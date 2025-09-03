Τετάρτη 03 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
03.09.2025
Φωτιά ξέσπασε σε φυτώριο στο Μενίδι – Άμεση επέμβαση της Πυροσβεστικής
Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%
English edition 03 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025

Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%

Public Power Corporation (PPC), Greece’s largest electricity provider, announced a 14.5% reduction in its September green tariffs, citing falling wholesale energy prices. Other household plans also see notable drops, offering consumers lower costs

Greece’s Public Power Corporation (PPC), the country’s largest electricity provider, has announced a 14.5% reduction in its September green household tariffs, following a decline in wholesale energy prices.

According to PPC, the variable G1/G1N green tariff will drop to €0.129 per kilowatt-hour, down from €0.15153 in August. This marks the second-lowest price for the green tariff in the past 12 months. By comparison, in September 2024 the tariff stood at €0.1594 per kilowatt-hour.

For customers with dual-zone meters, the green tariff during low-consumption hours will decrease to €0.1148 per kilowatt-hour, compared to €0.1279 in August, offering further savings during off-peak periods.

The yellow “myHome4all” tariff will also see a sharp reduction, falling to €0.104 per kilowatt-hour from €0.13898 in August — its lowest level in the past year, according to PPC sources.

Meanwhile, PPC is maintaining competitive rates for its blue tariffs. The 12-month “myHomeEnter” plan is set at €0.145 per kilowatt-hour, while the digital “myHomeOnline” plan will be available at €0.142. Customers with dual-zone meters can benefit from even lower night-time rates, with “myHomeEnterTwo” priced at €0.095 per kilowatt-hour during off-peak hours.

Source: tovima.com

Ηλεκτρισμός
Καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Ποιοι και γιατί βραχυκύκλωσαν το έργο

Καλώδιο Ελλάδας – Κύπρου: Ποιοι και γιατί βραχυκύκλωσαν το έργο

World
Ομόλογα: Στο «κόκκινο» παγκοσμίως – Πιέσεις σε ΗΠΑ, Βρετανία και Ιαπωνία

Ομόλογα: Στο «κόκκινο» παγκοσμίως – Πιέσεις σε ΗΠΑ, Βρετανία και Ιαπωνία

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG
English edition 29.08.25

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG

Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June.

Σύνταξη
Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests
English edition 27.08.25

Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests

Greek energy operator DEDDHE unveils a €4.79B plan for 2026–2030, including smart meters and relocating power lines from forests to boost network resilience and digital transformation

Σύνταξη
Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth
English edition 25.08.25

Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus.

Σύνταξη
Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets
English edition 24.08.25

Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets

Fresh produce, affordable prices and personal interaction keep Greece’s traditional street markets central to everyday life, though challenges remain for both shoppers and vendors

Σύνταξη
Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter
English edition 23.08.25

Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter

Once seen as an affordable daily treat, coffee has become a rising expense for Greek households, with forecasts warning of further price hikes in cafés, supermarkets, and even at home

Σύνταξη
August in Athens
English edition 23.08.25

August in Athens

The August lull in Athens offers a rare pause from the city’s usual bustle. Behind the quiet streets and slow pace, residents discover moments of introspection, gentle melancholy, and the unexpected serenity of staying behind while the city hums at a slower rhythm

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Φάμελλος: Μεσαίωνας το αντεργατικό ν/σ – Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ διεκδικεί καλύτερους μισθούς και συνθήκες εργασίας
«Σκλαβιά» 03.09.25

Φάμελλος: Μεσαίωνας το αντεργατικό ν/σ – Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ διεκδικεί καλύτερους μισθούς και συνθήκες εργασίας

Συνάντηση με την Ομοσπονδία Τουρισμού και Επισιτισμού είχε ο Σωκράτης Φάμελλος, ο οποίος τόνισε πως «αντί να μιλάμε σήμερα για 35ωρο με καλύτερες αμοιβές, πάμε πίσω» με το 13ωρο

Σύνταξη
Κόντρα ΠΑΣΟΚ – ΥΠΕΝ για τη «Μαύρη Βίβλιο» – «Ποιος, πραγματικά, θολώνει τα νερά;»
Όχι οι πολίτες 03.09.25

Κόντρα ΠΑΣΟΚ – ΥΠΕΝ για τη «Μαύρη Βίβλιο» – «Ποιος, πραγματικά, θολώνει τα νερά;»

«Η Μαύρη Βίβλος του ΠΑΣΟΚ θολώνει με αποσπασματικά στοιχεία την αλήθεια», λέει το ΥΠΕΝ - «Παρουσιάζει τις ονομαστικές τιμές των τιμολογίων, κρύβοντας την αγοραστική δύναμη των πολιτών», απαντά το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Σύνταξη
Πέταγαν μπάζα σε λόφο του Κορυδαλλού – Δύο συλλήψεις
Ελλάδα 03.09.25

