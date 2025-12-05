Παρασκευή 05 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
05.12.2025 | 14:53
Ένας νεκρός και τρεις τραυματίες μετά από ταραχές στους δρόμους της Γλασκώβης
Σημαντική είδηση:
05.12.2025 | 10:12
Ήχησε το 112 στην περιοχή «Ποντιακά» Ελευσίνας - Πιθανή υπερχείλιση του ποταμού
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΑΓΡΟΤΕΣ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
Brussels Signals ‘No More Studies Needed’ for Greece–Cyprus Power Link
English edition 05 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 13:42

Brussels Signals ‘No More Studies Needed’ for Greece–Cyprus Power Link

European Commission’s Energy Commissioner emphasized that the project’s approval as a PCI confirms that its benefits outweigh its costs.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Πίστεψέ το! Έτσι θα «ξεκολλήσεις» από τα social

Πίστεψέ το! Έτσι θα «ξεκολλήσεις» από τα social

Spotlight

The European Commission’s Energy Commissioner, Dan Jοrgensen, has sent a clear and unmistakable message regarding the Great Sea Interconnector (GSI), the electricity cable linking Greece and Cyprus: no new studies are required for the project to move forward.

According to a report published Thursday, Dec. 4, by Phileleftheros, Jοrgensen responded to a question from DISY and European People’s Party MEP Michalis Hadjipantela about whether the Commission planned to conduct a fresh cost–benefit analysis of the GSI.

The Commissioner explained that such an analysis is carried out only during the process of applying for Project of Common Interest (PCI) status—an application the GSI has already successfully undergone.

He further emphasized that the project’s approval as a PCI confirms that its benefits outweigh its costs. As for publishing a viability assessment, Jοrgensen underscored that this is not possible, since the documents may contain confidential information.

What Jοrgensen’s remarks mean for the project’s trajectory

The Commissioner reiterated that the Greece–Cyprus electricity link remains a strategic priority for the European Commission. His remarks are widely seen as a pointed signal to both Athens and Nicosia: it is time to accelerate the project.

This comes against the backdrop of a joint statement by Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, who had argued for updating the project’s data in view of potential investor participation in the GSI.

Their stance prompted speculation that the two leaders were, in effect, pushing the project further down the road—an assessment voiced by diplomatic sources who suggested the aim may have been to ease bilateral tensions until conditions became more favorable.

The interconnection project is now formally under ADMIE’s oversight, with several technical arrangements still pending. Both countries also remain wary of geopolitical complications, particularly given Turkey’s negative—and at times openly hostile—position toward the initiative.
Jοrgensen’s categorical response may now increase pressure on Greece and Cyprus to resolve outstanding regulatory issues without delay.

A key meeting in Brussels

According to sources, a crucial meeting has been scheduled in Brussels for December 15, bringing together Commissioner Jοrgensen, Greek Environment and Energy Minister Stavros Papastavrou, and Cyprus’s Minister of Energy, Industry and Commerce George Papanastasiou.

Officials familiar with the matter say this meeting could represent a pivotal milestone for the future of the Greece–Cyprus electricity interconnection, potentially determining the project’s pace and direction in the months ahead.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Markets
Bank of America (BofA): Οι κίνδυνοι στην παγκόσμια οικονομία το 2026

Bank of America (BofA): Οι κίνδυνοι στην παγκόσμια οικονομία το 2026

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Πίστεψέ το! Έτσι θα «ξεκολλήσεις» από τα social

Πίστεψέ το! Έτσι θα «ξεκολλήσεις» από τα social

Macro
Ελληνική οικονομία: Στο 2% η ανάπτυξη το γ’ τρίμηνο

Ελληνική οικονομία: Στο 2% η ανάπτυξη το γ’ τρίμηνο

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Greece Extends Social Tourism Program for 2025–2026
English edition 03.12.25

Greece Extends Social Tourism Program for 2025–2026

Greece has extended its Social Tourism program through June 2026, offering subsidized holidays, expanded stay durations, and increased funding for select regions, with updated benefits for both workers and unemployed beneficiaries

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Receive €500 Million in Payments This Week
English edition 03.12.25

Greek Farmers to Receive €500 Million in Payments This Week

Agriculture Minister Konstantinos Tsiaras announced nearly €500 million in payments to farmers, along with a series of upcoming subsidies, compensation packages and energy support measures as the government seeks to ease pressure on the sector

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas
English edition 01.12.25

Greek Farmers to Continue Protests Through Christmas

Farmers across Greece stage road blockades over unpaid subsidies, sending messages to the government while tensions rise with authorities and new protests are planned nationwide

Σύνταξη
Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU
English edition 01.12.25

Housing Inequality Widens Across the EU

In 2024, almost 10% of urban dwellers lived in households spending more than 40% of their income on housing — a burden most acute in Greece and Denmark.

