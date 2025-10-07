Τρίτη 07 Οκτωβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
07.10.2025 | 15:33
Προφυλακιστέος ο διανομέας με το κατσαβίδι – Τι υποστήριξε
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΓΑΛΛΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
A Second Life for Xenia Hotels
English edition 07 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 17:16

A Second Life for Xenia Hotels

Once symbols of Greece’s post-war modernization, many Xenia Hotels face neglect, while others are being restored or repurposed as cultural and hospitality spaces, preserving their architectural and historical significance for future generations

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Κίνηση μετά τα 40: Πώς μπορεί το γρήγορο βάδισμα να βελτιώσει την υγεία μας;

Κίνηση μετά τα 40: Πώς μπορεί το γρήγορο βάδισμα να βελτιώσει την υγεία μας;

Spotlight

Xenia are not just hotels; they are traces of a national modernization plan that, in the 1950s and 1960s, aimed to place Greece on the global tourism map. Designed by leading Greek architects, Xenia set a standard of modern aesthetics, harmoniously integrated with the natural and historical environment, with a vision of presenting Greece as outward-looking and cosmopolitan.

Neglect and Preservation

Some Xenia today stand neglected, as architectural fragments of a modernizing vision, often victims of looting or indifference, their future still uncertain. However, many have been preserved and given a new life, sometimes as hospitality or recreational venues and sometimes as cultural centers, while others are in the process of restoration.

Balancing Investment and Heritage

Decisions regarding their use and operation go beyond property management. They require a delicate balance between the viability of an investment and the preservation of the sanctity of the site and protection of cultural heritage. Their use is not merely a business activity but a complex process dictated by the legal framework for the protection of archaeological sites and monuments, as well as decrees defining permissible uses and building regulations, which serve as filters for Ministry of Culture approvals to prevent alterations to historic sites.

Current Restoration Efforts

Efforts are underway to utilize certain hotels of the emblematic Xenia program located within archaeological zones, such as the Xenia in Arta, situated within the Byzantine castle. The municipality’s initial proposal for hotel use was rejected in 2017 by the Central Archaeological Council as incompatible with the character of the monument; the municipality is now pursuing a hybrid plan for a cultural multipurpose space with limited hospitality.

In Paleopolis, Samothrace, near the Sanctuary of the Great Gods, the Xenia, now property of the Ministry of Culture, will be converted into a museum shop and refreshment area after completion of ongoing studies.

The Xenia Motel in Paliouri, after many years of delays, finally received approval in August for the final restoration and reuse plan for the monument-designated complex, as part of the already approved spatial development of a Composite Tourist Accommodation. Further approvals for the start of investment are still pending.

Restoration and exterior design studies, including the addition of new buildings, were also approved this year for other Xenia, including Spetses.

Challenges and Abandonment

However, there are also examples where “no light is visible on the horizon,” such as the derelict Xenia in Ancient Corinth, which suffers serious structural issues (owned by the municipality), and the former Road Station building in Platamonas. For the abandoned unit in Paliochora, Heraklion, HPPC is in the process of signing a contract, while the fate of the Xenia in Thasos has yet to be determined.

In Psychro, Lasithi, although the Archaeological Service gave the Municipality of Oropedio permission for maintenance and restoration within the protected zone, work has not yet progressed.

Xenia Hotels That Have Found a New Life

Many Xenia, however, have found new life. The former Xenia Lagonissi, within the archaeological site of Lavrion, now operates as the Grand Resort Lagonissi. Similarly, Xenia in Mykonos, Sifnos, Kalamata, Larissa, Pylos, Kos, Kastellorizo, and Patmos continue to operate as hotels. In Skiathos, the original building was renovated and complemented by a holiday village, while renovation works are ongoing at Xenia Chios.

Other Xenia have found uses outside tourism: in Paros, they house municipal offices; in Ancient Olympia, they host the workshops of the Archaeological Service, a researchers’ guesthouse, municipal offices, and a fire station; in Mystras, the Municipality of Sparta plans to convert the building into a cultural multipurpose space (currently a catering venue).

