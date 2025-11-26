Τετάρτη 26 Νοεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
26.11.2025 | 19:18
Μεγάλο μποτιλιάρισμα στους δρόμους της Αθήνας
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΥΠΟΚΛΟΠΕΣ
# ΒΟΡΙΖΙΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΔΗΜΟΣΚΟΠΗΣΗ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
Building on Sand: Greece’s Investment Growth Falls Short
English edition 26 Νοεμβρίου 2025 | 18:50

Building on Sand: Greece’s Investment Growth Falls Short

Investment in Greece remains among the lowest in the EU, amounting to just 16% of GDP compared with the EU average of 21.2%

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Διαίσθηση: Τι να κάνεις όταν… δεν ξέρεις τι να κάνεις

Διαίσθηση: Τι να κάνεις όταν… δεν ξέρεις τι να κάνεις

Spotlight

A new ENA (Ena Institute for Alternative Policies) study casts doubt on the government’s upbeat narrative about Greece’s investment momentum, revealing that growth not only lags far behind budget forecasts but is also driven almost entirely by construction—reinforcing the country’s narrow and long-standing economic model.

Despite being central to the government’s economic messaging, investment in Greece remains among the lowest in the EU, amounting to just 16% of GDP compared with the EU average of 21.2%. According to ENA’s findings, the actual trajectory of investment fails to support claims that reforms have significantly improved the investment climate.

The study highlights two key trends: investment growth is consistently weaker than projected, and the limited gains are overwhelmingly concentrated in construction.

Comparing forecasts with real data in the post-pandemic period, ENA notes that the 2023 budget predicted a 15.5% rise in investments, but the actual increase reached only 6.6%. Nonetheless, the next budget projected another 15.1% jump for 2024, while the outcome was 4.5%.

For 2025, the initial estimate was a more modest 8.4%, yet even this target appears out of reach after a downward revision to 5.7% in the latest budget. Still, the 2026 budget maintains an optimistic forecast of 10.2%.

Beyond the missed targets, ENA stresses a deeper issue: the quality of investments. Of the roughly 3.5 billion euros increase recorded in 2023–24, almost 3 billion euros—87%—came from construction. Housing alone contributed 42%, while other construction was 45%.

By contrast, all other categories combined—mainly machinery, equipment, and intellectual property products—amounted to less than 500 million euros. Notably, IT equipment investments fell by 228 million euros over the two-year period.

The data are clear: Greece’s investment landscape remains narrow, with little progress in key sectors for productivity and competitiveness. The long-promised shift to a more diverse, resilient growth model still hasn’t arrived.

By contrast, all other categories combined—mainly machinery, equipment, and intellectual property products—amounted to less than 500 million euros. Notably, IT equipment investments fell by 228 million euros over the two-year period.

The data are clear: Greece’s investment landscape remains narrow, with little progress in key sectors for productivity and competitiveness. The long-promised shift to a more diverse, resilient growth model still hasn’t arrived.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Markets
Παγκόσμιες αγορές: Πώς θα κινηθούν το 2026 – Τι δείχνει η δημοσκόπηση του Reuters

Παγκόσμιες αγορές: Πώς θα κινηθούν το 2026 – Τι δείχνει η δημοσκόπηση του Reuters

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Διαίσθηση: Τι να κάνεις όταν… δεν ξέρεις τι να κάνεις

Διαίσθηση: Τι να κάνεις όταν… δεν ξέρεις τι να κάνεις

OT FORUM
«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

«Η επιχείρηση του μέλλοντος» – Το 6ο ΟΤ FORUM έρχεται…

Business
Alter Ego Media: Στον Mid Cap από 22/12 μαζί με την Qualco

Alter Ego Media: Στον Mid Cap από 22/12 μαζί με την Qualco

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens
English edition 24.11.25

Greece Begins Payout of New Financial Support to Citizens

The government launched a €600 million support package, starting with a permanent €250 allowance for 1.4 million eligible beneficiaries, followed by additional payments—including rent refunds—later this week.

