The number of single-day Covid-19 infections recorded on Tuesday in Greece reached 5,736 over the past 24 hours. Only seven cases were detected at border points.

The figure brings the number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in the country, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 1,012,659.

Additionally, 130 related fatalities were recorded on the day – a macabre single-day record – bringing the death toll to 19,475. In terms of the victims, 95.3 percent had an underlying condition or were aged above 70. The average age of the victims remained fixed at 78.

A total of 700 patients remained intubated in hospital ICUs. Their median age is 64 years, while 80.1 percent have an underlying condition or are above the age of 70. In terms of the latter, 568 (81.14 percent) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 132 (18.86 percent) are fully vaccinated.