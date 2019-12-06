Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει σε ναυτική βάση στην Πενσοκόλα της Φλόριντα.
Οι πρώτες πληροφορίες αναφέρουν ότι στην ναυτική αεροπορική βάση υπάρχει ενεργός σκοπευτής. Η βάση έχει αποκλειστεί και όσοι βρίσκονται μέσα καλούνται να κατευθυνθούν σε καταφύγιο.
Ανεπιβεβαίωτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για πολλούς τραυματίες.
DEVELOPING: Reports of a shooting incident at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida panhandle, sheriff's office tells @NBCNews
— MSNBC (@MSNBC) December 6, 2019
#BREAKING: We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola.
More information to follow.
— U.S. Navy (@USNavy) December 6, 2019
Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said. The station employs more than 16,000 military personnel.
This is a developing story. https://t.co/tDgi8RLWob
— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 6, 2019