Πέμπτη 18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
18.09.2025 | 13:30
Φωτιά στη Μαγνησία - Εκκενώθηκε σχολείο - Σηκώθηκαν τέσσερα εναέρια
Σημαντική είδηση:
18.09.2025 | 11:15
Τραγικός θάνατος στην Κέρκυρα για 70χρονο: Τον χτύπησε κολώνα ενώ έκανε εργασίες
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΑΝΔΡΟΥΛΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΤΣΑΡΛΙ ΚΕΡΚ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΓΑΛΛΙΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
Greece Sees Modest Tourism Growth in July 2025
English edition 18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 20:03

Greece Sees Modest Tourism Growth in July 2025

Foreign travelers continued to dominate the overall numbers, representing 79.9% of arrivals and an even greater proportion of overnight stays at 87.4%

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Χωρισμός: Μήπως ψάχνεις για ριμπάουντ;

Χωρισμός: Μήπως ψάχνεις για ριμπάουντ;

Spotlight

Tourist arrivals and overnight stays at accommodation facilities in Greece registered a modest but steady increase in July 2025, according to fresh data published by the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The figures reflect a continuation of the upward trend seen in recent years, underscoring the resilience of the country’s tourism sector despite economic challenges across Europe.

Specifically, arrivals climbed to 6,388,875, while overnight stays reached a total of 31,042,269. When compared with July 2024, this translates into a 1.6% rise in arrivals and a 1.8% boost in overnight stays.

A closer look at the breakdown reveals that foreign visitors contributed significantly, accounting for a 1.4% increase in arrivals and a 1.6% increase in overnight stays year-on-year. Domestic tourism also played a notable role, with Greek residents posting a stronger rise of 2.7% in arrivals and 3.1% in overnight stays.

Foreign travelers continued to dominate the overall numbers, representing 79.9% of arrivals and an even greater proportion of overnight stays at 87.4%. The average length of stay for July 2025 stood at 4.9 nights, confirming that Greece remains a favored destination for extended vacations during the peak summer season.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Φυσικό αέριο
LNG: Τι ψάχνουν στην Ευρώπη Exxon και Chevron

LNG: Τι ψάχνουν στην Ευρώπη Exxon και Chevron

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Χωρισμός: Μήπως ψάχνεις για ριμπάουντ;

Χωρισμός: Μήπως ψάχνεις για ριμπάουντ;

Xρηματιστήριο Αθηνών
Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Αδύναμη αντίδραση μετά την τριήμερη πτώση

Χρηματιστήριο Αθηνών: Αδύναμη αντίδραση μετά την τριήμερη πτώση

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND
English edition 18.09.25

Pulse Poll: Smalls Gains for Ruling ND

Center-right party continues to field a double-digit lead over its closest rival, while gaining half a percentage point since the last poll by the same firm

Σύνταξη
Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.09.25

Property Prices up in Greece in Q2, 2025

Apartment prices increased on average by 9% annually in 2024 (revised data), against a 13.9% rise in 2023, the Bank of Greece said.

Σύνταξη
Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty
English edition 15.09.25

Novartis Case Verdict: Two Former Witnesses Found Guilty

After years of legal proceedings, two former witnesses are convicted for false testimony and false accusations, closing a controversial chapter in Greece’s high-profile Novartis investigation

Σύνταξη
Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute
English edition 14.09.25

Greek Tourism 2025: Shorter, Closer, Last-Minute

The most striking change compared with 2024 was the rise of Aegina, which entered the top five destinations, displacing Syros, with a year-on-year increase of 12.65%

Σύνταξη
Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027
English edition 07.09.25

Greece to Phase out ‘Personal Difference’ in Pensions by 2027

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced at the Thessaloniki International Fair that the pension adjustment known as the “personal difference” will be halved in 2026 and fully abolished in 2027, opening the way for more retirees to receive increases

Σύνταξη
Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”
English edition 05.09.25

Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”

Evangelos Marinakis, founder and president of the shipping group Capital Maritime & Trading Corp and main shareholder of Alter Ego Media, appeals for an end to the war in Ukraine and references the poor economic situation of Greek households in his intervention at the 5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Τενόριο Ζούνιορ: Ο Βραζιλιάνος πιανίστας ήταν πράγματι θύμα δολοφονίας της χούντας της Αργεντινής το 1976
50 χρόνια μετά 18.09.25

Τενόριο Ζούνιορ: Ο Βραζιλιάνος πιανίστας ήταν πράγματι θύμα δολοφονίας της χούντας της Αργεντινής το 1976

«Βγαίνω να φάω ένα σάντουιτς και να πάρω φάρμακα από το φαρμακείο. Επιστρέφω σύντομα», είχε πει ο Τενόριο Ζούνιορ στις 18 Μαρτίου 1976. Δεν επέστρεψε ποτέ.