Σύνταξη
Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact
English edition 17.11.25

Zelensky’s Athens Visit Seals Seven-Point Strategic Pact

Ukraine and Greece reached a wide-ranging seven-point agreement during President Volodymyr Zelensky’s six-hour visit to Athens, covering ceasefire terms, security guarantees, energy cooperation, cyber resilience, reconstruction—and a new deal on maritime drones

Σύνταξη
Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs
English edition 17.11.25

Greece Shifts toward New Stable ‘Red’ Power Tariffs

Like the existing “blue” fixed-rate tariffs, the upcoming “red” tariffs are expected to remain an attractive refuge for households unsettled by the sharp swings in wholesale electricity prices over the past three months.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Κέρκυρα: Δοκιμάζεται το νησί από το νέο κύμα κακοκαιρίας – Πλημμύρισαν δρόμοι, σε αυξημένη ετοιμότητα οι Αρχές
Συναγερμός 26.11.25

Δοκιμάζεται η Κέρκυρα από το νέο κύμα κακοκαιρίας - Πλημμύρισαν δρόμοι, σε αυξημένη ετοιμότητα οι Αρχές

Σοβαρά προβλήματα προκαλεί η επέλαση της κακοκαιρίας στην Κέρκυρα. Η καταιγίδα έχει προκαλέσει προβλήματα στους δρόμους ενώ τμήμα της οροφής κολυμβητηρίου αποκολλήθηκε.

Σύνταξη
Η μητέρα του ανιψιού της εκπροσώπου του Λευκού Οίκου, Κάρολαϊν Λίβιτ, συνελήφθη από τον ICE
Οικογενειακές ιστορίες 26.11.25

Η μητέρα του ανιψιού της εκπροσώπου του Λευκού Οίκου, Κάρολαϊν Λίβιτ, συνελήφθη από τον ICE

Ο αδερφός της Κάρολαϊν Λίβιτ, Μάικλ, διατηρούσε κοινή επιμέλεια με την πρώην σύζυγό του Μπρούνα Φερέιρα, μέχρι που η μητέρα του γιου του συνελήφθη από τις αρχές

Σύνταξη
Και οι αγρότες των Χανίων στους δρόμους – Κινητοποιήσεις από την Παρασκευή
Πανελλαδικός αγώνας 26.11.25

Και οι αγρότες των Χανίων στους δρόμους – Κινητοποιήσεις από την Παρασκευή

Οι αγρότες και κτηνοτρόφοι των Χανίων αποφάσισαν στη σύσκεψη των συλλόγων τους να συμμετάσχουν στις πανελλαδικές δράσεις, με αιτήματα την πληρωμή των χρωστούμενων και κατώτερες εγγυημένες τιμές.

Σύνταξη
Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης: Η 11άδα του Τσάμπι Αλόνσο για το παιχνίδι με τον Ολυμπιακό
Ποδόσφαιρο 26.11.25

Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης: Η 11άδα του Τσάμπι Αλόνσο για το παιχνίδι με τον Ολυμπιακό

Ο προπονητής της Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης, Τσάμπι Αλόνσο γνωστοποίησε την αρχική 11άδα που επέλεξε κόντρα στον Ολυμπιακό, με τον Τζουντ Μπέλινγκχαμ να μένει στον πάγκο λόγω προβλήματος της τελευταίας στιγμής.

Σύνταξη
Από τα sex robots μέχρι τα cyber brothels: Η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη αλλάζει τη σεξεργασία
Νέα εποχή 26.11.25

Από τα sex robots μέχρι τα cyber brothels: Η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη αλλάζει τη σεξεργασία

Το διαδίκτυο προσέφερε νέες ευκαιρίες και περισσότερη ασφάλεια στις σεξεργάτριες, ωστόσο, η τεχνητή νοημοσύνη φαίνεται ότι ήρθε για να αλλάξει και πάλι το τοπίο - προς το χειρότερο.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
ΠΑΣΟΚ σε ΝΔ: Το παιχνίδι του συμψηφισμού δεν κόβει εισιτήρια – Ανεστάλη η κομματική ιδιότητα Αντωνόπουλου, ενώ ο Ξυλούρης παραμένει μέλος της ΝΔ
Εξεταστική 26.11.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ σε ΝΔ: Το παιχνίδι του συμψηφισμού δεν κόβει εισιτήρια – Ανεστάλη η κομματική ιδιότητα Αντωνόπουλου, ενώ ο Ξυλούρης παραμένει μέλος της ΝΔ

Στην αντεπίθεση πέρασε το ΠΑΣΟΚ, απαντώντας στις πηγές της ΝΔ και υπενθυμίζοντας τις στενές σχέσεις του πρωθυπουργού με το κεντρικό πρόσωπο της υπόθεσης στο σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Ερυθρός Αστέρας – Ολυμπιακός
Euroleague 26.11.25

LIVE: Ερυθρός Αστέρας – Ολυμπιακός

LIVE: Ερυθρός Αστέρας – Ολυμπιακός. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 20:30 την αναμέτρηση Ερυθρός Αστέρας – Ολυμπιακός για την 13η αγωνιστική της Euroleague.