Σύνταξη
JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026
English edition 27.11.25

JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026

JP Morgan estimates that Greece has recorded significant progress in fiscal consolidation since the financial crisis, noting the country’s economy is slightly “overpriced” in the context of its investment model

Σύνταξη
Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens
English edition 24.11.25

Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens

The government launched a €600 million support package, starting with a permanent €250 allowance for 1.4 million eligible beneficiaries, followed by additional payments—including rent refunds—later this week.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Γαλλία: Πατέρας βίαζε την κόρη του και απέκτησε μαζί της τρία παιδιά
Στη Γαλλία 05.12.25

Φρίκη: Πατέρας βίαζε την κόρη του και απέκτησε μαζί της τρία παιδιά

Σοκ προκαλεί στη Γαλλία η νέα υπόθεση βιασμού και κακοποίησης από πατέρα, σε βάρος των παιδιών του - Ανάγκαζε τον 11χρονο γιο και εγγονό του να έχει σεξουαλικές σχέσεις με τη μητέρα του

Σύνταξη
Δώρο Χριστουγέννων: Νωρίτερα φέτος – Υπολογισμός και δικαιούχοι – Τι να κάνετε αν δεν το λάβετε
Ειδικές κατηγορίες 05.12.25

Νωρίτερα φέτος το δώρο Χριστουγέννων - Υπολογισμός και δικαιούχοι - Τι να κάνετε αν δεν το λάβετε

Οι εργοδότες είναι υποχρεωμένοι να καταβάλουν δώρο Χριστουγέννων έως την Παρασκευή 19 Δεκεμβρίου - Διαφορετικά, οι εργαζόμενοι έχουν το δικαίωμα να προσφύγουν στην Επιθεώρηση Εργασίας

Σύνταξη
Την επόμενη εβδομάδα στη Θεσσαλονίκη για τον ΠΑΟΚ ο Ζαφείρης
Ποδόσφαιρο 05.12.25

Την επόμενη εβδομάδα στη Θεσσαλονίκη για τον ΠΑΟΚ ο Ζαφείρης

Αντίστροφη μέτρηση για την ενσωμάτωση του Χρήστου Ζαφείρη στον ΠΑΟΚ, αφού ο διεθνής χαφ ολοκληρώνει τις υποχρεώσεις του με τη Σλάβια Πράγας και ετοιμάζεται για μόνιμη εγκατάσταση στη Θεσσαλονίκη.

Σύνταξη
EE: Σύγκρουση για τα παγωμένα ρωσικά περιουσιακά στοιχεία – Η στάση του Βελγίου, πολιορκητικός κριός ο Μερτς
Ο φόβος του Βερολίνου 05.12.25

EE: Σύγκρουση για τα παγωμένα ρωσικά περιουσιακά στοιχεία - Η στάση του Βελγίου, πολιορκητικός κριός ο Μερτς

Φρίντριχ Μερτς, Μπαρτ Ντε Βέβερ και Ούρσουλα φον ντερ Λάιεν θα δειπνήσουν στις Βρυξέλλες και θα συζητήσουν για το σχέδιο της ΕΕ σχετικά με το λεγόμενο δάνειο αποζημιώσεων στην Ουκρανία

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Η ΚΝΕ για τα 17 χρόνια από τη δολοφονία Γρηγορόπουλου
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 05.12.25

Η ΚΝΕ για τα 17 χρόνια από τη δολοφονία Γρηγορόπουλου

Να υψωθεί τείχος αγώνα απέναντι στην καταστολή και το σάπιο σύστημα της εκμετάλλευσης», αναφέρει σε ανακοίνωση του το Γραφείο Τύπου του ΚΣ της ΚΝΕ για τη συμπλήρωση 17 χρόνων από τη δολοφονία του Αλέξη Γρηγορόπουλου

Σύνταξη
Μπράιτον: Εκτός για μήνες ο Τζίμας
Ποδόσφαιρο 05.12.25

Μπράιτον: Εκτός για μήνες ο Τζίμας

O προπονητής της Μπράιτον επιβεβαίωσε τα άσχημα μαντάτα για τον Στέφανο Τζίμα, ο οποίος θα απουσιάσει για αρκετό διάστημα μετά τον τραυματισμό του.

Σύνταξη
Χρόνος, φθορά, αμφισβήτηση, φιλοσοφία: Ο εικαστικός κόσμος της Λυδίας Δαμπασίνα είναι φτιαγμένος από ερωτήματα
Art 05.12.25

Χρόνος, φθορά, αμφισβήτηση, φιλοσοφία: Ο εικαστικός κόσμος της Λυδίας Δαμπασίνα είναι φτιαγμένος από ερωτήματα

Η εικαστικός Λυδία Δαμπασίνα παρουσιάζει τη νέα της έκθεση με τίτλο Red Line, Κόκκινη γραμμή, Ligne rouge. Από τις 13 Δεκεμβρίου στη Δημοτική Πινακοθήκη Χανίων.

