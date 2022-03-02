Οι ρωσικές δυνάμεις βομβαρδίζουν κατοικημένη περιοχή κοντά σε δημόσιο νοσοκομείο της πόλης Ζιτόμιρ, στη βορειοδυτική Ουκρανία.

Την είδηση επιβεβαίωσε σε ένα βίντεο, που αναρτήθηκε στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, ο δήμαρχος του Ζιτόμιρ.

According to information, one of the bombs hit an apartment building that was located near the state hospital. pic.twitter.com/Uzr8otpuiq

Σε άλλες αναρτήσεις αναφέρεται ότι από τους βομβαρδισμούς στο Ζιτόμιρ υπάρχουν δύο νεκροί, τρεις τραυματίες, καθώς και εγκλωβισμένοι στα συντρίμια σπιτιών.

Δέκα σπίτια καταστράφηκαν, τρία εκ των οποίων τυλίχθηκαν στις φλόγες.

The aftermath of the #Zhytomyr shelling:

search and rescue operation with

at least 2 dead, 3 injured, local news reports.

A number of people are trapped and emergencies services are working non-stop to locate them

10 houses were damaged, 3 of which caught on fire. #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/rmjA4W7O0p

