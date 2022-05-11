The profits of electricity companies will be taxed at 90%, said Minister of Development and Investment Adonis Georgiadis.

“Whatever measures a government takes, when there is high inflation outside the borders, you will also have high inflation inside,” he told Parapolitika 90.1, while he then stressed that controls are being carried out and fines are being imposed.

Also, Mr. Georgiadis stated that the financial staff is considering all possibilities and noted that at the moment it is focused on increasing the disposable income of the citizens.

Profiteering

The minister then admitted that there are cases of scandal in the market, while for the disclosure of companies that make money, he clarified that in order to announce the name, the fine should be over 50,000 euros. In fact, he said that the surplus profits will be taxed at 90%.

Contacts with UAE

Mr. Georgiadis revealed that the trip to the United Arab Emirates “went extremely well”. In addition, he underlined that he has known for years the new US Ambassador to Athens, George Tsunis, about whom he spoke the best words.

Asked if SYRIZA would vote for the agreement with the US, he replied that “probably not”.

Samaras “performed excellently”

Mr. Georgiadis did not fail to comment on what was happening at the 14th regular congress of ND and stated that former PM Antonis Samaras “performed excellently” by taking a stand during hiw address and added that there is no internal party issue.

At the same time, the minister assessed that there is no issue of a dispute between the mayor of Athens Costas Bakogiannis and the Minister of Citizen Protection Takis Theodorikakos. He even said that during Theodorikakou he sees an improvement in the image of Athens.