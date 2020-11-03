View this post on Instagram

The time is now—»About Time: Fashion and Duration» is now on view. 🕰✨ ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ In honor of The Met’s 150th anniversary year, #MetAboutTime traces a century and a half of fashion—from 1870 to the present—along a disruptive timeline. Employing Henri Bergson’s concept of la durée (duration), the show explores how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate past, present, and future. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Virginia Woolf serves as the «ghost narrator» of the show, with quotes voiced in the exhibition by @merylstreep, @nicolekidman, and @juliannemoore. ⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Timed tickets are required for entrance to the Museum. In addition, a timed exhibition ticket is required for #MetAboutTime.⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 📲 Visit the link in bio to learn more and reserve tickets.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Psst—If you aren’t able to visit in person, you can pop in virtually tonight! Tune in at 6 pm for «Fall Into The Met,» featuring the premiere of our #MetAboutTime exhibition virtual tour led by the @metcostumeinstitute’s Andrew Bolton. Tap link in bio to register for the event.⁣⁣ #Met150 ⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ The exhibition is made possible by @LouisVuitton.⁣⁣⁣⁣ Corporate sponsorship is also provided by @CondeNast.⁣⁣