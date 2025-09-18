Πέμπτη 18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
Greece Showcases Marine Protection Efforts in Brussels
English edition 18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 14:36

Greece Showcases Marine Protection Efforts in Brussels

Both sides acknowledged the importance of supporting island communities and stressed the need to ensure that non-EU countries comply with fishing and marine protection rules.

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Spotlight

Greece’s Minister of Environment and Energy, Stavros Papastavrou, met today in Brussels with European Commissioner for Fisheries and Oceans, Kostas Kadis, on the margins of the extraordinary EU Council of Environment Ministers focused on the European Climate Law.

Greece’s Marine Conservation Push

Papastavrou briefed the Commissioner on Greece’s progress in marine protection and biodiversity, highlighting the creation of two new marine parks and the ongoing public consultation for the planned National Marine Parks of Southern Aegean 1–South Cyclades and the Ionian Sea, set to conclude on September 22.

He also presented the “Amorgorama” initiative, launched by fishermen on the island of Amorgos. The project seeks to safeguard the local marine ecosystem by suspending fishing activities in April and May—the critical spawning months for fish—while also cleaning inaccessible beaches using fishing boats during that period. Papastavrou extended an invitation to Commissioner Kadis to visit Amorgos.

EU’s Ocean Pact and Shared Goals

Commissioner Kadis updated the Greek minister on the progress of the Ocean Pact, noting key pillars such as the “30×30” target to designate 30% of marine areas as protected by 2030. He praised Greece for making significant strides toward this target ahead of schedule. Discussions also touched on the review of the Common Fisheries Policy, the promotion of the blue economy, and other related initiatives.

Both sides acknowledged the importance of supporting island communities and stressed the need to ensure that non-EU countries comply with fishing and marine protection rules. This issue, they emphasized, is particularly relevant in the context of EU enlargement talks and the Pact for the Mediterranean.

Papastavrou also held a brief meeting with EU Commissioner for Environment, Water Resilience, and Competitive Circular Economy, Jessika Roswall.

Source: tovima.com

AGRO
Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης προς αγρότες: Ξέρω ότι σας χρωστάμε αλλά…

Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης προς αγρότες: Ξέρω ότι σας χρωστάμε αλλά…

Business
Metlen: Σύσταση «buy» και τιμή στόχος στα 61 ευρώ από Berenberg

Metlen: Σύσταση «buy» και τιμή στόχος στα 61 ευρώ από Berenberg

English edition
Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND
English edition 18.09.25

Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND

Center-right party continues to field a double-digit lead over its closest rival, while gaining half a percentage point since the last poll by the same firm

Σύνταξη
Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.09.25

Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025

Apartment prices increased on average by 9% annually in 2024 (revised data), against a 13.9% rise in 2023, the Bank of Greece said.

Σύνταξη
Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty
English edition 15.09.25

Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty

After years of legal proceedings, two former witnesses are convicted for false testimony and false accusations, closing a controversial chapter in Greece’s high-profile Novartis investigation

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute
English edition 14.09.25

Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute

The most striking change compared with 2024 was the rise of Aegina, which entered the top five destinations, displacing Syros, with a year-on-year increase of 12.65%

Σύνταξη
Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027
English edition 07.09.25

Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced at the Thessaloniki International Fair that the pension adjustment known as the “personal difference” will be halved in 2026 and fully abolished in 2027, opening the way for more retirees to receive increases

Σύνταξη
Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”
English edition 05.09.25

Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”

Evangelos Marinakis, founder and president of the shipping group Capital Maritime & Trading Corp and main shareholder of Alter Ego Media, appeals for an end to the war in Ukraine and references the poor economic situation of Greek households in his intervention at the 5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit

Σύνταξη
Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%
English edition 03.09.25

Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%

Public Power Corporation (PPC), Greece’s largest electricity provider, announced a 14.5% reduction in its September green tariffs, citing falling wholesale energy prices. Other household plans also see notable drops, offering consumers lower costs

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Νέα Αριστερά για εξεταστική ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Η ΝΔ αποκλείει μάρτυρες και προστατεύει τους δικούς της
«Πέπλο προστασίας» 18.09.25

Νέα Αριστερά για εξεταστική ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Η ΝΔ αποκλείει μάρτυρες και προστατεύει τους δικούς της

«Επιχειρείτε να φιμώσετε, να κρύψετε μάρτυρες, όπως κάνατε στις προηγούμενες εξεταστικές και προανακριτικές παρωδίες που στήσατε», τονίζει η Νέα Αριστερά προς την κυβερνητική πλειοψηφία για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Σύνταξη
Το μυστικό του Βερμέερ: Τι κρύβεται κάτω από το Κορίτσι με το Κόκκινο Καπέλο;
Culture Live 18.09.25

