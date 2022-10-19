The specific IFVs are being supplied to Greece to replace the Soviet-era BMP-1 IFVs operated by the Hellenic Army

The first of six used but upgraded Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) provided from German army reserves arrived on Monday in Greece, according to a national defense general staff announcement.

The specific IFVs are being supplied to Greece to replace the Soviet-era BMP-1 IFVs operated by the Hellenic Army. The BMP-1s will reportedly be transferred to Ukraine, as the latter’s military is familiar with the specific equipment and operates the model on the battlefront.

The transfer of more German-made Marder 1A3s will continue over the coming period, the announcement added.

Ακολουθήστε το in.grστο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις
Δείτε όλες τις τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr