Electricity Prices in Greece to Drop 10%–20% in September
English edition 01 Σεπτεμβρίου 2025 | 13:41

Electricity Prices in Greece to Drop 10%–20% in September

Providers cut power bills as wholesale electricity prices fall; Greek PM Mitsotakis’ threat of a price cap seen as ineffective.

Spotlight

Greek electricity providers are set to reduce “green tariffs” for September by 10% to more than 20%, following a sharp decline in wholesale energy prices. The move comes as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warns of government intervention if reductions are not passed on to consumers — a threat industry insiders dismiss as largely symbolic.

Wholesale Prices Fall Sharply

According to the Hellenic Energy Exchange, the average Day-Ahead Market price fell by 27% in August, closing at €73.15 per megawatt-hour, compared with €100.57 in July. Providers are now expected to pass on much of this reduction to households.

Protergia, a subsidiary of Metlen and the country’s second-largest provider after PPC (Public Power Corporation), announced on August 28 that it will cut its green tariffs by 11.2% in September, while reducing yellow tariffs by 18% compared with August.

Why Prices Dropped

Market analysts cite two key reasons for August’s lower prices: reduced demand during the holiday season, when many businesses closed or operated at limited capacity, and favorable weather conditions that boosted renewable energy production.

Strong summer winds increased output from wind farms, while solar parks added further supply. Renewables covered more than 53% of Greece’s power mix in August, compared with 43.31% in July.

By contrast, July’s heatwave and weak winds had driven up demand for air conditioning and increased reliance on costly gas-fired power plants.

Mitsotakis’ Warning

On Sunday, August 31, Mitsotakis warned that if providers failed to reflect wholesale price drops in retail tariffs, the government would intervene, hinting at a possible cap on wholesale prices.

However, market participants argue the prime minister’s warning lacks substance. “The wholesale market has already fallen, and providers will follow this trend,” industry sources said, stressing that competition — not threats — dictates commercial policy.

Competition at Work

Analysts note that providers have already offered discounts in recent months to offset rising costs, and the September reductions confirm that competition continues to shape pricing.

Source: tovima.com

Business
ΔΕΗ: Ρίχνει 14,5% τα τιμολόγια ρεύματος για τον Σεπτέμβριο

ΔΕΗ: Ρίχνει 14,5% τα τιμολόγια ρεύματος για τον Σεπτέμβριο

World
Deutsche Bank: Η Ελλάδα θα τρέξει με 2,1% ανάπτυξη το 2025

Deutsche Bank: Η Ελλάδα θα τρέξει με 2,1% ανάπτυξη το 2025

English edition
Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG
English edition 29.08.25

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG

Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June.

Σύνταξη
Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests
English edition 27.08.25

Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests

Greek energy operator DEDDHE unveils a €4.79B plan for 2026–2030, including smart meters and relocating power lines from forests to boost network resilience and digital transformation

Σύνταξη
Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth
English edition 25.08.25

Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus.

Σύνταξη
Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets
English edition 24.08.25

Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets

Fresh produce, affordable prices and personal interaction keep Greece’s traditional street markets central to everyday life, though challenges remain for both shoppers and vendors

Σύνταξη
Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter
English edition 23.08.25

Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter

Once seen as an affordable daily treat, coffee has become a rising expense for Greek households, with forecasts warning of further price hikes in cafés, supermarkets, and even at home

Σύνταξη
August in Athens
English edition 23.08.25

August in Athens

The August lull in Athens offers a rare pause from the city’s usual bustle. Behind the quiet streets and slow pace, residents discover moments of introspection, gentle melancholy, and the unexpected serenity of staying behind while the city hums at a slower rhythm

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September
English edition 20.08.25

Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September

Compensation for livestock and crop losses from Greece’s 2025 summer fires will be fully paid by September 30. Producers are exempt from assessment fees, and digital records will support the expedited claims process

Σύνταξη