Σύνταξη
Τι επιφυλάσσει το 2026 για τις αγορές – Οι προβλέψεις της δημοσκόπησης του Reuters
Τι αναμένουν 26.11.25

Τι επιφυλάσσει το 2026 για τις αγορές – Οι προβλέψεις της δημοσκόπησης του Reuters

Δώδεκα από τους δεκαπέντε παγκόσμιους χρηματιστηριακούς δείκτες που συμμετείχαν στην έρευνα θα καταγράψουν λιγότερα κέρδη το 2026 από ό,τι μέχρι στιγμής φέτος

Τζούλη Καλημέρη
Ολυμπιακός: Ο Μαρσέλο φωτογραφήθηκε με τους Κοβάσεβιτς-Καρεμπέ και την επετειακή φανέλα (pic)
Ποδόσφαιρο 26.11.25

Ολυμπιακός: Ο Μαρσέλο φωτογραφήθηκε με τους Κοβάσεβιτς-Καρεμπέ και την επετειακή φανέλα (pic)

Ο Μαρσέλο που αγωνίστηκε στον Ολυμπιακό τη σεζόν 2022-23 και στη Ρεάλ από το 2007 έως το 2022, φωτογραφήθηκε με επετειακή φανέλα των ερυθρόλευκων, μαζί με τους Ντάρκο Κοβάσεβιτς, Κριστιάν Καρεμπέ.

Σύνταξη
Συλλογικές Συμβάσεις Εργασίας: «Ιστορική συμφωνία» ή «ιστορικό ψέμα»; – O,τι λάμπει δεν είναι χρυσός…
Οικονομία 26.11.25

Συλλογικές Συμβάσεις Εργασίας: «Ιστορική συμφωνία» ή «ιστορικό ψέμα»; – O,τι λάμπει δεν είναι χρυσός…

Με την κάλυψη των εργαζομένων από Συλλογικές Συμβάσεις Εργασίας (ΣΣΕ) να αγγίζει ένα μικρό ποσοστό η κυβέρνηση «πανηγυρίζει» για τη συμφωνία επαναφορά τους όμως… ο διάβολος κρύβεται στις λεπτομέρειες.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Ομπράντοβιτς: Επίσημη η παραίτησή του, τι λέει σε επιστολή – Το φαβορί για τον πάγκο της Παρτιζάν
Μπάσκετ 26.11.25

Επίσημη η παραίτηση του Ομπράντοβιτς, τι λέει στην επιστολή του - Το φαβορί για αντικαταστάτης

Μέσα από επιστολή που απέστειλε στους οπαδούς της Παρτιζάν, ο Ζέλικο Ομπράντοβιτς, επισημοποίησε την αποχώρησή του από τον πάγκο της σερβικής ομάδας - Αυτός είναι ο πιθανότερος αντικαταστάτης του.

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
Χονγκ Κονγκ: Τουλάχιστον 36 νεκροί και 279 αγνοούμενοι – Φρικιαστικές εικόνες από τη φωτιά στους πύργους
Φρίκη 26.11.25

Σοκ στον Χονγκ Κονγκ: Τουλάχιστον 36 νεκροί και 279 αγνοούμενοι - Σκληρές εικόνες από τη φωτιά στους πύργους

Απίστευτες εικόνες, με πολλαπλούς ουρανοξύστες να καίγονται, κάνουν τις τελευταίες ώρες τον γύρο του κόσμου - Τουλάχιστον 36 άνθρωποι έχουν χάσει τη ζωή τους από τη φωτιά που ξέσπασε στο Χονγκ Κονγκ

Σύνταξη
O διαμελισμός της Ουκρανίας ανοίγει τις πόρτες για περισσότερους πολέμους, λέει η φον ντερ Λάιεν
Σχέδιο ειρήνης 26.11.25

O διαμελισμός της Ουκρανίας ανοίγει τις πόρτες για περισσότερους πολέμους, λέει η φον ντερ Λάιεν

Η φον ντερ Λάιεν προειδοποιεί για τον «διαμελισμό» της Ουκρανίας, υπογραμμίζοντας ότι η υπονόμευση της κυριαρχίας ενός ευρωπαϊκού έθνους δημιουργεί προηγούμενο

