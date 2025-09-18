Greece Sees Modest Tourism Growth in July 2025

Tourist arrivals and overnight stays at accommodation facilities in Greece registered a modest but steady increase in July 2025, according to fresh data published by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The figures reflect a continuation of the upward trend seen in recent years, underscoring the resilience of the country’s tourism sector despite economic challenges across Europe.

Specifically, arrivals climbed to 6,388,875, while overnight stays reached a total of 31,042,269. When compared with July 2024, this translates into a 1.6% rise in arrivals and a 1.8% boost in overnight stays.

A closer look at the breakdown reveals that foreign visitors contributed significantly, accounting for a 1.4% increase in arrivals and a 1.6% increase in overnight stays year-on-year. Domestic tourism also played a notable role, with Greek residents posting a stronger rise of 2.7% in arrivals and 3.1% in overnight stays.

Foreign travelers continued to dominate the overall numbers, representing 79.9% of arrivals and an even greater proportion of overnight stays at 87.4%. The average length of stay for July 2025 stood at 4.9 nights, confirming that Greece remains a favored destination for extended vacations during the peak summer season.

