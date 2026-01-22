Πέμπτη 22 Ιανουαρίου 2026
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΙΡΑΝ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΒΕΝΕΖΟΥΕΛΑ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Growth Without Pay: Greece’s Lingering Wage Gap with Europe
English edition 22 Ιανουαρίου 2026 | 21:44

Growth Without Pay: Greece’s Lingering Wage Gap with Europe

The average hourly wage in Greece reached just 11.3 PPS in 2024, compared with 15.3 in Central and Eastern Europe and over 20 in the EU periphery.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Ευτυχία: Την κατακτάμε με μια πιο στωική και αποστασιοποιημένη στάση ζωής

Ευτυχία: Την κατακτάμε με μια πιο στωική και αποστασιοποιημένη στάση ζωής

Spotlight

More than eight years after Greece exited the bailout programs and despite the return of the economy to positive growth rates, wages continue to lag well behind European standards. Government responsibility is evident, as the reality on the ground contradicts the official narrative of broad-based recovery.

According to the 2025 interim report of the Labor Institute of the General Confederation of Greek Workers (GSEE), the economic rebound has not translated into a comparable rise in prosperity. Greece’s per capita GDP in purchasing power standards (PPS) rose from 65.5% of the EU average in 2019 to just 68.5% in 2024—an improvement of only three percentage points, compared with an 11-point gain in Bulgaria over the same period.

The data point to a pattern of structural divergence, where increases in output and GDP fail to result in higher wages or improved living conditions for workers.

The gap in prosperity between Greece and the EU remains stark. In real terms, per capita GDP stood at 17,210 euros in Greece in 2019, compared with 32,270 euros across the EU. By 2024, the difference still hovered around 14,600 euros. Despite the post-2021 recovery, the distance from the European average has not narrowed, underscoring the weak convergence dynamics.

In comparative terms, Greece trails most Eastern European countries. Its PPS level remains well below those of the Czech Republic (90.6%), Lithuania (87.5%), Estonia (79.0%) and Poland (78.4%), and is broadly on par only with Latvia (68.4%). Romania, at 77%, is clearly ahead, leaving Greece above only Bulgaria (65.9%).

Wage disparities are even more pronounced. In 2009, the average annual wage in Greece, adjusted for PPS, stood at 91.8% of the EU average. By 2019, this ratio had fallen to 61.2%, and in 2024 it declined further to 59.1%, despite nominal increases. The average hourly wage in Greece reached just 11.3 PPS in 2024, compared with 15.3 in Central and Eastern Europe and over 20 in the EU periphery.

Underpayment is widespread across sectors, including industry and services, even in areas where Greece has high employment concentration, such as retail, tourism and hospitality.

Meanwhile, from April 1 the minimum wage is set to rise again—the fifth increase to date. The government has pledged to lift the minimum wage to 950 euros over the current four-year term, a target that could be exceeded by 2027. Whether this will narrow Greece’s deep-rooted wage gap with Europe remains an open question.

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
World
Γροιλανδία: Τι γνωρίζουμε για το «πλαίσιο μελλοντικής συμφωνίας» του Τραμπ

Γροιλανδία: Τι γνωρίζουμε για το «πλαίσιο μελλοντικής συμφωνίας» του Τραμπ

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Ευτυχία: Την κατακτάμε με μια πιο στωική και αποστασιοποιημένη στάση ζωής

Ευτυχία: Την κατακτάμε με μια πιο στωική και αποστασιοποιημένη στάση ζωής

Economy
Εξαγωγές: Τι «καλάθι» κρατούν οι εξαγωγικές επιχειρήσεις για το 2026

Εξαγωγές: Τι «καλάθι» κρατούν οι εξαγωγικές επιχειρήσεις για το 2026

inWellness
inTown
English edition
UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets
English edition 22.01.26

UBS Sees Greek Banks as Undervalued, Raises Price Targets

According to UBS, Alpha Bank offers the strongest earnings-per-share growth but the lowest ROTE, while Eurobank stands out as an attractive regional growth story supported by successful acquisitions.

