iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation

The Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT) has announced the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 (model A2403) from the Greek market, following a ruling by the European Commission confirming that the device does not comply with EU safety standards on radiation emissions.

The decision mirrors similar action taken in France, where the country’s National Frequency Agency (ANFR) found that the iPhone 12 exceeded permitted limits of electromagnetic radiation exposure. Tests showed that the device emitted radiation levels higher than those allowed under the EU Radio Equipment Directive (2014/53/EU), which sets safety requirements to protect human health and pets.

According to the ANFR report, the iPhone 12 did not meet the Directive’s Article 3.1(a), concerning the health and safety of persons and animals. As a result, French authorities ordered its removal from the market earlier this year.

Following that decision, Ireland’s Communications Regulation Commission (ComReg) filed an appeal, triggering a review by the European Commission under Article 41 of the Directive. The Commission ultimately ruled that France’s decision was justified, and therefore the withdrawal must now be enforced across all EU member states, including Greece.

Under this ruling, companies that sell or distribute the iPhone 12 in Greece are required to immediately remove the device from circulation and report their actions to the EETT. The withdrawal covers all measures aimed at preventing further availability of the model in the Greek market.