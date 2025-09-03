Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%

Greece’s Public Power Corporation (PPC), the country’s largest electricity provider, has announced a 14.5% reduction in its September green household tariffs, following a decline in wholesale energy prices.

According to PPC, the variable G1/G1N green tariff will drop to €0.129 per kilowatt-hour, down from €0.15153 in August. This marks the second-lowest price for the green tariff in the past 12 months. By comparison, in September 2024 the tariff stood at €0.1594 per kilowatt-hour.

For customers with dual-zone meters, the green tariff during low-consumption hours will decrease to €0.1148 per kilowatt-hour, compared to €0.1279 in August, offering further savings during off-peak periods.

The yellow “myHome4all” tariff will also see a sharp reduction, falling to €0.104 per kilowatt-hour from €0.13898 in August — its lowest level in the past year, according to PPC sources.

Meanwhile, PPC is maintaining competitive rates for its blue tariffs. The 12-month “myHomeEnter” plan is set at €0.145 per kilowatt-hour, while the digital “myHomeOnline” plan will be available at €0.142. Customers with dual-zone meters can benefit from even lower night-time rates, with “myHomeEnterTwo” priced at €0.095 per kilowatt-hour during off-peak hours.