Το μυστικό του Βερμέερ: Τι κρύβεται κάτω από το Κορίτσι με το Κόκκινο Καπέλο;

Ειδικοί στην Ουάσινγκτον εντόπισαν κάτω από τον διάσημο πίνακα μια ανδρική μορφή, που ενδέχεται να αποτελεί το μοναδικό πορτρέτο άνδρα του Βερμέερ ή ένα χαμένο έργο του Φαμπρίτιους

Σύνταξη
Σίτι – Νάπολι: Πρεμιέρα στο Champions League με επίκεντρο τον Κέβιν Ντε Μπρόινε
Ποδόσφαιρο 18.09.25

Σίτι – Νάπολι: Πρεμιέρα στο Champions League με επίκεντρο τον Κέβιν Ντε Μπρόινε

Αβροφροσύνες Γκουαρδιόλα – Ντοναρούμα πριν το μεγάλο ματς στο Μάντσεστερ. Σιτι - Νάπολι απόψε στο Έτιχαντ με επίκεντρο τον Κέβιν , όπως παραδέχτηκε και ο κόουτς Αντόνιο Κόντε.

Γιάννης Κουριδάκος
Παναγιωτόπουλος: Το ΕΣΥ δεν είναι λάφυρο του Γεωργιάδη – Μπαράζ διώξεων και εκδικητικότητας εναντίον συνδικαλιστών
«Μαξίμου Α.Ε.» 18.09.25

«Το ΕΣΥ δεν είναι λάφυρο του Γεωργιάδη» - Για «μπαράζ διώξεων συνδικαλιστών» κάνει λόγο ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ

«Οι καρατομήσεις επιδόθηκαν στους ενδιαφερομένους, όπως θα γινόταν σε κάθε αυταρχικό και τυραννικό καθεστώς που σέβεται τον εαυτό του, χωρίς πρότερη ενημέρωση και καμία αιτιολογία», τονίζει ο Ανδρέας Παναγιωτόπουλος

Σύνταξη
Η βιογραφική ταινία για τον Ζαν Μισέλ Μπασκιά ξεκινά γυρίσματα σε μια νεοϋορκέζικη γειτονιά-ορόσημο
East Village 18.09.25

Η βιογραφική ταινία για τον Ζαν Μισέλ Μπασκιά ξεκινά γυρίσματα σε μια νεοϋορκέζικη γειτονιά-ορόσημο

Την πολυαναμενόμενη βιογραφία «Samo Lives» υπογράφει ο σκηνοθέτης Τζούλιους Ονάχ, ενώ στον πρωταγωνιστικό ρόλο του Μπασκιά θα δούμε τον ηθοποιό Κέλβιν Χάρισον Τζούνιορ.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ανδρουλάκης: Δεν θα επιτρέψουμε να σβήσει η φωνή της Θεσσαλονίκης από τη ΔΕΘ, ούτε να γίνει αντικείμενο συναλλαγής στο Μαξίμου
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 18.09.25

Ανδρουλάκης: Δεν θα επιτρέψουμε να σβήσει η φωνή της Θεσσαλονίκης από τη ΔΕΘ, ούτε να γίνει αντικείμενο συναλλαγής στο Μαξίμου

«Η απόφαση της κυβέρνησης να αποκλείσει τους φορείς της Θεσσαλονίκης από το νέο σχήμα διοίκησης της ΔΕΘ αντικατοπτρίζει την αντίληψή της για ένα συγκεντρωτικό κράτος», λέει ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης

Σύνταξη
«Με γ@μ@σε»: Οι ιδιωτικές εκρήξεις του Τραμπ πίσω από την δημόσια στήριξη του Νετανιάχου
WSJ 18.09.25

«Με γ@μ@σε»: Οι ιδιωτικές εκρήξεις του Τραμπ πίσω από την δημόσια στήριξη του Νετανιάχου

Ο Πρόεδρος Τραμπ είναι απογοητευμένος με τον Ισραηλινό Πρωθυπουργό Μπενιαμίν Νετανιάχου. Το ερώτημα είναι αν θα θυμώσει αρκετά ώστε να κάνει κάτι για αυτό.