Σύνταξη
Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee
English edition 21.01.26

Consumer Protection Heads Approved by Committee

The Special Permanent Parliamentary Committee on Institutions and Transparency approved, by majority vote, the appointments of deputy governors, as well as the president and four members of the governing board, of the newly established Independent Authority for Consumer Protection and Market Oversight. Three deputy governors were nominated to the authority: Anna Stratinaki, responsible for the […]

Σύνταξη
Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe
English edition 18.01.26

Greece Pushes Energy Hub Role Linking Saudi Arabia to Europe

In a TV interview after a Riyadh visit, Greece’s energy minister outlined three strategic connectivity projects with Saudi Arabia, framed within EU energy policy, maritime decarbonization talks, and efforts to curb household power costs.

Σύνταξη
Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours
English edition 17.01.26

Greece: Winter Sales Bring Extended Sunday Shopping Hours

Special rules also apply to STOCK and OUTLET stores, which must clearly display the original price—crossed out—and the new reduced price, ensuring consumers can easily distinguish between the two.

Σύνταξη
Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026
English edition 08.01.26

Luxury Homes in Greece Face Tax Auctions in 2026

Greek tax authorities plan a new wave of property auctions, including villas and high-end homes in sought-after areas, as overdue tax debts climb to record levels and enforcement measures intensify.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Όσκαρ 2026: Βαμπίρ με ιστορικό ρεκόρ, σοκαριστικές απουσίες, απίθανες εκπλήξεις και ένα πουλέν στη δόξα τραβά
15 Μαρτίου 22.01.26

Όσκαρ 2026: Βαμπίρ με ιστορικό ρεκόρ, σοκαριστικές απουσίες, απίθανες εκπλήξεις και ένα πουλέν στη δόξα τραβά

Στα φετινά Όσκαρ, το Sinners του Ράιαν Κούγκλερ γράφει ιστορία και επιβεβαιώνει πως είναι η πιο σημαντική ταινία της χρονιάς για περισσότερους λόγους από τους προφανείς

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Οι καλύτερες και χειρότερες χώρες στην Ευρώπη για εταιρείες που θέλουν να προσλάβουν προσωπικό
Διεθνής Οικονομία 22.01.26

Οι καλύτερες και χειρότερες χώρες στην Ευρώπη για εταιρείες που θέλουν να προσλάβουν προσωπικό

Η Δανία, η Ελβετία και η Ιρλανδία πρωτοστατούν ως μερικές από τις πιο ελκυστικές χώρες για πρόσληψη προσωπικού στην Ευρώπη, χάρη στα ισχυρά οικοσυστήματα δεξιοτήτων, την υψηλή παραγωγικότητα και τους αξιόπιστους θεσμούς

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Reuters: Προσωρινή εφαρμογή της Mercosur παρά το «μπλόκο» – Ενόχληση της Γερμανίας για το «πάγωμα»
Από τον Μάρτιο 22.01.26

Σενάριο για προσωρινή εφαρμογή της Mercosur παρά το «μπλόκο» - Ενόχληση της Γερμανίας για το «πάγωμα»

Αναβρασμός στο μπλοκ των «27» καθώς η εμπορική συμφωνία-μαμούθ (Mercosur) παραπέμπεται στο Ευρωπαϊκό Δικαστήριο. Θα εφαρμοστεί προσωρινά από τον Μάρτιο δηλώνει διπλωμάτης της ΕΕ ενώ ο καγκελάριος Μερτς δεν κρύβει τη δυσαρέσκειά του για την απόφαση του Ευρωκοινοβουλίου.

