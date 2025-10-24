Παρασκευή 24 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Citigroup Upgrades Alpha Bank Target Price to €4.30
24 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 09:42

Citigroup Upgrades Alpha Bank Target Price to €4.30

Citigroup forecasts net profit for the third quarter at €221 million (excluding charitable donations for school reconstruction) and reported net profit at €193 million.

Citigroup has upgraded the target price of Greek bank Alpha to €4.30 from €3.90 following a minor upward adjustment of the systemic bank’s profit projections.

The global investment and financial services bank reduced its estimates for Alpha Bank’s earnings per share (EPS) by 2% for 2025 and 2026, with its fundamental projections for the bank remaining unchanged.

The downward revision of its earnings-per-share estimates reflects the inclusion of additional extraordinary contributions totaling €25 million for this year and the next, allocated to school reconstruction. These expenses are incorporated into its forecasts for operating expenses (OPEX).

In addition, the bank slightly lowered its projections for net interest income for this year, though this is offset by higher expected income from trading and other sources.

Citi’s profitability forecasts for the coming years remain unchanged. Continued progress in capital strengthening and the reduction of non-performing exposures (NPEs) has led to a 50-basis-point decrease in the estimated cost of equity, to 11.5%, resulting in an upward revision of the target price to €4.20 from the previous €3.90. Citigroup maintains its “Buy” rating on the stock.

In its recent conference call ahead of the close of the third quarter, the management of Alpha Bank announced that net interest income is expected to exceed €400 million for the quarter, marking an increase compared with the previous quarter.

Operating expenses are estimated at around €225–226 million, in line with full-year 2025 forecasts, and credit risk is expected to remain broadly consistent with revised annual projections, at around 45 basis points.

Incorporating this information, Citi forecasts net profit for the third quarter at €221 million (excluding charitable donations for school reconstruction), and reported net profit at €193 million before the €35 million AT1 coupon payment. The underlying return on tangible equity (ROTE) is estimated at 9.8% for the quarter.

Source: tovima.com

Φυσικό αέριο
Υδρογονάνθρακες: Κι επίσημα σε Chevron – Helleniq Energy τα 4 blocks Κρήτης και Πελοποννήσου

Υδρογονάνθρακες: Κι επίσημα σε Chevron – Helleniq Energy τα 4 blocks Κρήτης και Πελοποννήσου

ΕΕ- ΗΠΑ: «Κλείνουν το ρωσικό πολεμικό ΑΤΜ»

ΕΕ- ΗΠΑ: «Κλείνουν το ρωσικό πολεμικό ΑΤΜ»

English edition
Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?
English edition 22.10.25

Can Greece’s Islands Survive Their Own Popularity?

As visitor numbers soar and infrastructure strains, the Bank of Greece warns that the country’s islands must shift from growth to sustainability — with €35 billion in new investments to keep paradise afloat

Σύνταξη
Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece
English edition 22.10.25

Fraud Becomes a Daily Reality in Greece

Telephone scams remain the most common form of fraud, with organized networks posing as relatives, doctors, utility employees, accountants, bankers, or even police officers.

Σύνταξη
How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box
English edition 20.10.25

How One Amendment Could Open Pandora’s Box

Institutional interventions appear to support the Euronext–Hellenic Exchanges (ATHEX) deal, but the revision of takeover and delisting rules is raising concerns

Σύνταξη
Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris
English edition 19.10.25

Louvre Museum Closes After Jewelry Robbery in Paris

The robbers attacked the first two galleries—the Napoleon Gallery and the French Sovereigns’ Gallery—stealing nine pieces from Napoleon and the Empress’s jewelry collection

Σύνταξη
When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves
English edition 19.10.25

When Greek Cities Outgrew Themselves

Decades of unchecked growth have turned Greece’s cities into sprawling heat traps, a new University of Athens study warns

Σύνταξη
Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU
English edition 18.10.25

Food Waste – Greece in Top 3 in EU

In 2023, Greece discarded more than 2 million tons of food (2,091,442 tons), a figure that has remained almost unchanged since 2020.

