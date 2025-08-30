Retail Trade Turnover Up 3% in June 2025: ELSTAT
The General Volume Index (turnover at constant prices) recorded a 1.8% increase compared with June 2024 and a 6.2% increase compared with May 2025
Retail trade turnover rose 3% in June 2025, according to data published by ELSTAT. The General Turnover Index for June 2025 increased by 3.0% compared with June 2024 and by 7.1% compared with May 2025.
The seasonally adjusted General Turnover Index rose 1.8% in June compared with May, while the seasonally adjusted General Volume Index was up 2.2% month-on-month.
Retail trade turnover increased by 2.5% in the second quarter of 2025, reaching €19.02 billion, up from €18.56 billion in the same quarter of 2024 and 17.7% higher than the first quarter of 2025 (€16.17 billion).
For retail businesses excluding vehicles, food and fuel, turnover in Q2 2025 amounted to €6.88 billion, marking a 1.5% increase from Q2 2024 (€6.77 billion) and a 23% rise compared with Q1 2025 (€5.59 billion).
Among small and medium-sized retail enterprises, turnover totaled €10.84 billion in Q2 2025, down 0.7% compared with €10.91 billion in the same quarter of 2024.
Among small and medium-sized enterprises in the retail trade sector, excluding vehicles, food and fuel, turnover in the second quarter of 2025 amounted to €5.11 billion, marking a 0.9% decrease compared with €5.16 billion in the second quarter of 2024.
