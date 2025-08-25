Δευτέρα 25 Αυγούστου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
Σημαντική είδηση:
25.08.2025 | 10:49
Σεισμός 6,3 Ρίχτερ στα ανατολικά των Κουρίλων Νήσων
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΑΚΡΙΒΕΙΑ
# ΚΑΥΣΩΝΑΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Greece Rejects Libya’s Claims in UN Statement on Maritime Dispute
English edition 25 Αυγούστου 2025 | 09:23

Greece Rejects Libya’s Claims in UN Statement on Maritime Dispute

Athens told the United Nations that Libya’s objections to Greek offshore exploration south of Crete are legally baseless, stressing its rights under international law

Σύνταξη
Ακρόαση άρθρου
A
A
Vita.gr
Το φρούτο που χρειάζεται ο οργανισμός σου μετά τις διακοπές

Το φρούτο που χρειάζεται ο οργανισμός σου μετά τις διακοπές

Spotlight

Greece has formally rejected Libya’s accusations of violating its sovereignty, submitting a diplomatic note to the United Nations on August 5. The Greek statement was published by the UN on Sunday and comes in response to a Libyan note alleging breaches of international law and disputing Greece’s maritime claims.

Athens dismissed the Libyan position as “null and void,” stressing that the contested offshore areas south of Crete lie within Greece’s continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). According to the statement, exploration rights in these blocks fall solely under Greek jurisdiction in line with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.

Legal grounds of Greece’s position

In its response, Greece underlined that it holds ipso facto and ab initio sovereign rights over its continental shelf and natural resources in the designated areas. The note stressed that these rights exist independently of any unilateral Libyan claims and cannot be contested under international law.

Athens dismisses Libya’s objections

The Greek government also rejected in full the allegations by Libya’s Government of National Unity, arguing that its objections lack legal foundation and ignore established maritime principles.

By setting out its position before the UN, Athens reaffirmed its determination to safeguard its sovereign rights in the Eastern Mediterranean while challenging Libya’s claims as unfounded.

Source: Tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Tax
Προϋπολογισμός: Η ακρίβεια εκτοξεύει τα φοροέσοδα – Ποιοι φόροι τον ενισχύουν

Προϋπολογισμός: Η ακρίβεια εκτοξεύει τα φοροέσοδα – Ποιοι φόροι τον ενισχύουν

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Το φρούτο που χρειάζεται ο οργανισμός σου μετά τις διακοπές

Το φρούτο που χρειάζεται ο οργανισμός σου μετά τις διακοπές

Ηλεκτρισμός
Ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Κρήτης – Αττικής: Τελική ευθεία για την εμπορική λειτουργία

Ηλεκτρική διασύνδεση Κρήτης – Αττικής: Τελική ευθεία για την εμπορική λειτουργία

inWellness
inTown
Misery: Ένα θρίλερ που κόβει την ανάσα
inTickets 24.08.25

Misery: Ένα θρίλερ που κόβει την ανάσα

Ένας συγγραφέας, μια εμμονική θαυμάστρια και ένα κλειστοφοβικό θρίλερ. Το Misery, του Στίβεν Κινγκ, έρχεται στο θέατρο Άνεσις από τις 27 Οκτωβρίου.

Σύνταξη
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets
English edition 24.08.25

Why Greeks Still Love Their Weekly Street Markets

Fresh produce, affordable prices and personal interaction keep Greece’s traditional street markets central to everyday life, though challenges remain for both shoppers and vendors

Σύνταξη
Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter
English edition 23.08.25

Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter

Once seen as an affordable daily treat, coffee has become a rising expense for Greek households, with forecasts warning of further price hikes in cafés, supermarkets, and even at home

Σύνταξη
August in Athens
English edition 23.08.25

August in Athens

The August lull in Athens offers a rare pause from the city’s usual bustle. Behind the quiet streets and slow pace, residents discover moments of introspection, gentle melancholy, and the unexpected serenity of staying behind while the city hums at a slower rhythm