Σύνταξη
Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens
English edition 13.10.25

Traffic Restrictions Return to Central Athens

The Athens traffic ring returns October 13 after a summer suspension, reintroducing alternate-day car access to central Athens in an effort to ease traffic and improve air quality

Σύνταξη
Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living
English edition 12.10.25

Price Cuts on 1,000 Products Aim to Ease Cost of Living

More than 50 companies and 10 supermarket chains in Greece join an initiative to cut supermarket prices by an average of 8%, as inflation in consumer goods falls to its lowest level in four years

Σύνταξη
Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment
English edition 12.10.25

Greece Is Stable, Safe, and Open for Investment

Speaking in Sydney, Deputy Foreign Minister Giannis Loverdos highlighted Greece’s strong economy, investor-friendly climate, and enduring ties with the Greek diaspora

Σύνταξη
Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt
English edition 12.10.25

Greece, Cyprus Invited to Gaza Summit in Egypt

Washington has significantly expanded the list of invitees, adding Spain, Japan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Hungary, India, El Salvador, Cyprus, Greece, Bahrain, Kuwait, and Canada to the gathering, which will take place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm El Sheikh

Σύνταξη
Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11
English edition 11.10.25

Heating Oil Sales in Greece Begin October 15 at €1.11

From October 15, heating oil will be available at slightly lower prices than last year, with a heating allowance for eligible households. Applications open in early November, with first payments expected by mid-December

Σύνταξη
Μεσολόγγι: Στο νοσοκομείο υπάλληλος του δήμου – Ξυλοκοπήθηκε άγρια ενώ επιχειρούσε στις πλημμύρες
Καταγγελία αντιδημάρχου 24.10.25

Στο νοσοκομείο υπάλληλος του Δήμου Μεσολογγίου που ξυλοκοπήθηκε άγρια ενώ επιχειρούσε στις πλημμύρες

Με ανάρτησή του στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης, ο αντιδήμαρχος Χρήστος Βούρβαχης εκφράζει τον αποτροπιασμό του για τον ξυλοδαρμό χειριστή μηχανήματος από 10 άτομα την ώρα που «πάλευε μέσα στα νερά»

Σύνταξη
«Τρελαμένος» ο Τζόκοβιτς: Τραγούδησε σύνθημα του Ολυμπιακού σε ματς του Ερυθρού Αστέρα (vid)
Άλλα Αθλήματα 24.10.25

«Τρελαμένος» ο Τζόκοβιτς: Τραγούδησε σύνθημα του Ολυμπιακού σε ματς του Ερυθρού Αστέρα (vid)

Ο εμβληματικός τενίστας, Νόβακ Τζόκοβιτς παρακολούθησε την εντός έδρας αναμέτρηση του Ερυθρού Αστέρα απέναντι στην Μπασκόνια και «ενώθηκε» με τους φιλάθλους, καθώς τραγούδησε μαζί τους, σύνθημα του Ολυμπιακού.

Σύνταξη
Το Μπρόντγουεϊ ξαναβρίσκει τη φωνή του: Δεύτερη νίκη για τους (παραλίγο απεργούς) μουσικούς της Νέας Υόρκης
Culture Live 24.10.25

Το Μπρόντγουεϊ ξαναβρίσκει τη φωνή του: Δεύτερη νίκη για τους (παραλίγο απεργούς) μουσικούς της Νέας Υόρκης

Μετά από μήνες αβεβαιότητας, οι μουσικοί του Μπρόντγουεϊ πέτυχαν μια ιστορική συμφωνία που εγγυάται καλύτερες αποδοχές και υγειονομική κάλυψη – μια νίκη για την τέχνη και την αξιοπρέπεια της εργασίας.