In Chalkida and Itea, the buildings were repurposed for dining and leisure, while the Xenia of Epidaurus serves as a refreshment and restaurant space for performances at the ancient theater.

HPPC’s Strategy and Investor Interest

Regarding the 29 historic Xenia under HPPC’s management, ten are already leased, including Xenia in Arachova, Kastoria, Nafplio, Cape Sounio, Edessa, Serres, Portaria, Ancient Olympia, Lagonissi, and Chios. Seven are in the process of contract signing (Kastania, Andros, Platamonas, Tsagarada, Xanthi, Ouranoupolis, Heraklion). Eight remain free and available for utilization (Kozani, Kalentzi, Thasos, Vytina, Drama, Komotini, Epidaurus, and Delphi).

A new era begins for Xenia in Ouranoupolis, located in the protected area of the Athos peninsula, as a contract for its full renovation and reopening is expected to be signed soon.

By the end of the year, HPPC plans to launch public tenders for Xenia Drama and Kozani, where there is investor interest. Preparatory steps for Xenia Delphi and Igoumenitsa are underway. The latter, previously leased to the University of Ioannina until 2027, will be reclaimed due to extensive decay. HPPC aims to utilize this space strategically, given its location with direct connections to Italy and the wider Adriatic region.

Interest in Xenia is exemplified by the recent tender for the 30-year lease of the Xenia in Ouranoupolis, which attracted seven investment groups and was awarded to the highest bidder, offering €826,875 annually, up from the starting price of €240,000.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Τράπεζες και ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ επανέφεραν την αγορά στις παρυφές των 2.070 μονάδων

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Τράπεζες και ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ επανέφεραν την αγορά στις παρυφές των 2.070 μονάδων

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Κίνηση μετά τα 40: Πώς μπορεί το γρήγορο βάδισμα να βελτιώσει την υγεία μας;

Κίνηση μετά τα 40: Πώς μπορεί το γρήγορο βάδισμα να βελτιώσει την υγεία μας;

Markets
Χρυσός: Έσπασε το φράγμα των 4.000 δολαρίων

Χρυσός: Έσπασε το φράγμα των 4.000 δολαρίων

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party
English edition 06.10.25

Alexis Tsipras Resigns as MP, Paving Way for New Party

The former Greek prime minister, a polarizing figure in Greek politics, has resigned his MP seat to "return to the hopeful uncertainty of social struggle", hinting at a fresh movement beyond SYRIZA

Σύνταξη
Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals
English edition 05.10.25

Greece Tightens Rules on Short-Term Rentals

Tourism authorities highlight that the framework sets out clear rules, establishing quality and safety criteria that reflect the rapid expansion of this segment of the hospitality industry.

Σύνταξη
Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply
English edition 03.10.25

Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply

Only 10% of beef consumed in Greece is locally produced, with rising dependence on imports pushing retail prices toward €20 per kilo. Farmers warn of further shortages.

Σύνταξη
Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration
English edition 01.10.25

Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration

With landfills overflowing, Greece plans six waste-to-energy plants by 2035 to cut burial rates from 80% to 10%. But delays in infrastructure, especially in Athens, and local opposition threaten to derail the ambitious strategy

Σύνταξη
Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU
English edition 25.09.25

Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU

ELSTAT says Greece displays among the highest percentages of energy poverty in the European Union (EU) with 43.6% of households stating they are unable to heat their homes.

Σύνταξη
How Far Is Greece from Canada?
English edition 23.09.25

How Far Is Greece from Canada?