Σύνταξη
Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September
English edition 20.08.25

Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September

Compensation for livestock and crop losses from Greece’s 2025 summer fires will be fully paid by September 30. Producers are exempt from assessment fees, and digital records will support the expedited claims process

Σύνταξη
US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million
English edition 09.08.25

US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million

Beyond criminal charges, the Trump administration is exerting economic pressure on Venezuela. Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has tightened an oil embargo and imposed additional tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan crude

Σύνταξη
Trump Tariffs Take Effect
English edition 07.08.25

Trump Tariffs Take Effect

On average, US households are expected to spend an additional $2,400 in 2025 due to rising prices on essential goods. The steepest increases are expected in clothing, footwear, and household electronics

Σύνταξη
Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices
English edition 05.08.25

Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices

The spike in fresh meat prices is largely due to a reduction in livestock in 2024 following widespread animal diseases and a rise in international prices for imported meats, particularly beef and pork—both heavily relied upon by the Greek market

Σύνταξη
Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?
English edition 03.08.25

Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?

If you find comfort in crisp white sheets turned down every afternoon, a hotel might be the way to go. If you crave extra space or a more casual setup, a short-term rental may suit you better

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Γάζα: Οι επτά φορές που ο Νετανιάχου μπλόκαρε τις διαπραγματεύσεις – Τους 300 έφτασαν οι νεκροί από πείνα
Ανελέητο σφυροκόπημα 25.08.25

Αποκαλύψεις για τις επτά φορές που ο Νετανιάχου μπλόκαρε τις διαπραγματεύσεις - Τους 300 έφτασαν οι νεκροί από πείνα

Ισραηλινές και αμερικανικές πηγές αποκαλύπτουν ότι κάθε φορά που πλησιάζει μία συμφωνία, ο Νετανιάχου τινάζει στον αέρα τις συνομιλίες - Το μοτίβο επαναλαμβάνεται με την κλιμάκωση της σφαγής στη Γάζα

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Άρης: «Τελειώνει» του Κουέστα στην Τουρκία, «ανοίγει» ο δρόμος για την επιστροφή του Διούδη
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.08.25

«Τελειώνει» του Κουέστα στην Τουρκία, «ανοίγει» ο δρόμος για την επιστροφή του Διούδη στον Άρη

Η μεταγραφή του Κουέστα στην τουρκική Αντάλιασπορ αναμένεται να ολοκληρωθεί σήμερα (25/8) και θα ανοίξει τον δρόμο για την επιστροφή του Σωκράτη Διούδη στο «Κλεάνθης Βικελίδης».

Σύνταξη
Παπανδρέου: Η αναγνώριση της Παλαιστίνης, έναυσμα για νέα αρχή – Μόνος δρόμος η λύση δύο κρατών
«Φρίκη στη Γάζα» 25.08.25

Παπανδρέου: Η αναγνώριση της Παλαιστίνης, έναυσμα για νέα αρχή – Μόνος δρόμος η λύση δύο κρατών

«Η Ελλάδα, ο Ελληνισμός, με την ιστορική σχέση που έχει με Ισραηλινούς και Παλαιστινίους, και τη διασπορά τους, πρέπει να υψώσει τη φωνή της λογικής, τονίζει ο πρώην πρωθυπουργός Γιώργος Παπανδρέου

Σύνταξη
Εικόνες σοκ στο Αργεντινή – Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία: Σύρραξη και μπουνιές μεταξύ των παικτών! (vid)
Σοβαρό επεισόδιο 25.08.25

Εικόνες σοκ στο Αργεντινή – Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία: Σύρραξη και μπουνιές μεταξύ των παικτών! (vid)

Το... έλα να δεις έγινε με τη λήξη του παιχνιδιού Δομινικανή Δημοκρατία - Αργεντινή, με τον Ντέιβιντ Τζόουνς Γκαρσία για το FIBA AmeriCup - Συμπλοκή και γροθιές ανάμεσα στους παίκτες.

Σύνταξη
Ένα διήμερο γεμάτο UEFA Champions League σε MEGA και MEGA News
Media 25.08.25

Ένα διήμερο γεμάτο UEFA Champions League σε MEGA και MEGA News

Το UEFA Champions League επιστρέφει στο MEGA, πρώτα την Τετάρτη 27/8 με την αναμέτρηση Μπενφίκα – Φενέρμπαχτσέ και μια ημέρα μετά με την κλήρωση από το Μόντε Κάρλο, όπου ο Ολυμπιακός θα μάθει τους αντιπάλους του στη League Phase.

Σύνταξη
Απορριμματοφόρο παραχώρησε δήμος της Αττικής σε νησιώτικο δήμο για να ενισχύσει την καθαριότητα του νησιού
Διαδημοτική συνεργασία 25.08.25

Απορριμματοφόρο παραχώρησε δήμος της Αττικής σε νησιώτικο δήμο για να ενισχύσει την καθαριότητα του νησιού

Έμπρακτη στήριξη στην προσπάθεια να αντεπεξέλθει των αναγκών του στην καθαριότητα από τον Δήμο Λαυρεωτικής προς τον Δήμο Τήνου.

Σύνταξη
Webometrics Ranking Web of Universities: Το ΕΚΠΑ στην 1η θέση στη νοτιοανατολική Ευρώπη και 237η παγκοσμίως
Διάκριση 25.08.25

Webometrics Ranking Web of Universities: Το ΕΚΠΑ στην 1η θέση στη νοτιοανατολική Ευρώπη και 237η παγκοσμίως

Μετά το ΕΚΠΑ ακολουθούν το ΑΠΘ στη θέση 249, το ΕΜΠ στη θέση 378, ενώ την πρώτη πεντάδα κλείνουν το Πανεπιστήμιο Πατρών στη θέση 524 και το Πανεπιστήμιο Κρήτης στη θέση 573

Σύνταξη
Το νέο Grand Slam του Φέντερερ: Περιουσία που αγγίζει το 1 δισ. για τον billionaire τενίστα
Forbes 25.08.25

Το νέο Grand Slam του Φέντερερ: Περιουσία που αγγίζει το 1 δισ. για τον billionaire τενίστα

Ο Ρότζερ Φέντερερ, ένας από τους κορυφαίους αθλητές όλων των εποχών, κατάφερε να μετατρέψει την επιτυχία του στα κορτ σε μια αυτοκρατορία που εκτοξεύει την περιουσία του σε πρωτοφανή επίπεδα

Λουκάς Καρνής
Λουκάς Καρνής
Τουρκία: Εντοπίστηκε σε βάθος 68 μέτρων στη θάλασσα του Μαρμαρά η σορός του τούρκου επιχειρηματία Γιουκάι
Σε βάθος 68 μέτρων 25.08.25

Εντοπίστηκε μετά από 19 μέρες η σορός του τούρκου επιχειρηματία Γιουκάι - Ήταν εκεί που βυθίστηκε το σκάφος του

Τα ίχνη του Χαλίτ Γιουκάι είχαν χαθεί στις 4 Αυγούστου όταν ταξίδευε από την Τουρκία προς την Μύκονο - Η σορός του τούρκου επιχειρηματία βρέθηκε στο σημείο που είχε βυθιστεί το σκάφος του

Σύνταξη
Η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης «μπλόκαρε» πιθανή μεταγραφή του Νίκο Παζ στην Τότεναμ και τον κάνει δικό της
Ποδόσφαιρο 25.08.25

Η Ρεάλ Μαδρίτης «μπλόκαρε» πιθανή μεταγραφή του Νίκο Παζ στην Τότεναμ και τον κάνει δικό της

Παρά την υψηλή πρόταση των 70 εκατομμύριων ευρώ από την Τότεναμ, ο Νίκο Παζ θα παραμείνει στην Κόμο τη σεζόν 2025-26 και θα επιστρέψει στη Ρεάλ από το ερχόμενο καλοκαίρι

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
Σοκαριστική κακοποίηση στην Ερμιονίδα: Ηλικιωμένος έσερνε με το αυτοκίνητο σκύλο και τον σκότωσε
ΕΛ.ΑΣ. 25.08.25

Σοκαριστική κακοποίηση στην Ερμιονίδα: Ηλικιωμένος έσερνε με το αυτοκίνητο σκύλο και τον σκότωσε

Ο δράστης είχε δεμένο σκύλο, στο πίσω μέρος του ΙΧ επιβατικού αυτοκινήτου, που οδηγούσε και τον έσερνε επί του οδοστρώματος. Αποτέλεσμα αυτής της αποτρόπαιας πράξης, ήταν ο θανάσιμος τραυματισμός του ζώου

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: Ισραηλινή επίθεση στο νοσοκομείο Νάσερ – Τουλάχιστον 14 νεκροί ανάμεσά τους 4 δημοσιογράφοι
Σοκαριστικά βίντεο 25.08.25

Ισραηλινή επίθεση στο νοσοκομείο Νάσερ σε live μετάδοση - Τουλάχιστον 14 νεκροί ανάμεσά τους 4 δημοσιογράφοι

Το Ισραήλ βομβάρδισε το νοσοκομείο Νάσερ στη Χαν Γιούνις στη νότια Γάζα - Ανάμεσα στους νεκρούς είναι τουλάχιστον τέσσερις δημοσιογράφοι διεθνών ΜΜΕ

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Επιστολή Ανδρουλάκη σε Κακλαμάνη για την αναγνώριση της Παλαιστίνης – «Να επιβεβαιωθεί το ψήφισμα του 2015»
ΠΑΣΟΚ 25.08.25

Επιστολή Ανδρουλάκη σε Κακλαμάνη για την αναγνώριση της Παλαιστίνης – «Να επιβεβαιωθεί το ψήφισμα του 2015»

Ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης ζητεί επίσης «την ανάληψη κάθε δυνατής διπλωματικής προσπάθειας για την άμεση έναρξη απευθείας ειρηνευτικών συνομιλιών»

Σύνταξη
Τέλος στα «σενάρια» ανταλλαγής του Γιάννη έβαλε ο GM των Ρόκετς: «Οι Μπακς δεν σκοπεύουν να τον κάνουν trade»
Μπάσκετ 25.08.25

Τέλος στα «σενάρια» ανταλλαγής του Γιάννη έβαλε ο GM των Ρόκετς: «Οι Μπακς δεν σκοπεύουν να τον κάνουν trade»

O τζένεραλ μάνατζερ των Χιούστον Ρόκετς, Ράφαελ Στόουν βάζει τέλος στη φημολογία στην πιθανότητα ανταλλαγής του Γιάννη Αντετοκούνμπο από τους Μιλγουόκι Μπακς.

Αλέξανδρος Κωτάκης
Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ: Ανιχνεύτηκε κρούσμα από το σαρκοφάγο παράσιτο «screwworm» σε άνθρωπο
Στο Μέριλαντ 25.08.25

Συναγερμός στις ΗΠΑ: Ανιχνεύτηκε κρούσμα από το σαρκοφάγο παράσιτο «screwworm» σε άνθρωπο

Τα screwworm, σύμφωνα με τους επιστήμονες, εάν εντοπιστούν εγκαίρως δεν είναι θανατηφόρα όμως η αντιμετώπισή τους είναι επίπονη καθώς απαιτεί αφαίρεση εκατοντάδων προνυμφών και απολύμανση των πληγών.

Σύνταξη
Αντιπολιτευτικά πυρά για «εξαγγελίες» Μητσοτάκη και ηλιοβασίλεμα Σκέρτσου – «Έχουμε κυβέρνηση με πολλά σκάνδαλα»
Πολιτική κόντρα 25.08.25

Αντιπολιτευτικά πυρά για «εξαγγελίες» Μητσοτάκη και ηλιοβασίλεμα Σκέρτσου – «Έχουμε κυβέρνηση με πολλά σκάνδαλα»

Αλεξάνδρα Σδούκου από τη ΝΔ, Πέτρος Παππάς από το ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ και Βασίλης Κόκκαλης από τον ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - ΠΣ αντιπαρατέθηκαν για την οικονομία, εν όψει της ΔΕΘ - Βολές για τις διακοπές των Ελλήνων

Σύνταξη
Παπανικολάου: «Το ταβάνι της Εθνικής στο Eurobasket το ορίζουμε εμείς»
Μπάσκετ 25.08.25

Παπανικολάου: «Το ταβάνι της Εθνικής στο Eurobasket το ορίζουμε εμείς»

Ο Κώστας Παπανικολάου τόνισε σε δηλώσεις του οτι δεν υπάρχει συγκεκριμένο «ταβάνι» για την Εθνική ομάδα στο προσεχές Ευρωμπάσκετ και πως οι διεθνείς είναι εκείνοι που θα ορίσουν τι θα καταφέρει.

Σύνταξη
Νταϊάνα-Τζέφρι Έπσταϊν: «Βόμβα» της Μάξγουελ – «Ίσως είχαν βγει ραντεβού, ίσως υπάρχουν φωτογραφίες…»
Ιστός 25.08.25

Νταϊάνα-Τζέφρι Έπσταϊν: «Βόμβα» της Μάξγουελ – «Ίσως είχαν βγει ραντεβού, ίσως υπάρχουν φωτογραφίες…»

Νέα, σοκαριστικά στοιχεία έρχονται στο φως από τη σκοτεινή υπόθεση του Τζέφρι Έπσταϊν, με την πρώην συνεργάτιδά του, Γκισλέιν Μάξγουελ να ισχυρίζεται πως ο ατιμασμένος παιδόφιλος είχε ίσως ένα ραντεβού με την αείμνηστη πριγκίπισσα Νταϊάνα

Σύνταξη
Must Read
Περιμένει τα «ξεκαθαρίσματα» το ΧΑ, τι θα πει ο FTSE Russell, «μάζεψαν» το 10% της ΕΧΑΕ, τέλος στο squeeze out της Metlen, τα καμπανάκια της κρουαζιέρας

Περιμένει τα «ξεκαθαρίσματα» το ΧΑ, τι θα πει ο FTSE Russell, «μάζεψαν» το 10% της ΕΧΑΕ, τέλος στο squeeze out της Metlen, τα καμπανάκια της κρουαζιέρας

Σχολεία: Πότε ανοίγουν και ποιες είναι οι σημαντικές αργίες της χρονιάς

Σχολεία: Πότε ανοίγουν και ποιες είναι οι σημαντικές αργίες της χρονιάς

«Μπλε δράκος»: Η εμφάνιση του «κλείνει» παραλίες στην Ισπανία

«Μπλε δράκος»: Η εμφάνιση του «κλείνει» παραλίες στην Ισπανία

Τι είναι το δίλημμα του σκαντζόχοιρου;

Τι είναι το δίλημμα του σκαντζόχοιρου;

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Κι αποχαιρέτα τα, τα καρτοτηλέφωνα που είχες χάσει από καιρό

Κι αποχαιρέτα τα, τα καρτοτηλέφωνα που είχες χάσει από καιρό

Πόσο μπλε κάνει καλό στην υγεία μας; Μυστικό ή πανάρχαια σοφία;

Πόσο μπλε κάνει καλό στην υγεία μας; Μυστικό ή πανάρχαια σοφία;

Ώρα για ύπνο… νωρίς! Γιατί ο καλός ύπνος είναι το κλειδί για ευτυχισμένα παιδιά

Ώρα για ύπνο… νωρίς! Γιατί ο καλός ύπνος είναι το κλειδί για ευτυχισμένα παιδιά

Έρχονται αυξήσεις στα όρια ηλικίας συνταξιοδότησης

Έρχονται αυξήσεις στα όρια ηλικίας συνταξιοδότησης

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Δευτέρα 25 Αυγούστου 2025
Απόρρητο