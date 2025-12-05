Brussels Signals ‘No More Studies Needed’ for Greece–Cyprus Power Link

The European Commission’s Energy Commissioner, Dan Jοrgensen, has sent a clear and unmistakable message regarding the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), the electricity cable linking Greece and Cyprus: no new studies are required for the project to move forward.

According to a report published Thursday, Dec. 4, by Phileleftheros, Jοrgensen responded to a question from DISY and European People’s Party MEP Michalis Hadjipantela about whether the Commission planned to conduct a fresh cost–benefit analysis of the GSI.

The Commissioner explained that such an analysis is carried out only during the process of applying for Project of Common Interest (PCI) status—an application the GSI has already successfully undergone.

He further emphasized that the project’s approval as a PCI confirms that its benefits outweigh its costs. As for publishing a viability assessment, Jοrgensen underscored that this is not possible, since the documents may contain confidential information.

What Jοrgensen’s remarks mean for the project’s trajectory

The Commissioner reiterated that the Greece–Cyprus electricity link remains a strategic priority for the European Commission. His remarks are widely seen as a pointed signal to both Athens and Nicosia: it is time to accelerate the project.

This comes against the backdrop of a joint statement by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who had argued for updating the project’s data in view of potential investor participation in the GSI.

Their stance prompted speculation that the two leaders were, in effect, pushing the project further down the road—an assessment voiced by diplomatic sources who suggested the aim may have been to ease bilateral tensions until conditions became more favorable.

The interconnection project is now formally under ADMIE’s oversight, with several technical arrangements still pending. Both countries also remain wary of geopolitical complications, particularly given Turkey’s negative—and at times openly hostile—position toward the initiative.

Jοrgensen’s categorical response may now increase pressure on Greece and Cyprus to resolve outstanding regulatory issues without delay.

A key meeting in Brussels

According to sources, a crucial meeting has been scheduled in Brussels for December 15, bringing together Commissioner Jοrgensen, Greek Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou, and Cyprus’s Minister of Energy, Industry and Commerce George Papanastasiou.

Officials familiar with the matter say this meeting could represent a pivotal milestone for the future of the Greece–Cyprus electricity interconnection, potentially determining the project’s pace and direction in the months ahead.