“Leave behind the crowds and sky-high prices of other islands and choose Andros for your holiday,” urges the Daily Mail in an extensive feature celebrating the magic of the Greek summer.

The article’s author, who was recently invited to the Cyclades’ second-largest island by the Municipality of Andros, describes the Aegean island as a genuine haven. Just a brief journey from mainland Greece, it offers a peaceful escape while preserving its authentic character.

The island is described as a haven of abundance, offering sun-ripened tomatoes, fresh seafood, a wealth of local delicacies, and flavorful regional cheeses. Without the inflated prices and tourist traps found elsewhere, Andros caters to every palate—from hearty home-cooked meals to high-end gastronomy.

Gavrio charms visitors with its slightly untamed character, while Korthi evokes the feeling of being at the “edge of the world,” reminiscent of northern Fuerteventura in the Canary Islands. Meanwhile, Chora’s Venetian architectural touches gracefully extend into crystal-clear waters like a living aquarium. Even popular Batsi retains top-quality offerings without losing its unique character.

Nature lovers will also be enchanted: the island boasts a rugged mountainous interior, including the Foros Cave, a natural wonder with a constant temperature of 17°C and a stalagmite estimated to be three million years old.

By the end of his piece, the journalist admits a twinge of guilt for revealing the island’s charms, acknowledging that Andros remains uncrowded largely thanks to the steadfast locals and loyal visitors who are reluctant to share its secret with the wider world.