Σύνταξη
Μυστικός Ρενουάρ: Άγνωστος πίνακας πουλήθηκε για 1,8 εκατ. – Ο γιος του, το Όσκαρ και ο κομμουνισμός 
Οικογενειακή υπόθεση 26.11.25

Μυστικός Ρενουάρ: Άγνωστος πίνακας πουλήθηκε για 1,8 εκατ. – Ο γιος του, το Όσκαρ και ο κομμουνισμός 

Ένα έργο του Πιερ-Ογκίστ Ρενουάρ που παρέμενε εντελώς άγνωστο στο ευρύ κοινό και δεν είχε εκτεθεί ποτέ, βγήκε στο «σφυρί» στο Παρίσι, επιβεβαιώνοντας τη διαχρονική εμπορική δύναμη των Γάλλων Ιμπρεσιονιστών

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
LIVE: Πάφος – Μονακό
Champions League 26.11.25

LIVE: Πάφος – Μονακό

LIVE: Πάφος – Μονακό. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Πάφος – Μονακό για την 5η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Champions League.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Κοπεγχάγη – Καϊράτ
Champions League 26.11.25

LIVE: Κοπεγχάγη – Καϊράτ

LIVE: Κοπεγχάγη - Καϊράτ. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:45 την εξέλιξη της αναμέτρησης Κοπεγχάγη - Καϊράτ για την 5η αγωνιστική της League Phase του Champions League.

Σύνταξη
Η Ρωσία βάζει «πάγο» το σχέδιο Ερντογάν για τα ουκρανικά σιτηρά – «Έχει παρέλθει ο χρόνος», λέει
Η ρωσική απάντηση 26.11.25

Η Ρωσία βάζει «πάγο» το σχέδιο Ερντογάν για τα ουκρανικά σιτηρά – «Έχει παρέλθει ο χρόνος», λέει

Η συμφωνία για διέλευση σιτηρών μέσω Μαύρης Θάλασσας έληξε πριν από έναν χρόνο. Ο Ρώσος υπουργός Εξωτερικών απάντησε στην πρόταση Ερντογάν ότι δεν υπάρχει πλέον χρόνος.

Σύνταξη
Εθνική Ελλάδας: Έτοιμη για την πρεμιέρα με τη Ρουμανία – Τολιόπουλος: «Νίκη και θέαμα»
Μπάσκετ 26.11.25

Εθνική Ελλάδας: Έτοιμη για την πρεμιέρα με τη Ρουμανία – Τολιόπουλος: «Νίκη και θέαμα»

Η Εθνική Ανδρών έκανε το απόγευμα της Τετάρτης (26/11) προπόνηση στο «Αλεξάνδρειο» εν όψει της πρεμιέρας των προκριματικών του Μουντομπάσκετ 2027, την Πέμπτη (27/11, 18:30) απέναντι στην Ρουμανία.

Σύνταξη
Η αθόρυβη εξάπλωση της φτώχειας – Όταν η «ανάπτυξη» γίνεται όργανο κοινωνικού αποκλεισμού
«Success story» 26.11.25

Η αθόρυβη εξάπλωση της φτώχειας – Όταν η «ανάπτυξη» γίνεται όργανο κοινωνικού αποκλεισμού

Η φτώχεια αυξάνεται, η εργασία παραμένει επισφαλής και η πραγματική ανάπτυξη κινδυνεύει να παραμείνει μια φούσκα: εντυπωσιακή στα στατιστικά, αδύναμη στην πραγματικότητα

Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Έφυγε από τη ζωή η θρυλική σχεδιάστρια μόδας Pam Hogg – «Ακολουθώ τη δική μου κρίση, όχι εντολές»
Κόσμος 26.11.25

Έφυγε από τη ζωή η θρυλική σχεδιάστρια μόδας Pam Hogg – «Ακολουθώ τη δική μου κρίση, όχι εντολές»

«Η Pam Hogg αφήνει πίσω της μια τεράστια κληρονομιά που θα συνεχίσει να μας εμπνέει, να μας φέρνει χαρά και να μας προκαλεί να ζούμε εκτός νόρμας», ανέφερε σε ανακοίνωση της η οικογένεια της Σκωτσέζας σχεδιάστριας μόδας.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Μεγάλο μποτιλιάρισμα στους δρόμους της Αθήνας – Έληξε η έκτακτη στάση εργασίας σε Μετρό, Ηλεκτρικό και Τραμ
Δείτε χάρτη 26.11.25