Πέταγαν μπάζα σε λόφο του Κορυδαλλού – Δύο συλλήψεις

Ειδική Επιχειρησιακή Ομάδα Δράσης της ΓΑΔΑ για την παράνομη διαχείριση και ανεξέλεγκτη διάθεση αποβλήτων εντόπισε τους δύο νεαρούς που απέρριπταν στερεά απόβλητα από όχημα σε λόφο του Κορυδαλλού

Σύνταξη
«Ο ρωσικός κινηματογράφος έχει στραφεί προς τα παραμύθια», λέει ο Ουκρανός σκηνοθέτης Αλεξάντερ Ροντνιάνσκι
«True Criminal» 03.09.25

«Ο ρωσικός κινηματογράφος έχει στραφεί προς τα παραμύθια», λέει ο Ουκρανός σκηνοθέτης Αλεξάντερ Ροντνιάνσκι

Ο Αλεξάντερ Ροντνιάνσκι, ο οποίος αποτέλεσε κομμάτι του ρωσικού πολιτιστικού στερεώματος για δύο δεκαετίες, ανέφερε σε συνέντευξη του στον Guardian ότι ο ρωσικός κινηματογράφος κάνει μια στροφή προς τα παραμύθια και την προπαγάνδα.

Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Ιόλη Μπέη-Κωνσταντινίδη
Το επιτελείο του Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν καθάρισε εμμονικά κάθε ψήγμα DNA του μετά τη συνάντηση με τον Πούτιν στο Πεκίνο
Το μεγάλο (ξε)καθάρισμα 03.09.25

Το επιτελείο του Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν καθάρισε εμμονικά κάθε ψήγμα DNA του μετά τη συνάντηση με τον Πούτιν στο Πεκίνο

Σαν σκηνή βγαλμένη από αστυνομικό θρίλερ, δύο βοηθοί του Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν έσπευσαν να απολυμάνουν καρέκλες, ποτήρια και τραπέζια αμέσως μετά τη συνάντησή του με τον Βλαντιμίρ Πούτιν στο Πεκίνο

Σύνταξη
Η Φενέρμπαχτσε ψάχνει τον αντικαταστάτη του Μουρίνιο – Ποστέκογλου και Σπαλέτι στην κορυφή της λίστας (pic)
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.09.25

Η Φενέρμπαχτσε ψάχνει τον αντικαταστάτη του Μουρίνιο – Ποστέκογλου και Σπαλέτι στην κορυφή της λίστας (pic)

Ο Άγγελος Ποστέκογλου και ο Λουτσιάνο Σπαλέτι είναι τα δύο φαβορί για να αναλάβουν τη Φενέρμπαχτσε μετά την απόλυση του Ζοσέ Μουρίνιο, σύμφωνα με όσα αναφέρουν στην Τουρκία.

Σύνταξη
Έρευνες του Λιμενικού για 50χρονο ψαροντουφεκά που αγνοείται στα Χανιά
Ελλάδα 03.09.25

Έρευνες του Λιμενικού για 50χρονο ψαροντουφεκά που αγνοείται στα Χανιά

Σε πλήρη εξέλιξη βρίσκονται οι έρευνες για τον εντοπισμό άνδρα που χάθηκε το απόγευμα της Δευτέρας ενώ ψάρευε με ψαροντούφεκο στη θαλάσσια περιοχή Βουλολίμνη, βορειοδυτικά της Παλαιοχώρας στα Χανιά

Σύνταξη
Το καλοκαίρι με τα περισσότερα μελτέμια εδώ και 17 χρόνια – Αλλάζει το πυρομετεωρολογικό προφίλ της Ελλάδας
Μελέτη METEO 03.09.25

Το καλοκαίρι με τα περισσότερα μελτέμια εδώ και 17 χρόνια – Αλλάζει το πυρομετεωρολογικό προφίλ της Ελλάδας

Ο ρόλος που έπαιξαν τα μελτέμια στις πυρκαγιές της Πάτρας και της Δυτικής Ελλάδας- Εσπασε τα ρεκόρ ο φετινός Ιούνιος- Αλλη μια ένδειξη της κλιματικής αλλαγής - Μιλάει στο in ο Κώστας Λαγουβάρδος

Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Καινούρια μόδα η… εκδικητική παραίτηση – Γιατί οι εργαζόμενοι κάνουν την τελευταία τους «έξοδο» με πάταγο
Διεθνής Οικονομία 03.09.25

Καινούρια μόδα η… εκδικητική παραίτηση – Γιατί οι εργαζόμενοι κάνουν την τελευταία τους «έξοδο» με πάταγο

