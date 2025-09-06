Σάββατο 06 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
06.09.2025 | 12:48
Συγκρούστηκε λεωφορείο με γερανό στη Συγγρού
# ΓΑΛΛΙΑ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΤΣΙΠΡΑΣ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Inflation Might be Revised Upwardly by Bank of Greece
English edition 06 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 12:06

Inflation Might be Revised Upwardly by Bank of Greece

According to the report, inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices is expected to continue slowing during the projection period

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Πώς το “popcorn brain” μας στερεί την ικανότητα συγκέντρωσης; Τι έδειξε ιαπωνική μελέτη;

Πώς το “popcorn brain” μας στερεί την ικανότητα συγκέντρωσης; Τι έδειξε ιαπωνική μελέτη;

Spotlight

The Bank of Greece warned of a possible upward revision to its 2025 inflation forecast in its regular Note on the Greek Economy.

According to the report, inflation based on the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices is expected to continue slowing during the projection period.

For 2025, inflation is forecast at 2.5%, remaining elevated due to persistent price pressures in services. These are driven mainly by expected increases in wages and rents, strong tourism demand, and indirect taxes. The central bank noted that data released after its June assessment suggest the outlook for 2025 inflation may be revised upward.

In 2026, the figure is projected to ease to 2.1% before accelerating again to 2.4% in 2027.

Growth outlook

The growth momentum of the Greek economy seen in recent years is expected to continue in 2025–2027, despite global uncertainty. GDP growth is forecast at 2.3% in 2025, easing to 2.0% in 2026 and edging up to 2.1% in 2027. These rates remain above the euro area average.

Private consumption is projected to be the main growth driver, with investment and exports also contributing positively. Household consumption is expected to expand at an average pace of 2.0% over the forecast horizon, supported by rising real disposable income as employment continues to recover, wages increase, and inflation gradually declines.

Total investment is expected to grow at a strong pace in 2025–2026, averaging 7.5%. Public investment is projected to record a negative growth rate in 2027, while residential investment is expected to continue expanding at a solid pace.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
89η ΔΕΘ
89η ΔΕΘ: Με σύννεφα στην οικονομία, οι εξαγγελίες του πρωθυπουργού

89η ΔΕΘ: Με σύννεφα στην οικονομία, οι εξαγγελίες του πρωθυπουργού

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Πώς το “popcorn brain” μας στερεί την ικανότητα συγκέντρωσης; Τι έδειξε ιαπωνική μελέτη;

Πώς το “popcorn brain” μας στερεί την ικανότητα συγκέντρωσης; Τι έδειξε ιαπωνική μελέτη;

World
Κίνα: Ο Σι Τζινπίνγκ σχεδιάζει έναν μετα-αμερικανικό κόσμο

Κίνα: Ο Σι Τζινπίνγκ σχεδιάζει έναν μετα-αμερικανικό κόσμο

inWellness
inTown
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”
English edition 05.09.25

Evangelos Marinakis: “Stop Children from Being Killed in Ukraine”

Evangelos Marinakis, founder and president of the shipping group Capital Maritime & Trading Corp and main shareholder of Alter Ego Media, appeals for an end to the war in Ukraine and references the poor economic situation of Greek households in his intervention at the 5th Thessaloniki Metropolitan Summit

Σύνταξη
Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%
English edition 03.09.25

Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%

Public Power Corporation (PPC), Greece’s largest electricity provider, announced a 14.5% reduction in its September green tariffs, citing falling wholesale energy prices. Other household plans also see notable drops, offering consumers lower costs

Σύνταξη
Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG
English edition 29.08.25

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG

Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June.

Σύνταξη
Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests
English edition 27.08.25

Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests

Greek energy operator DEDDHE unveils a €4.79B plan for 2026–2030, including smart meters and relocating power lines from forests to boost network resilience and digital transformation

Σύνταξη
Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth
English edition 25.08.25

Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus.

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Ιράν: Εκτελέστηκε άνδρας που συμμετείχε στις μαζικές κινητοποιήσεις του 2022 για τα δικαιώματα των γυναικών
Κόσμος 06.09.25

Εκτελέστηκε άνδρας στο Ιράν - Συμμετείχε στις μαζικές κινητοποιήσεις του 2022 για τα δικαιώματα των γυναικών

Ο Μεχράν Μπαχραμιάν βρισκόταν μεταξύ αυτών που επιτέθηκαν σε όχημα των δυνάμεων ασφαλείας στην περιοχή Σεμιρόμ της επαρχίας Ισφαχάν στο Ιράν, λέει ο ιστότοπος Mizan

Σύνταξη
Φάμελλος από τα Γιαννιτσά: «Απαιτείται να ξαναζωντανέψουν τα χωριά μας και να μην ερημώσει η Ελλάδα»
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 06.09.25

Φάμελλος από τα Γιαννιτσά: «Απαιτείται να ξαναζωντανέψουν τα χωριά μας και να μην ερημώσει η Ελλάδα»

