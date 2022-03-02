Ο δήμαρχος της πόλης Ζιτόμιρ επιβεβαίωσε την είδηση

Οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις βομβαρδίζουν κατοικημένη περιοχή κοντά σε δημόσιο νοσοκομείο της πόλης Ζιτόμιρ, στη βορειοδυτική Ουκρανία.

Την είδηση επιβεβαίωσε σε ένα βίντεο, που αναρτήθηκε στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, ο δήμαρχος του Ζιτόμιρ.

Σε άλλες αναρτήσεις αναφέρεται ότι από τους βομβαρδισμούς στο Ζιτόμιρ υπάρχουν δύο νεκροί, τρεις τραυματίες, καθώς και εγκλωβισμένοι στα συντρίμια σπιτιών.

Δέκα σπίτια καταστράφηκαν, τρία εκ των οποίων τυλίχθηκαν στις φλόγες.

