Τετάρτη 03 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
03.09.2025 | 21:24
Σοκαριστικό δυστύχημα στην Πορτογαλία με εκτροχιασμό τραμ (βίντεο)
Bitter Brew: Coffee Tax Pushes Prices Higher for Greeks
English edition 03 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 20:43

Bitter Brew: Coffee Tax Pushes Prices Higher for Greeks

In Greece, prices for Robusta coffee are up 49.7% and Arabica for up 35.9%, while businesses are teetering on the edge of sustainability

Σύνταξη
Coffee, the daily companion of millions of Greeks, has been caught in the eye of a financial storm for years. Since 2017, when the Special Consumption Tax (EFC) was imposed, the price of a cup of coffee has steadily climbed, hitting both businesses and consumers alike.

Now, the Hellenic Coffee Association has taken action, sending a letter to the Prime Minister’s General Secretariat calling for the abolition—or at the very least, a significant reduction—of the tax. According to the Association, the EFC doesn’t just burden coffee businesses; it directly impacts every citizen who finds their daily cup increasingly expensive.

A Tax That Fuels Inflation

The timing couldn’t be worse. Global coffee prices have surged to their highest levels in 50 years, driven by climate change, reduced harvests in key producing countries, geopolitical tensions, and new EU trade restrictions. This perfect storm has already pushed costs to extreme levels.

Adding the EFC on top of this has only made the situation more suffocating. The Association warns that the tax is intensifying inflationary pressures, hitting households that are already struggling with rising food costs.

Looking Abroad: Denmark’s Example

Other countries, meanwhile, are easing the burden on citizens. Denmark recently abolished taxes on coffee and chocolate after domestic coffee prices jumped 35.5% in just one year. The move offered immediate relief to households and highlighted a potential model for Greece.

The Hellenic Coffee Association urges the Greek government to consider similar measures, especially ahead of announcements expected at the Thessaloniki International Fair.

A Daily Ritual at Risk

In Greece, coffee is more than a beverage—it’s a cultural staple, a social ritual, and a daily comfort. Yet, with prices for Robusta coffee up 49.7% and Arabica up 35.9%, businesses are teetering on the edge of sustainability. Rising energy costs, wages, and rents further strain the sector. Without policy intervention, the simple pleasure of a daily cup of coffee could soon become a luxury.

Source: tovima.com

Ηλεκτρισμός
Business
English edition
Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%
English edition 03.09.25

Greece’s PPC Cuts September Power Tariffs by 14.5%

Public Power Corporation (PPC), Greece’s largest electricity provider, announced a 14.5% reduction in its September green tariffs, citing falling wholesale energy prices. Other household plans also see notable drops, offering consumers lower costs

Σύνταξη
Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG
English edition 29.08.25

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG

Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June.

Σύνταξη
Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests
English edition 27.08.25

Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests

Greek energy operator DEDDHE unveils a €4.79B plan for 2026–2030, including smart meters and relocating power lines from forests to boost network resilience and digital transformation

Σύνταξη
Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth
English edition 25.08.25

Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus.

Σύνταξη
Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets
English edition 24.08.25

Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets

Fresh produce, affordable prices and personal interaction keep Greece’s traditional street markets central to everyday life, though challenges remain for both shoppers and vendors

Σύνταξη
Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter
English edition 23.08.25

Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter

Once seen as an affordable daily treat, coffee has become a rising expense for Greek households, with forecasts warning of further price hikes in cafés, supermarkets, and even at home

Σύνταξη
August in Athens
English edition 23.08.25

August in Athens

The August lull in Athens offers a rare pause from the city’s usual bustle. Behind the quiet streets and slow pace, residents discover moments of introspection, gentle melancholy, and the unexpected serenity of staying behind while the city hums at a slower rhythm

Σύνταξη
Φάμελλος: Απαιτείται ισχυρή Πολιτεία που θα αντιμετωπίσει τα καρτέλ – Η κυβέρνηση συνεχίζει τη φοροεπιδρομή της
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 03.09.25

Φάμελλος: Απαιτείται ισχυρή Πολιτεία που θα αντιμετωπίσει τα καρτέλ – Η κυβέρνηση συνεχίζει τη φοροεπιδρομή της

Σύσκεψη με εκπροσώπους Επαγγελματικών Ομοσπονδιών και φορέων ενόψει της παρουσίας του ΣΥΡΙΖΑ στη ΔΕΘ είχε ο Σωκράτης Φάμελλος

Σύνταξη
Το «αδύνατο» της Aston Martin στη Μόντσα
Άλλα Αθλήματα 03.09.25

Το «αδύνατο» της Aston Martin στη Μόντσα

Για την Aston Martin, η Μόντσα μοιάζει με «αδύνατη αποστολή». Η μόνη ελπίδα είναι η τέλεια εκτέλεση στρατηγικής από το pit wall και ένα καθαρό τριήμερο χωρίς λάθη.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μυλωνάκης: Ο άνθρωπος που ήθελε να γίνει «Γρηγόρης» στη θέση του Γρηγόρη – Οι γκρίνιες και οι «νέοι κοριοί»
Βαρύ το κλίμα 03.09.25

Γιώργος Μυλωνάκης: Ο άνθρωπος που ήθελε να γίνει «Γρηγόρης» στη θέση του Γρηγόρη – Οι γκρίνιες και οι «νέοι κοριοί»

Δεν είναι λίγοι οι κυβερνητικοί βουλευτές που πνέουν μένεα στο πρόσωπο του υφυπουργού παρά τω πρωθυπουργώ. Ο Γιώργος Μυλωνάκης φαίνεται πως συγκεντρώνει πολλά παράπονα για τη διαχείριση της κρίσης του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, αλλά και για το γεγονός ότι επιθυμεί να δένει και να λύνει στο Μαξίμου.

Δημήτρης Τερζής
Δημήτρης Τερζής
Ήταν νόμιμο το χτύπημα των ΗΠΑ στο «πλοίο ναρκωτικών της Βενεζουέλας»;
11 νεκροί 03.09.25

Ήταν νόμιμο το χτύπημα των ΗΠΑ στο «πλοίο ναρκωτικών της Βενεζουέλας»;

Μια επίθεση που πραγματοποίησαν οι δυνάμεις των ΗΠΑ σε ένα πλοίο στην Καραϊβική Θάλασσα ενδέχεται να παραβίασε τα διεθνή ανθρώπινα δικαιώματα και το ναυτικό δίκαιο

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Λιθουανία – Σουηδία 74-71: Οι Λιθουανοί νίκησαν και περιμένουν το Φινλανδία- Γερμανία (vid)
Eurobasket 2025 03.09.25

Λιθουανία – Σουηδία 74-71: Οι Λιθουανοί νίκησαν και περιμένουν το Φινλανδία- Γερμανία (vid)

Η Λιθουανία έχασε με τραυματισμό έναν ακόμη παίκτη, ωστόσο νίκησε τη Σουηδία με 74-71 για το Β' γκρουπ και περιμένει τον αγώνα της Φινλανδίας με τη Γερμανία για να μάθει αν θα καταλάβει τη 2η θέση.

Σύνταξη
Ο νομικός θρίαμβος της Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ κατά της FA, τάραξε τα νερά του αγγλικού ποδόσφαιρου (pics)
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.09.25

Ο νομικός θρίαμβος της Νότιγχαμ Φόρεστ κατά της FA, τάραξε τα νερά του αγγλικού ποδόσφαιρου (pics)

Για «ιστορική νίκη» κάνουν λόγο τα κορυφαία ΜΜΕ του «νησιού» σχολιάζοντας το θάρρος της Φόρεστ να κυνηγήσει ως το τέλος το δίκιο της κόντρα στα πειθαρχικά όργανα της Ποδοσφαιρικής Ομοσπονδίας της Αγγλίας

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Λισαβόνα: Τρεις νεκροί και αρκετοί τραυματίες μετά από εκτροχιασμό Τραμ
Κόσμος 03.09.25

Λισαβόνα: Τρεις νεκροί και αρκετοί τραυματίες μετά από εκτροχιασμό Τραμ

Τουλάχιστον τρία άτομα έχασαν τη ζωή τους και περίπου άλλα 20 τραυματίστηκαν, όταν το εμβληματικό Τραμ Gloria στη Λισαβόνα, το οποίο είναι δημοφιλές στους τουρίστες, εκτροχιάστηκε και συνετρίβη

Σύνταξη
Ποια είναι η Κιμ Τζου Αι, η έφηβη πιθανή διάδοχος του Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν στη Βόρεια Κορέα
Κόσμος 03.09.25

Ποια είναι η Κιμ Τζου Αι, η έφηβη πιθανή διάδοχος του Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν στη Βόρεια Κορέα

Η έφηβη κόρη του Κιμ Γιονγκ Ουν, Κιμ Τζου Αι, παρουσιάζεται ως η πιθανή διάδοχος για την ηγεσία στη Βόρεια Κορέα και η 4η που θα συνεχίσει την δυναστεία των Κιμ. Τι είναι γνωστό για αυτήν

Σύνταξη
Αυτές είναι οι καλύτερες πόλεις για να επισκεφθείτε το φθινόπωρο
Planet Travel 03.09.25