In the 1960s, thousands of Greeks left by ship for Canada seeking a better future. Today, Toronto’s Greek community remains deeply connected to its heritage, traditions, and homeland

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Βάρρας και Μυλωνάκης έδωσαν τον Βορίδη – Θα πιουν το πικρό ποτήρι των αποκαλύψεων
Δήλωση Τσουκαλά 07.10.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Βάρρας και Μυλωνάκης έδωσαν τον Βορίδη – Θα πιουν το πικρό ποτήρι των αποκαλύψεων

«Ούτε ο Γκέμπελς δεν είχε επινοήσει τέτοιου μεγέθους προπαγάνδα, αναφέρει για τη Νέα Δημοκρατία και τις εξελίξεις στο σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ, Κώστας Τσουκαλάς

Σύνταξη
Λανουά: «Επικίνδυνη η κίνηση του Πιερό, έπρεπε να αποβληθεί» – Η ΑΕΚ έπρεπε να μείνει με εννέα παίκτες στο 48′
Ποδόσφαιρο 07.10.25

Λανουά: «Επικίνδυνη η κίνηση του Πιερό, έπρεπε να αποβληθεί» – Η ΑΕΚ έπρεπε να μείνει με εννέα παίκτες στο 48′

Ο Λανουά σχολίασε και τις έξι επίμαχες φάσεις (διαιτητής ο Βεργέτης, VAR ο Σιδηρόπουλος) του αγώνα Κηφισιά-ΑΕΚ 2-3. Επίσης, ο Γάλλος θεωρεί ότι σωστά αποβλήθηκε ο Ρέλβας στο 48'.

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
«Εγώ έσωσα το TikTok»: Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ θεωρεί πως η Gen Z των ΗΠΑ του «χρωστάει μεγάλη χάρη»
Αινιγματικός 07.10.25

«Εγώ έσωσα το TikTok»: Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ θεωρεί πως η Gen Z των ΗΠΑ του «χρωστάει μεγάλη χάρη»

Στο πρώτο του βίντεο στην πλατφόρμα μετά τις εκλογές του 2024, ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ απευθύνεται στους νέους ανεφερόμενος σε μια συμφωνία που δεν έχει ακόμη «κλείσει»

Σύνταξη
Ερντογάν: Είχε τηλεφωνική συνομιλία με τον Πούτιν – Στο επίκεντρο η Γάζα
Τι συζητήθηκε 07.10.25

Τηλεφωνική συνομιλία με τον Πούτιν είχε ο Ερντογάν - Στο επίκεντρο η Γάζα

Ο Ρετζέπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν ευχήθηκε στον Βλαντίμιρ Πούτιν και για τα γενέθλιά του - Τι είπε ο πρόεδρος της Τουρκίας στον Ρώσο ομόλογό του για τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία

Βίντεο - φωτογραφίες: Αλέξανδρος Γαστεράτος
Ανατροπή με τον τραυματισμό του Γιαμάλ – Τι ισχύει για το παιχνίδι με τον Ολυμπιακό
Ποδόσφαιρο 07.10.25

Ανατροπή με τον τραυματισμό του Γιαμάλ – Τι ισχύει για το παιχνίδι με τον Ολυμπιακό

Σύμφωνα με την ισπανική εφημερίδα «Marca» η κατάσταση του Λαμίν Γιαμάλ παρουσιάζει σημαντική βελτίωση και το πιθανότερο να προλάβει την αναμέτρηση με τον Ολυμπιακό για το Champions League.

Σύνταξη
Πέρκα για κράτηση από το Ισραήλ: Ήταν με τα όπλα τεταμένα, μάς είχαν δεμένα τα χέρια για 6 ώρες στο τσιμέντο
Global Sumud Flottilla 07.10.25

Πέρκα για κράτηση από το Ισραήλ: Ήταν με τα όπλα τεταμένα, μάς είχαν δεμένα τα χέρια για 6 ώρες στο τσιμέντο

«Δεν θέλω να ακούσω πάλι τα περί του μοναδικού δημοκρατικού κράτους στη Μέση Ανατολή για το Ισραήλ», ανέφερε η βουλεύτρια Φλώρινας με τη Νέα Αριστερά, Πέτη Πέρκα, που συμμετείχε στο Global Sumud Flottilla

