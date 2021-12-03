On Thursday, the Minister of Tourism, Vassilis Kikilias, had a working meeting with the Minister of Shipping and Island Policy, Giannis Plakiotakis, at the Ministry of Tourism.

Mr. Kikilias informed Mr. Plakiotakis about the study of the Ministry of Tourism that will be completed in the coming days regarding the sustainable tourism development of Mykonos and Santorini.

Within the framework of their responsibilities, they agreed to coordinate the actions of the two Ministries, regarding the sustainable model of cruise development in Greece.

At the same time, the promotion of the underwater parks project was discussed with the aim of enhancing diving tourism, this special tourist product that brings added value to the country’s economy.

The two specific initiatives aim to extend the tourist season, to increase tourist traffic, to enhance economic development but also to protect the environment, the promotion and protection of underwater life.