Voting for the new leader of Movement for Change (KINAL) will be extended by an hour, the party’s voting committee decided on Sunday.

Voting centers will now shut down at 20:00 instead of 19:00, the committee said.

It added that to the present, 222,000 people have voted in Greece and 2,000 abroad.

According to an earlier announcement, the earliest results expected is for 15% of the vote no earlier than 22:00.

