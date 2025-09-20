Source: tovima.com
UBS Raised Price Targets for Greek Banks
UBS noted that Greek banks are still trading at a discount to their European peers, with price-to-earnings ratios of 7.9 times for 2026.
- Συναγερμός για την ευλογιά και την απώλεια κοπαδιών - Εναλλακτικό σχέδιο και εμβολιασμούς ζητούν οι κτηνοτρόφοι
- Γιατί η παγκόσμια οικονομία «αγνοεί» τα σοκ Τραμπ – Τι δείχνουν οι αγορές
- Νέο αμερικανικό χτύπημα σε ταχύπλοο που μετέφερε ναρκωτικά - Το βίντεο που δημοσίευσε ο Τραμπ
- «Πήγα να βοηθήσω στη φωτιά και βρέθηκα στη φυλακή» - Τι είπαν οι δύο νεαροί αφότου αφέθησαν ελεύθεροι
UBS raised its price targets for Greek banks on Thursday, reiterating its “buy” recommendation, saying valuations remain attractive despite a rally of nearly 70% in banking shares since the start of the year.
The Swiss lender noted that Greek banks are still trading at a discount to their European peers, with price-to-earnings ratios of 7.9 times for 2026 and 6.9 times for 2027, compared with averages of 9.1 times and 8.3 times, respectively, for European banks.
UBS lifted its price target for Alpha Bank to €4.00 from €3.70, implying a 19% upside. Eurobank’s target was raised to €4.10 from €3.64 (28% upside), National Bank of Greece to €14.90 from €13.40 (26% upside), and Piraeus Bank to €8.60 from €7.60 (25% upside).
While valuations remain appealing, UBS said the question is whether Greek banks should continue trading at a discount. “Not necessarily,” the bank said, pointing to a strong macroeconomic recovery, resilient profitability, potential growth from capital deployment, and Greece’s low 10-year bond yield at 3.4% — close to Spain’s 3.2% and Italy’s 3.5%.
The main constraint, UBS added, is relatively modest earnings-per-share growth of about 5% annually between 2024 and 2027, compared with 8% for European peers.
UBS analysts raised their price targets for Greek lenders by 8% to 13%, citing lower cost of equity assumptions due to reduced risk and improved earnings visibility.
- Το παράδοξο Τραμπ: Πού κερδίζει και πού απογοητεύει τους Αμερικανούς
- Ο Μουζακίτης προηγείται στην ψηφοφορία για τον καλύτερο παίκτη στην Ευρώπη κάτω των 21 ετών (pic)
- «Όλα τα μέτρα που έχει πάρει η ΝΔ έχουν αποτύχει» λέει ο Κατρίνης – Σφοδρή πολιτική σύγκρουση για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και εξαγγελίες στη ΔΕΘ
- Κυβερνοεπίθεση: Προβλήματα σε μεγάλα αεροδρόμια – Σε Χίθροου, Βρυξέλλες και Βερολίνο
- Συγκλονίζει πατέρας θύματος των Τεμπών που κάνει απεργία πείνας – «Ξέρουν καλά τι θα βρούμε στο φέρετρο του παιδιού μου»
- Κωνσταντίνος Αργυρός: «Δεν έχω να πω κάτι»
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις