02.09.2025
Ακινητοποιήθηκε ο προαστιακός στην Πάτρα λόγω φωτιάς κοντά στις γραμμές
How Andros Escapes the Crowds: Greece’s Hidden Island Paradise
English edition 02 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025

How Andros Escapes the Crowds: Greece’s Hidden Island Paradise

The island boasts a rugged mountainous interior, including the Foros Cave, a natural wonder with a constant temperature of 17°C and a stalagmite estimated to be three million years old.

10 βήματα για να χάσετε τα κιλά των διακοπών

10 βήματα για να χάσετε τα κιλά των διακοπών

Spotlight

“Leave behind the crowds and sky-high prices of other islands and choose Andros for your holiday,” urges the Daily Mail in an extensive feature celebrating the magic of the Greek summer.

The article’s author, who was recently invited to the Cyclades’ second-largest island by the Municipality of Andros, describes the Aegean island as a genuine haven. Just a brief journey from mainland Greece, it offers a peaceful escape while preserving its authentic character.

The island is described as a haven of abundance, offering sun-ripened tomatoes, fresh seafood, a wealth of local delicacies, and flavorful regional cheeses. Without the inflated prices and tourist traps found elsewhere, Andros caters to every palate—from hearty home-cooked meals to high-end gastronomy.

Gavrio charms visitors with its slightly untamed character, while Korthi evokes the feeling of being at the “edge of the world,” reminiscent of northern Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands. Meanwhile, Chora’s Venetian architectural touches gracefully extend into crystal-clear waters like a living aquarium. Even popular Batsi retains top-quality offerings without losing its unique character.

Nature lovers will also be enchanted: the island boasts a rugged mountainous interior, including the Foros Cave, a natural wonder with a constant temperature of 17°C and a stalagmite estimated to be three million years old.

By the end of his piece, the journalist admits a twinge of guilt for revealing the island’s charms, acknowledging that Andros remains uncrowded largely thanks to the steadfast locals and loyal visitors who are reluctant to share its secret with the wider world.

Source: tovima.com

Business
Τιμές: Δυο νέα «όπλα» ρίχνει στη μάχη κατά της ακρίβειας το υπουργείο Ανάπτυξης

Τιμές: Δυο νέα «όπλα» ρίχνει στη μάχη κατά της ακρίβειας το υπουργείο Ανάπτυξης

10 βήματα για να χάσετε τα κιλά των διακοπών

10 βήματα για να χάσετε τα κιλά των διακοπών

89η ΔΕΘ: Τι δεν θα έχει το καλάθι του Μητσοτάκη 

89η ΔΕΘ: Τι δεν θα έχει το καλάθι του Μητσοτάκη 

English edition
Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG
English edition 29.08.25

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG

Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June.

Σύνταξη
Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests
English edition 27.08.25

Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests

Greek energy operator DEDDHE unveils a €4.79B plan for 2026–2030, including smart meters and relocating power lines from forests to boost network resilience and digital transformation

Σύνταξη
Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth
English edition 25.08.25

Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus.

Σύνταξη
Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets
English edition 24.08.25

Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets

Fresh produce, affordable prices and personal interaction keep Greece’s traditional street markets central to everyday life, though challenges remain for both shoppers and vendors

Σύνταξη
Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter
English edition 23.08.25

Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter

Once seen as an affordable daily treat, coffee has become a rising expense for Greek households, with forecasts warning of further price hikes in cafés, supermarkets, and even at home

Σύνταξη
August in Athens
English edition 23.08.25

August in Athens

The August lull in Athens offers a rare pause from the city’s usual bustle. Behind the quiet streets and slow pace, residents discover moments of introspection, gentle melancholy, and the unexpected serenity of staying behind while the city hums at a slower rhythm

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September
English edition 20.08.25

Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September

Compensation for livestock and crop losses from Greece’s 2025 summer fires will be fully paid by September 30. Producers are exempt from assessment fees, and digital records will support the expedited claims process

Σύνταξη
Δήμος Αθηναίων Vs Κυβέρνησης – Η κλιμάκωση μιας αντιπαράθεσης με όχημα τη Βασιλίσσης Ολγας
Βασιλίσσης Ολγας 02.09.25

Δήμος Αθηναίων Vs Κυβέρνησης – Η κλιμάκωση μιας αντιπαράθεσης με όχημα τη Βασιλίσσης Ολγας

«Θα προχωρήσουμε» προαναγγέλλει ο Δούκας- Τα βλέμματα στραμμένα στον ΟΑΣΑ - Ανακοίνωση από τους εργαζόμενους του ΤΡΑΜ - Μιλούν στο in o αντιδήμαρχος Υποδομών και ο Συγκοινωνιολόγος Π. Παπαντωνίου

Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Πού αποσκοπεί η κυβέρνηση με το ακαταδίωκτο για την προσωρινή διοίκηση του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
Τροπολογία 02.09.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Πού αποσκοπεί η κυβέρνηση με το ακαταδίωκτο για την προσωρινή διοίκηση του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Σε ανακοίνωσή του ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ θέτει σειρά ερωτημάτων για την τροπολογία που πέρασε η κυβέρνηση και εξασφαλίζει το ακαταδίωκτο για την προσωρινή διοίκηση του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Σύνταξη
Πώς ορίζεται η μεσαία τάξη στην Ελλάδα – Κατανομή των νοικοκυριών
Ο ορισμός πριν τη ΔΕΘ 02.09.25

Η μεσαία τάξη στην Ελλάδα, «μικρότερη σε μέγεθος, φτωχότερη σε εισόδημα και με υψηλότερη φορολογική πίεση»

H μεσαία τάξη θεωρείται η «ραχοκοκαλιά» της κοινωνίας και της οικονομίας. Πώς ορίζεται στην Ελλάδα του 2025 και τι περιμένει από τις εξαγγελίες στη ΔΕΘ.

Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Στράτος Ιωακείμ
Facekini – Η νέα, καυτή μόδα στην Κίνα που τα στελέχη του Κομμουνιστικού Κόμματος αποδοκιμάζουν
Άοπλοι μασκοφόροι 02.09.25

Facekini - Η νέα, καυτή μόδα στην Κίνα που τα στελέχη του Κομμουνιστικού Κόμματος αποδοκιμάζουν

Τα facekini αποτελούν μέρος μιας ακμάζουσας βιομηχανίας στην Κίνα που προσφέρει αξεσουάρ για προστασία από τις υπεριώδεις ακτίνες (UV). Κι ενώ οι γυναίκες τα αγκαλιάζουν, το Κομμουνιστικό Κόμμα της Κίνας δεν τα εγκρίνει.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
ΗΠΑ: Μαζικές διαδηλώσεις ενάντια στον Τραμπ και τους δισεκατομμυριούχους την Ημέρα της Εργασίας
Φωτογραφίες και βίντεο 02.09.25

«Αντισταθείτε»: Μαζικές διαδηλώσεις ενάντια στον Τραμπ και τους δισεκατομμυριούχους την Ημέρα της Εργασίας

«Οι εργαζόμενοι πάνω από τους δισεκατομμυριούχους» ήταν το κεντρικό σύνθημα των κινητοποιήσεων στις ΗΠΑ - Στο στόχαστρο των διαδηλωτών οι υπερπλούσιοι και η κυβέρνηση του Ντόναλντ Τραμπ

Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Νεκτάριος Δαργάκης
Θεσσαλονίκη: Σήμερα απολογείται η 45χρονη οδηγός – «Αν δεν φορούσαν ζώνη θα είχαμε θανατηφόρο τροχαίο»
Ελλάδα 02.09.25

Σήμερα απολογείται η 45χρονη οδηγός στη Θεσσαλονίκη - «Αν δεν φορούσαν ζώνη θα είχαμε θανατηφόρο τροχαίο»

Σήμερα αναμένεται να απολογηθεί η 45χρονη οδηγός της Porsche που προκάλεσε τροχαίο στη Θεσσαλονίκη, με τους επιβαίνοντες του άλλου οχήματος να νοσηλεύονται σε σοβαρή κατάσταση

Σύνταξη
Κρήτη – Χανιά: Είχαν μοιράσει περιοχές τα μέλη της εγκληματικής οργάνωσης – Οι πελάτες πλήρωναν και με POS
Άλλα κόλπα 02.09.25

Είχαν μοιράσει περιοχές τα μέλη της εγκληματικής οργάνωσης στα Χανιά - Οι πελάτες πλήρωναν και με POS

Στην παράνομη δραστηριότητά της εγκληματικής οργάνωσης στα Χανιά στην Κρήτη περιλαμβάνονται: ναρκωτικά, όπλα, εκβιασμοί και ξέπλυμα μαύρου χρήματος

Σύνταξη
«Η ΝΔ απέτυχε, δεν μπορεί να αλλάξει»: Στρατηγική αποδόμησης της κυβέρνησης από το ΠΑΣΟΚ εν όψει ΔΕΘ
Μαύρη Βίβλος 02.09.25

«Η ΝΔ απέτυχε, δεν μπορεί να αλλάξει»: Στρατηγική αποδόμησης της κυβέρνησης από το ΠΑΣΟΚ εν όψει ΔΕΘ

Τα στελέχη του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ προβάλλουν τα σημεία αποτυχίας της κυβερνητικής πολιτικής και επιδιώκουν να... στρώσουν χαλί για το κυβερνητικό σχέδιο που θα ανακοινώσει ο Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης στη ΔΕΘ

Πάνος Τσίκαλας
Πάνος Τσίκαλας
