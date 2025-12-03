Τετάρτη 03 Δεκεμβρίου 2025
Personal ID Numbers Extended to Minors and Greeks Abroad
03 Δεκεμβρίου 2025 | 14:54

Personal ID Numbers Extended to Minors and Greeks Abroad

Citizens living permanently abroad can obtain their number through Greek consulates, ensuring universal access to the new digital identity system.

Nearly 9.3 million Greek citizens now have a Personal Identification Number (PIN), which is readily accessible through the pa.gov.gr platform and visible in the Gov Wallet mobile app.

For minors, the number is issued automatically upon the creation of a tax identification number (AFM) or a social security number (AMKA), allowing parents to access their children’s information directly.

Citizens living permanently abroad can obtain their number through Greek consulates, ensuring universal access to the new digital identity system.

Who Has Not Received a Personal Number

According to the Secretary General for Digital Governance, individuals who do not possess either an AFM or AMKA are excluded from automatic issuance. For foreign nationals registered in migration records, a separate Personal Number for Foreign Registry is planned, enabling their full integration into the digital framework.

Data Protection and System Accuracy
Authorities emphasize that the Personal Identification Number does not grant access to third-party personal data and does not operate as a “super-code” for information retrieval. Still, some citizens have experienced delays or errors in their records, which are being corrected progressively.

The Personal Identification Number serves as a unique identifier for all interactions with the state, aiming to streamline both digital and in-person services, reduce reliance on multiple identification codes, and improve the accuracy of official registries.

Its use is strictly limited to transactions with public services and is designed to simplify administrative processes across the board.

Εργασιακά – Ασφαλιστικά
Αγορά εργασίας: Με τρεις ταχύτητες η Ελλάδα – Τετραήμερη εργασία, 13ωρο και νέες ΣΣΕ

Αγορά εργασίας: Με τρεις ταχύτητες η Ελλάδα – Τετραήμερη εργασία, 13ωρο και νέες ΣΣΕ