Αυτές είναι οι καλύτερες πόλεις για να επισκεφθείτε το φθινόπωρο

Προορισμοί για εμπειρία σε μεγάλη πόλη, για μοναδικές πολιτιστικές εμπειρίες ή για ένα γραφικό φθινόπωρο - Οι πόλεις όπου αυτή η εποχή του χρόνου προσφέρει όμορφα τοπία και μια διαφορετική κουλτούρα

Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Προφητεία και αναρχία στο στέμμα: Ο σαμάνος και η πριγκίπισσα της Νορβηγίας στο Netflix – «Πλύση εγκεφάλου»
Ντοκιμαντέρ 03.09.25

Προφητεία και αναρχία στο στέμμα: Ο σαμάνος και η πριγκίπισσα της Νορβηγίας στο Netflix – «Πλύση εγκεφάλου»

Ένας σαμάνος, μια πριγκίπισσα και μια αγάπη που αψήφησε τους κανόνες του παλατιού. Η πριγκίπισσα της Νορβηγίας και ο σαμάνος Ντουρέκ παρουσιάζουν την ιστορία τους στο Netflix, λίγο πριν τον γάμο τους

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Ανδρουλάκης: Το ΠΑΣΟΚ θα ξαναχτίσει την Ελλάδα της δικαιοσύνης – «Ηθική» και «κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη» έννοιες ασύμβατες
3η Σεπτέμβρη 03.09.25

Ανδρουλάκης: Το ΠΑΣΟΚ θα ξαναχτίσει την Ελλάδα της δικαιοσύνης – «Ηθική» και «κυβέρνηση Μητσοτάκη» έννοιες ασύμβατες

«Η σημερινή επέτειος αποτελεί διαχρονικά εφαλτήριο κοινωνικών αγώνων. Ας αγωνιστούμε ενωμένοι για να γίνει αφετηρία μιας νέας ηθικής και αξιακής επανάστασης απέναντι στην παρακμή, την ατιμωρησία, την αλαζονεία», λέει ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: Το Ισραήλ ανακοίνωσε ότι ξεκίνησε το δεύτερο στάδιο της επιχείρησης «Άρματα του Γεδεών»
Γάζα 03.09.25

Το Ισραήλ ανακοίνωσε ότι ξεκίνησε το δεύτερο στάδιο της επιχείρησης «Άρματα του Γεδεών»

«Η επιστροφή των ομήρων μας αποτελεί ηθικό και εθνικό καθήκον. Θα συνεχίσουμε να επιχειρούμε εναντίον των κύριων προπυργίων της Χαμάς μέχρι την ήττα της», λέει το Ισραήλ

Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Παναγιώτης Ζαφειρόπουλος
Ουκρανία: Αρνείται συνάντηση Πούτιν – Ζελένσκι στη Μόσχα – Απαράδεκτη η πρόταση
Ουκρανία 03.09.25

Το Κίεβο αρνείται συνάντηση Πούτιν - Ζελένσκι στη Μόσχα - Απαράδεκτη η πρόταση

Η Ουκρανία αρνήθηκε συνάντηση Πούτιν - Ζελένσκι στη Ρωσία κρίνοντας την πρόταση απαράδεκτη ως προς τους όρους και ως προς το μέρος. Η Ουκρανία είναι έτοιμη για «σοβαρές προτάσεις» δηλώνει ο ΥΠΕΞ

Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Σοφοκλής Αρχοντάκης
Κρητική μαφία: «Δεν ζήτησα τη μεσολάβηση κανενός, προσπαθούν να με μπλέξουν» – Τι απαντά ο Αρχιμανδρίτης Μελχισεδέκ
Ελλάδα 03.09.25

Κρητική μαφία: «Δεν ζήτησα τη μεσολάβηση κανενός, προσπαθούν να με μπλέξουν» – Τι απαντά ο Αρχιμανδρίτης Μελχισεδέκ

Το όνομα του Αρχιμανδρίτη Μελχισεδέκ περιλαμβάνεται στη δικογραφία της υπόθεσης και στις αναφορές που κάνουν στον ίδιο τα αρχηγικά μέλη της κρητικής μαφίας

Σύνταξη
Αλέξης Τσίπρας: Χρειαζόμαστε έναν νέο πατριωτισμό απέναντι στην ολιγαρχία και την κλεπτοκρατία
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 03.09.25

Αλέξης Τσίπρας: Χρειαζόμαστε έναν νέο πατριωτισμό απέναντι στην ολιγαρχία και την κλεπτοκρατία

Με νέα του παρέμβαση ο Αλέξης Τσίπρας ορίζει τη σύγχρονη διαχωριστική γραμμή απέναντι σε πολιτικές και πρακτικές που οξύνουν τις ανισότητες και το άδικο

