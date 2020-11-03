Οι φίλοι της μόδας μπορούν από χθες να επισκεφθούν την πολλά αναμενόμενη ετήσια έκθεση του The Costume Institute στο Metropolitan Museum of Art της Νέας Υόρκης.
Τα εισιτήρια επίσκεψης είναι για καθορισμένη ώρα και ο αριθμός των εκάστοτε επισκεπτών ανά ομάδα είναι, για λόγους τήρησης αποστάσεων ασφαλείας, περιορισμένος.
Η έκθεση «About Time: Fashion and Duration», την οποία σχεδίασε η Es Devlin, επρόκειτο να εγκαινιαστεί στις 7 Μαΐου και θα αποτελούσε μέρος των εκδηλώσεων για τα 150 χρόνια του Met, αλλά λόγω της πανδημίας αναβλήθηκε.
Σύμφωνα με όσα μεταδίδει το ΑΠΕ η έκθεση θα παραμείνει ανοιχτή στο κοινό έως τις 7 Φεβρουαρίου 2021 και ιχνηλατεί 150 χρόνια μόδας, από το 1870 έως σήμερα.
Φιλοξενούμενη στην αίθουσα εκθέσεων Iris and B. Gerald Cantor του Met, στην 5η Λεωφόρο, η έκθεση βασίζεται στην πρόσληψη από τον γάλλο φιλόσοφο του 20ού αιώνα Ανρί Μπεργκσόν της έννοιας του χρόνου ως διάρκεια, κάτι το οποίο είναι μετρήσιμο σε εικόνες αλλά που ποτέ δεν το προσλαμβάνουμε ως ολότητα.
Παρουσιάζεται ένα χρονολόγιο 124 δημιουργίες ενώ η ιδέα του Μπεργκσόν εξερευνάται και μέσα από κείμενα της Βιρτζίνια Γουλφ η οποία λειτουργεί ως «αφηγητής φάντασμα» της έκθεσης.
«H “About Time: Fashion and Duration” εξετάζει την εφήμερη φύση της μόδας, χρησιμοποιώντας φλασμπάκ και φαστ φόργουορντ για να αποκαλύψει ότι μπορεί να είναι και γραμμική και κυκλική» είπε ο διευθυντής του Met, Max Hollein.
«Η μόδα είναι μονίμως συνδεδεμένη με τον χρόνο» υπογράμμισε ο επιμελητής και υπεύθυνος του The Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton.
«Δεν αντανακλά και αντιπροσωπεύει μόνο το πνεύμα των διαφόρων εποχών, αλλά επίσης αλλάζει και εξελίσσεται με τις διάφορες εποχές, χρησιμεύοντας ως ένα εξαιρετικά ευαίσθητο και ακριβές ρολόι.
Μέσα από μια σειρά από χρονολόγια, η έκθεση χρησιμοποιεί την ιδέα της διάρκειας για να αναλύσει τις διακυμάνσεις της ιστορίας της τέχνης» πρόσθεσε.
The time is now—»About Time: Fashion and Duration» is now on view. In honor of The Met's 150th anniversary year, the show traces a century and a half of fashion—from 1870 to the present—along a disruptive timeline. Employing Henri Bergson's concept of la durée (duration), the show explores how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate past, present, and future. Virginia Woolf serves as the «ghost narrator» of the show, with quotes voiced in the exhibition by Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, and Julianne Moore. The exhibition is made possible by Louis Vuitton. Corporate sponsorship is also provided by Condé Nast.
The Costume Institute's spring 2020 exhibition "About Time: Fashion and Duration" opened May 7, 2020. The exhibition traces fashion from 1870 to today along a disruptive timeline, as part of the Met Museum's 150th anniversary celebration. Employing philosopher Henri Bergson's concept of la durée—time that flows, accumulates, and is indivisible—the show explores how clothes generate temporal associations that conflate the past, present, and future. The concept is also examined through the writings of Virginia Woolf, who serves as the "ghost narrator" of the exhibition. This exhibition is made possible by Louis Vuitton. Additional support is provided by Condé Nast. Photo: Surreal, David Bailey (British, born 1938), 1980; Photo © David Bailey