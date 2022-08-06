A 20-year Pakistani man wanted in relation to the murder of a 17-year-old teen in the west Athens district of Peristeri this week was apprehended on Friday in the neighboring Republic of North Macedonia and returned to the country, Greek authorities announced on Saturday.

The suspect allegedly admitted to chocking the young woman to death in her residence during a quarrel, according to media reports citing statements by police. He was previously involved in a relationship with the victim.

Digital traces from the man’s mobile phone showed him heading to northern Greece, with other assessed information pointing to an attempt to flee the country, possibly for a destination in central Europe.

Authorities in North Macedonia located the suspect in a group of illegal immigrants just south of the capital of Skopje. He was taken into custody by Greek police at a border post on an outstanding arrest warrant.

No information has been given if the suspect had previously illegally entered Greece or if he was legally residing in the country.

The case attracted nationwide attention, as the homicide was yet another high-profile murder of a spouse, domestic partner or former girlfriend in the country over the past two years. The victim’s young age also generated heightened attention, with a nationwide manhunt conducted for the apprehension of the alleged perpetrator.