Σύνταξη
Οι κυρώσεις Τραμπ στη Ρωσία: Καμία σχέση με τις άλλες
Αρκούν όμως; 24.10.25

Οι κυρώσεις Τραμπ στη Ρωσία: Καμία σχέση με τις άλλες

Οι νέες αμερικανικές κυρώσεις φιλοδοξείται να στραγγαλίσουν τη «χήνα με τα χρυσά αυγά» της Ρωσίας ξεπερνώντας κάθε προηγούμενο. Τι το διαφορετικό έχουν και πόσο εύκολο είναι να αλλάξουν τη ροή των εξελίξεων.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Ιαπωνία: Η Σανάε Τακαΐτσι αντιμέτωπη με την πρώτη συνάντηση με τον Τραμπ – Τα εμπόδια και οι στόχοι της θητείας της
Κόσμος 24.10.25

Η Σανάε Τακαΐτσι αντιμέτωπη με την πρώτη συνάντηση με τον Τραμπ - Τα εμπόδια και οι στόχοι της θητείας της

Η πρωθυπουργός της Ιαπωνίας, Σανάε Τακαΐτσι, αναμένεται να έχει την πρώτη της συνάντηση με τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ, όπου θα κληθεί να διαπραγματευτεί ζητήματα άμυνας και στρατηγικής

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Αιγοπρόβατα: Κυκλοφορεί στην ΕΕ νόμιμο εμβόλιο για την ευλογιά – Γιατί δεν διατίθεται στη χώρα μας
«Ασφαλές και αποτελεσματικό» 24.10.25

Κυκλοφορεί στην ΕΕ νόμιμο εμβόλιο για την ευλογιά των προβάτων - Γιατί δεν διατίθεται στη χώρα μας

Η Κομισιόν δίνει άδεια για τα εμβόλια στα αιγοπρόβατα αν της ζητηθεί, «αλλά το υπ. Αγροτικής Ανάπτυξης δεν έκανε ποτέ αίτηση», λέει ο περιφερειάρχης Θεσσαλίας, Δημήτρης Κουρέτας

Σύνταξη
«Έχω στείλει ήδη στον Τσέφεριν» – Το βίντεο με τον πρόεδρο της Λιλ να τα βάζει στη φυσούνα με τον Νταμπάνοβιτς (vid)
Europa League 24.10.25

«Έχω στείλει ήδη στον Τσέφεριν» – Το βίντεο με τον πρόεδρο της Λιλ να τα βάζει στη φυσούνα με τον Νταμπάνοβιτς (vid)

Έξαλλος μετά την απόφασή του να μην καταλογίσει πέναλτι υπέρ της Λιλ και κατά του ΠΑΟΚ, ο Ολιβιέ Λετάνγκ τα έβαλε με τη διαιτησία και τον Νταμπάνοβιτς

Σύνταξη
Λευτέρης Πετρούνιας: Η μεγάλη ώρα για τον «άρχοντα» των κρίκων – Πάει για ακόμη ένα μετάλλιο στο Παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα
Γυμναστική 24.10.25

Η μεγάλη ώρα για τον Πετρούνια - Πάει για ακόμη ένα μετάλλιο στο Παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα

Για έβδομη φορά στην καριέρα του, ο Λευτέρης Πετρούνιας θα λάβει μέρος στον τελικό των κρίκων σε Παγκόσμιο πρωτάθλημα (13:12, ΕΡΤ2 Σπορ), θέλοντας στη Τζακάρτα να διεκδικήσει ακόμη ένα μετάλλιο…

Σύνταξη
Δήμαρχος κάνει λόγο για: «Προκλητική και αιφνιδιαστική αφαίρεση πόρων από τους Δήμους»
Σχέδιο νόμου 24.10.25

Δήμαρχος κάνει λόγο για: «Προκλητική και αιφνιδιαστική αφαίρεση πόρων από τους Δήμους»

Ο Δήμαρχος Βάρης-Βούλας-Βουλιαγμένης, Γρηγόρης Κωνσταντέλλος, εξέφρασε σοβαρές αντιρρήσεις σχετικά με την μη είσπραξη προστίμων για οδικές παραβάσεις από τους Δήμους, αφαιρώντας έτσι ένα σημαντικό έσοδο για τους ΟΤΑ.

