19.09.2025 | 15:56
Φωτιά σε σπίτι στη Μεσσηνία – Στο νοσοκομείο ηλικιωμένος
UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks
20 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 10:08

UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks

UBS noted that Greek banks are still trading at a discount to their European peers, with price-to-earnings ratios of 7.9 times for 2026.



UBS raised its price targets for Greek banks on Thursday, reiterating its “buy” recommendation, saying valuations remain attractive despite a rally of nearly 70% in banking shares since the start of the year.

The Swiss lender noted that Greek banks are still trading at a discount to their European peers, with price-to-earnings ratios of 7.9 times for 2026 and 6.9 times for 2027, compared with averages of 9.1 times and 8.3 times, respectively, for European banks.

UBS lifted its price target for Alpha Bank to €4.00 from €3.70, implying a 19% upside. Eurobank’s target was raised to €4.10 from €3.64 (28% upside), National Bank of Greece to €14.90 from €13.40 (26% upside), and Piraeus Bank to €8.60 from €7.60 (25% upside).

While valuations remain appealing, UBS said the question is whether Greek banks should continue trading at a discount. “Not necessarily,” the bank said, pointing to a strong macroeconomic recovery, resilient profitability, potential growth from capital deployment, and Greece’s low 10-year bond yield at 3.4% — close to Spain’s 3.2% and Italy’s 3.5%.

The main constraint, UBS added, is relatively modest earnings-per-share growth of about 5% annually between 2024 and 2027, compared with 8% for European peers.

UBS analysts raised their price targets for Greek lenders by 8% to 13%, citing lower cost of equity assumptions due to reduced risk and improved earnings visibility.

Source: tovima.com

Business
Avramar: Νέα εποχή με την Aqua Bridge – Το σχέδιο διάσωσης και η μεγάλη αναδιάρθρωση

Avramar: Νέα εποχή με την Aqua Bridge – Το σχέδιο διάσωσης και η μεγάλη αναδιάρθρωση

Economy
Moody’s: Γιατί δεν προχώρησε σε αναβάθμιση – Τα βαρίδια της ανάπτυξης

Moody’s: Γιατί δεν προχώρησε σε αναβάθμιση – Τα βαρίδια της ανάπτυξης

English edition
Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High
English edition 19.09.25

Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High

Greek consumers are facing steep price hikes in their daily cup of coffee, with costs rising nearly 19% in the past year and futures hitting levels not seen in almost half a century. Experts warn the trend is unlikely to ease any time soon

Σύνταξη
Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND
English edition 18.09.25

Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND

Center-right party continues to field a double-digit lead over its closest rival, while gaining half a percentage point since the last poll by the same firm

Σύνταξη
Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.09.25

Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025

Apartment prices increased on average by 9% annually in 2024 (revised data), against a 13.9% rise in 2023, the Bank of Greece said.

Σύνταξη
Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty
English edition 15.09.25

Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty

After years of legal proceedings, two former witnesses are convicted for false testimony and false accusations, closing a controversial chapter in Greece’s high-profile Novartis investigation

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute
English edition 14.09.25

Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute

The most striking change compared with 2024 was the rise of Aegina, which entered the top five destinations, displacing Syros, with a year-on-year increase of 12.65%

Σύνταξη
Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027
English edition 07.09.25

Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced at the Thessaloniki International Fair that the pension adjustment known as the “personal difference” will be halved in 2026 and fully abolished in 2027, opening the way for more retirees to receive increases

Σύνταξη
Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”
English edition 05.09.25

Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”

Evangelos Marinakis, founder and president of the shipping group Capital Maritime & Trading Corp and main shareholder of Alter Ego Media, appeals for an end to the war in Ukraine and references the poor economic situation of Greek households in his intervention at the 5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit

Σύνταξη
Το παράδοξο Τραμπ: Πού κερδίζει και πού απογοητεύει τους Αμερικανούς
Πίεση ή ενθάρρυνση; 20.09.25

Το παράδοξο Τραμπ: Πού κερδίζει και πού απογοητεύει τους Αμερικανούς

Το πιο εντυπωσιακό από τη νέα έρευνα της Washington Post είναι πως ενώ οι Αμερικανοί αποδοκιμάζουν τις τομεακές πολιτικές Τραμπ, την ίδια στιγμή εμπιστεύονται περισσότερο το κόμμα του.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
«Όλα τα μέτρα που έχει πάρει η ΝΔ έχουν αποτύχει» λέει ο Κατρίνης – Σφοδρή πολιτική σύγκρουση για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και εξαγγελίες στη ΔΕΘ
Πολιτική 20.09.25

«Όλα τα μέτρα που έχει πάρει η ΝΔ έχουν αποτύχει» λέει ο Κατρίνης – Σφοδρή πολιτική σύγκρουση για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και εξαγγελίες στη ΔΕΘ

Στα ύψη βρίσκεται η πολιτική αντιπαράθεση κυβέρνησης – αντιπολίτευσης σχετικά με το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, αλλά και τις εξαγγελίες του πρωθυπουργού στη ΔΕΘ. Πυρά από τον Κατρίνη σε κυβέρνηση

Σύνταξη
Κυβερνοεπίθεση: Προβλήματα σε μεγάλα αεροδρόμια – Σε Χίθροου, Βρυξέλλες και Βερολίνο
Ακυρώσεις πτήσεων 20.09.25

Προβλήματα σε μεγάλα ευρωπαϊκά αεροδρόμια μετά από κυβερνοεπίθεση - Σε Χίθροου, Βρυξέλλες και Βερολίνο

Χάος σε ευρωπαϊκά αεροδρόμια μετά από κυβερνοεπίθεση - Μεγάλες καθυστερήσεις σε πτήσεις, όσοι ταξιδεύουν καλούνται να επικοινωνήσουν με τις αεροπορικές εταιρείες πριν μεταβούν στα αεροδρόμια

Σύνταξη
Συγκλονίζει πατέρας θύματος των Τεμπών που κάνει απεργία πείνας – «Ξέρουν καλά τι θα βρούμε στο φέρετρο του παιδιού μου»
Ελλάδα 20.09.25

Συγκλονίζει πατέρας θύματος των Τεμπών που κάνει απεργία πείνας – «Ξέρουν καλά τι θα βρούμε στο φέρετρο του παιδιού μου»

Ο κ. Πάνος Ρούτσι, πατέρας του Ντένις που έχασε τη ζωή του στην τραγωδία των Τεμπών μίλησε για τον αγώνα του να δικαιωθεί η μνήμη του παιδιού του και να μάθει την αλήθεια για τον θάνατό του.

Σύνταξη
Κρήτη: Νέο ενδοοικογενειακό επεισόδιο – Πατέρας εξύβρισε και ξυλοκόπησε την κόρη του στο Ηράκλειο
Ελλάδα 20.09.25

Νέο ενδοοικογενειακό επεισόδιο στην Κρήτη - Πατέρας εξύβρισε και ξυλοκόπησε την κόρη του στο Ηράκλειο

Το περιστατικό σημειώθηκε στην επιχείρηση που διατηρεί ο άνδρας στην Κρήτη - Μετά την καταγγελία της 27χρονης στις αρχές, ο 56χρονος συνελήφθη και οδηγήθηκε στο Αστυνομικό Τμήμα

Σύνταξη
ΗΠΑ: Εντάσεις με τον Μπάιντεν και πικρίες αποκαλύπτει η Κάμαλα Χάρις στο βιβλίο της «107 Days»
«Θυμωμένη και απογοητευμένη» 20.09.25

Εντάσεις με τον Μπάιντεν και πικρίες αποκαλύπτει η Κάμαλα Χάρις στο βιβλίο της «107 Days»

Στο βιβλίο της για την προεκλογική εκστρατεία του 2024, η Χάρις δεν διστάζει να αναφερθεί στις γενικότερες δυσκολίες της συνεργασίας της με τον πρώην πρόεδρο, Τζο Μπάιντεν

