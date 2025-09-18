Greece Showcases Marine Protection Efforts in Brussels

Greece’s Minister of Environment and Energy, Stavros Papastavrou, met today in Brussels with European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Kostas Kadis, on the margins of the extraordinary EU Council of Environment Ministers focused on the European Climate Law.

Greece’s Marine Conservation Push

Papastavrou briefed the Commissioner on Greece’s progress in marine protection and biodiversity, highlighting the creation of two new marine parks and the ongoing public consultation for the planned National Marine Parks of Southern Aegean 1–South Cyclades and the Ionian Sea, set to conclude on September 22.

He also presented the “Amorgorama” initiative, launched by fishermen on the island of Amorgos. The project seeks to safeguard the local marine ecosystem by suspending fishing activities in April and May—the critical spawning months for fish—while also cleaning inaccessible beaches using fishing boats during that period. Papastavrou extended an invitation to Commissioner Kadis to visit Amorgos.

EU’s Ocean Pact and Shared Goals

Commissioner Kadis updated the Greek minister on the progress of the Ocean Pact, noting key pillars such as the “30×30” target to designate 30% of marine areas as protected by 2030. He praised Greece for making significant strides toward this target ahead of schedule. Discussions also touched on the review of the Common Fisheries Policy, the promotion of the blue economy, and other related initiatives.

Both sides acknowledged the importance of supporting island communities and stressed the need to ensure that non-EU countries comply with fishing and marine protection rules. This issue, they emphasized, is particularly relevant in the context of EU enlargement talks and the Pact for the Mediterranean.

Papastavrou also held a brief meeting with EU Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience, and Competitive Circular Economy, Jessika Roswall.