Σύνταξη
Αρβανίτης: Ηχηρή απουσία της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης απέναντι στα εγκλήματα στην Παλαιστίνη
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 07.10.25

Αρβανίτης: Ηχηρή απουσία της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης απέναντι στα εγκλήματα στην Παλαιστίνη

Από το βήμα της Ολομέλειας στο Στρασβούργο, ο Κώστας Αρβανίτης επέκρινε «τα δύο μέτρα και δύο σταθμά της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης απέναντι στα όσα συμβαίνουν στα κατεχόμενα παλαιστινιακά εδάφη»

Σύνταξη
Από την Όντρεϊ στον Νταλί: Η υπερβατική κομψότητα του Σέσιλ Μπίτον ανατέμνει τη λάμψη 
Έκθεση 07.10.25

Από την Όντρεϊ στον Νταλί: Η υπερβατική κομψότητα του Σέσιλ Μπίτον ανατέμνει τη λάμψη 

Όσο ο κόσμος εφευρίσκει και καταναλώνει νέα, εύπεπτα,  είδωλα, ο Σερ Σέσιλ Μπίτον επιστρέφει στο προσκήνιο μέσα από μια μεγαλειώδη έκθεση 250 φωτογραφιών και κοστουμιών, που επιβεβαιώνει ότι η κομψότητα είναι μια αθάνατη μορφή τέχνης

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Μύκονος Betsson BC: Νέα Εποχή για το Μπάσκετ των Κυκλάδων
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 07.10.25

Μύκονος Betsson BC: Νέα Εποχή για το Μπάσκετ των Κυκλάδων

Η Betsson ανακοίνωσε τη νέα της χορηγία στη Μύκονο Betsson BC, αναλαμβάνοντας τον ρόλο του Ονοματοδότη και Μεγάλου Χορηγού της ομάδας, η οποία από την αγωνιστική περίοδο 2025-2026 θα φέρει την ονομασία Μύκονος Betsson BC.

Σύνταξη
Κίνα: Μάχη με τον χρόνο δίνουν οι διασώστες για να απομακρύνουν τους αποκλεισμένους πεζοπόρους στο Έβερεστ
Πάνω από 200 07.10.25

Μάχη με τον χρόνο δίνουν οι διασώστες για να απομακρύνουν τους αποκλεισμένους πεζοπόρους στο Έβερεστ

Αναπάντεχες σφοδρές χιονοθύελλες σάρωσαν τη δυτική Κίνα - Τα σωστικά συνεργεία επιχειρούν από τη Δευτέρα για να απομακρύνουν τους πεζοπόρους που έχουν αποκλειστεί

Σύνταξη
Λήξη «συναγερμού», δεν αποσύρεται ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς – Τι αφορούσε η πολυαναμενόμενη «second decision»
Μπάσκετ 07.10.25

Λήξη «συναγερμού», δεν αποσύρεται ο ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς – Τι αφορούσε η πολυαναμενόμενη «second decision»

Τη διαφήμιση μάρκας ποτού και όχι την απόσυρσή του από τα παρκέ του μπάσκετ αφορούσε η... περιβόητη απόφαση του ΛεΜπρόν Τζέιμς που κρατούσε σε αγωνία των μπασκετικό πλανήτη τις τελευταίες ώρες.

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
ΕΠΟ: Στο Παγκρήτιο το Super Cup Ολυμπιακός-ΟΦΗ, εξηγήσεις για τη διακοπή στο VAR
Ποδόσφαιρο 07.10.25

ΕΠΟ: Στο Παγκρήτιο το Super Cup Ολυμπιακός-ΟΦΗ, εξηγήσεις για τη διακοπή στο VAR

Οι αρμόδιοι αλλά και ο ΟΦΗ διαβεβαιώνουν ότι θα είναι έτοιμο ενόψει του αγώνα της 3ης Ιανουαρίου. Επιστολή της εταιρίας για το «μπλακ άουτ» στο VAR του αγώνα Ολυμπιακός-Λεβαδειακός 3-2

