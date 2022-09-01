Με… δράστη τον Καρβάλιο ο οποίος κατάφερε να στείλει την μπάλα στα δίχτυα στο 98′, η Λίβερπουλ κατάφερε να επικρατήσει με ανατροπή (2-1) επί της Νιουκαστλ αποφεύγοντας έτσι μια νέα γκέλα στον «μαραθώνιο» της Premier League.

Η εξέλιξη που πήρε η αναμέτρηση σκόρπισε ντελίριο ενθουσιασμού στις τάξεις των οπαδών των «Reds», στους οποίους όπως φαίνεται ανήκει και ο νέος γκάρντ του Ολυμπιακού, Τζορτζ Πάπας.

Ο 24χρονος Αμερικάνος έδωσε… ρέστα στο twitter μην μπορώντας να κρύψει τον ενθουσιασμό του για την νίκη της ομάδας του Κώστα Τσιμίκα.

I’m trying to trying optimistic… but after tonight’s performance I am very concerned with Liverpool — george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022

I love Luis Diaz fire… but he spends more time on the floor than standing up — george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022

CARVALHO!!!!!!!!!! — george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022

IM GOING CRAZY! LIVERPOOL! I’m still concerned btw… but 3 points 😮‍💨 — george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022

Carvahlo is eating for free all week — george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022

I have a new appreciation for Thiago… if we can hold it down until he gets back I have faith. Along with Jota’s return. — george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022

3 points is 3 points. But Liverpool can’t put up 9 goals and follow up with a performance like this… very careless and not decisive enough in attacking positions — george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022

Trent is a special talent… but he needs to take the next step from young up and comer to solidified star — george papas (@gpapas35) August 31, 2022