Στη συνάντηση με το «Δίκτυο Πολιτών για το Περιβάλλον» στα Γιαννιτσά, ο πρόεδρος του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ-ΠΣ άκουσε τις ανησυχίες των μελών του Δικτύου για την έλλειψη πρασίνου στην πόλη

Σύνταξη
Φοβερός Γιοβάνοβιτς: «Πωωω! Ξέρετε πού έχω παράπονο; Θα σας πείραζε αν έλεγαν την Ελλάδα χαμηλού επιπέδου;»
Ποδόσφαιρο 06.09.25

Φοβερός Γιοβάνοβιτς: «Πωωω! Ξέρετε πού έχω παράπονο; Θα σας πείραζε αν έλεγαν την Ελλάδα χαμηλού επιπέδου;»

Ο Ιβαν Γιοβάνοβιτς απάντησε σε ερώτηση δημοσιογράφου σχετικά με το αγωνιστικό επίπεδο της Λευκορωσίας, τονίζοντας ότι ο κάθε αντίπαλος της Εθνικής αξίζει σεβασμό.

Σύνταξη
Αρμάνι, ο αιώνια ρομαντικός – Πριν πεθάνει αγόρασε το μπαρ που άνθισε ο μεγάλος του έρωτας
Amore, amore, amore 06.09.25

Αρμάνι, ο αιώνια ρομαντικός – Πριν πεθάνει αγόρασε το μπαρ που άνθισε ο μεγάλος του έρωτας

Η τελευταία χειρονομία του Αρμάνι ήταν γεμάτη αγάπη πριν πεθάνει -έτσι αποχαιρέτησε τον επίγειο κόσμο ο βασιλιάς Τζόρτζιο: Αγόρασε το μπαρ όπου συνάντησε τον Σέρτζιο Γκαλεότι, μια χειρονομία που θα τους συνδέει για πάντα.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Αποκάλυψη in: Ζήτημα πυρασφάλειας των τρένων από νέο γερμανικό πόρισμα για την τραγωδία των Τεμπών
Ελλάδα 06.09.25

Αποκάλυψη in: Ζήτημα πυρασφάλειας των τρένων από νέο γερμανικό πόρισμα για την τραγωδία των Τεμπών

Είχε ζητηθεί να ελεγχθεί η πυραντοχή των καθισμάτων των βαγονιών που παραδόθηκαν στις φλόγες και διαπιστώθηκε ότι ήταν τέσσερις φορές χειρότερη από τον ευρωπαϊκό μέσο όρο.

Βασίλης Λαμπρόπουλος
Βασίλης Λαμπρόπουλος
Με την απειλή της αποσταθεροποίησης και πακέτο 1,7 δισ. ψάχνει «σωσίβιο» ο Μητσοτάκης
Σήμερα η ομιλία στη ΔΕΘ 06.09.25

Με την απειλή της αποσταθεροποίησης και πακέτο 1,7 δισ. ψάχνει «σωσίβιο» ο Μητσοτάκης

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης θα επιχειρήσει με κάθε πτυχή της ομιλίας του στη ΔΕΘ να στείλει το μήνυμα ότι χωρίς μια κυβέρνηση με τον ίδιο, η χώρα θα οδηγηθεί σε αποσταθεροποίηση

Σύνταξη
6 συν 1 χρόνια Μητσοτάκης στη ΔΕΘ: Οι παροχές, οι υποσχέσεις και η ακρίβεια που δεν τιθασεύτηκε ποτέ
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 06.09.25

6 συν 1 χρόνια Μητσοτάκης στη ΔΕΘ: Οι παροχές, οι υποσχέσεις και η ακρίβεια που δεν τιθασεύτηκε ποτέ

Το πακέτο παροχών του για το 2025 παρουσιάζει από τη ΔΕΘ ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης. Η φετινή παρουσία στη Θεσσαλονίκη είναι ίσως η πιο δύσκολη απ΄όλες τις προηγούμενες λόγω της εκτεταμένης φθοράς της κυβέρνησης και του σκανδάλου του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Γάζα: Νέα «ανθρωπιστική ζώνη» ανακοίνωσε το Ισραήλ, την ώρα που κλιμακώνει τις επιθέσεις τους στα βόρεια
Την ισοπεδώνει 06.09.25

Νέα «ανθρωπιστική ζώνη» ανακοίνωσε το Ισραήλ, την ώρα που κλιμακώνει τις επιθέσεις του στη βόρεια Γάζα

Το Ισραήλ κλιμακώνει τις φονικές επιθέσεις του, ισοπεδώνοντας κτίρια - H ανακοίνωση των IDF, νέα εντολή στους Παλαιστίνιους να απομακρυνθούν από την πόλη της Γάζας