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Οι κίνδυνοι από τη «γρήγορη μόδα»: Η φτήνια τρώει τον παρά και θέσεις εργασίας
Χάνονται θέσεις εργασίας 18.09.25

Οι κίνδυνοι από τη «γρήγορη μόδα»: Η φτήνια τρώει τον παρά και θέσεις εργασίας

Επείγοντα μέτρα για την προστασία της βιομηχανίας ένδυσης από τη γρήγορη μόδα ζητούν ευρωπαϊκές επαγγελματικές ομοσπονδίες. Διότι οι αγορές από πλατφόρμες όπως οι Shein και Temu είναι «πεταμένα λεφτά»

Σύνταξη
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Χωρίς Μυλωνάκη, «Φραπέ» και «Χασάπη», αλλά με Ανωμερίτη και Τζουμάκα η λίστα των μαρτύρων στην εξεταστική
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 18.09.25

Χωρίς Μυλωνάκη, «Φραπέ» και «Χασάπη», αλλά με Ανωμερίτη και Τζουμάκα η λίστα των μαρτύρων στην εξεταστική για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

«Δεν είναι δυνατόν να μην εξεταστεί ο κ. Μυλωνάκης. Πρόσωπο για το οποίο είναι προφανές ότι οφείλονται εξηγήσεις που έχουν κοινό νήμα παρακρατικής λειτουργίας», τόνισε η εκπρόσωπος του ΠΑΣΟΚ για την εξεταστική του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Παναγιώτης Τζαννετάτος
Αγρότες: «Φτάνει πια η κοροϊδία» – Πανθεσσαλικό μπλόκο, ζητούν λύσεις στα οξυμένα προβλήματα
Βγήκαν τα τρακτέρ 18.09.25

«Φτάνει πια η κοροϊδία» - Πανθεσσαλικό μπλόκο αγροτών, ζητούν λύσεις στα οξυμένα προβλήματα

«Κλιμακώνουμε τον συντονισμένο αγώνα για την επιβίωσή μας απέναντι στην πολιτική κυβέρνησης και ΚΑΠ της ΕΕ», ήταν το μήνυμα που έστειλαν οι αγρότες κατά τη διάρκεια της κινητοποίησης στη Θεσσαλία

Σύνταξη
O πόλεμος στη Γάζα και ο πόλεμος του παγωτού: Χωρίς τον Tζέρι τα Βen & Jerry’s λόγω (και) του Παλαιστινιακού
Πολιτικός ακτιβιστής 18.09.25

O πόλεμος στη Γάζα και ο πόλεμος του παγωτού: Χωρίς τον Tζέρι τα Βen & Jerry’s λόγω (και) του Παλαιστινιακού

Aποχώρησε από την Ben & Jerry's ο συνιδρυτής της αγαπημένης μάρκας παγωτού και πολιτικός ακτιβιστής Τζέρι Γκρίνφιλντ, εν μέσω οξείας διαμάχης με τη μητρική Unilever, με αιχμή τη γενοκτονία στη Γάζα.

Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αφροδίτη Τζιαντζή
Αναστασία Γιάμαλη: Δεν δέχομαι απλά τον όρο φεμινίστρια, τον φωνάζω, γιατί με απασχολεί το θέμα της ισότητας
Buongiorno 18.09.25

Αναστασία Γιάμαλη: Δεν δέχομαι απλά τον όρο φεμινίστρια, τον φωνάζω, γιατί με απασχολεί το θέμα της ισότητας

Η Αναστασία Γιάμαλη μίλησε στο Buongiorno για την τηλεοπτική της πορεία, την ιδεολογία της, τον φεμινισμό, αλλά και τις προσωπικές δυσκολίες που τη διαμορφώνουν.

Σύνταξη
Αθήνα: Θραύσματα μνήμης από τον καιρό που έγινε έδρα του ελληνικού κράτους
Κειμήλιον των παλαιών Αθηνών 18.09.25

Αθήνα: Ένα κτίριο, ένας αιώνας, μια ολόκληρη ιστορία

Σχεδόν ταυτοχρόνως με τα επίσημα ανάκτορα του Βασιλέως και επί σχεδίου του αρχιτέκτονος Κλεάνθους ανηγέρθη στον κήπον του Κλαυθμώνος η κατοικία του πρώτου πρεσβευτού της Αγγλίας

Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Βαγγέλης Στεργιόπουλος
Η Ιταλία έτοιμη να αναγνωρίσει παλαιστινιακό κράτος στη Γενική Συνέλευση του ΟΗΕ
Τι είπε ο ΥΠΕΞ 18.09.25

Η Ιταλία έτοιμη να αναγνωρίσει παλαιστινιακό κράτος στη Γενική Συνέλευση του ΟΗΕ

Η Ιταλία ανακοίνωσε ότι θα αναγνωρίσει παλαιστινιακό κράτος στη Γενική Συνέλευση του ΟΗΕ τον Σεπτέμβριο, ακολουθώντας το παράδειγμα της Γαλλίας και της Βρετανίας

