The professor of Microbiology at the University of West Attica, Alkiviadis Vatopoulos, was in favor of extending the mandatory vaccination for those aged 50 and over, noting at the same time that we are probably going faster in the booster dose.

“Those who spare the rod of discipline hate their children”

“It is very likely that we will go faster than six months to the third dose… When exactly the booster dose of a vaccine is given depends on the dynamics of immunity from biological data, and the data of the epidemic. I think they have come to the conclusion that it is safe and right for the booster dose to be done a little earlier,” he commented speaking to the committee of experts.

Asked about the scenario that the government is allegedly considering for extending the obligation of vaccination from the age of 50, Mr. Vatopoulos told SKAI channel: “To do what is possible: Those who spare the rod of discipline hate their children.”

As concerns the Omicron variant

Commenting on the Omicron mutation, he said, “I’m not sure if it’s an extremely penetrating strain, but it’s not that important. more contagious we have to move with the logic that it is more contagious, after all we see it spreading “.

He reminded the statement of the president of EODY that a free self test will be given to all of us next week so that we can all do just before the holidays to identify as many cases as possible and to isolate so that we are ready for the holidays.

The three weapons

In addition, Mr. Vatopoulos suggested that, before we go to any festive gathering, a self-test should be performed on those who will go. “Vaccination, rapid test and personal protection measures are the 3 weapons that must be used.”

He also spoke of a lack of primary health care and public health services, a lack of a family doctor who could persuade about vaccinations.

“They are waiting for the special vaccines with the lowest dose for children 5 to 11 years old,” the professor added. “I hope we do not get to a mandatory test for vaccinated people to go indoors. Vaccinated persons can also get infected, but more lightly, of course, but the virus is recycled.