Σύνταξη
Ισραήλ: Κλιμακώνει την επίθεσή του στην πόλη της Γάζας, νεκρά παιδιά μετά από πλήγμα σε σχολείο – καταφύγιο
Αιματοχυσία 20.09.25

Κλιμακώνει την επίθεσή του στην πόλη της Γάζας το Ισραήλ, νεκρά παιδιά μετά από πλήγμα σε σχολείο - καταφύγιο

Το Ισραήλ έχει ανακοινώσει ότι στοχεύει να καταλάβει την πόλη της Γάζας - Πόσοι Παλαιστίνιοι την έχουν εγκαταλείψει - Δήλωση αλά Πυθία από τον Ντόναλντ Τραμπ για τους ομήρους

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Σπουδαίος Παπανικολάου, βοήθησε σε τροχαίο έξω από τα «Δύο Αοράκια» – Έσπευσαν οι γιατροί του Ολυμπιακού
Μπάσκετ 20.09.25

Σπουδαίος Παπανικολάου, βοήθησε σε τροχαίο έξω από τα «Δύο Αοράκια» – Έσπευσαν οι γιατροί του Ολυμπιακού

Ένα τροχαίο ατύχημα έλαβε χώρα έξω από «Δύο Αοράκια», με τους γιατρούς του Ολυμπιακού και τον αρχηγό της ομάδας Κώστα Παπανικολάου να σπεύδουν στο σημείο για να βοηθήσουν.

Σύνταξη
Χάιντι Κλουμ: Cringe τηλεοπτικό φιάσκο που βρώμαγε μπίρα το Heidifest – «Oktoberfest εφιάλτης» 
Πικρό ποτήρι 20.09.25

Χάιντι Κλουμ: Cringe τηλεοπτικό φιάσκο που βρώμαγε μπίρα το Heidifest – «Oktoberfest εφιάλτης» 

Τα γερμανικά media (και το κοινό) τσακίζουν την απόπειρα της Χάιντι Κλουμ να καθιερώσει ένα ετήσιο τηλεοπτικό θέαμα με άρωμα Γερμανίας με τηλεθέαση στα τάρταρα

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
«Ο Πούτιν μας τεστάρει», λένε Ευρωπαίοι αξιωματούχοι – Νέα ένταση, Εσθονία και Πολωνία κατηγορούν τη Ρωσία
Τι λέει η Μόσχα 20.09.25

«Ο Πούτιν μας τεστάρει», λένε Ευρωπαίοι αξιωματούχοι – Νέα ένταση, Εσθονία και Πολωνία κατηγορούν τη Ρωσία

Πολωνικά μαχητικά σηκώθηκαν προληπτικά αφού η Ρωσία πραγματοποιούσε επιθέσεις στη δυτική Ουκρανία - Η Εσθονία επικαλέστηκε το Άρθρο 4 του ΝΑΤΟ - «Μπορεί να είναι μεγάλο πρόβλημα», δήλωσε ο Τραμπ

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Κασσελάκης για Τέμπη: Κάτι κρύβεται πίσω από την απόφαση για τη μη εκταφή των σορών
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 20.09.25

Κασσελάκης για Τέμπη: Κάτι κρύβεται πίσω από την απόφαση για τη μη εκταφή των σορών

Την άποψη ότι κάτι κρύβεται πίσω από την απόφαση για τη μη εκταφή των σορών των παιδιών τους, αίτημα το οποίο έχουν κάνει ορισμένοι από τους συγγενείς των θυμάτων των Τεμπών, όπως ο πατέρας του 22χρονου Ντένις Ρούτσι, εξέφρασε, μιλώντας στο MEGA ο πρόεδρος του Κινήματος Δημοκρατίας, Στέφανος Κασσελάκης

