Συναγερμός έχει σημάνει σε ναυτική βάση στην Πενσοκόλα της Φλόριντα.

Οι πρώτες πληροφορίες αναφέρουν ότι στην ναυτική αεροπορική βάση υπάρχει ενεργός σκοπευτής. Η βάση έχει αποκλειστεί και όσοι βρίσκονται μέσα καλούνται να κατευθυνθούν σε καταφύγιο.

Ανεπιβεβαίωτες πληροφορίες κάνουν λόγο για πολλούς τραυματίες.

#BREAKING : We are aware of reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Pensacola.

Authorities are responding to reports of a shooting at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said. The station employs more than 16,000 military personnel.

This is a developing story. https://t.co/tDgi8RLWob

— The New York Times (@nytimes) December 6, 2019