Σύνταξη
Κίνηση ανθρωπιάς από φιλάθλους της Γουότφορντ προς τον 16χρονο φίλο του Άρη που έπεσε θύμα οπαδικής επίθεσης
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.09.25

Κίνηση ανθρωπιάς από φιλάθλους της Γουότφορντ προς τον 16χρονο φίλο του Άρη που έπεσε θύμα οπαδικής επίθεσης

Σπουδαία κίνηση από τους οπαδούς της Γουότφορντ για τον νεαρό οπαδό του Άρη που έπεσε θύμα οπαδικής επίθεσης στην Καλαμαριά της Θεσσαλονίκης πρόσφατα.

in.gr Team
Ανοιχτό μικρόφωνο έπιασε Πούτιν και Σι να μιλάνε για μεταμοσχεύσεις και αθανασία – Δείτε το βίντεο
Κόσμος 03.09.25

Ανοιχτό μικρόφωνο έπιασε Πούτιν και Σι να μιλάνε για μεταμοσχεύσεις και αθανασία – Δείτε το βίντεο

Η στιγμή της συνομιλίας Πούτιν και Σι μεταδόθηκε ζωντανά από την κρατική τηλεόραση CCTV σε άλλα μέσα ενημέρωσης, συμπεριλαμβανομένης της κρατικής τηλεόρασης της Κίνας CGTN, του AP και του Reuters.

Σύνταξη
Ο μεγαλύτερος αντίπαλος της Εθνικής
On Field 03.09.25

Ο μεγαλύτερος αντίπαλος της Εθνικής

Ο αγώνας με την Ισπανία είναι ο δεύτερος «τελικός» στον όμιλο και για να μην την… πατήσουμε πρέπει να έχουμε στο νου μας την Βοσνία

Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Χριστόφορος Ευαγγελάτος
Το δημογραφικό, το νέο εργασιακό νομοσχέδιο και η 13ωρη δουλεία
Πολιτική 03.09.25

Το δημογραφικό, το νέο εργασιακό νομοσχέδιο και η 13ωρη δουλεία

Με το πρόσχημα της ανταγωνιστικότητας το νέο εργασιακό νομοσχέδιο έρχεται να ξηλώσει ό,τι έχει μείνει όρθιο μετά από 3 μνημόνια και 6 χρόνια γαλάζιας διακυβέρνησης. Την ίδια ώρα η κυβέρνηση ανησυχεί για το δημογραφικό πρόβλημα της χώρας.

Αναστασία Γιάμαλη
Αναστασία Γιάμαλη
Τσέφεριν: «Δεν είμαι υπέρ του αποκλεισμού αθλητών»
Ποδόσφαιρο 03.09.25

Τσέφεριν: «Δεν είμαι υπέρ του αποκλεισμού αθλητών»

Ο πρόεδρος της UEFA, Αλεξάντερ Τσέφεριν, μίλησε για το Ισραήλ και την κατάσταση στην Γάζα, αλλά και για την τιμωρία που έχει επιβληθεί στη Ρωσία από την έναρξη του πολέμου στην Ουκρανία.

Γιώργος Μαζιάς
Γιώργος Μαζιάς
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Να σταματήσει τώρα το θέατρο παραλόγου με την ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας-Κύπρου
Στον αέρα; 03.09.25

ΠΑΣΟΚ: Να σταματήσει τώρα το θέατρο παραλόγου με την ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Ελλάδας-Κύπρου

«Η κυβέρνηση είναι βαρύτατα και ανεπανόρθωτα εκτεθειμένη. Οφείλει άμεσα να ενημερώσει για την πραγματική κατάσταση, το χρονοδιάγραμμα και τις αληθείς προοπτικές υλοποίησης του έργου», λέει το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Σύνταξη
Η πόλη του, Θεσσαλονίκη: Ο ΛΕΞ ανακοίνωσε συναυλία στην συμπρωτεύουσα – Χιλιάδες περιμένουν για ένα εισιτήριο
Καταδίκη 03.09.25

Η πόλη του, Θεσσαλονίκη: Ο ΛΕΞ ανακοίνωσε συναυλία στην συμπρωτεύουσα – Χιλιάδες περιμένουν για ένα εισιτήριο

«Η Αθηνά να πάρει τετράδιο για να κρατήσει σημειώσεις», έγραψε ένας χρήστης κάτω από την ανάρτηση του ΛΕΞ για την συναυλία στην Θεσσαλόνικη. Οπότε αναμένουμε να δούμε ποια πόλη θα αποδειχθεί πιο δυνατή.

Σύνταξη
Τετάρτη 03 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025
