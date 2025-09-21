Athens Turns to Drilling as Water Reserves Drop 63%

Greece, along with many countries along the Mediterranean, has been struggling with drought conditions, high temperatures, poor water infrastructure, and increasing demands for clean water during the busy tourist season.

Numerous reports over the past 6 months note Greece’s depleting reserves and predict that, if the situation continues unabated, Athens’ existing water supply will be sufficient for just another one to 2 years.

In response to these concerns, the President of the largest water supply, sewerage and wastewater treatment company in Greece (EYDAP), said in an interview to AMNA “the uninterrupted supply of water to four and a half million residents [of Attica] was never in doubt for even a minute.”

President Giorgos Stergiou added, “However, the prolonged dry period that began three years ago leads to a continuous decline of the water level in the reservoirs that supply it. The water consumed is not replenished by snow and rain, so the reserves have fallen in total by 63%.”

As a result, Stergiou told AMNA that EYDAP will drilling along the entire channel of Mornos reservoir, which feeds Attica, in order to strengthen the water supply network of the capital. The company also conducted drillings on the foothills of Mount Parnitha, on the outskirts of Athens, which are currently operating, said the President.

At the same time, a preventive program is underway for the replacement of old pipelines worth 0.5 billion in order to reduce leakages, which reaches up to 50% in some areas, according to other reports.

The projects will ensure that Attica continues to have quality water at affordable prices for several decades, even if the worst climate scenarios are confirmed, says Stergiou.

