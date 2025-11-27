Πέμπτη 27 Νοεμβρίου 2025
27.11.2025
Ανατράπηκε φορτηγό στη Λεωφόρο Σχιστού - Νεκρή μία γυναίκα
JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026
English edition 27 Νοεμβρίου 2025

JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026

JP Morgan estimates that Greece has recorded significant progress in fiscal consolidation since the financial crisis, noting the country’s economy is slightly “overpriced” in the context of its investment model

Spotlight

Greece has favourable financial and fiscal indicators, making it an attractive prospect for investors, according to the latest EuroCash 2026 Outlook from JP Morgan.

JP Morgan estimates that Greece has recorded significant progress in fiscal consolidation since the financial crisis. The U.S.-based international investment bank stresses that the country’s economy is slightly “overpriced” in the context of its investment model.

It adds, however, that this is not concerning, as it reflects expectations for a robust macroeconomic performance and the continued reduction of public debt.

Greece remains among the top picks for carry trade (investors borrowing capital at a lower interest rate to invest in assets with potentially higher returns) in 2026, the analysis notes, due to strong fundamentals and macroeconomic indicators, a stable political environment, and limited financing needs over the coming years.

The bank says the first half of 2026 will require a selective approach to carry trades within the eurozone, noting that yields are already low, which limits the scope for further meaningful spread compression.

As a result, carry strategies should be deployed strategically and carefully. Greece and Spain remain the bank’s preferred eurozone destinations for carry trades, while EU-level €-SSA issuance continues to be a top choice.

By contrast, JP Morgan sees the risk–reward profile for France, Italy and Belgium as unattractive, recommending active, tactical management of positions in those markets.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
World
English edition
Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens
English edition 24.11.25

Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens

The government launched a €600 million support package, starting with a permanent €250 allowance for 1.4 million eligible beneficiaries, followed by additional payments—including rent refunds—later this week.

Σύνταξη
Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact
English edition 17.11.25

Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact

Ukraine and Greece reached a wide-ranging seven-point agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s six-hour visit to Athens, covering ceasefire terms, security guarantees, energy cooperation, cyber resilience, reconstruction—and a new deal on maritime drones

Σύνταξη
Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs
English edition 17.11.25

Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs

Like the existing “blue” fixed-rate tariffs, the upcoming “red” tariffs are expected to remain an attractive refuge for households unsettled by the sharp swings in wholesale electricity prices over the past three months.

Σύνταξη
Thanksgiving: Αντζελίνα Τζολί και άλλοι σταρ το μποϊκοτάρουν. Γιατί; – «Συγκάλυψη γενοκτονίας, ματωμένη γιορτή» 
Πλυντήριο 27.11.25

Thanksgiving: Αντζελίνα Τζολί και άλλοι σταρ το μποϊκοτάρουν. Γιατί; – «Συγκάλυψη γενοκτονίας, ματωμένη γιορτή» 

Με αφορμή τους διάσημους που μποϊκοτάρουν την Ημέρα των Ευχαριστιών μια φιλική υπενθύμιση για την ωμή αλήθεια πίσω από το έθιμο του Thanksgiving

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Γαλλία: Το Λούβρο αυξάνει κατά 10 ευρώ την τιμή εισόδου για τους επισκέπτες εκτός Ευρώπης
Γαλλία 27.11.25

Το Λούβρο αυξάνει κατά 10 ευρώ την τιμή εισόδου για τους επισκέπτες εκτός Ευρώπης

Το Λούβρο, που βρίσκεται στο «μάτι του κυκλώνα» μετά τη θεαματική διάρρηξη της 19ης Οκτωβρίου, ελπίζει πως θα αντλήσει από αυτήν την αύξηση μεταξύ «15-20 εκατομμύρια ευρώ» τον χρόνο

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Γκενκ – Βασιλεία
Europa League 27.11.25

LIVE: Γκενκ – Βασιλεία

LIVE: Γκενκ – Βασιλεία. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Γκενκ – Βασιλεία, για την 5η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Europa League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Φιορεντίνα – ΑΕΚ
Conference League 27.11.25

LIVE: Φιορεντίνα – ΑΕΚ

LIVE: Φιορεντίνα – ΑΕΚ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Φιορεντίνα – ΑΕΚ, για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Conference League. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από Cosmote Sport 5.

