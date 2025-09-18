Greece Sees Modest Tourism Growth in July 2025
Foreign travelers continued to dominate the overall numbers, representing 79.9% of arrivals and an even greater proportion of overnight stays at 87.4%
- O πόλεμος στη Γάζα και ο πόλεμος του παγωτού: Χωρίς τον Tζέρι τα Βen & Jerry’s λόγω (και) του Παλαιστινιακού
- Οι κίνδυνοι από τη «γρήγορη μόδα»: Η φτήνια τρώει τον παρά και θέσεις εργασίας
- Ο εκνευρισμός της Καμίλα προς την Κέιτ μπροστά στη Μελάνια, κάνει το γύρο του διαδικτύου [βίντεο]
- Τελωνείο Ευζώνων: Κατασχέθηκε από την ΑΑΔΕ η μεγαλύτερη ποσότητα λαθραίων ειδών ατμίσματος
Tourist arrivals and overnight stays at accommodation facilities in Greece registered a modest but steady increase in July 2025, according to fresh data published by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).
The figures reflect a continuation of the upward trend seen in recent years, underscoring the resilience of the country’s tourism sector despite economic challenges across Europe.
Specifically, arrivals climbed to 6,388,875, while overnight stays reached a total of 31,042,269. When compared with July 2024, this translates into a 1.6% rise in arrivals and a 1.8% boost in overnight stays.
A closer look at the breakdown reveals that foreign visitors contributed significantly, accounting for a 1.4% increase in arrivals and a 1.6% increase in overnight stays year-on-year. Domestic tourism also played a notable role, with Greek residents posting a stronger rise of 2.7% in arrivals and 3.1% in overnight stays.
Foreign travelers continued to dominate the overall numbers, representing 79.9% of arrivals and an even greater proportion of overnight stays at 87.4%. The average length of stay for July 2025 stood at 4.9 nights, confirming that Greece remains a favored destination for extended vacations during the peak summer season.
Source: tovima.com
- Παναγιώτης Ρέτσος: Το εντυπωσιακό στατιστικό του στο παιχνίδι του Ολυμπιακού με την Πάφο
- Jules Bianchi Marathon Karting: Καρό σημαία με ελληνικό άρωμα
- Χανιά: Μεγάλη φωτιά στον ΧΥΤΑ Ακρωτηρίου
- Τενόριο Ζούνιορ: Ο Βραζιλιάνος πιανίστας ήταν πράγματι θύμα δολοφονίας της χούντας της Αργεντινής το 1976
- Υπόθεση που πάγωσε στον χρόνο: 20 χρόνια μετά, ένα email αναβιώνει την δολοφονία του Στίβεν Κουκ στην Κρήτη
- Αίγυπτος: Σε χυτήριο κατέληξε το χρυσό βραχιόλι του φαραώ Αμενεμόπη – Τέσσερις συλλήψεις για την κλοπή του
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις