Retail Trade Turnover Up 3% in June 2025: ELSTAT
English edition 30 Αυγούστου 2025 | 10:47

Retail Trade Turnover Up 3% in June 2025: ELSTAT

The General Volume Index (turnover at constant prices) recorded a 1.8% increase compared with June 2024 and a 6.2% increase compared with May 2025

Retail trade turnover rose 3% in June 2025, according to data published by ELSTAT. The General Turnover Index for June 2025 increased by 3.0% compared with June 2024 and by 7.1% compared with May 2025.

The General Volume Index (turnover at constant prices) recorded a 1.8% increase compared with June 2024 and a 6.2% increase compared with May 2025.

The seasonally adjusted General Turnover Index rose 1.8% in June compared with May, while the seasonally adjusted General Volume Index was up 2.2% month-on-month.

Retail trade turnover increased by 2.5% in the second quarter of 2025, reaching €19.02 billion, up from €18.56 billion in the same quarter of 2024 and 17.7% higher than the first quarter of 2025 (€16.17 billion).

For retail businesses excluding vehicles, food and fuel, turnover in Q2 2025 amounted to €6.88 billion, marking a 1.5% increase from Q2 2024 (€6.77 billion) and a 23% rise compared with Q1 2025 (€5.59 billion).

Among small and medium-sized retail enterprises, turnover totaled €10.84 billion in Q2 2025, down 0.7% compared with €10.91 billion in the same quarter of 2024.

Among small and medium-sized enterprises in the retail trade sector, excluding vehicles, food and fuel, turnover in the second quarter of 2025 amounted to €5.11 billion, marking a 0.9% decrease compared with €5.16 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

World
googlenews

English edition
Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG
English edition 29.08.25

Bank Loans Down €751M in July 2025: BoG

Net financing to Greece’s general government turned positive in July, reaching €509 million, compared with a negative flow of €93 million in June.

Σύνταξη
Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests
English edition 27.08.25

Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests

Greek energy operator DEDDHE unveils a €4.79B plan for 2026–2030, including smart meters and relocating power lines from forests to boost network resilience and digital transformation

Σύνταξη
Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth
English edition 25.08.25

Tourism in Greece: Beyond Arrivals, Toward Sustainable Growth

Bank of Greece data confirm that visitors spent significantly more regardless of the modest rise in arrivals. Germans, French, Italians, and Americans, in particular, boosted spending per trip, helping widen the surplus.

Σύνταξη
Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets
English edition 24.08.25

Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets

Fresh produce, affordable prices and personal interaction keep Greece’s traditional street markets central to everyday life, though challenges remain for both shoppers and vendors

Σύνταξη
Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter
English edition 23.08.25

Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter

Once seen as an affordable daily treat, coffee has become a rising expense for Greek households, with forecasts warning of further price hikes in cafés, supermarkets, and even at home

Σύνταξη
August in Athens
English edition 23.08.25

August in Athens

The August lull in Athens offers a rare pause from the city’s usual bustle. Behind the quiet streets and slow pace, residents discover moments of introspection, gentle melancholy, and the unexpected serenity of staying behind while the city hums at a slower rhythm

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September
English edition 20.08.25

Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September

Compensation for livestock and crop losses from Greece’s 2025 summer fires will be fully paid by September 30. Producers are exempt from assessment fees, and digital records will support the expedited claims process

Σύνταξη
DLD: Η «αόρατη» γλωσσική διαταραχή που εμφανίζουν τα παιδιά και συχνά θεωρείται τεμπελιά ή δυσλεξία
Τα σημάδια 30.08.25

Τι είναι η «αόρατη» διαταραχή DLD που εμφανίζουν τα παιδιά και συχνά παρερμηνεύεται ως τεμπελιά ή δυσλεξία

Πολλά παιδιά με DLD φαίνονται να επικοινωνούν φυσιολογικά σε καθημερινές συζητήσεις, αλλά αντιμετωπίζουν δυσκολίες όταν το γλωσσικό περιεχόμενο γίνεται πιο σύνθετο

Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Ιωάννα Κουμπαρέλη
Θεοδωρικάκος: Έρχεται νέο πακέτο ανακτήσεων χρημάτων από επενδύσεις που δεν έγιναν
Έλεγχοι 30.08.25

Έρχεται νέο πακέτο ανακτήσεων χρημάτων από επενδύσεις που δεν έγιναν, λέει ο Θεοδωρικάκος

«Οι έλεγχοι ξεκινούν από τον αναπτυξιακό νόμο 2004 και φτάνουν μέχρι τον αναπτυξιακό νόμο 2016», υπογράμμισε ο υπουργός Ανάπτυξης και Επενδύσεων, Τάκης Θεοδωρικάκος

Σύνταξη
Νέα Αριστερά: Ούτε πάρκο ούτε έκθεση στη ΔΕΘ – Ο Μητσοτάκης τιμωρεί τη Θεσσαλονίκη
«Υποβάθμιση» 30.08.25

Νέα Αριστερά: Ούτε πάρκο ούτε έκθεση στη ΔΕΘ – Ο Μητσοτάκης τιμωρεί τη Θεσσαλονίκη

«Ο κ. Μητσοτάκης, αφού είδε ότι τα αρχικά σχέδια να πνίξει με μπετόν το κέντρο της πόλης δεν είχαν υποστήριξη, αποφάσισε να τιμωρήσει τη Θεσσαλονίκη. Όσα ανακοίνωσε ουσιαστικά υποβαθμίζουν την πόλη», υπογραμμίζει η Νέα Αριστερά

Σύνταξη
Καναδάς: Σφοδρές αντιδράσεις στο Κεμπέκ για τον νόμο που θα απαγορεύει την προσευχή δημοσίως
Στον Καναδά 30.08.25

Σφοδρές αντιδράσεις στο Κεμπέκ για τον νόμο που θα απαγορεύει την προσευχή δημοσίως

Ομάδες για τα πολιτικά δικαιώματα στον Καναδά χαρακτήρισαν το μέτρο για τη δημόσια προσευχή «ανησυχητικό» καθώς στοχοποιεί θρησκευτικές μειονότητες και παραβιάζει «βασικές δημοκρατικές ελευθερίες»

Σύνταξη
Ανδρουλάκης: Να αγωνιστούμε για μια νέα Ηθική Επανάσταση, απέναντι στην παρακμή της ΝΔ
ΠΑΣΟΚ 30.08.25

Ανδρουλάκης: Να αγωνιστούμε για μια νέα Ηθική Επανάσταση, απέναντι στην παρακμή της ΝΔ

«Η διαφθορά, οι υποκλοπές, τα σκάνδαλα, η εργαλειοποίηση των θεσμών έχουν τραυματίσει βαθιά τη Δημοκρατία», επισημαίνει ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης

Σύνταξη
Δημογραφικό: Το Εθνικό Σχέδιο Δράσης που μπήκε στο συρτάρι, τα «μάταια» επιδόματα και τα φωτεινά παραδείγματα
Απουσία Σχεδιασμού 30.08.25

Δημογραφικό: Το Εθνικό Σχέδιο Δράσης που μπήκε στο συρτάρι, τα «μάταια» επιδόματα και τα φωτεινά παραδείγματα

Η καθηγήτρια Αλεξάνδρα Τραγάκη, ο μαιευτήρας Στέφανος Χανδακάς και ο δήμαρχος του Αη Στρατή, μιλούν στο in για τις σωστές και τις λάθος πολιτικές γύρω από το ζήτημα του δημογραφικού στην Ελλάδα

Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Δήμητρα Τριανταφύλλου
Φωτιά στην Κάντζα: Βίντεο – ντοκουμέντο με 62χρονο φερόμενο εμπρηστή να απομακρύνεται από το σημείο της πυρκαγιάς
Συνελήφθη 30.08.25

Φωτιά στην Κάντζα: Βίντεο – ντοκουμέντο με 62χρονο φερόμενο εμπρηστή να απομακρύνεται από το σημείο της πυρκαγιάς

Οι αρχές αξιοποίησαν και μαρτυρίες κατοίκων της περιοχής για να φτάσουν στα ίχνη του 62χρονου που φέρεται να συνδέεται με τη φωτιά στην Κάντζα

Σύνταξη
Βόλος: Χρυσοθήρες έψαχναν για θησαυρό και έσπασαν αγωγό που υδροδοτεί την περιοχή
Ανακοίνωση ΔΕΥΑΜΒ 30.08.25

Χρυσοθήρες έψαχναν για θησαυρό και έσπασαν αγωγό που υδροδοτεί τον Βόλο

Ο αγωγός ήταν κοντά στις πηγές στο βουνό, όπου δεν εξελίσσεται κανένα έργο κοινής ωφέλειας, και σπασμένος από το πάνω μέρος - Σκαπτικό μηχάνημα φαίνεται να χρησιμοποίησαν οι χρυσοθήρες

Σύνταξη
Πρόστιμο και αποκλεισμός ενός αγώνα με αναστολή, η ποινή στον Πετρούσεφ για τη γροθιά (vid)
Μπάσκετ 30.08.25

Πρόστιμο και αποκλεισμός ενός αγώνα με αναστολή, η ποινή στον Πετρούσεφ για τη γροθιά (vid)

Χρηματικό πρόστιμο και αποκλεισμός ενός αγώνα με τριετή αναστολή, ήταν η ποινή που επέβαλε η FIBA στον Φίλιπ Πετρούσεφ για εκτός φάσης γροθιά σε αντίπαλό του κατά τη διάρκεια του Πορτογαλία – Σερβία.

Σύνταξη
Δολοφόνος, κλέφτης πτωμάτων, σχιζοφρενής: Αυτός ήταν ο Εντ Γκέιν που έμεινε γνωστός ως ο «Χασάπης του Πλέινφιλντ»
Φρίκη 30.08.25

Δολοφόνος, κλέφτης πτωμάτων, σχιζοφρενής: Αυτός ήταν ο Εντ Γκέιν που έμεινε γνωστός ως ο «Χασάπης του Πλέινφιλντ»

Το τρίτο μέρος της τηλεοπτικής σειράς Monster έρχεται τον Οκτώβριο στο Netflix, βάζοντας στο μικροσκόπιο τη ζωή και το μυαλό του Εντ Γκέιν - γνωστός στις ΗΠΑ ως ο «Χασάπης του Πλέινφιλντ».

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Ο παπά… drone από την Κοζάνη με έξι κάμερες προβάλλει το Βόιο στο Youtube – Έγινε viral στην ομογένεια
Εναέρια πλάνα 30.08.25

Ο παπά… drone από την Κοζάνη με έξι κάμερες προβάλλει το Βόιο στο Youtube – Έγινε viral στην ομογένεια

Από την πρώτη δημοσίευση πριν από 16 χρόνια, πλέον δεν γίνεται εκδήλωση χωρίς τον παπά –όπως λένε και οι κάτοικοι του Βοΐου– και η αγάπη και η ανταπόκριση του κόσμου, ακόμη και εκτός συνόρων, ολοένα και μεγαλώνει

Σύνταξη
