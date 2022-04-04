The election of Professor Nancy Pouloudi as President of the International Association of Information Systems is of great value for the Greek scientific community and the Athens University of Economics and Business. Ms. Pouloudi is Chair of the Department of Management Science and Technology at the University of Economics and Business.

The International Association of Information Systems promotes knowledge and excellence in the practice and study of information systems. It is the leading professional association for individuals and organizations leading the research, teaching, practice and study of information systems worldwide.

The “helm” of the International Union of Information Systems will be taken over for the first time by a Greek scientist, while it is worth noting that Professor Nancy Pouloudi is the 3rd female President since 1994, the year of the founding of the Union, according to a relevant announcement.

As she stated “It is an exceptional honor to be elected President of AIS. My goal is to improve the scope and quality of the services that AIS offers to its members, taking into account the needs of colleagues from countries that are so far under-represented, strengthening ties with the business world and society, as well as undertaking innovative actions that will meet the needs of our time for digital and hybrid services. “My participation in decision-making at the international level is an additional opportunity to highlight internationally the particularly remarkable work of the Greek university community that studies the development, management and use of information systems.”

Professor Nancy Pouloudi was nominated by the competent committee for the nomination of AIS candidates and was elected after a vote by all members of the Union. Her term begins in September 2022, and lasts for three years, and during it she assumes the duties of President Elect, President (President), and Immediate Past President (Immediate Past President), the 1st, 2nd and 3rd year respectively.

Professor Nancy Pouloudi holds a degree in Informatics from the Athens University of Economics and Business (1991), a Master’s (1993) and Doctorate (1998) in Information Systems from the London School of Economics, where she studied with a scholarship from the State Scholarship Foundation (IKY).

She began her academic career as a Lecturer at Brunel University (1997-2001). In 2001 she was elected Assistant Professor at the University of Economics, in 2006 she was elected Associate Professor and in 2019 a First Level Professor. As part of her scientific work she has published more than 100 articles in scientific journals and international scientific conferences.

She is a member of the Editorial Board of the Journal of the Association for Information Systems (AIS), Information & Management, IT for Development, Health Policy & Technology, and the International Journal of Society, Information, Communication and Ethics. For a number of years he has served on the European Journal of Information Systems as Senior Associate Editor and on IT & People as Associate Editor.

She is a regular member of the steering committee of the European Conference on Information Systems (ECIS) and Mediterranean Conference on Information Systems (MCIS). In the period 2010-2013 she was a representative in the International Association of Information Systems of Europe – Middle East – Africa (Region 2). She has been the scientific director of e-business and e-government research projects for the Research Center of the University of Economics.

She is the Deputy Director of the Research Laboratory of Management Information Systems and Technologies (ISTLab). Her current research interests include information systems management and the study of organizational change and the strategic and social implications associated with information systems implementation. She has been awarded the 2016 Sandra Slaughter Service Award and the 2020 Technology Challenge Award of the International Association of Information Systems.