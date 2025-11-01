Σάββατο 01 Νοεμβρίου 2025
iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation
01 Νοεμβρίου 2025

iPhone 12 Withdrawn from Greek Market over Radiation

Greece’s telecom regulator has ordered the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 model after EU tests found it emitted higher-than-permitted radiation levels, following a similar decision by France and the European Commission

Vita.gr
Πώς η στοματική υγιεινή προστατεύει τον εγκέφαλό μας;

Πώς η στοματική υγιεινή προστατεύει τον εγκέφαλό μας;

The Hellenic Telecommunications and Post Commission (EETT) has announced the withdrawal of Apple’s iPhone 12 (model A2403) from the Greek market, following a ruling by the European Commission confirming that the device does not comply with EU safety standards on radiation emissions.

The decision mirrors similar action taken in France, where the country’s National Frequency Agency (ANFR) found that the iPhone 12 exceeded permitted limits of electromagnetic radiation exposure. Tests showed that the device emitted radiation levels higher than those allowed under the EU Radio Equipment Directive (2014/53/EU), which sets safety requirements to protect human health and pets.

According to the ANFR report, the iPhone 12 did not meet the Directive’s Article 3.1(a), concerning the health and safety of persons and animals. As a result, French authorities ordered its removal from the market earlier this year.

Following that decision, Ireland’s Communications Regulation Commission (ComReg) filed an appeal, triggering a review by the European Commission under Article 41 of the Directive. The Commission ultimately ruled that France’s decision was justified, and therefore the withdrawal must now be enforced across all EU member states, including Greece.

Under this ruling, companies that sell or distribute the iPhone 12 in Greece are required to immediately remove the device from circulation and report their actions to the EETT. The withdrawal covers all measures aimed at preventing further availability of the model in the Greek market.

Source: tovima.com

Green
Λειψυδρία: ΔΕΗ και Elpedison στο «παιχνίδι» για τις αφαλατώσεις

Λειψυδρία: ΔΕΗ και Elpedison στο «παιχνίδι» για τις αφαλατώσεις

Vita.gr
Πώς η στοματική υγιεινή προστατεύει τον εγκέφαλό μας;

Πώς η στοματική υγιεινή προστατεύει τον εγκέφαλό μας;

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Με το βλέμμα την 5η Νοεμβρίου – Οι 1+1 υποψήφιες για τον MSCI Standard Greece

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Με το βλέμμα την 5η Νοεμβρίου – Οι 1+1 υποψήφιες για τον MSCI Standard Greece

English edition
Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge
English edition 01.11.25

Greece Tops 1 Million Beds in Airbnb Surge

According to data from INSETE, 2025 began with strong growth. In January, 213,000 listings were recorded, up from 190,000 a year earlier.

Σύνταξη
Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising
English edition 28.10.25

Olive Oil: Producer Prices Under Pressure; Imports Rising

According to a new report by the International Olive Council (IOC) for September, significant trends are emerging in terms of producer prices, exports, imports, and consumption, both for olive oil and table olives

Σύνταξη
Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives
English edition 26.10.25

Greece Finalizes Rules on Contested Building Incentives

New decrees and legislative changes clarify which construction permits tied to building bonuses” provisions can remain valid after court rulings, bringing much-needed clarity to owners and investors

Σύνταξη
Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?
English edition 22.10.25

Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?

As visitor numbers soar and infrastructure strains, the Bank of Greece warns that the country’s islands must shift from growth to sustainability — with €35 billion in new investments to keep paradise afloat

Σύνταξη
Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece
English edition 22.10.25

Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece

Telephone scams remain the most common form of fraud, with organized networks posing as relatives, doctors, utility employees, accountants, bankers, or even police officers.

Σύνταξη
How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box
English edition 20.10.25

How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box

Institutional interventions appear to support the Euronext–Hellenic Exchanges (ATHEX) deal, but the revision of takeover and delisting rules is raising concerns

Σύνταξη
Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris
English edition 19.10.25

Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris

The robbers attacked the first two galleries—the Napoleon Gallery and the French Sovereigns’ Gallery—stealing nine pieces from Napoleon and the Empress’s jewelry collection

Σύνταξη
When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves
English edition 19.10.25

When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves

Decades of unchecked growth have turned Greece’s cities into sprawling heat traps, a new University of Athens study warns

Σύνταξη
Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU
English edition 18.10.25

Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU

In 2023, Greece discarded more than 2 million tons of food (2,091,442 tons), a figure that has remained almost unchanged since 2020.