Δεν είναι λίγοι οι νέοι εργαζόμενοι που ανακοινώνουν την παραίτηση με «εκκωφαντικούς» τρόπους, μεταφορικά και κυριολεκτικά, «πληρώνοντας» τα αφεντικά τους με το ίδιο νόμισμα

Βασιλική Δρίβα
Βασιλική Δρίβα
Νέες εγκαταστάσεις για τη Διεύθυνση πρωτοβάθμιας εκπαίδευσης Ανατολικής Θεσσαλονίκης στην Πυλαία
Υποδομές 03.09.25

Νέες εγκαταστάσεις για τη Διεύθυνση πρωτοβάθμιας εκπαίδευσης Ανατολικής Θεσσαλονίκης στην Πυλαία

Το έργο των νέων εγκαταστάσεων για τη Διεύθυνση πρωτοβάθμιας εκπαίδευσης εντάσσεται σε μια ευρύτερη προσπάθεια ενίσχυσης των εκπαιδευτικών δομών της περιοχής.

Σύνταξη
Γαλλία: Νεκρός από πυρά αστυνομικών άνδρας που μαχαίρωσε τρεις ανθρώπους στη Μασσαλία (βίντεο)
Νότια Γαλλία 03.09.25

Η στιγμή που αστυνομικοί στη Μασσαλία πυροβολούν θανάσιμα άνδρα που μαχαίρωσε τρεις ανθρώπους (βίντεο)

Ο ένας νοσηλεύεται σε κρίσιμη κατάσταση - Μετά την επίθεση στο ξενοδοχείο στη Μασσαλία ο δράστης χτύπησε άλλους δύο με σιδηρολοστό - Παρέμενε σε αμόκ και αρνιόταν να παραδώσει τα δύο μαχαίρια

Σύνταξη
«Με μεγάλωσε λάθος»: Η χειρότερη ερωτική συμβουλή που άκουσε ποτέ η Μάιλι Σάιρους ήταν από τη μητέρα της
Όλα λάθος 03.09.25

«Με μεγάλωσε λάθος»: Η χειρότερη ερωτική συμβουλή που άκουσε ποτέ η Μάιλι Σάιρους ήταν από τη μητέρα της

Η ποπ σταρ Μάιλι Σάιρους έχει περάσει από πολλές (και όχι πάντα καλές) σχέσεις στη ζωή της. Και όπως φαίνεται για αυτό φταίει η μητέρα της Τις και η συμβουλή που της είχε δώσει από παλιά.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Συμπαίκτες στην Εθνική, αντίπαλοι στην Premier League: O Γκιόκερες συνεχάρη τον Ίσακ για τη μεταγραφή-ρεκόρ (vid)
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.09.25

Συμπαίκτες στην Εθνική, αντίπαλοι στην Premier League: O Γκιόκερες συνεχάρη τον Ίσακ για τη μεταγραφή-ρεκόρ (vid)

Ο Γκιόκερες στην Άρσεναλ, ο Ίσακ στη Λίβερπουλ, αλλά οι δύο Σουηδοί είναι καλοί φίλοι και συμπαίκτες στην Εθνική, με τον πρώτο να συγχαίρει τον δεύτερο για την μεταγραφή-ρεκόρ στην Λίβερπουλ.

Σύνταξη
Η απίθανη μεταγραφή των… 30 δευτερολέπτων: Πώς η Νιούκαστλ έκλεισε οριακά τον αντικαταστάτη του Ίσακ (pics)
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.09.25

Η απίθανη μεταγραφή των… 30 δευτερολέπτων: Πώς η Νιούκαστλ έκλεισε οριακά τον αντικαταστάτη του Ίσακ (pics)

Η Νιούκαστλ και η απίστευτη ιστορία της μεταγραφής του Γιοάν Γουϊσά, που έκλεισε 30 δευτερόλεπτα πριν εκπνεύσει η διορία της μεταγραφικής περιόδου.

Σύνταξη
Μετανάστευση: Εάν σταματήσουν οι ροές ο πληθυσμός της Ευρώπης θα μειωθεί πάνω από 30% σε 80 χρόνια
Ας δούμε τα δεδομένα 03.09.25

Δεν χωράνε; - Με μηδενική μετανάστευση ο πληθυσμός της Ευρώπης θα μειωθεί πάνω από 30% σε 80 χρόνια

Η μετανάστευση έχει αναδειχθεί από τις πολιτικές ηγεσίες της Ευρώπης σε νούμερο ένα πρόβλημα - Στην πραγματικότητα το πρόβλημα είναι ακριβώς το ανάποδο

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Αμφίπολη: Οι εργασίες για την ανάδειξη και αποκατάσταση του Τύμβου Καστά
Πότε παραδίδεται 03.09.25

Αμφίπολη: Οι εργασίες για την ανάδειξη και αποκατάσταση του Τύμβου Καστά

Στόχος του ΥΠΠΟ στα τέλη του 2027 – αρχές του 2028, το μνημείο στην Αμφίπολη να αποδοθεί επισκέψιμο και πλήρως προσβάσιμο σε όλους, συμπεριλαμβανομένων των εμποδιζομένων επισκεπτών και των ατόμων με αναπηρία.

