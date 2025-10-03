Παρασκευή 03 Οκτωβρίου 2025
Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply
03 Οκτωβρίου 2025 | 13:16

Greek Beef Prices Soar As Imports Dominate Supply

Only 10% of beef consumed in Greece is locally produced, with rising dependence on imports pushing retail prices toward €20 per kilo. Farmers warn of further shortages.

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τα 2 κοινά ροφήματα που ξεχωρίζουν

Υγεία του εγκεφάλου: Τα 2 κοινά ροφήματα που ξεχωρίζουν

Spotlight

Greece produces only a fraction of the beef it consumes, covering just 10% of national demand, while the remaining 90% comes from imports, according to figures presented by the Hellenic Livestock Association (SEK).

This heavy reliance on foreign markets leaves Greek consumers exposed to international price pressures. Retail beef prices are already rising sharply, with forecasts suggesting they could soon reach €20 per kilo.

Farmers leaving the sector

SEK president Dimitris Moschos described the outlook for cattle farming as “bleak.” In recent years, about 6% of producers—mainly younger farmers—have abandoned livestock farming, leading to an 8% decline in Greek beef production.

Adverse weather has also affected reproduction rates, with nearly 3% fewer calves expected this year, resulting in a projected 10% shortfall in local beef supply.

Climate change and EU policies add pressure
Moschos pointed to climate conditions, including droughts, as well as European Union environmental policies aimed at reducing livestock emissions, as additional factors undermining production.

“Thousands of animals have been slaughtered in Europe in the name of green development,” he said, noting that diseases such as lumpy skin disease and bluetongue are further restricting herds across the continent.

A cooperative’s shrinking herds
The decline is visible at the cooperative level. In Kastoria, the local cattle breeders’ cooperative saw its membership fall from 85 farmers to 70 within three years, while livestock numbers dropped from 7,500 to 4,700—a loss of nearly half the herd.

Policy choices favoring imports
According to Moschos, state policy has worsened the situation by prioritizing subsidies for imported livestock fattened in Greece rather than supporting domestic herds.

“The logic was that as long as beef was available to meet market needs, it didn’t matter if it was Greek or imported,” he said. Farmers argue this approach undermines long-term food security and threatens the survival of local cattle farming.

Source: tovima.com

Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς: «Πράσινο φως» στην πρόταση της Euronext για το Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Επιτροπή Κεφαλαιαγοράς: «Πράσινο φως» στην πρόταση της Euronext για το Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών

Γιώργος Περιστέρης: «Η ισχυρή ανάπτυξη της ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ θα συνεχιστεί»

Γιώργος Περιστέρης: «Η ισχυρή ανάπτυξη της ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ θα συνεχιστεί»

Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration
English edition 01.10.25

Greece’s Waste Battle: The High-Stakes Gamble on Incineration

With landfills overflowing, Greece plans six waste-to-energy plants by 2035 to cut burial rates from 80% to 10%. But delays in infrastructure, especially in Athens, and local opposition threaten to derail the ambitious strategy

Σύνταξη
Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU
English edition 25.09.25

Energy Poverty in Greece Among Highest in EU

ELSTAT says Greece displays among the highest percentages of energy poverty in the European Union (EU) with 43.6% of households stating they are unable to heat their homes.

Σύνταξη
How Far Is Greece from Canada?
English edition 23.09.25

How Far Is Greece from Canada?

In the 1960s, thousands of Greeks left by ship for Canada seeking a better future. Today, Toronto’s Greek community remains deeply connected to its heritage, traditions, and homeland

Σύνταξη
UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks
English edition 20.09.25

UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks

UBS noted that Greek banks are still trading at a discount to their European peers, with price-to-earnings ratios of 7.9 times for 2026.