Σύνταξη
Υπόθεση που πάγωσε στον χρόνο: 20 χρόνια μετά, ένα email αναβιώνει την δολοφονία του Στίβεν Κουκ στην Κρήτη
Πρώην σύζυγος αποκαλύπτει 18.09.25

Υπόθεση που πάγωσε στον χρόνο: 20 χρόνια μετά, ένα email αναβιώνει την δολοφονία του Στίβεν Κουκ στην Κρήτη

Μια υπόθεση εξαφάνισης στην Κρήτη, αναζωπυρώνεται μετά από δύο δεκαετίες, φέρνοντας ξανά την ελπίδα για δικαιοσύνη και την οδύνη της απώλειας του νεαρού Στίβεν Κουκ

Σύνταξη
Αίγυπτος: Σε χυτήριο κατέληξε το χρυσό βραχιόλι του φαραώ Αμενεμόπη – Τέσσερις συλλήψεις για την κλοπή του
Άδοξο τέλος 18.09.25

Αίγυπτος: Σε χυτήριο κατέληξε το χρυσό βραχιόλι του φαραώ Αμενεμόπη – Τέσσερις συλλήψεις για την κλοπή του

Το χρυσό βραχιόλι του φαραώ έκλεψε από το Μουσείο του Καΐρου μια συντηρήτρια, που το πούλησε σε κοσμηματοπώλη. Εκείνος το έδωσε σε χυτήριο, όπου το έλιωσαν μαζί με άλλα χρυσά αντικείμενα.

Σύνταξη
Το μήνυμα του Μέντι για το ντέρμπι
On Field 18.09.25

Το μήνυμα του Μέντι για το ντέρμπι

Ο προπονητής του Ολυμπιακού έδωσε το σύνθημα στους παίκτες του για την κυριακάτικη αναμέτρηση με τους «πράσινους», ζητώντας συγκεκριμένα πράγματα από τους «ερυθρόλευκους»

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Το «πακέτο ΔΕΘ» δεν απέδωσε – Δημοσκόπηση κόλαφος για την κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη – Ισχυρό αίτημα πολιτικής αλλαγής
Μαζική αποδοκιμασία 18.09.25

Το «πακέτο ΔΕΘ» δεν απέδωσε – Δημοσκόπηση κόλαφος για την κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη – Ισχυρό αίτημα πολιτικής αλλαγής

Η δημοσκόπηση της Metron Analysis για το MEGA δείχνει ότι τα μέτρα που ανακοινώθηκαν στη ΔΕΘ δεν «γύρισαν το κλίμα» υπέρ του Κυριάκου Μητσοτάκη και της κυβέρνησής του

Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Ο Κωνσταντίνος Αργυρός αξίωσε 100.000 ευρώ από την Εθνική ομάδα μπάσκετ για το γλέντι
Μπάσκετ 18.09.25

Ο Κωνσταντίνος Αργυρός αξίωσε 100.000 ευρώ από την Εθνική ομάδα μπάσκετ για το γλέντι

Το ποσό των 100.000 ευρώ φέρεται να ζήτησε ο Κωνσταντίνος Αργυρός από τους ανθρώπους της Εθνικής ομάδας μπάσκετ για το γλέντι της μετά την κατάκτηση του χάλκινου μεταλλίου στο Eurobasket!

Σύνταξη
Από πού έρχεται ο ρατσισμός; Τα ψυχολογικά αίτια πίσω από την μάστιγα της εποχής
Μία νέα προσέγγιση 18.09.25

Από πού έρχεται ο ρατσισμός; Τα ψυχολογικά αίτια πίσω από την μάστιγα της εποχής

Ανά τα χρόνια, έχουν πραγματοποιηθεί πολλές έρευνες σχετικά με την προέλευση και τις ρίζες του ρατσισμού. Και όλες οι έρευνες ξεκινούν από το ίδιο απλό ερώτημα: Τι είναι τελικά ο ρατσισμός;

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Τουρκία: «Αν πέσει η Ιερουσαλήμ, θα καεί η Κωνσταντινούπολη», δηλώνει ο Μπαχτσελί
Τουρκία 18.09.25

