A short time ago, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had a telephone conversation with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

According to a relevant announcement, during the phone call the prospects for deepening bilateral relations, as well as the challenges of climate change and the energy crisis, were discussed.

It is worth noting that the Emir of Qatar congratulated the Prime Minister for the reforms that the government has carried out, changing the image of the country.

The two leaders agreed to meet in the next period of time and exchange visits on both sides. After all, the Prime Minister accepted the invitation of His Highness the Emir of Qatar to visit the country.