Σύνταξη
Πούτιν: Πού πατάει και κρατά αδιάλλακτη στάση για τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία – Ο παράγοντας Τραμπ
Τι εκτιμά 06.09.25

Πού πατάει ο Πούτιν και κρατά αδιάλλακτη στάση για τον πόλεμο στην Ουκρανία - Ο παράγοντας Τραμπ

Το BBC αναλύει τη στάση του Πούτιν στις διαπραγματεύσεις για τον πόλεμο - Ο Ρώσος πρόεδρος απείλησε με «καταστροφή» τα δυτικά στρατεύματα που τυχόν θα σταλούν στην Ουκρανία

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Ο κομβικός ρόλος του Ντόρσεϊ στην Εθνική του Σπανούλη και οι διαφορές με τον Ολυμπιακό (vids)
Eurobasket 2025 06.09.25

Ο κομβικός ρόλος του Ντόρσεϊ στην Εθνική του Σπανούλη και οι διαφορές με τον Ολυμπιακό (vids)

Ο Τάιλερ Ντόρσεϊ έχει κάνει step up στην Εθνική, οι εμφανίσεις του στο Eurobasket 2025 είναι εξαιρετικές και οι συγκρίσεις με την παρουσία του στον Ολυμπιακό αναπόφευκτες.

in.gr Team
Μονή Σινά: Επέστρεψε στην Αθήνα ο Αρχιεπίσκοπος Δαμιανός – Μαζί του στην ελληνική αποστολή και εννέα μοναχοί
Μονή Σινά 06.09.25

Επέστρεψε στην Αθήνα ο Αρχιεπίσκοπος Δαμιανός - Μαζί του στην ελληνική αποστολή και εννέα μοναχοί

Η ειδική πτήση από το αεροδρόμιο Sharm El Sheikh στην οποία επέβαινε ο Δαμιανός προσγειώθηκε στο «Ελευθέριος Βενιζέλος» στις 7:15 το πρωί του Σαββάτου, σύμφωνα με την ανακοίνωση του ελληνικού ΥΠΕΞ

Σύνταξη
Ο Καρέτσας «τρέλανε» UEFA και… Ευρώπη: «Είναι μόλις 17 ετών» (vid+pics)
Ποδόσφαιρο 06.09.25

Ο Καρέτσας «τρέλανε» UEFA και… Ευρώπη: «Είναι μόλις 17 ετών» (vid+pics)

Ο Κωνσταντίνος Καρέτσας πραγματοποίησε τρομερή εμφάνιση κόντρα στη Λευκορωσία και η UEFA υπενθύμισε στον ποδοσφαιρικό κόσμο ότι είναι ακόμη μόλις 17 ετών! Ο «Μικρός Πρίγκιπας» αποθεώνεται από τα ευρωπαϊκά media.

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Σήμανε μεγαλύτερη διόρθωση στο ΧΑ, έδωσε στίγμα η Aegean, το timing των Ελλήνων τραπεζιτών, ψάχνουν μετοχές ΕΧΑΕ τα funds, στόχευσε ο Μητσοτάκης, «βράζουν» οι αγρότες

Σήμανε μεγαλύτερη διόρθωση στο ΧΑ, έδωσε στίγμα η Aegean, το timing των Ελλήνων τραπεζιτών, ψάχνουν μετοχές ΕΧΑΕ τα funds, στόχευσε ο Μητσοτάκης, «βράζουν» οι αγρότες

ΑΑΔΕ: Αυτόματα με λίγα κλικ οι αλλαγές ΚΑΔ για επιχειρήσεις και επαγγελματίες

ΑΑΔΕ: Αυτόματα με λίγα κλικ οι αλλαγές ΚΑΔ για επιχειρήσεις και επαγγελματίες

82ο φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Ο (αυτονόητος) κίνδυνος της πυρηνικής απειλής

82ο φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Ο (αυτονόητος) κίνδυνος της πυρηνικής απειλής

Πρωτεία στην περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση για τις ελληνικές πόλεις

Πρωτεία στην περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση για τις ελληνικές πόλεις

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Keanu Reeves: Ο τραγικός έρωτας με τη Jennifer Syme και η σημαδεμένη ζωή ενός αντι-σταρ

Keanu Reeves: Ο τραγικός έρωτας με τη Jennifer Syme και η σημαδεμένη ζωή ενός αντι-σταρ

Digital sunset: Η βραδινή ιεροτελεστία για βαθύ, ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Digital sunset: Η βραδινή ιεροτελεστία για βαθύ, ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Νήπιο: Δείχνει με το δάχτυλο τα πάντα; Σας έχουμε υπέροχα νέα!

Νήπιο: Δείχνει με το δάχτυλο τα πάντα; Σας έχουμε υπέροχα νέα!

Ντοκουμέντα & διάλογοι για τη μαφία της Κρήτης

Ντοκουμέντα & διάλογοι για τη μαφία της Κρήτης

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 06 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
Απόρρητο