Σύνταξη
Ανδρουλάκης από τη Θεσσαλία: Με ψήφο στο ΠΑΣΟΚ και πολιτική αλλαγή, θα ξεβολέψουμε την αλαζονεία της ΝΔ
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 01.11.25

Ανδρουλάκης από τη Θεσσαλία: Με ψήφο στο ΠΑΣΟΚ και πολιτική αλλαγή, θα ξεβολέψουμε την αλαζονεία της ΝΔ

Ολομέτωπη επίθεση στην κυβέρνηση για το λουκέτο στα ΕΛΤΑ, τις αγροτικές ενισχύσεις και τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ εξαπέλυσε ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ Νίκος Ανδρουλάκη ο οποίος περιοδεύει στη Θεσσαλία

Σύνταξη
Η Κόμο και ο Σεσκ αλλάζουν το ποδόσφαιρο: Πώς η ιταλική ομάδα καταρρίπτει τα σύγχρονα κλισέ
Ποδόσφαιρο 01.11.25

Η Κόμο και ο Σεσκ αλλάζουν το ποδόσφαιρο: Πώς η ιταλική ομάδα καταρρίπτει τα σύγχρονα κλισέ

Η Κόμο του Σεσκ Φάμπρεγας του Τάσου Δουβίκα και του Νίκο Παζ εντυπωσιάζει στην Ιταλία και το κάνει καταρρίπτοντας σύγχρονες θεωρίες και κλισέ για το πώς... παίζεται το ποδόσφαιρο.

Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Άκης Στρατόπουλος
«Κάτι αληθινό μέσα στον θόρυβο» – Η συγκινητική αλήθεια για την πατρική φιγούρα που δεν είχε ποτέ ο Μπρους Σπρίνγκστιν
Fizz 01.11.25

«Κάτι αληθινό μέσα στον θόρυβο» - Η συγκινητική αλήθεια για την πατρική φιγούρα που δεν είχε ποτέ ο Μπρους Σπρίνγκστιν

Η τρυφερότητα μεταξύ του «Αφεντικού», Μπρους Σπρίνγκστιν και του μάνατζέρ του είναι η καρδιά της ασυνήθιστης ροκ, κινηματογραφικής βιογραφίας «Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Ο Ντόντσιτς διαλύει τα ρεκόρ στο NBA και κυνηγάει τους «γίγαντες» του αμερικανικού μπάσκετ (pics, vids)
Μπάσκετ 01.11.25

Ο Ντόντσιτς διαλύει τα ρεκόρ στο NBA και κυνηγάει τους «γίγαντες» του αμερικανικού μπάσκετ (pics, vids)

Ο Λούκα Ντόντσιτς σπάει το ένα ρεκόρ μετά το άλλο στο NBA και «κυνηγάει» τους θρύλους του αμερικανικού μπάσκετ. Από... κοντά φέτος και ο Τζος Γκίντι των Μπουλς, με το Σικάγο να μυρίζει... αέρα από 90s.

Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Άκης Στρατόπουλος
Live streaming: Ολυμπιακός – ΝΟ Πατρών
Πόλο γυναικών 01.11.25

Live streaming: Ολυμπιακός – ΝΟ Πατρών

Παρακολουθήστε σε live streaming στις 13:30 την αναμέτρηση Ολυμπιακός – ΝΟ Πατρών για την 6η αγωνιστική της Water Polo League γυναικών.

Σύνταξη
Ηράκλειο: Διασωληνωμένος στη ΜΕΘ ο 60χρονος μετά τη φωτιά που σκότωσε τη μητέρα και τον αδελφό του
Κρήτη 01.11.25

Διασωληνωμένος στη ΜΕΘ ο 60χρονος μετά τη φωτιά που σκότωσε τη μητέρα και τον αδελφό του στο Ηράκλειο

Συνεχίζεται το θρίλερ με τη φωτιά που ξέσπασε το βράδυ της Παρασκευής σε σπίτι στο Ηράκλειο Κρήτης και ερευνάται ως εγκληματική ενέργεια - Ο δεύτερος γιος πήδηξε στο κενό και δίνει μάχη για τη ζωή του

Σύνταξη
Στον εισαγγελέα ο προπονητής γυναικείας ομάδας βόλεϊ – Κατηγορείται για ασέλγεια σε ανήλικη
Φρίκη 01.11.25

Στον εισαγγελέα ο προπονητής γυναικείας ομάδας βόλεϊ – Κατηγορείται για ασέλγεια σε ανήλικη

Η υπόθεση αποκαλύφθηκε όταν το κορίτσι αποκάλυψε στους γονείς της όσα βίωνε - Η δράση του προπονητή βόλεϊ εις βάρος της ανήλικης ξεκίνησε τον Νοέμβριο του 2024 και συνεχίστηκε έως τον Μάιο του 2025

Σύνταξη
Τεχνητή Νοημοσύνη: Το πραγματικό σοκ με τις απολύσεις δεν έχει έρθει ακόμη – Μια ανησυχητική έρευνα
Συναγερμός για τους εργαζόμενους 01.11.25

Το πραγματικό σοκ με τις απολύσεις λόγω Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης δεν έχει έρθει ακόμη - Μια ανησυχητική έρευνα

Για δεκάδες χιλιάδες απολύσεις εξαιτίας της Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης, κάνει λόγο έρευνα της Goldman Sachs, η οποία αναφέρει ότι το πραγματικό σοκ δεν θα αργήσει να έρθει

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Εξάρχεια: ΕΔΕ για το ξύλο των ΜΑΤ σε θαμώνες καταστημάτων
Μετά τον σάλο 01.11.25

ΕΔΕ για το ξύλο των ΜΑΤ σε θαμώνες καταστημάτων στα Εξάρχεια - Τα επεισόδια στην κάμερα του in