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
«Πόσο μειωμένη νιώθω» – Μακροσκελής επιστολή της Τζέιν Όστεν προς την αδελφή της Κασσάνδρα
Ισχυρό δίδυμο 07.10.25

«Πόσο μειωμένη νιώθω» - Μακροσκελής επιστολή της Τζέιν Όστεν προς την αδελφή της Κασσάνδρα

Ενώ η Τζέιν Όστεν είναι πιο γνωστή για την κριτική της στις ιδιοτροπίες του ρομαντικού έρωτα στα μυθιστορήματά της, υπάρχει και ένας άλλος, εξίσου περίπλοκος και σημαντικός τύπος σχέσης που διατρέχει τα έργα της: η σχέση μεταξύ αδελφών.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Η «Marca» για τον Αλμέιδα: «Ανέστησε τη Σεβίλλη – Κάθε ομιλία του ένα μάθημα ζωής» (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 07.10.25

Η «Marca» για τον Αλμέιδα: «Ανέστησε τη Σεβίλλη – Κάθε ομιλία του ένα μάθημα ζωής» (vid)

Η ισπανική εφημερίδα αναφέρεται με κολακευτικά σχόλια στον Ματίας Αλμέιδα για τη «μεταμόρφωση» της Σεβίλλης επί των ημερών του. Αποκορύφωμα φυσικά το εντυπωσιακό 4-1 επί της Μπαρτσελόνα.

Σύνταξη
Και ξαφνικά όλοι βρέθηκαν στο μυαλό του Αλέξη Τσίπρα – Κάποιοι έπιασαν ήδη…. στασίδι στο πλευρό του
Πολιτική 07.10.25

Και ξαφνικά όλοι βρέθηκαν στο μυαλό του Αλέξη Τσίπρα – Κάποιοι έπιασαν ήδη…. στασίδι στο πλευρό του

Από την ώρα της παραίτησης του Αλέξη Τσίπρα, κόσμος και κοσμάκης, διάφοροι δημοσιολογούντες, φίλοι και εχθροί επιχειρούν να εμφανιστούν ότι γνωρίζουν τι βρίσκεται στο μυαλό του πρώην πρωθυπουργού και, φυσικά, τα σχέδια της επόμενης μέρας.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Η Δανία απαγορεύει τα social media στους ανήλικους κάτω των 15 – «Κλέβουν την παιδική ηλικία των παιδιών μας»
Έρχεται νομοσχέδιο 07.10.25

Η Δανία απαγορεύει τα social media στους ανήλικους κάτω των 15 – «Κλέβουν την παιδική ηλικία των παιδιών μας»

«Η κυβέρνηση θα προτείνει να απαγορευτούν πολλοί ιστότοποι κοινωνικής δικτύωσης για τα παιδιά και τους νέους κάτω των 15 ετών» είπε η πρωθυπουργός της Δανίας, Μέτε Φρεντέρικσεν

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Μας «διόρθωσε» η Γαλλία, εν αναμονή του FTSE Russell, οι θυγατρικές του AKTOR Group, πατάει γερά στον Καναδά η Alfa Αθ. Κουκουτάρης, το σπριντ του τουρισμού

Μας «διόρθωσε» η Γαλλία, εν αναμονή του FTSE Russell, οι θυγατρικές του AKTOR Group, πατάει γερά στον Καναδά η Alfa Αθ. Κουκουτάρης, το σπριντ του τουρισμού

Αρκούδες σε «νυχτερινή περιπολία» στο Σέλι

Αρκούδες σε «νυχτερινή περιπολία» στο Σέλι

Μυστικά και παζάρια στον Λευκό Οίκο: Από τα χαμόγελα Τραμπ με Ερντογάν στα σκληρά διλήμματα

Μυστικά και παζάρια στον Λευκό Οίκο: Από τα χαμόγελα Τραμπ με Ερντογάν στα σκληρά διλήμματα

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Τρίτη 07 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο