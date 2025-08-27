Τετάρτη 27 Αυγούστου 2025
Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests
English edition 27 Αυγούστου 2025 | 08:52

Greece Plans Major Grid Upgrades to Protect Forests

Greek energy operator DEDDHE unveils a €4.79B plan for 2026–2030, including smart meters and relocating power lines from forests to boost network resilience and digital transformation

Greece’s DEDDHE, the national electricity distribution operator, has released its preliminary network development plan for 2026–2030, outlining €4.79 billion in investments across 204 projects aimed at strengthening the grid and preparing it for climate challenges.

The plan emphasizes network resilience against extreme weather and forest fires, as well as a digital transformation through the deployment of smart technologies.

Key Investment Categories

  • Network Reinforcement (€991M): Upgrades to high- and medium-voltage substations, distribution centers, high-voltage lines, and underwater interconnections to improve capacity and efficiency.
  • Network Replacement and Modernization (€650M): Updating equipment to address wear and tear and modernize infrastructure.
  • User Connections and Network Aesthetic Upgrades (€968M): Expanding electricity access for new consumers and energy producers.
  • Other Network Projects (€1.7B): Includes €1.4B for installing smart meters, with 7.64 million units planned for low-voltage connections.
  • Support Investments (€480M): Upgrades to facilities, vehicles, IT systems, and equipment supporting operational teams.
  • Smart Meter Rollout

The program plans to replace millions of old meters with smart meters, giving consumers real-time consumption tracking via home devices or web apps. This will allow users to shift energy use to cheaper hours, while providers can offer dynamic pricing and rapidly detect network issues.

Forest and Climate Resilience

DEDDHE will invest €284M specifically in relocating and reinforcing lines in forests and climate-vulnerable areas:

  • €134.25M for urban, peri-urban, and forest areas, including undergrounding lines and replacing vulnerable cables.
  • €94.01M for upgrades in forest regions, relocating over 2,000 km of low- and medium-voltage networks by 2026.
  • €56M for resilience and environmental protection, rerouting and undergrounding roughly 1,800 km of priority network vulnerable to climate change.

The plan also outlines annual improvements to network durability, including hundreds of kilometers of underground and overhead lines, ensuring better protection against extreme weather events and wildfires.

DEDDHE’s ambitious plan aims to combine modern technology, climate adaptation, and enhanced consumer services, positioning Greece’s electricity network for the challenges of the next decade.

Source: Tovima.com

