Incoming Movement for Change (KINAL) leader Nikos Androulakis has reportedly picked MP Michalis Katrinis as leader of the party’s parliamentary group.

Androulakis is currently serving as a European Parliament deputy and his rivals in the party leadership election had depicted that as a shortcoming, as the party leader will not be a member of the parliamentary group until the next general election, which many expect will be a snap election in 2022.

As the leader of a parliamentary group is elected by its members, the decision of Androulakis, who is all-powerful in the party after defeating former PM George Papandreοu in a 68 percent landslide in the 12 December party leadership run-off, was considered certain to be adopted by the party’s MPs.

Katrinis has substantial parliamentary experience and a relationship of trust with Androulakis and was thus considered a “secure” choice to lead the parliamentary group.

Other key parliamentary group posts

Movement for Change MP and long-time PASOK minister Kostas Skandalidis is to remain in the post of the party’s first parliamentary representative.

MP Nadia Giannakopoulou was expected to be tapped as the other parliamentary representative, although there were contacts with Haris Kastanidis, who finished last in the first round of the leadership race with 2.94 percent of the vote.

Finally, Litsa Liakouli, who was a staunch supporter of Androulakis in the race, was expected to be appointed secretary of the parliamentary group, but the new leader will also appoint an alternate parliamentary group secretary.