Σύνταξη
Ελβετικό φράγκο: Πότε αναμένεται η απόφαση του Αρείου Πάγου για τα δάνεια – Τι υποστήριξαν οι δύο πλευρές
200.000 δανειολήπτες 05.12.25

Πότε αναμένεται η απόφαση του Αρείου Πάγου για τα δάνεια σε ελβετικό φράγκο - Τι υποστήριξαν οι δύο πλευρές

Σύμφωνα με τους δανειολήπτες, ο Άρειος Πάγος μπορεί να δώσει λύση, ώστε τα δάνεια σε ελβετικό φράγκο και οι τόκοι αυτών να αποπληρωθούν σε ευρώ χωρίς το βάρος της ισοτιμίας

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Παγωνιά και… πλαστικό: Αυτά θα συναντήσει ο Ολυμπιακός στο Καζακστάν κόντρα στην Καϊράτ
Champions League 05.12.25

Παγωνιά και… πλαστικό: Αυτά θα συναντήσει ο Ολυμπιακός στο Καζακστάν κόντρα στην Καϊράτ

Ο Ολυμπιακός αντιμετωπίζει την Καϊράτ στο Καζακστάν την προσεχή εβδομάδα (9/12, 17:30) σε ένα ματς για το Champions League που θα διεξαχθεί κάτω από πολύ ιδιαίτερες συνθήκες.

Σύνταξη
«Ψυχοσεξουαλικό ποπ θρίλερ» – Η Αν Χάθαγουεϊ και η Μικαέλα Κόελ αναμετρώνται στο πρώτο τρέιλερ της επικής ταινίας Mother Mary
«Παράξενη, περίεργη ταινία» 05.12.25

«Ψυχοσεξουαλικό ποπ θρίλερ» - Η Αν Χάθαγουεϊ και η Μικαέλα Κόελ αναμετρώνται στο πρώτο τρέιλερ της επικής ταινίας Mother Mary

Η Αν Χάθαγουεϊ υποδύεται μια ποπ σταρ και η Μικαέλα Κόελ την αποξενωμένη σχεδιάστρια μόδας της στο πρώτο τρέιλερ της πολυαναμενόμενης δραματικής ταινίας Mother Mary.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Must Read
Οι 5 μετοχές που πήραν «φωτιά» στο ΧΑ, πίσω από την πόρτα του Mid Cap Conference και το ενδιαφέρον για ΑΕΜ και ΑΒΑΞ, το παρασκήνιο για ΑΔΜΗΕ, τι ετοιμάζει η Βρεττού, η αγανάκτηση του Θεοδωρόπουλου

Οι 5 μετοχές που πήραν «φωτιά» στο ΧΑ, πίσω από την πόρτα του Mid Cap Conference και το ενδιαφέρον για ΑΕΜ και ΑΒΑΞ, το παρασκήνιο για ΑΔΜΗΕ, τι ετοιμάζει η Βρεττού, η αγανάκτηση του Θεοδωρόπουλου

Προσωπικός Αριθμός: Τι πρέπει να ξέρετε πριν εκδώσετε τη νέα αστυνομική ταυτότητα

Προσωπικός Αριθμός: Τι πρέπει να ξέρετε πριν εκδώσετε τη νέα αστυνομική ταυτότητα

Η λειψυδρία απειλεί το Ιράν – Σενάρια ακόμη και για εκκένωση της Τεχεράνης

Η λειψυδρία απειλεί το Ιράν – Σενάρια ακόμη και για εκκένωση της Τεχεράνης

Κτηματολόγιο – Δασικοί Χάρτες: Ποιες είναι οι νέες ρυθμίσεις για τη διάσωση ιδιοκτησιών σε κίνδυνο

Κτηματολόγιο – Δασικοί Χάρτες: Ποιες είναι οι νέες ρυθμίσεις για τη διάσωση ιδιοκτησιών σε κίνδυνο

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Ο εγκέφαλος κυριολεκτικά πονάει από τις αρνητικές σκέψεις και την κακή διάθεση

Ο εγκέφαλος κυριολεκτικά πονάει από τις αρνητικές σκέψεις και την κακή διάθεση

Η συνέπεια είναι η μεγαλύτερη απόδειξη αγάπης για το παιδί

Η συνέπεια είναι η μεγαλύτερη απόδειξη αγάπης για το παιδί

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Παρασκευή 05 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο