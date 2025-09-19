Παρασκευή 19 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High
19 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025

Greek Coffee Prices Soar to 45-year High

Greek consumers are facing steep price hikes in their daily cup of coffee, with costs rising nearly 19% in the past year and futures hitting levels not seen in almost half a century. Experts warn the trend is unlikely to ease any time soon

Coffee lovers in Greece are being hit hard as the price of their favorite drink continues to climb. According to the Hellenic Statistical Authority, retail coffee prices rose by 18.5% between August 2024 and August 2025, making it increasingly feel like a luxury purchase.

Why prices are rising

The surge is driven by a combination of factors:

  • International markets: Prices of Arabica and Robusta beans have reached 45-year highs, fueled by climate change, poor harvests in major producing countries, and global geopolitical tensions.
  • Local taxes: Greece adds to the burden with a special consumption tax and one of the highest VAT rates in Europe for coffee.
  • Speculation: Futures contracts for coffee have jumped by 50% since early August, as traders bet on tighter supplies.

Brazil’s ongoing drought has slashed production, while U.S. tariffs on South American imports and shrinking global stockpiles have only worsened the outlook.

A shift in habits

As café prices climb, more Greeks are turning to cheaper alternatives such as supermarket coffee for home brewing, or cutting back on consumption altogether. Once considered an everyday staple, the traditional coffee break is becoming a noticeably costlier ritual.

What’s next?

Analysts suggest the upward pressure is unlikely to ease in the coming months, raising the possibility of further price hikes. For many in Greece, where coffee culture is deeply ingrained in daily life, the impact is already being felt — not only in wallets, but also in changing social habits.

Τράπεζες
UBS: Νέες, υψηλότερες τιμές στόχους δίνει για τις ελληνικές τράπεζες

UBS: Νέες, υψηλότερες τιμές στόχους δίνει για τις ελληνικές τράπεζες

ΟΤΕ: Έπεσαν οι υπογραφές για την πώληση της Telekom Romania

ΟΤΕ: Έπεσαν οι υπογραφές για την πώληση της Telekom Romania

English edition
Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND
18.09.25

Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND

Center-right party continues to field a double-digit lead over its closest rival, while gaining half a percentage point since the last poll by the same firm

Σύνταξη
Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025
17.09.25

Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025

Apartment prices increased on average by 9% annually in 2024 (revised data), against a 13.9% rise in 2023, the Bank of Greece said.

Σύνταξη
Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty
15.09.25

Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty

After years of legal proceedings, two former witnesses are convicted for false testimony and false accusations, closing a controversial chapter in Greece’s high-profile Novartis investigation

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute
14.09.25

Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute

The most striking change compared with 2024 was the rise of Aegina, which entered the top five destinations, displacing Syros, with a year-on-year increase of 12.65%

Σύνταξη
Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027
07.09.25

Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced at the Thessaloniki International Fair that the pension adjustment known as the “personal difference” will be halved in 2026 and fully abolished in 2027, opening the way for more retirees to receive increases

Σύνταξη
Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”
05.09.25

Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”

Evangelos Marinakis, founder and president of the shipping group Capital Maritime & Trading Corp and main shareholder of Alter Ego Media, appeals for an end to the war in Ukraine and references the poor economic situation of Greek households in his intervention at the 5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit

Σύνταξη
Who needs a bed?
19.09.25

Who needs a bed?

Σας ρωτήσαμε, μας απαντήσατε και τώρα σας παρουσιάζουμε ιστορίες που μυρίζουν θάλασσα, λουσμένες με ήλιο και φεγγάρι.

Σύνταξη
Επέστρεψε στο Μονακό ο Σπανούλης – Η πρώτη του προπόνηση για τη νέα σεζόν (vid)
Euroleague 19.09.25

Επέστρεψε στο Μονακό ο Σπανούλης – Η πρώτη του προπόνηση για τη νέα σεζόν (vid)

Ο Βασίλης Σπανούλης κατέκτησε το χάλκινο μετάλλιο στο Eurobasket 2025 με την Εθνική αλλά πλέον έχει επιστρέψει στο Μονακό για την έναρξη της σεζόν με την ομάδα του, η οποία δημοσίευσε και το σχετικό βίντεο της πρώτης του προπόνησης...

Σύνταξη
Ευρώπη: Μάστιγα οι κλοπές αυτοκινήτων – Ένα περιστατικό ανά τρεις ώρες στην Ελλάδα
19.09.25

Μάστιγα οι κλοπές αυτοκινήτων στην Ευρώπη - Ένα περιστατικό ανά τρεις ώρες στην Ελλάδα

Η Γαλλία βρίσκεται στην κορυφή της κατάταξης με 19 κλοπές κάθε ώρα και ακολουθεί η χώρα μας - Μετά από μία περίοδο ηρεμίας που οφειλόταν στην πανδημία, οι κλέφτες χτυπούν ακόμα πιο συχνά

Σύνταξη
Μαρία Αντουανέτα: Πουφ, φορέματα και επανάσταση – Η βασίλισσα που συνεχίζει να… κυριαρχεί στη μόδα
19.09.25

Πουφ, φορέματα και επανάσταση: Η βασίλισσα Μαρία Αντουανέτα συνεχίζει να... κυριαρχεί στη μόδα

Η έκθεση «Marie Antoinette Style» θα παρουσιάσει σπάνια προσωπικά αντικείμενα της βασίλισσας Μαρίας Αντουανέτας, ενώ παράλληλα θα εξερευνήσει τη διαχρονική επιρροή της στους σύγχρονους σχεδιαστές

Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Χρυσάνθη Ρουμελιώτου
Αταμάν: «Δεν υπάρχει πίεση για το ότι το Final-4 θα γίνει στην Αθήνα»
Μπάσκετ 19.09.25

Αταμάν: «Δεν υπάρχει πίεση για το ότι το Final-4 θα γίνει στην Αθήνα»

Για την επικαιρότητα του μπασκετικού Παναθηναϊκού, μίλησε ο τεχνικός των «πρασίνων», Εργκίν Αταμάν, από την Αυστραλία όπου διεξάγεται το τουρνουά «Παύλος Γιαννακόπουλος». Τι είπε για την προετοιμασία, τη σεζόν που ξεκινά, το Final-4 της Euroleague στην Αθήνα αλλά και την Εθνική Τουρκίας.

Σύνταξη
Γιατί οι ΗΠΑ διώχνουν τους Ρώσους αντιφρονούντες
19.09.25

Γιατί οι ΗΠΑ διώχνουν τους Ρώσους αντιφρονούντες

Ρωσικές οργανώσεις ανθρωπίνων δικαιωμάτων της διασποράς ανησυχούν για την κατάσταση, καταγράφοντας αυξανόμενα περιστατικά με αντιφρονούντες που επαναπατρίζονται με τη «βοήθεια» αμερικανικών υπηρεσιών

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Στο Μονζουίκ το Μπαρτσελόνα-Παρί – Τι σημαίνει αυτό για το ματς με τον Ολυμπιακό
Champions League 19.09.25

Στο Μονζουίκ το Μπαρτσελόνα-Παρί – Τι σημαίνει αυτό για το ματς με τον Ολυμπιακό

Με επίσημη ανακοίνωσή της η Μπαρτσελόνα ενημέρωσε πως το ματς κόντρα στην Παρί για τη 2η αγωνιστική του Champions League θα διεξαχθεί στο Μονζουίκ και όλα δείχνουν πως εκεί θα φιλοξενήσει και τον Ολυμπιακό, αφού η UEFA δεν επιτρέπει αλλαγή έδρας μέσα στην ίδια σεζόν…

Σύνταξη
Πέθανε ο Αλέκος Ακριβάκης, ιδρυτικό μέλος του ΠΑΣΟΚ και πρώην υπουργός
19.09.25