Σύνταξη
Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High
English edition 19.09.25

Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High

Greek consumers are facing steep price hikes in their daily cup of coffee, with costs rising nearly 19% in the past year and futures hitting levels not seen in almost half a century. Experts warn the trend is unlikely to ease any time soon

Σύνταξη
Μακροζωία: Το νέο σύμβολο κοινωνικού status, οι βιοχάκερ και οι δισεκατομμυριούχοι πειραματόζωα
Μαθουσάλας & Κροίσος 03.10.25

Μακροζωία: Το νέο σύμβολο κοινωνικού status, οι βιοχάκερ και οι δισεκατομμυριούχοι πειραματόζωα

Κάποτε θεωρούταν ως ισορροπία μεταξύ γενετικής κληρονομικότητας και τρόπου ζωής, ενώ σήμερα θεωρείται ως αγώνας για προνόμια που επιτρέπουν την έγκαιρη διάγνωση, την αναστολή της εξέλιξης της νόσου και την αναστροφή των βλαβών. Και όλα αυτά έχουν υψηλό κόστος.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Θεοδωρικάκος – Μπρατάκος: Το νέο παραγωγικό πρότυπο και η θεσμική σταθερότητα στο επίκεντρο της συνάντησης
Τι άλλο συζητήθηκε 03.10.25

Το νέο παραγωγικό πρότυπο και η θεσμική σταθερότητα στο επίκεντρο της συνάντησης Θεοδωρικάκου - Μπρατάκου

Κεντρικό θέμα η εφαρμογή του νέου παραγωγικού προτύπου που θα ενισχύσει την ανταγωνιστικότητα της χώρας και θα στηρίξει τη βιώσιμη ανάπτυξη

Σύνταξη
Τσίπρας από τη Σορβόννη: «Η Αριστερά είναι χρήσιμη, όχι στα δύσκολα να το βάζει στα πόδια»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 03.10.25

Τσίπρας από τη Σορβόννη: «Η Αριστερά είναι χρήσιμη, όχι στα δύσκολα να το βάζει στα πόδια»

Οι λάθος ηγεσίες της Ευρώπης και οι πολλαπλές διεθνείς κρίσεις και ενισχύουν την ακροδεξιά, μήνυμα με αποδέκτες και στο εσωτερικό για τους Αριστερούς που το έβαλαν στα πόδια.

Σύνταξη
Τσουκαλάς: Θα εξαναγκάσουμε την κυβέρνηση να βγει από το κρησφύγετο της συγκάλυψης και να δώσει απαντήσεις
ΠΑΣΟΚ 03.10.25

Τσουκαλάς: Θα εξαναγκάσουμε την κυβέρνηση να βγει από το κρησφύγετο της συγκάλυψης και να δώσει απαντήσεις

«Έχει αρχίσει η αντίστροφη μέτρηση και ο κόσμος δεν θέλει να ακούει σε ποσοστό τουλάχιστον 70% για Νέα Δημοκρατία και Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη», τόνισε ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ - Κινήματος Αλλαγής, Κώστας Τσουκαλάς

Σύνταξη
Μπούγας: «Το δικαστικό Σώμα θα αντισταθεί με σθένος στον λαϊκισμό και τον μηδενισμό»
Το ζητούμενο 03.10.25

«Το δικαστικό Σώμα θα αντισταθεί με σθένος στον λαϊκισμό και τον μηδενισμό» διαμηνύει ο υφυπ. Δικαιοσύνης

«Όσοι επιχειρούν να εμφανίσουν τη Δικαιοσύνη εξαρτημένη και χειραγωγούμενη από την εκτελεστική εξουσία θα συνεχίσουν τις επιθέσεις με σκοπό να ευτελίσουν τον θεσμό» λέει ο υφυπουργός, Ιωάννης Μπούγας

Μίνα Μουστάκα
Μίνα Μουστάκα
Sean «Diddy» Combs: Αντιμέτωπος με την ποινή του Νόμου Mann ο ατιμασμένος ράπερ – Η απολογία του πριν από την απόφαση
Αντίστροφη Μέτρηση 03.10.25