Μεγάλο μποτιλιάρισμα στους δρόμους της Αθήνας – Έληξε η έκτακτη στάση εργασίας σε Μετρό, Ηλεκτρικό και Τραμ

Ολοκληρώθηκε στις 18:00 η έκτακτη στάση εργασίας των εργαζομένων της ΣΤΑΣΥ που πραγματοποιήθηκε λόγω εργατικού δυστυχήματος το πρωί της Τετάρτης - Πού έχει μποτιλιάρισμα στους δρόμους της Αθήνας

Σύνταξη
Ολυμπιακός Κ19 – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης Κ19 0-2: Το πίστεψε, πάλεψε, αλλά λύγισε στο τέλος…
Youth League 26.11.25

Ολυμπιακός Κ19 – Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης Κ19 0-2: Το πίστεψε, πάλεψε, αλλά λύγισε στο τέλος…

Ο Ολυμπιακός Κ19 πραγματοποίησε πολύ καλή εμφάνιση απέναντι στη λαμπερή Κ19 της Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης, ηττήθηκε 2-0 με δύο γκολ στο τέλος, αλλά σε καμία περίπτωση δεν... χάθηκε, αφού κρατά την πρόκριση στους «32» του Youth League στα χέρια του.

Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Alter Ego Media: Στον Mid Cap από 22/12 μαζί με την Qualco
Media 26.11.25

Alter Ego Media: Στον Mid Cap από 22/12 μαζί με την Qualco

Οι δύο εταιρείες, Alter Ego Media και Qualco εισήλθαν στην ελληνική αγορά εντός του 2025 – H πρώτη έχει σημειώσει άνοδο σχεδόν 50%, η δεύτερη έχει υποχωρήσει κατά 10,6%

Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Αλεξάνδρα Τόμπρα
Must Read
Οι 5 μετοχές που πήραν «φωτιά» στο ΧΑ, πίσω από την πόρτα του Mid Cap Conference και το ενδιαφέρον για ΑΕΜ και ΑΒΑΞ, το παρασκήνιο για ΑΔΜΗΕ, τι ετοιμάζει η Βρεττού, η αγανάκτηση του Θεοδωρόπουλου

Οι 5 μετοχές που πήραν «φωτιά» στο ΧΑ, πίσω από την πόρτα του Mid Cap Conference και το ενδιαφέρον για ΑΕΜ και ΑΒΑΞ, το παρασκήνιο για ΑΔΜΗΕ, τι ετοιμάζει η Βρεττού, η αγανάκτηση του Θεοδωρόπουλου

Προσωπικός Αριθμός: Τι πρέπει να ξέρετε πριν εκδώσετε τη νέα αστυνομική ταυτότητα

Προσωπικός Αριθμός: Τι πρέπει να ξέρετε πριν εκδώσετε τη νέα αστυνομική ταυτότητα

Η λειψυδρία απειλεί το Ιράν – Σενάρια ακόμη και για εκκένωση της Τεχεράνης

Η λειψυδρία απειλεί το Ιράν – Σενάρια ακόμη και για εκκένωση της Τεχεράνης

Κτηματολόγιο – Δασικοί Χάρτες: Ποιες είναι οι νέες ρυθμίσεις για τη διάσωση ιδιοκτησιών σε κίνδυνο

Κτηματολόγιο – Δασικοί Χάρτες: Ποιες είναι οι νέες ρυθμίσεις για τη διάσωση ιδιοκτησιών σε κίνδυνο

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Γυναικείον Καφενείον: Στην Καλλιθέα υπάρχει ένα μέρος που καμία δεν χρειάζεται να είναι μόνη

Ο εγκέφαλος κυριολεκτικά πονάει από τις αρνητικές σκέψεις και την κακή διάθεση

Ο εγκέφαλος κυριολεκτικά πονάει από τις αρνητικές σκέψεις και την κακή διάθεση

Η συνέπεια είναι η μεγαλύτερη απόδειξη αγάπης για το παιδί

Η συνέπεια είναι η μεγαλύτερη απόδειξη αγάπης για το παιδί

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

Μαθητές και καθηγήτρια τους «βίωσαν» την καθημερινότητα των ΑμεΑ – Έκαναν ταινία τις δυσκολίες της

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΚΕΦΟΔΕ ΑΤΤΙΚΗΣ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τετάρτη 26 Νοεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο