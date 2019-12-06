Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει σε ναυτική βάση στην Πενσοκόλα της Φλόριντα.

Οι πρώτες πληροφορίες αναφέρουν ότι στην ναυτική αεροπορική βάση υπάρχει ενεργός σκοπευτής. Η βάση έχει αποκλειστεί και όσοι βρίσκονται μέσα καλούνται να κατευθυνθούν σε καταφύγιο.

Ανεπιβεβαίωτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για πολλούς τραυματίες.