Sean «Diddy» Combs: Αντιμέτωπος με την ποινή του Νόμου Mann ο ατιμασμένος ράπερ – Η απολογία του πριν από την απόφαση

Ο ράπερ Diddy υποστήριξε πως οι πράξεις του είχαν «ρίζες στον εγωισμό» και πως ήταν «χαμένος στα ναρκωτικά και την υπερβολή» μια «ανάσα» πριν την απόφαση του δικαστηρίου

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΟΚ: Προβλήματα για Ιβάνουσετς και Τσάλοφ ενόψει του ντέρμπι με τον Ολυμπιακό
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.10.25

ΠΑΟΚ: Προβλήματα για Ιβάνουσετς και Τσάλοφ ενόψει του ντέρμπι με τον Ολυμπιακό

Ο ΠΑΟΚ προπονήθηκε στην Ισπανία, με τον Ραζβάν Λουτσέσκου να μην έχει στη διάθεσή του τους Λούκα Ιβανούσετς και Φέντορ Τσάλοφ που αντιμετώπισαν προβλήματα τραυματισμών την Πέμπτη.

Σύνταξη
Η θεσμοθέτηση του Ειδικού Χωροταξικού Πλαισίου για την Ελληνική Ιχθυοκαλλιέργεια αποτελεί εθνική υποχρέωση βάσει της ευρωπαϊκής νομοθεσίας
Τα Νέα της Αγοράς 03.10.25

Η θεσμοθέτηση του Ειδικού Χωροταξικού Πλαισίου για την Ελληνική Ιχθυοκαλλιέργεια αποτελεί εθνική υποχρέωση βάσει της ευρωπαϊκής νομοθεσίας

Ο Πρόεδρος της ΕΛΟΠΥ, Απόστολος Τουραλιάς, σε μια εφ’ όλης της ύλης συνέντευξη τονίζει την κρισιμότητα των ΠΟΑΥ για τη βιώσιμη ανάπτυξη και τους κινδύνους απώλειας κεφαλαίων λόγω των καθυστερήσεων στον χωροταξικό σχεδιασμό.

Ναταλία Κάππα
Φιλανθρωπικό τουρ του Μέσι στην Ινδία (pic)
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.10.25

Φιλανθρωπικό τουρ του Μέσι στην Ινδία (pic)

Σε εκδηλώσεις και τουρνουά φιλανθρωπικού χαρακτήρα που θα διεξαχθούν σε διάφορες πόλεις της Ινδίας θα συμμετάσχει ο Λιονέλ Μέσι τον προσεχή Δεκέμβριο.

Σύνταξη
Ανδρουλάκης για δηλώσεις Κοβέσι: Είναι ευρωπαϊκή κανονικότητα να εμποδίζεις τη δικαιοσύνη να ερευνήσει υπουργούς;
ΠΑΣΟΚ 03.10.25

Ανδρουλάκης για δηλώσεις Κοβέσι: Είναι ευρωπαϊκή κανονικότητα να εμποδίζεις τη δικαιοσύνη να ερευνήσει υπουργούς;

Ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ, Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης, τόνισε ότι «και σε άλλες χώρες υπάρχει νόμος περί ευθύνης υπουργών, αλλά δεν εργαλειοποιείται προκειμένου κάποιοι να μην ερευνηθούν ποτέ από τη δικαιοσύνη»

Σύνταξη
Η επικοινωνία δεν λύνει τα προβλήματα στο ποδόσφαιρο
Παναθηναϊκός 03.10.25

Η επικοινωνία δεν λύνει τα προβλήματα στο ποδόσφαιρο

Η διοίκηση του Παναθηναϊκού δεσμεύτηκε στις 16 Σεπτεμβρίου για ενέργειες που θα ενισχύσουν τον σύλλογο. Τρεις εβδομάδες αργότερα, απλώς υπήρξε μία επικοινωνιακή διαχείριση της κατάστασης...

Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Χαράλαμπος Τσιμπίδας
Μισόλογα και δικαιολογίες Κουρδή (ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ) στην εξεταστική: Όλα καλώς καμωμένα στον οργανισμό…
Βουλή 03.10.25

Μισόλογα και δικαιολογίες Κουρδή (ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ) στην εξεταστική: Όλα καλώς καμωμένα στον οργανισμό…

Ο πρώην αντιπρόεδρος του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ είδε τα πάντα καλώς καμωμένα στον Οργανισμό, προσπαθώντας να πείσει την εξεταστική επιτροπή και ενδεχομένως και τον... εαυτό του

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
ΚΚΕ για Ευρωπαϊκή Εισαγγελία: «Δεν μπορεί σε καμία περίπτωση να αποτελεί γνήσιο υπερασπιστή της ‘διαφάνειας’»
Περί άρθρου 86 03.10.25

«Δεν μπορεί σε καμία περίπτωση να αποτελεί γνήσιο υπερασπιστή της 'διαφάνειας'» - ΚΚΕ για Ευρωπαϊκή Εισαγγελία

«Άλωστε η διαφθορά είναι συνώνυμο της ίδιας της ΕΕ, στην οποία 'λύνουν και δένουν' τα διάφορα λόμπι και τα μονοπώλια και από τους κόλπους της οποίας έχουν προκύψει πολυάριθμα σκάνδαλα» τονίζει το ΚΚΕ

Σύνταξη
Νησιώτικος δήμος προσφέρει ουσιαστική στήριξη στους εκπαιδευτικούς
Απόφαση ορόσημο 03.10.25

Νησιώτικος δήμος προσφέρει ουσιαστική στήριξη στους εκπαιδευτικούς

Η πρωτοβάθμια αυτοδιοίκηση αφουγκράζεται τις δυσκολίες που αντιμετωπίζουν οι επαγγελματίες και τους στηρίζει στην πράξη απέναντι στον κίνδυνο της πλήρους ερημοποίησης της περιφερειακής και νησιωτικής Ελλάδας.

Σύνταξη
«Aναίσθητη για 4 ημέρες» – Η Μαντόνα αποκαλύπτει πώς προσβλήθηκε από σήψη και βακτηριακή λοίμωξη
Καμπάλα healing 03.10.25

«Aναίσθητη για 4 ημέρες» - Η Μαντόνα αποκαλύπτει πώς προσβλήθηκε από σήψη και βακτηριακή λοίμωξη

Η Μαντόνα μίλησε ανοιχτά για το σοβαρό πρόβλημα υγείας που αντιμετώπισε το 2023, στην πρώτη της εμφάνιση σε podcast με τον Τζέι Σέτι, τον Βρετανο-Ινδό συγγραφέα, επιχειρηματία και life coach.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Η Coca Cola φρέναρε το ΧΑ, πήρε το δρόμο του το ομόλογο της ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, προσθέτει έσοδα ο AKTOR Group, το διπλό μέτωπο της Βρεττού, η γκρίνια στα σούπερ μάρκετ, ο μυστικός αγοραστής στην ΕΖΑ

Η Coca Cola φρέναρε το ΧΑ, πήρε το δρόμο του το ομόλογο της ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, προσθέτει έσοδα ο AKTOR Group, το διπλό μέτωπο της Βρεττού, η γκρίνια στα σούπερ μάρκετ, ο μυστικός αγοραστής στην ΕΖΑ

Αρκούδες σε «νυχτερινή περιπολία» στο Σέλι

Αρκούδες σε «νυχτερινή περιπολία» στο Σέλι

Μυστικά και παζάρια στον Λευκό Οίκο: Από τα χαμόγελα Τραμπ με Ερντογάν στα σκληρά διλήμματα

Μυστικά και παζάρια στον Λευκό Οίκο: Από τα χαμόγελα Τραμπ με Ερντογάν στα σκληρά διλήμματα

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