Σύνταξη
Together for Palestine: Ρίτσαρντ Γκιρ και όλοι όσοι ξέρεις ένωσαν τη φωνή τους ενάντια στη γενοκτονία στη Γάζα
Culture Live 18.09.25

Together for Palestine: Ρίτσαρντ Γκιρ και όλοι όσοι ξέρεις ένωσαν τη φωνή τους ενάντια στη γενοκτονία στη Γάζα

Η φιλανθρωπική εκδήλωση Together for Palestine, συγκέντρωσε 1,5 εκατομμύρια λίρες για την υποστήριξη της Παλαιστίνης. Στη σκηνή ανέβηκαν μεγάλα ονόματα του χώρου του θεάματος

Σύνταξη
Παναθηναϊκός – Παρτιζάν 91-82: Με το δεξί και κορυφαίο τον Ναν η πρεμιέρα στο «Π. Γιαννακόπουλος» (vid)
Μπάσκετ 18.09.25

Παναθηναϊκός – Παρτιζάν 91-82: Με το δεξί και κορυφαίο τον Ναν η πρεμιέρα στο «Π. Γιαννακόπουλος» (vid)

Με εξαιρετική εμφάνιση του Κέντρικ Ναν, ο Παναθηναϊκός νίκησε 91-82 την Παρτιζάν και ξεκίνησε με το δεξί τις υποχρεώσεις του στο τουρνουά «Παύλος Γιαννακόπουλος» που διεξάγεται στην Αυστραλία.

Σύνταξη
Θεσσαλονίκη: Κακουργηματική δίωξη σε οδηγό νταλίκας για θανατηφόρο τροχαίο με θύμα 29χρονο δικυκλιστή
Στη Θεσσαλονίκη 18.09.25

Κακουργηματική δίωξη σε οδηγό νταλίκας για θανατηφόρο τροχαίο με θύμα 29χρονο δικυκλιστή (βίντεο)

Για την υπόθεση συνελήφθησαν άλλοι τρεις εμπλεκόμενοι, οι οποίοι κατηύθυναν τον οδηγό προκειμένου να διασχίσει κάθετα τη λεωφόρο Γεωργικής Σχολής στη Θεσσαλονίκη - Τελούν και οι τέσσερις υπό κράτηση

Σύνταξη
Μείωσε το «άνοιγμα» το ΧΑ, οι σκέψεις της CrediaBank, απογειώθηκε η Aegean, πήρε ημερομηνία η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, η BlackRock και οι «40», το μοντέλο Θεοδωρικάκου, η οικογένεια Φύλλα επιστρέφει… (;)

Μείωσε το «άνοιγμα» το ΧΑ, οι σκέψεις της CrediaBank, απογειώθηκε η Aegean, πήρε ημερομηνία η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, η BlackRock και οι «40», το μοντέλο Θεοδωρικάκου, η οικογένεια Φύλλα επιστρέφει… (;)

ΑΑΔΕ: Αυτόματα με λίγα κλικ οι αλλαγές ΚΑΔ για επιχειρήσεις και επαγγελματίες

ΑΑΔΕ: Αυτόματα με λίγα κλικ οι αλλαγές ΚΑΔ για επιχειρήσεις και επαγγελματίες

82ο φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Ο (αυτονόητος) κίνδυνος της πυρηνικής απειλής

82ο φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Ο (αυτονόητος) κίνδυνος της πυρηνικής απειλής

Πρωτεία στην περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση για τις ελληνικές πόλεις

Πρωτεία στην περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση για τις ελληνικές πόλεις

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Keanu Reeves: Ο τραγικός έρωτας με τη Jennifer Syme και η σημαδεμένη ζωή ενός αντι-σταρ

Keanu Reeves: Ο τραγικός έρωτας με τη Jennifer Syme και η σημαδεμένη ζωή ενός αντι-σταρ

Digital sunset: Η βραδινή ιεροτελεστία για βαθύ, ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Digital sunset: Η βραδινή ιεροτελεστία για βαθύ, ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Νήπιο: Δείχνει με το δάχτυλο τα πάντα; Σας έχουμε υπέροχα νέα!

Νήπιο: Δείχνει με το δάχτυλο τα πάντα; Σας έχουμε υπέροχα νέα!

Ντοκουμέντα & διάλογοι για τη μαφία της Κρήτης

Ντοκουμέντα & διάλογοι για τη μαφία της Κρήτης