Βίντεο που έφερε χθες στη δημοσιότητα το in καταγράφουν την αναίτια επίθεση των ΜΑΤ σε θαμώνες καταστημάτων στα Εξάρχεια μετά το τέλος της πορείας την Παρασκευή - Διατάχθηκε ΕΔΕ

Σύνταξη
Μακελειό στα Βορίζια Ηρακλείου: Νεκροί και τραυματίες από πυροβολισμούς – Αντίποινα για τη βόμβα σε σπίτι
Κρητική βεντέτα 01.11.25 Upd: 14:07

Μακελειό στα Βορίζια Ηρακλείου: Νεκροί και τραυματίες από πυροβολισμούς - Αντίποινα για τη βόμβα σε σπίτι

Πυροβολισμοί με νεκρούς και τραυματίες σημειώθηκαν στα Βορίζια Ηρακλείου - Φόβοι για αναβίωση της βεντέτας που συγκλόνισε το πανελλήνιο.

Σύνταξη
Παρέμβαση Σαμαρά για ΕΛΤΑ: Η ξαφνική απόφαση για το κλείσιμο 204 υποκαταστημάτων πρέπει να επανεξεταστεί
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 01.11.25

Παρέμβαση Σαμαρά για ΕΛΤΑ: Η ξαφνική απόφαση για το κλείσιμο 204 υποκαταστημάτων πρέπει να επανεξεταστεί

«Ο συμβολισμός αυτής της κίνησης υπερβαίνει κατά πολύ τα όποια λογιστικά σχέδια μιας επιχείρησης», λέει ο πρώην πρωθυπουργός Αντώνης Σαμαράς και προσθέτει ότι μια τέτοια απόφαση αποδυναμώνει σε όλη τη χώρα την αίσθηση αναγκαίας παρουσίας τους κράτους, ειδικά ανάμεσα στους πιο αδύναμους

Σύνταξη
Κρήτη: Συναγερμός στο Ηράκλειο – Βόμβα εξερράγη σε σπίτι στα Βορίζια
Ανάστατη η περιοχή 01.11.25

Συναγερμός στο Ηράκλειο - Εκρηκτικός μηχανισμός εξερράγη σε σπίτι στα Βορίζια

Η βόμβα είχε τοποθετηθεί στο κτίριο που βρισκόταν υπό κατασκευή οικία στο Ηράκλειο - Προκλήθηκαν μεγάλες υλικές ζημιές, δεν υπάρχουν αναφορές για τραυματισμούς

Σύνταξη
66ο ΦΚΘ: Η «Μάχη» του Ηλία Γιαννακάκη, με τις Βακαλίδου και Τοπαλίδου, μιλά για μια αντισυμβατική οικογένεια
inTickets 01.11.25

66ο ΦΚΘ: Η «Μάχη» του Ηλία Γιαννακάκη, με τις Βακαλίδου και Τοπαλίδου, μιλά για μια αντισυμβατική οικογένεια

Ο σκηνοθέτης της «Χαράς», Ηλίας Γιαννακάκης, επιστρέφει με το νέο του έργο «Μάχη» και την στορία δύο γυναικών που ζουν το δικό τους οικογενειακό δράμα.

Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Μαρία Κωνσταντοπούλου
Μπρέγκου: «Όνειρο να δουλεύω με τον Μπενίτεθ»
Ποδόσφαιρο 01.11.25

Μπρέγκου: «Όνειρο να δουλεύω με τον Μπενίτεθ»

Ο Αντριάνο Μπρέγκου μίλησε ενόψει του Βόλος - Παναθηναϊκός και αναφέρθηκε αφενός στην ενσωμάτωσή του στο ρόστερ των «πρασίνων» αλλά και τη δουλειά υπό τις οδηγίες του Ράφα Μπενίτεθ.

Σύνταξη
Συνελήφθη 54χρονος στην Αττική για κλοπή ρολογιών από εταιρεία- Κατασχέθηκαν 94 ρολόγια
Ελλάδα 01.11.25

Συνελήφθη 54χρονος στην Αττική για κλοπή ρολογιών από εταιρεία- Κατασχέθηκαν 94 ρολόγια

Σε έρευνα που πραγματοποιήθηκε στο σπίτι του, βρέθηκαν και κατασχέθηκαν, πιστόλι με 5 φυσίγγια καθώς και συνολικά 94 ρολόγια, τα οποία αναγνωρίσθηκαν από τον υπεύθυνο ασφαλείας της εταιρείας, ως μέρος των κλαπέντων.

Σύνταξη
Η ταλαιπωρία του ΧΑ, τι περιμένουν οι ξένοι από τις τράπεζες, παίρνει ανάσες η οικοδομή, η πρόταση για την ενέργεια που… πάει και έρχεται, τι συμβαίνει με την Avramar

Η ταλαιπωρία του ΧΑ, τι περιμένουν οι ξένοι από τις τράπεζες, παίρνει ανάσες η οικοδομή, η πρόταση για την ενέργεια που… πάει και έρχεται, τι συμβαίνει με την Avramar

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

