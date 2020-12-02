For laughter and tears, the referee in Velodrome, with Manzano inventing a penalty, which the VAR did not see either, putting the French team back in the game.

In the 54th minute, the referee of the match gave a penalty to Cisse’s marking to Thauvin and Payet from the spot made it 1-1.

The ace of Marseille executed the penalty, Sa fell from the other side and the home team equalized the game with the champions of Greece. This was the first goal for Villa Boas’ team in this year’s tournament.

We remind you that Olympiacos had opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with Camara.