Σύνταξη
Φωτιά στην Πάτρα: «Πήγα να βοηθήσω, βρέθηκα στη φυλακή» – Τι είπαν οι δύο νεαροί μετά την αποφυλάκισή τους
Στην Πάτρα 20.09.25

«Πήγα να βοηθήσω στη φωτιά και βρέθηκα στη φυλακή» - Τι είπαν οι δύο νεαροί αφότου αφέθησαν ελεύθεροι

«Μπήκαμε φυλακή ο ένας για τον άλλο, γιατί ήμασταν ενωμένοι, εντάξει δεν πάει πιο πάνω», είπε ο ένας από τους φίλους που κρατούνταν επί 36 ημέρες σε διαφορετικά σωφρονιστικά ιδρύματα

Σύνταξη
Πάτρα: Πώς 15χρονοι έστησαν καρτέρι σε ανήλικο και τον έστειλαν στο νοσοκομείο
Στην Πάτρα 20.09.25

Πώς 15χρονοι έστησαν καρτέρι σε ανήλικο και τον έστειλαν με κατάγματα στο νοσοκομείο

Οι ανήλικοι του έστησαν καρτέρι σε κεντρικό σημείο της Πάτρας και όταν τον εντόπισαν στο δρόμο τον χτύπησαν με μανία με γροθιές και του κατάφεραν κατάγματα στη γνάθο και στη μύτη.

Σύνταξη
Ευλογιά: Συναγερμός για την απώλεια κοπαδιών – Εναλλακτικό σχέδιο και εμβολιασμούς ζητούν οι κτηνοτρόφοι
Νέα κρούσματα 20.09.25

Συναγερμός για την ευλογιά και την απώλεια κοπαδιών - Εναλλακτικό σχέδιο και εμβολιασμούς ζητούν οι κτηνοτρόφοι

Η Θράκη και η Θεσσαλία παραμένουν τα μεγαλύτερα «θύματα» - Η κατάσταση με την ευλογιά ωστόσο επιδεινώνεται και στη Δυτική Ελλάδα, με την Αχαΐα να βρίσκεται πλέον σε σοβαρό κίνδυνο

Σύνταξη
Σε… αποθεραπεία το ΧΑ, έτοιμη για νέα projects η Cenergy, το «φάουλ» της ΕΚΤΕΡ, τα διαμάντια των ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και AKTOR, η «ακτίνα» της Eurobank, το διακαναλικό… τουρ του «Γραμματέα»

Σε… αποθεραπεία το ΧΑ, έτοιμη για νέα projects η Cenergy, το «φάουλ» της ΕΚΤΕΡ, τα διαμάντια των ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ και AKTOR, η «ακτίνα» της Eurobank, το διακαναλικό… τουρ του «Γραμματέα»

City breaks: 7 ευρωπαϊκές πρωτεύουσες σε απόσταση αναπνοής από την Αθήνα για φθινοπωρινές αποδράσεις

City breaks: 7 ευρωπαϊκές πρωτεύουσες σε απόσταση αναπνοής από την Αθήνα για φθινοπωρινές αποδράσεις

Και ο Μακρόν έπλασε την Κάντας Όουενς: Πώς μια μήνυση ρίχνει νερό στο μύλο της Ακροδεξιάς

Και ο Μακρόν έπλασε την Κάντας Όουενς: Πώς μια μήνυση ρίχνει νερό στο μύλο της Ακροδεξιάς

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Έντομα σε κεχριμπάρι δίνουν μια εικόνα για τη ζωή στην υπερήπειρο Γκοντβάνα

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Ποια είναι η Ατίκα Μιρ, η 10χρονη Ινδή που γράφει ιστορία στην Formula 1

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Micro-retirement: Γιατί το να μην δουλεύεις για λίγο, μπορεί να μη… «δουλέψει»;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Παιδί: Πώς να το βοηθήσετε να διαχειριστεί το θυμό του;

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

Μπέλα Χαντίντ: Η δύσκολη μάχη του σούπερ μόντελ με τη νόσο του Lyme

