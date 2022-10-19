The first of six used but upgraded Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) provided from German army reserves arrived on Monday in Greece, according to a national defense general staff announcement.

The specific IFVs are being supplied to Greece to replace the Soviet-era BMP-1 IFVs operated by the Hellenic Army. The BMP-1s will reportedly be transferred to Ukraine, as the latter’s military is familiar with the specific equipment and operates the model on the battlefront.

The transfer of more German-made Marder 1A3s will continue over the coming period, the announcement added.