Σύνταξη
Καραθανασόπουλος: Η κυβέρνηση προσπαθεί να ωραιοποιήσει την κατάσταση της οικονομίας στον προϋπολογισμό
ΚΚΕ 27.11.25

Καραθανασόπουλος: Η κυβέρνηση προσπαθεί να ωραιοποιήσει την κατάσταση της οικονομίας στον προϋπολογισμό

Ο βουλευτής του ΚΚΕ, Νίκος Καραθανασόπουλος, άσκησε σκληρή κριτική στην κυβέρνηση τοποθετούμενος στην Επιτροπή Οικονομικών Υποθέσεων για τον προϋπολογισμό του 2026

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Στρασμπούργκ – Κρίσταλ Πάλας
Conference League 27.11.25

LIVE: Στρασμπούργκ – Κρίσταλ Πάλας

LIVE: Στρασμπούργκ – Κρίσταλ Πάλας. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Στρασμπούργκ – Κρίσταλ Πάλας, για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Conference League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Στουρμ Γκρατς
Europa League 27.11.25

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Στουρμ Γκρατς

LIVE: Παναθηναϊκός – Στουρμ Γκρατς. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Παναθηναϊκός – Στουρμ Γκρατς, για την 5η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Europa League. Τηλεοπτική κάλυψη από Cosmote Sport 4.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Μάλμε
Europa League 27.11.25

LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Μάλμε

LIVE: Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Μάλμε. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 22:00 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ – Μάλμε, για την 5η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Europa League.

Σύνταξη
Πώς τα καπιμπάρα έχουν κατακτήσει το ίντερνετ και τον κόσμο
Super stars 27.11.25

Πώς τα καπιμπάρα έχουν κατακτήσει το ίντερνετ και τον κόσμο

Το καπιμπάρα είναι με διαφορά το τρωκτικό με τις καλύτερα PR από όλη την οικογένεια και έχει καταφέρει να υποκλίνεται όλο το ίντερνετ, χάρη στα σούπερ χαριτωμένα βίντεο από όλο τον κόσμο

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σημαντικό τρίποντο για την Ομόνοια (2-0), νίκες για Άλκμααρ (2-0) και Σλόβαν (2-1) – Η βαθμολογία του Conference League
Ποδόσφαιρο 27.11.25

Σημαντικό τρίποντο για την Ομόνοια (2-0), νίκες για Άλκμααρ (2-0) και Σλόβαν (2-1) – Η βαθμολογία του Conference League

Η Ομόνοια επικράτησε με 2-0 της Ντιναμό Κιέβου και πέτυχε την πρώτη της νίκη στη φετινή League Phase του Conference League – Τρίποντο για την Άλκμααρ με 2-0 και για την Σλόβαν με 2-1 – Τα αποτελέσματα, η βαθμολογία και το υπόλοιπο πρόγραμμα.

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΟΚ-Μπραν 1-1: «Έμφραγμα» στο 89’ για τους Θεσσαλονικείς
Ποδόσφαιρο 27.11.25

ΠΑΟΚ-Μπραν 1-1: «Έμφραγμα» στο 89’ για τους Θεσσαλονικείς

Τέλος στο σερί δυο νικών έβαλαν οι Νορβηγοί, καθώς ισοφάρισαν στο 89’. Ο ΠΑΟΚ έχασε τα αβγά και τα καλάθια, μετά το 80’. Στο 18’ ο Παβλένκα απέκρουσε πέναλτι, αποδοκιμάστηκε ο Τσάλοφ μετά τα πολλά λάθη

Σύνταξη
Κτηματολόγιο: Τι αλλάζει στις πολεοδομίες – Δεκατέσσερις ερωτήσεις και απαντήσεις
Κτηματολόγιο 27.11.25

Τι αλλάζει στις πολεοδομίες - Δεκατέσσερις ερωτήσεις και απαντήσεις

Η σχετική νομοθετική πρωτοβουλία παρουσιάστηκε στο Υπουργικό Συμβούλιο με κοινή ανακοίνωση από τους υπουργούς Σταύρο Παπασταύρου και Δημήτρη Παπαστεργίου και τον υφυπουργό Νίκο Ταγαρά

Σύνταξη
«Σταματήστε την οικοκτονία» – Παρέμβαση της Γκρέτα Τούνμπεργκ και άλλων ακτιβιστών στη Βενετία για την COP30
«Ασέβεια» 27.11.25

«Σταματήστε την οικοκτονία» – Παρέμβαση της Γκρέτα Τούνμπεργκ και άλλων ακτιβιστών στη Βενετία για την COP30

Η Γκρέτα Τούνμπεργκ και οι υπόλοιποι ακτιβιστές έβαλαν επίσης ένα πανό με τη φράση «Stop Ecocide» (Σταματήστε την οικοκτονία) στη γέφυρα Ριάλτο της Βενετίας.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Όλα έτοιμα για την συνάντηση Πάπα Λέοντα και του Οικουμενικού Πατριάρχη Βαρθολομαίου στη Νίκαια της Τουρκίας
1.700 χρόνια μετά 27.11.25

