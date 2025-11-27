JP Morgan ‘Bullish’ on Greek Bonds in 2026

Greece has favourable financial and fiscal indicators, making it an attractive prospect for investors, according to the latest EuroCash 2026 Outlook from JP Morgan.

JP Morgan estimates that Greece has recorded significant progress in fiscal consolidation since the financial crisis. The U.S.-based international investment bank stresses that the country’s economy is slightly “overpriced” in the context of its investment model.

It adds, however, that this is not concerning, as it reflects expectations for a robust macroeconomic performance and the continued reduction of public debt.

Greece remains among the top picks for carry trade (investors borrowing capital at a lower interest rate to invest in assets with potentially higher returns) in 2026, the analysis notes, due to strong fundamentals and macroeconomic indicators, a stable political environment, and limited financing needs over the coming years.

The bank says the first half of 2026 will require a selective approach to carry trades within the eurozone, noting that yields are already low, which limits the scope for further meaningful spread compression.

As a result, carry strategies should be deployed strategically and carefully. Greece and Spain remain the bank’s preferred eurozone destinations for carry trades, while EU-level €-SSA issuance continues to be a top choice.

By contrast, JP Morgan sees the risk–reward profile for France, Italy and Belgium as unattractive, recommending active, tactical management of positions in those markets.

Source: tovima.com