Σύνταξη
Έκθεση για τη Φτώχεια στην Ελλάδα 2025: Πού απέτυχε η Εθνική Στρατηγική για την καταπολέμησή της
Αntipoverty Network 24.10.25

Έκθεση για τη Φτώχεια στην Ελλάδα 2025: Πού απέτυχε η Εθνική Στρατηγική για την καταπολέμησή της

Το 2022 δημοσιοποιήθηκε η Έθνικη Στρατηγική για τη Μείωση της Φτώχειας. Έκτοτε ο πληθυσμός σε κίνδυνο φτώχειας αντί να μειωθεί αυξήθηκε. Η Έκθεση για τη Φτώχεια στην Ελλάδα, φωτίζει τι πήγε λάθος.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Κίνηση: Ουρές οχημάτων σε βασικές αρτηρίες της Αθήνας – Καθυστερήσεις στην Αττική Οδό
Της υπομονής 24.10.25

Αυξημένη κίνηση με ουρές οχημάτων σε βασικές αρτηρίες της Αθήνας - Καθυστερήσεις στην Αττική Οδό

Κυκλοφοριακή συμφόρηση στη Μεσογείων, κυρίως στη συμβολή με την Κατεχάκη - Ιδιαίτερα αυξημένη κίνηση στο ρεύμα καθόδου του Κηφισού - Καθυστερήσεις έως 30' στην Αττική Οδό προς Αεροδρόμιο

Σύνταξη
Γκάζι: Ερωτήματα για τον θάνατο της 16χρονης έξω από κλαμπ – Εν αναμονή των τοξικολογικών εξετάσεων
Στο Γκάζι 24.10.25

Ερωτήματα για τον θάνατο της 16χρονης έξω από κλαμπ - Εν αναμονή των τοξικολογικών εξετάσεων

«Πνευμονική εμβολή μπορούμε να έχουμε από μέθη, ουσίες ή και τα δύο μαζί. Ο θάνατος είναι ακαριαίος», είπε η Ματίνα Παγώνη για τον τραγικό θάνατο της 16χρονης στο Γκάζι.

Σύνταξη
H πρώτη φωτογραφία του Ροζίερ από το δικαστήριο με χειροπέδες (pic)
Μπάσκετ 24.10.25

H πρώτη φωτογραφία του Ροζίερ από το δικαστήριο με χειροπέδες (pic)

Ο Τέρι Ροζίερ οδηγήθηκε στο δικαστήριο με χειροπέδες, μετά τη σύλληψή του από το FBI για συμμετοχή σε κύκλωμα παράνομου στοιχηματισμού, ενώ εντύπωση προκάλεσε η επιλογή φούτερ του κατηγορούμενου.

Σύνταξη
Η υπερβολή των πωλητών στο ΧΑ, ο Νοέμβριος της ΔΕΗ, η δύναμη πυρός του Παπακωνσταντίνου, ο Σάμιουελ Τζάκσον στα… αιολικά

Η υπερβολή των πωλητών στο ΧΑ, ο Νοέμβριος της ΔΕΗ, η δύναμη πυρός του Παπακωνσταντίνου, ο Σάμιουελ Τζάκσον στα… αιολικά

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Ερντογάν: Λάβαμε θετικά μηνύματα από τις ΗΠΑ στο θέμα των F-35

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Νέο μισθολόγιο σε Ένοπλες δυνάμεις και Σώματα Ασφαλείας

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Το DOTS Festival μας έδωσε 36 τρόπους να δούμε την αλήθεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Imane Khelif: H εντυπωσιακή εμφάνιση της 26χρονης πυγμάχου στη front row του οίκου Chanel

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Δοκίμασε το δροσιστικό «combo» που αυξάνει το προσδόκιμο ζωής

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Άγχος αποχωρισμού: Πώς να το αντιμετωπίσετε με αγάπη και υπομονή

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

