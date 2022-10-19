The three arrested accused of raping the 12-year-old girl from Sepolia are to face the case investigator today.

So far three people have have been remanded to prison. These are: 53-year-old Ilias Michos, the 42-year-old Giannis Sofianidis and the 37-year-old mother of the little girl, who on Monday after her statement to the investigator was remanded in custody.

The three who will testify today are people who have not previously concerned the authorities, people next door, who are accused of sexually abusing a small child of only 12 years.

The profile of the three being arraigned

The first is a 33-year-old, pharmacy employee, single and facing the charge of sexual intercourse with a minor. The defendant categorically denies the acts attributed to him, while according to information he will claim today before the investigator that he was twice with the 12-year-old but never had sexual contact with her. In fact, according to his lawyer, he is depressed and does not have the mental capacity to distinguish a 12-year-old from a 17-year-old. As he testified to the police shortly after his arrest, he booked the dates through chat on an online dating site.

The second is a 36-year-old administrative employee at Metaxa Hospital. The 36-year-old, who is also single, is facing the charge of sexual intercourse with a minor for pay, while the minor allegedly recognized him through photos shown to her by the police in her second statement last Wednesday. He too allegedly initiated contact with the girl via online dating site chat.

The third is a 34-year-old man from Pagrati, who is accused of raping the girl at least twice for pay. He too is single and runs a family business. The 34-year-old was allegedly chatting and making appointments with the 12-year-old through the same chat as the rest of the defendants.