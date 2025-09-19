Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High

Coffee lovers in Greece are being hit hard as the price of their favorite drink continues to climb. According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority, retail coffee prices rose by 18.5% between August 2024 and August 2025, making it increasingly feel like a luxury purchase.

Why prices are rising

The surge is driven by a combination of factors:

International markets: Prices of Arabica and Robusta beans have reached 45-year highs, fueled by climate change, poor harvests in major producing countries, and global geopolitical tensions.

Local taxes: Greece adds to the burden with a special consumption tax and one of the highest VAT rates in Europe for coffee.

Speculation: Futures contracts for coffee have jumped by 50% since early August, as traders bet on tighter supplies.

Brazil’s ongoing drought has slashed production, while U.S. tariffs on South American imports and shrinking global stockpiles have only worsened the outlook.

A shift in habits

As café prices climb, more Greeks are turning to cheaper alternatives such as supermarket coffee for home brewing, or cutting back on consumption altogether. Once considered an everyday staple, the traditional coffee break is becoming a noticeably costlier ritual.

What’s next?

Analysts suggest the upward pressure is unlikely to ease in the coming months, raising the possibility of further price hikes. For many in Greece, where coffee culture is deeply ingrained in daily life, the impact is already being felt — not only in wallets, but also in changing social habits.