Όλα έτοιμα για την συνάντηση Πάπα Λέοντα και του Οικουμενικού Πατριάρχη Βαρθολομαίου στη Νίκαια της Τουρκίας

Ο Οικουμενικός Πατριάρχης Βαρθολομαίος και ο Πάπας Λέων βρίσκεται η από κοινού παρουσία τους στην Νίκαια για να τιμήσουν την επέτειο των 1.700 ετών από την Α΄ Οικουμενική Σύνοδο

Σύνταξη
Η Αυστραλία χαρακτήρισε «τρομοκρατική οργάνωση» τους Φρουρούς της Επανάστασης – Σφοδρή αντίδραση του Ιράν
Μαύρη λίστα 27.11.25

Η Αυστραλία χαρακτήρισε «τρομοκρατική οργάνωση» τους Φρουρούς της Επανάστασης – Σφοδρή αντίδραση του Ιράν

Η αυστραλιανή διπλωματία δήλωσε ότι η κυβέρνησή της χαρακτήρισε τους Φρουρούς ως «κρατικό χρηματοδότη της τρομοκρατίας» - Απορρίπτει τους ισχυρισμούς το Ιράν

Σύνταξη
Το FBI κάνει έφοδο σε σπίτια μετά την επίθεση κατά μελών της Εθνοφρουράς
Ουάσινγκτον 27.11.25

Το FBI κάνει έφοδο σε σπίτια μετά την επίθεση κατά μελών της Εθνοφρουράς

Ο ύποπτος Αφγανός που συνελήφθη για την επίθεση εναντίον της Εθνοφρουράς, συνεργαζόταν με τη CIA στο Αφγανιστάν και έφυγε το 2021 με τον αμερικανικό στρατό. Το FBI ερευνά το κίνητρο της επίθεσης

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
ΠΑΣΟΚ στον Π. Μαρινάκη: Λαγός τη φτέρη έσειε, κακό της κεφαλής του – Θα φέρετε τον Ξυλούρη στην Επιτροπή;
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 27.11.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ στον Π. Μαρινάκη: Λαγός τη φτέρη έσειε, κακό της κεφαλής του – Θα φέρετε τον Ξυλούρη στην Επιτροπή;

«Ο κ. Μαρινάκης θέλει να μας πείσει ότι δεν υπάρχει κουμπαριά της οικογένειας του πρωθυπουργού με την οικογένεια του 'Φραπέ' παρά τα αδιάψευστα στοιχεία», επιμένει το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Σύνταξη
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Αυξάνεται η πίεση στη ΝΔ – Εκνευρισμός Μαξίμου για τις αναφορές σε κουμπαριά Μητσοτάκη με τον «Φραπέ»
Πολιτική 27.11.25

ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Αυξάνεται η πίεση στη ΝΔ – Εκνευρισμός Μαξίμου για τις αναφορές σε κουμπαριά Μητσοτάκη με τον «Φραπέ»

Σκληρή αντιπαράθεση Μαξίμου - ΠΑΣΟΚ για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ. Εκνευρισμός για τις αναφορές σε κουμπαριά Μητσοτάκη με τον «Φραπέ». Αρνείται η ΝΔ το αίτημα για βίαιη προσαγωγή του στην Εξεταστική.

Ελένη Στεργίου
Ελένη Στεργίου
LIVE: Ομόνοια – Ντιναμό Κιέβου
Conference League 27.11.25

LIVE: Ομόνοια – Ντιναμό Κιέβου

LIVE: Ομόνοια – Ντιναμό Κιέβου. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Ομόνοια – Ντιναμό Κιέβου, για την 4η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Conference League.

Σύνταξη
Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο: Νέος νόμος διευκολύνει τον επαναπατρισμό αντικειμένων, αλλά το Βρετανικό Μουσείο εξαιρείται
«Ex gratia» 27.11.25

Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο: Νέος νόμος διευκολύνει τον επαναπατρισμό αντικειμένων, αλλά το Βρετανικό Μουσείο εξαιρείται

Το Υπουργείο Πολιτισμού του Ηνωμένου Βασιλείου επιβεβαίωσε ότι τα ιδρύματα που χρηματοδοτεί - όπως το Βρετανικό Μουσείο και η Εθνική Πινακοθήκη- θα εξαιρούνται από τη νέα νομοθεσία.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
