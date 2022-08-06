Greece’s trade deficit jumped 42.7 percent in June 2022, as the value of imports far exceeded that of exports, the Hellenic Statistical Authority (EL.STAT) announced on Friday.

Specifically, the value of import-arrivals totaled 8.262 billion euros in June 2022, up 53.5 percent from the corresponding month last year, June 2021. Excluding oil products imports, the deficit rose by 25.6 percent, while if excluding oil products and vessel imports, then it rose by 25.7 percent.

The value of export-deliveries totaled 5.426 billion euros in June 2022, up 59.8 percent from June 2021 (excluding oil products exports, the figure rose by 24.1 percent, while if excluding oil products and vessel exports, it rose by 24.2 percent).

The trade deficit totaled 2.836 billion euros in June 2022, up 42.7 percent from June 2021. Again, if excluding oil products then it rose by 27.8 percent, while excluding oil products and vessels show a 28 percent rise.

In the first half of 2022, imports totaled 43.611 billion euros, up 51.1 percent from the same period last year. The value of exports totaled 26.017 billion euros in the January-June period, up 39.8 percent from the previous

The trade deficit reached 17.593 billion euros in the first six-month period, up 71.6 percent from H1 2021 (excluding oil product the deficit rose 50.3 percent, while excluding oil products and vessels, the deficit rose 50.1 percent).