Η Λίβερπουλ κατάφερε να πάρει το τρίποντο στο 98′ κόντρα στη Νιούκαστλ, με τον νέο γκαρντ του Ολυμπιακού, Τζορτζ Πάπας να μην μπορεί να συγκρατήσει την χαρά του…

Με… δράστη τον Καρβάλιο ο οποίος κατάφερε να στείλει την μπάλα στα δίχτυα στο 98′, η Λίβερπουλ κατάφερε να επικρατήσει με ανατροπή (2-1) επί της Νιουκαστλ αποφεύγοντας έτσι μια νέα γκέλα στον «μαραθώνιο» της Premier League.

Η εξέλιξη που πήρε η αναμέτρηση σκόρπισε ντελίριο ενθουσιασμού στις τάξεις των οπαδών των «Reds», στους οποίους όπως φαίνεται ανήκει και ο νέος γκάρντ του Ολυμπιακού, Τζορτζ Πάπας.

Ο 24χρονος Αμερικάνος έδωσε… ρέστα στο twitter μην μπορώντας να κρύψει τον ενθουσιασμό του για την νίκη της ομάδας του Κώστα Τσιμίκα.

