the corresponding period last year, marking an increase of 34% due to the integration of revenues from logistics investments and, on the other hand, due to the reduction of the corresponding revenues of 2021 due to the mandatory measures of Covid-19.

Adjusted earnings before taxes, interest and depreciation (EBITDA) for the nine months of 2022 amounted to €4.3 million compared to €3.2 million in the corresponding period last year, while adjusted net earnings after taxes amounted to €3.5 million compared to € 2.5 million in the corresponding period last year, marking an increase of 40%.