Σύνταξη
Βόλος: Σοβαρά τραυματισμένος ανασύρθηκε άνδρας από πηγάδι – Είχε εγκλωβιστεί σε βάθος 15 μέτρων
Στον Βόλο 03.09.25

Σοβαρά τραυματισμένος ανασύρθηκε άνδρας από πηγάδι - Είχε εγκλωβιστεί σε βάθος 15 μέτρων

Η επιχείρηση απεγκλωβισμού ήταν δύσκολη δεδομένου ότι το πηγάδι ήταν στενό και δυσχέραινε τις κινήσεις των πυροσβεστών - Ο 78χρονος νοσηλεύεται με τραύματα στο κεφάλι και στα πλευρά

Σύνταξη
«Πάρτε ένα πριν αρχίσουν δημόσιες καύσεις βιβλίων»: Η Μάργκαρετ Άτγουντ για την απαγόρευση του The Handmaid’s Tale
Culture Live 03.09.25

«Πάρτε ένα πριν αρχίσουν δημόσιες καύσεις βιβλίων»: Η Μάργκαρετ Άτγουντ για την απαγόρευση του The Handmaid’s Tale

Με αιχμηρή σάτιρα απαντά η Μάργκαρετ Άτγουντ στην απόφαση της κυβέρνησης της Αλμπέρτα να αποσύρει το The Handmaid’s Tale και άλλα κλασικά έργα από τις σχολικές βιβλιοθήκες

Σύνταξη
Premier League: Έσπασε το ιστορικό ρεκόρ μεταγραφών – Ξοδεύτηκαν 4 δισ. αυτό το καλοκαίρι
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.09.25

Premier League: Έσπασε το ιστορικό ρεκόρ μεταγραφών – Ξοδεύτηκαν 4 δισ. αυτό το καλοκαίρι

Έσπασαν όλα τα ρεκόρ στη φετινή Premier League - Η Λίβερπουλ έσπασε δύο φορές αυτό της πιο ακριβής μεταγραφής μέσα στο καλοκαίρι, ενώ και η Τσέλσι σημείωσε ιστορικό ρεκόρ πωλήσεων!

Σύνταξη
Σήμανε μεγαλύτερη διόρθωση στο ΧΑ, έδωσε στίγμα η Aegean, το timing των Ελλήνων τραπεζιτών, ψάχνουν μετοχές ΕΧΑΕ τα funds, στόχευσε ο Μητσοτάκης, «βράζουν» οι αγρότες

Σήμανε μεγαλύτερη διόρθωση στο ΧΑ, έδωσε στίγμα η Aegean, το timing των Ελλήνων τραπεζιτών, ψάχνουν μετοχές ΕΧΑΕ τα funds, στόχευσε ο Μητσοτάκης, «βράζουν» οι αγρότες

ΑΑΔΕ: Αυτόματα με λίγα κλικ οι αλλαγές ΚΑΔ για επιχειρήσεις και επαγγελματίες

ΑΑΔΕ: Αυτόματα με λίγα κλικ οι αλλαγές ΚΑΔ για επιχειρήσεις και επαγγελματίες

82ο φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Ο (αυτονόητος) κίνδυνος της πυρηνικής απειλής

82ο φεστιβάλ Βενετίας: Ο (αυτονόητος) κίνδυνος της πυρηνικής απειλής

Πρωτεία στην περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση για τις ελληνικές πόλεις

Πρωτεία στην περιβαλλοντική ρύπανση για τις ελληνικές πόλεις

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Keanu Reeves: Ο τραγικός έρωτας με τη Jennifer Syme και η σημαδεμένη ζωή ενός αντι-σταρ

Keanu Reeves: Ο τραγικός έρωτας με τη Jennifer Syme και η σημαδεμένη ζωή ενός αντι-σταρ

Digital sunset: Η βραδινή ιεροτελεστία για βαθύ, ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Digital sunset: Η βραδινή ιεροτελεστία για βαθύ, ξεκούραστο ύπνο

Νήπιο: Δείχνει με το δάχτυλο τα πάντα; Σας έχουμε υπέροχα νέα!

Νήπιο: Δείχνει με το δάχτυλο τα πάντα; Σας έχουμε υπέροχα νέα!

Ντοκουμέντα & διάλογοι για τη μαφία της Κρήτης

Ντοκουμέντα & διάλογοι για τη μαφία της Κρήτης

