Four hotels belonging to the family of George Tsakiris, former president of the hotel chamber of Greece, joined the umbrella of the Brown hotels Hotel chain.

The agreement includes four hotels in Athens, while the one in Rhodes remains with the family. The four hotels in Athens are

-the MUSEUM hotel 4 * with a capacity of 79 rooms and 7 suites, located in Exarchia behind the National Archaeological Museum

-My Athens 3 * hotel, in Kerameikos with 55 rooms,

-the KUBIC smart hotel, 4 *, the first “smart” hotel in Greece, with a capacity of 56 rooms and finally

-the historic and upgraded to the category of 4 *, hotel PYTHAGORION, 56 rooms, whose structural renovation was completed at the end of 2020 and was expected to reopen on July 1.

Brown Hotels, created by the philhellene businessman Leon Avigad, is growing rapidly and focuses particularly on the traditional center of Athens, namely Omonia Square. Starting with the Brown Acropol and the neighboring DAVE Red Athens in the area of ​​Omonia, as well as the old La mirage which after its radical renovation will be called Lighthouse Athens, the historic Sans Rival in Liossia, a new hotel on Themistokleous Street and the recently Reconstructed hotel Villa Brown Ermou in Syntagma, will be an important entry into the Athens market.

At the same time, the chain marks its presence outside Athens with the launch within the summer, of Brown Beach Corinthia in Agioi Theodoroi and the completion of the reconstruction of a hotel in Pountazeza in the area of ​​Sounio with 179 rooms and suites.

The list of projects of brown hotels under implementation is long and ambitious, as it includes well-known out-of-order hotel properties such as Agiou Konstantinou Street (Old ILION Hotel), Evripidou Street, 82 Euripidou hotel, Acharnon Street , Sarri street in Psyrri, in Thessaloniki, the former hotel Vienna, as well as other properties that in the past had completely different uses. The goal of brown hotels is the operation, in a first phase of development, of 25 hotel units throughout Greece.