Πέθανε ο Αλέκος Ακριβάκης, ιδρυτικό μέλος του ΠΑΣΟΚ και πρώην υπουργός

«Επί 20 και πλέον χρόνια εκπροσώπησε τους συμπατριώτες του στο Κοινοβούλιο και υπηρέτησε με ήθος, εργατικότητα και αφοσίωση το δημόσιο συμφέρον από τις υπουργικές του θέσεις» αναφέρει ο ΠΑΣΟΚ

Σύνταξη
Ζαχαριάδης: «Η ΝΔ, αντί να καλέσει τους γαλάζιους κλέφτες, κάλεσε δύο πεθαμένους να καταθέσουν στην Εξεταστική»
Πολιτική 19.09.25

Ζαχαριάδης: «Η ΝΔ, αντί να καλέσει τους γαλάζιους κλέφτες, κάλεσε δύο πεθαμένους να καταθέσουν στην Εξεταστική»

O κ. Ζαχαριάδης χαρακτήρισε «ανορθολογικό και αποπροσανατολιστικό» αυτό το οποίο κάνει η Νέα Δημοκρατία στην Εξεταστική, κάνοντας λόγο για «το επόμενο βήμα της συγκάλυψης και της εξαπάτησης του ελληνικού λαού»

Σύνταξη
Κουτσούμπας: Κατέθεσε επίκαιρη ερώτηση για τη δραματική κατάσταση στη Γάζα και τη στάση της κυβέρνησης
19.09.25

Επίκαιρη ερώτηση για τη δραματική κατάσταση στη Γάζα και τη στάση της κυβέρνησης κατέθεσε ο Κουτσούμπας

«Σε ποιες ενέργειες θα προχωρήσει η κυβέρνηση για να σταματήσει η στρατιωτική συνεργασία Ελλάδας με το κράτος του Ισραήλ», ρωτά, ανάμεσα, σε άλλα, ο Δημήτρης Κουτσούμπας

Σύνταξη
Βρετανία: Δεν υπάρχουν «ενδείξεις» ότι ο Πούτιν επιθυμεί ειρήνη χωρίς συνθηκολόγηση Ουκρανίας, λέει η MI6
19.09.25

Δεν υπάρχουν «ενδείξεις» ότι ο Πούτιν επιθυμεί ειρήνη χωρίς συνθηκολόγηση Ουκρανίας, λέει η MI6

Η MI6 εγκαινιάζει ειδική πύλη στον σκοτεινό ιστό με το όνομα Silent Courier και θα έχει στόχο να ενισχύσει την εθνική ασφάλεια στη Βρετανία αλλά και να αντλεί πληροφορίες από Ρώσους πράκτορες

Σύνταξη
Μάθιου ΜακΚόναχι: Γιατί πήρε το μεγάλο ρίσκο να ρίξει άκυρο σε 13,5 εκατ. ευρώ – «Δεν μπλοφάρω»
19.09.25

Μάθιου ΜακΚόναχι: Γιατί πήρε το μεγάλο ρίσκο να ρίξει άκυρο σε 13,5 εκατ. ευρώ – «Δεν μπλοφάρω»

Ο Μάθιου ΜακΚόναχι, ένας από τους πιο πολυσυζητημένους ηθοποιούς του Χόλιγουντ, αποκάλυψε την τολμηρή του απόφαση να αποσυρθεί για 20 μήνες από την υποκριτική και να πει όχι σε προτάσεις εκατομμυρίων. Με ποιο τίμημα;

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Ύπνος: Η ατμοσφαιρική ρύπανση επηρεάζει την ποιότητά του – Νέα έρευνα
19.09.25

Η ατμοσφαιρική ρύπανση επηρεάζει και την ποιότητα του ύπνου μας - Νέα έρευνα

«Οι τρέχουσες πολιτικές για τον καθαρό αέρα εστιάζουν κυρίως στις εξωτερικές πηγές, αλλά τα ευρήματά μας καθιστούν σαφές ότι η ατζέντα πρέπει να επεκταθεί», δήλωσε ο επικεφαλής καθηγηγής της έρευνας

Σύνταξη
Επιστροφή ενοικίου: Στις 30 Σεπτεμβρίου λήγει η προθεσμία – Οι εκκρεμότητες που πρέπει να τακτοποιηθούν
19.09.25

Οι τελευταίες εκκρεμότητες που πρέπει να τακτοποιηθούν για να καταβληθεί η επιστροφή ενοικίου

Η επιστροφή ενοικίου θα είναι ετήσια και θα καταβάλλεται κάθε Νοέμβριο απευθείας στον τραπεζικό λογαριασμό του δικαιούχου - Η τροποποιητική δήλωση για τον κωδικό 081

Σύνταξη
Οι πολιτικές δολοφονίες ξαναέγιναν κανονικότητα – Καθηγητής Χάρβαρντ: «Κοιτάξτε τι θα συμβεί»
19.09.25

Οι πολιτικές δολοφονίες ξαναέγιναν κανονικότητα – Καθηγητής Χάρβαρντ: «Κοιτάξτε τι θα συμβεί»

Αντί οι κρατικά υποστηριζόμενες πολιτικές δολοφονίες αντίπαλων ηγετών να γίνονται όλο και πιο σπάνιες, με τον καιρό έγιναν πιο συχνές. Οι συνέπειες όμως θα είναι καταλυτικές.

Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Βαγγέλης Γεωργίου
Μαρίσσα Λαιμού: Στη δικαιοσύνη προσφεύγει η οικογένειά της κατά του βρετανικού ΕΣΥ
19.09.25

«Κανείς δεν με εξετάζει, κανείς δεν έρχεται» - Στη Δικαιοσύνη προσφεύγει η οικογένεια της Μαρίσσας Λαιμού

«Κανείς δεν με εξετάζει, κανείς δεν έρχεται» - Τι έγραφε η κόρη του Διαμαντή και της Μπέσσυς Λαιμού σε φίλη της από το νοσοκομείο στο οποίο μεταφέρθηκε.

Σύνταξη
Μείωσε το «άνοιγμα» το ΧΑ, οι σκέψεις της CrediaBank, απογειώθηκε η Aegean, πήρε ημερομηνία η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, η BlackRock και οι «40», το μοντέλο Θεοδωρικάκου, η οικογένεια Φύλλα επιστρέφει… (;)

Μείωσε το «άνοιγμα» το ΧΑ, οι σκέψεις της CrediaBank, απογειώθηκε η Aegean, πήρε ημερομηνία η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, η BlackRock και οι «40», το μοντέλο Θεοδωρικάκου, η οικογένεια Φύλλα επιστρέφει… (;)

ΑΑΔΕ: Αυτόματα με λίγα κλικ οι αλλαγές ΚΑΔ για επιχειρήσεις και επαγγελματίες

ΑΑΔΕ: Αυτόματα με λίγα κλικ οι αλλαγές ΚΑΔ για επιχειρήσεις και επαγγελματίες

82ο φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Ο (αυτονόητος) κίνδυνος της πυρηνικής απειλής

82ο φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Ο (αυτονόητος) κίνδυνος της πυρηνικής απειλής

Πρωτεία στην περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση για τις ελληνικές πόλεις

Πρωτεία στην περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση για τις ελληνικές πόλεις

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Keanu Reeves: Ο τραγικός έρωτας με τη Jennifer Syme και η σημαδεμένη ζωή ενός αντι-σταρ

Keanu Reeves: Ο τραγικός έρωτας με τη Jennifer Syme και η σημαδεμένη ζωή ενός αντι-σταρ

Digital sunset: Η βραδινή ιεροτελεστία για βαθύ, ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Digital sunset: Η βραδινή ιεροτελεστία για βαθύ, ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Νήπιο: Δείχνει με το δάχτυλο τα πάντα; Σας έχουμε υπέροχα νέα!

Νήπιο: Δείχνει με το δάχτυλο τα πάντα; Σας έχουμε υπέροχα νέα!

Ντοκουμέντα & διάλογοι για τη μαφία της Κρήτης

Ντοκουμέντα & διάλογοι για τη μαφία της Κρήτης