Σύνταξη
Θεσσαλονίκη: Ταυτοποιήθηκαν τα στοιχεία άλλων 10 μελών εγκληματικής οργάνωσης που έκλεβε αυτοκίνητα και τα πουλούσε
Ελλάδα 22.01.26

Θεσσαλονίκη: Ταυτοποιήθηκαν τα στοιχεία άλλων 10 μελών εγκληματικής οργάνωσης που έκλεβε αυτοκίνητα και τα πουλούσε

Τα 11 κλεμμένα οχήματα από Θεσσαλονίκη και Αττική εντοπίσθηκαν σε διάφορες περιοχές της Ελλάδος και αφού κατασχέθηκαν, στη συνέχεια αποδόθηκαν στους νόμιμους ιδιοκτήτες τους

Σύνταξη
Αυστρία: Σε εξέλιξη η δίκη του αξιωματικού των μυστικών υπηρεσιών που κατηγορείται για ρωσική κατασκοπεία
Κόσμος 22.01.26

Αυστρία: Σε εξέλιξη η δίκη του αξιωματικού των μυστικών υπηρεσιών που κατηγορείται για ρωσική κατασκοπεία

Στις 22 Ιανουαρίου άρχισε στην Αυστρία η δίκη του Έγκιστο Οτ, ο οποίος κατηγορείται ότι συνεργάστηκε με ρωσικά δίκτυα κατασκοπείας και διέρρευσε ευαίσθητες κρατικές πληροφορίες

Σύνταξη
Βέλγιο: Έξι τραυματίες στην Αμβέρσα σε επίθεση με μαχαίρι – Οι δύο σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση
Κόσμος 22.01.26

Βέλγιο: Έξι τραυματίες στην Αμβέρσα σε επίθεση με μαχαίρι – Οι δύο σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση

Επίθεση με μαχαίρι από περισσότερους από έναν δράστες σημειώθηκε στην Αμβέρσα, στο Βέλγιο, με τις μέχρι στιγμής πληροφορίες να κάνουν λόγο για έξι τραυματίες

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Ιράν: Διάγγελμα του προέδρου Πεζεσκιάν με αφορμή τις πολύνεκρες διαδηλώσεις
Ανάληψη ευθύνης 22.01.26

Ιράν: Διάγγελμα του προέδρου Πεζεσκιάν με αφορμή τις πολύνεκρες διαδηλώσεις

Ο πρόεδρος του Ιράν Μασούντ Πεζεσκιάν προέβη σε διάγγελμα με το οποίο δίνει την θέση του Ιράν για τις αιματηρές διαδηλώσεις επιβεβαιώνοντας «σχεδόν 3.000 θανάτους».

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Αλβανία: Το κοινοβούλιο ενέκρινε τη συμμετοχή της χώρας στο «Συμβούλιο Ειρήνης» για τη Γάζα
Οι δηλώσεις Ράμα 22.01.26

Τη συμμετοχή της Αλβανίας στο «Συμβούλιο Ειρήνης» για τη Γάζα ενέκρινε το κοινοβούλιο της χώρας

Ο Έντι Ράμα υποστήριξε ότι η συμμετοχή της Αλβανίας στο «Συμβούλιο Ειρήνης» διασφαλίζει ότι η χώρα θα παραμείνει «στο τραπέζι» της διεθνούς διπλωματίας

Σύνταξη
Ο Τραμπ κατέθεσε αγωγή σε βάρος της JPMorgan Chase και ζητά 5 δισ. αποζημίωση
Κόσμος 22.01.26

Ο Τραμπ κατέθεσε αγωγή σε βάρος της JPMorgan Chase και ζητά 5 δισ. αποζημίωση

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ υποστηρίζει ότι η τράπεζα έκλεισε τους λογαριασμούς του χωρίς να τον προειδοποιήσει εγκαίρως, τον Απρίλιο του 2021, τρεις μήνες μετά την επίθεση οπαδών του στο Καπιτώλιο

Σύνταξη
Μπαρτζώκας: «Παίξαμε καλή άμυνα και πήραμε μια σημαντική νίκη»
Μπάσκετ 22.01.26

Μπαρτζώκας: «Παίξαμε καλή άμυνα και πήραμε μια σημαντική νίκη»

Ο Γιώργος Μπαρτζώκας μετά την επικράτηση του Ολυμπιακού επί της Εφές με 74-68 υπογράμμισε τη σημασία της νίκης και παράλληλα, στάθηκε στην κακή εμφάνιση των Ερυθρόλευκων στο δεύτερο ημίχρονο.

Σύνταξη
Άνω Γλυφάδα: Παγίδες θανάτου μέσα στον αστικό ιστό – Το νερό θυμάται τη διαδρομή του
Πέτρες και λάσπη 22.01.26

Παγίδες θανάτου μέσα στον αστικό ιστό - Το νερό θυμάται τη διαδρομή του

Γιατί η κακοκαιρία «έπνιξε» την Άνω Γλυφάδα. Ο Δημήτρης Θεοδοσόπουλος, τοπογράφος και αγρονόμος μηχανικός, μιλά για όσα τραγικά συνέβησαν. Οι επιστήμονες του Εθνικού Αστεροσκοπείου Αθηνών αναλύουν τα δεδομένα.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Πέρασε από την Ελβετία η Λιόν (1-0), τέταρτη σερί νίκη για την Άστον Βίλα (1-0) – Η βαθμολογία του Europa League
Ποδόσφαιρο 22.01.26

Πέρασε από την Ελβετία η Λιόν (1-0), τέταρτη σερί νίκη για την Άστον Βίλα (1-0) – Η βαθμολογία του Europa League

Η Άστον Βίλα πέρασε με 1-0 από την Πόλη επί της Φενέρμπαχτσε και η Λιόν «καθάρισε» με 1-0 τη Γιουνγκ Μπόις στην Ελβετία. Πώς διαμορφώθηκε η βαθμολογία της League Phase του Europa League.

Σύνταξη
Γαλλία: Δεσμεύεται ότι δεν θα εγκαταλείψει τους Κούρδους της Συρίας – Επεισόδια σε διαδήλωση στη Μασσαλία
Τραυματίες 22.01.26

Το Παρίσι δεσμεύεται ότι δεν θα εγκαταλείψει τους Κούρδους της Συρίας - Επεισόδια σε διαδήλωση στη Μασσαλία

Στην Γαλλία, η κουρδική κοινότητα πολλαπλασίασε τις τελευταίες ημέρες τις διαδηλώσεις της, θεωρώντας ότι οι γαλλικές αρχές «την πρόδωσαν»

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Μπράγκα – Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ
Ποδόσφαιρο 22.01.26

LIVE: Μπράγκα – Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ

LIVE: Μπράγκα – Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Μπράγκα – Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ για την 7η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Europa League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ουτρέχτη – Γκενκ
Ποδόσφαιρο 22.01.26

LIVE: Ουτρέχτη – Γκενκ

LIVE: Ουτρέχτη – Γκενκ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ουτρέχτη – Γκενκ για την 7η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Europa League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ρόμα – Στουτγκάρδη
Ποδόσφαιρο 22.01.26

LIVE: Ρόμα – Στουτγκάρδη

LIVE: Ρόμα – Στουτγκάρδη. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ρόμα – Στουτγκάρδη για την 7η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Europa League.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Τα credits των οίκων στην Πειραιώς, τι ετοιμάζει ο Μαζαράκης στην Εθνική Ασφαλιστική, «γράφει» νέα deals η Βρεττού, συνεχίζονται τα «παιχνίδια» με το καλώδιο

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Κοινωνική κατοικία 2026: Ποιοι θα πάρουν διαμερίσματα, ποιοι επιδότηση και πώς θα αλλάξει η αγορά στέγης

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Η επανάσταση της Gen Z: Η νεολαία που «έβαλε φωτιά» στον πλανήτη το 2025

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Ο ξεχασμένος Ιρλανδός: Ο Μικ Μίνι έθαψε τον εαυτό του ζωντανό για 61 ημέρες αναζητώντας φήμη και χρήμα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Γκρίζα μαλλιά: Σημάδι ότι το σώμα προσπαθεί να αποφύγει έναν θανατηφόρο καρκίνο;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Πώς η τεχνολογία διαμορφώνει την ανάπτυξη των παιδιών;

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 22 Ιανουαρίου 2026
Απόρρητο