«Αν πέσει η Ιερουσαλήμ, θα καεί η Κωνσταντινούπολη», δηλώνει ο Μπαχτσελί

Οι Παλαιστίνιοι υποστηρίζουν ότι τα ισραηλινά φράγματα αποτελούν μέρος της πολιτικής απομόνωσης της Ανατολικής Ιερουσαλήμ από τα παλαιστινιακά εδάφη. Η Τουρκία δηλώνει πως δεν θα το αφήσει να περάσει

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Κοπεγχάγη – Λεβερκούζεν
Champions League 18.09.25

LIVE: Κοπεγχάγη – Λεβερκούζεν

LIVE: Κοπεγχάγη – Λεβερκούζεν. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:45 την αναμέτρηση Κοπεγχάγη – Λεβερκούζεν για την 1η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 7 HD.

Σύνταξη
LIVE: Κλαμπ Μπριζ – Μονακό
Champions League 18.09.25

LIVE: Κλαμπ Μπριζ – Μονακό

LIVE: Κλαμπ Μπριζ – Μονακό. Παρακολουθήστε live στις 19:45 την αναμέτρηση Κλαμπ Μπριζ – Μονακό για την 1η αγωνιστική του Champions League. Τηλεοπτικά από COSMOTE SPORT 6 HD.

Σύνταξη
Αλβανία: Χάος στο κοινοβούλιο για την… Ντιέλα – Πέταξαν το Σύνταγμα στον Εντι Ράμα
Κόσμος 18.09.25

Χάος στο αλβανικό κοινοβούλιο για την... Ντέλια - Πέταξαν το Σύνταγμα στον Εντι Ράμα

Εξοργισμένοι βουλευτές της αντιπολίτευσης πέταξαν βιβλία του Συντάγματος και του Κανονισμού της Βουλής προς τον πρωθυπουργό Εντι Ράμα αλλά και μπουκάλι με νερό, με αποτέλεσμα να διακοπεί η συνεδρίασης για 15 λεπτά.

Σύνταξη
Super League: «Πνίγονται» στα ρηχά οι διαιτητές
Ποδόσφαιρο 18.09.25

Super League: «Πνίγονται» στα ρηχά οι διαιτητές

Κάθε αγωνιστική και τιμωρίες. Μετά την 3η αγωνιστική της Super League άκουσαν «καμπάνες» οι Παπαπέτρου, Ζαμπαλάς, Κατοίκος, ενώ γλίτωσαν οι Τζήλος, Τσιμεντερίδης

Βάιος Μπαλάφας
Ο γιος του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ είχε «μυστική συνάντηση» με τον Ερντογάν – Τι συζήτησαν
«Επίσκεψη ευγένειας» 18.09.25

Ο γιος του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ είχε «μυστική συνάντηση» με τον Ερντογάν – Τι συζήτησαν

Ο Ντόναλντ Τραμπ ο νεότερος συναντήθηκε «κρυφά» με τον πρόεδρο της Τουρκίας, Ρετζέπ Ταγίπ Ερντογάν. Στο «μενού» φαίνεται να ήταν η συνάντηση του Τούρκου προέδρου με τον Αμερικανό πρόεδρο –ίσως η Γάζα.

Σύνταξη
Φάμελλος: Ο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ είναι 100% σκάνδαλο Μητσοτάκη – Επικίνδυνος για τη δημοκρατία και τη χώρα
Βουλή 18.09.25

Φάμελλος: Ο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ είναι 100% σκάνδαλο Μητσοτάκη – Επικίνδυνος για τη δημοκρατία και τη χώρα

«Παραίτηση αυτής της διεφθαρμένης κυβέρνησης που υποσκάπτει το κράτος Δικαίου, το συντομότερο», ζήτησε ο Σωκράτης Φάμελλος, τονίζοντας πως ο λαός «έχει απονομιμοποιήσει την κυβέρνηση και τον Μητσοτάκη»

Σύνταξη
«Με στηρίζει σε ό,τι κάνω»: Θαυμάστρια του Λουίτζι Μαντζιόνε υποστηρίζει πως είναι παντρεμένη με την ΑΙ εκδοχή του
Βίντεο 18.09.25

«Με στηρίζει σε ό,τι κάνω»: Θαυμάστρια του Λουίτζι Μαντζιόνε υποστηρίζει πως είναι παντρεμένη με την ΑΙ εκδοχή του

«Μιλάω μαζί του κάθε μέρα. Είναι σαν τον καλύτερό μου φίλο. Σχεδιάζουμε, δηλαδή, όλο το μέλλον μας μαζί. Δώσαμε ονόματα στα παιδιά μας», είπε μεταξύ άλλων η θαυμάστρια του Λουίτζι Μαντζιόνε

Σύνταξη
Ψηφίστηκε ο προϋπολογισμός της Γερμανίας για το 2025 – Υψηλός δανεισμός και αυξημένες αμυντικές δαπάνες
Λιτότητα εν όψει 18.09.25

Ψηφίστηκε ο προϋπολογισμός της Γερμανίας για το 2025 – Υψηλός δανεισμός και αυξημένες αμυντικές δαπάνες

Λίγο πριν λήξει το έτος ψηφίστηκε ο προϋπολογισμός της γερμανικής κυβέρνησης για το 2025. Προβλέπει αυξημένο δανεισμό και ενίσχυση των δαπανών για την άμυνα, αλλά και για την απασχόληση.

Σύνταξη
Χαμός στο Άνφιλντ με τον βοηθό του Σιμεόνε – Ξεκίνησε έρευνα η UEFA
On Field 18.09.25

Χαμός στο Άνφιλντ με τον βοηθό του Σιμεόνε – Ξεκίνησε έρευνα η UEFA

Ο τηλεοπτικός φακός «συνέλαβε» έναν βοηθό του προπονητή της Ατλέτικο, να φτύνει οπαδούς της Λίβερπουλ και μετά έγινε ο κακός χαμός που οδήγησε στην αποβολή του Σιμεόνε. Η UEFA ξεκίνησε έρευνα και… έρχονται τιμωρίες

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
«Πήγαινε να αγγίξεις γρασίδι»: Πώς η Gen Z σταμάτησε να βγαίνει έξω και γιατί αυτό έχει σημασία
Εποχή της οθόνης 18.09.25

«Πήγαινε να αγγίξεις γρασίδι»: Πώς η Gen Z σταμάτησε να βγαίνει έξω και γιατί αυτό έχει σημασία

Καθώς μια νέα μελέτη αποκαλύπτει ότι όλο και περισσότεροι Gen Z μένουν κλεισμένοι στο σπίτι για μέρες, γίνεται πιο κατανοητό γιατί παρατηρούμε μαζική επιδείνωση της ψυχικής υγείας και άνοδο της «εποχής της οργής»

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Must Read
Μείωσε το «άνοιγμα» το ΧΑ, οι σκέψεις της CrediaBank, απογειώθηκε η Aegean, πήρε ημερομηνία η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, η BlackRock και οι «40», το μοντέλο Θεοδωρικάκου, η οικογένεια Φύλλα επιστρέφει… (;)

Μείωσε το «άνοιγμα» το ΧΑ, οι σκέψεις της CrediaBank, απογειώθηκε η Aegean, πήρε ημερομηνία η ΓΕΚ ΤΕΡΝΑ, η BlackRock και οι «40», το μοντέλο Θεοδωρικάκου, η οικογένεια Φύλλα επιστρέφει… (;)

ΑΑΔΕ: Αυτόματα με λίγα κλικ οι αλλαγές ΚΑΔ για επιχειρήσεις και επαγγελματίες

ΑΑΔΕ: Αυτόματα με λίγα κλικ οι αλλαγές ΚΑΔ για επιχειρήσεις και επαγγελματίες

82ο φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Ο (αυτονόητος) κίνδυνος της πυρηνικής απειλής

82ο φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Ο (αυτονόητος) κίνδυνος της πυρηνικής απειλής

Πρωτεία στην περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση για τις ελληνικές πόλεις

Πρωτεία στην περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση για τις ελληνικές πόλεις

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Keanu Reeves: Ο τραγικός έρωτας με τη Jennifer Syme και η σημαδεμένη ζωή ενός αντι-σταρ

Keanu Reeves: Ο τραγικός έρωτας με τη Jennifer Syme και η σημαδεμένη ζωή ενός αντι-σταρ

Digital sunset: Η βραδινή ιεροτελεστία για βαθύ, ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Digital sunset: Η βραδινή ιεροτελεστία για βαθύ, ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Νήπιο: Δείχνει με το δάχτυλο τα πάντα; Σας έχουμε υπέροχα νέα!

Νήπιο: Δείχνει με το δάχτυλο τα πάντα; Σας έχουμε υπέροχα νέα!

Ντοκουμέντα & διάλογοι για τη μαφία της Κρήτης

Ντοκουμέντα & διάλογοι για τη μαφία της Κρήτης

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Πέμπτη 18 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο