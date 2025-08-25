Greece Rejects Libya’s Claims in UN Statement on Maritime Dispute
Athens told the United Nations that Libya’s objections to Greek offshore exploration south of Crete are legally baseless, stressing its rights under international law
Greece has formally rejected Libya’s accusations of violating its sovereignty, submitting a diplomatic note to the United Nations on August 5. The Greek statement was published by the UN on Sunday and comes in response to a Libyan note alleging breaches of international law and disputing Greece’s maritime claims.
Athens dismissed the Libyan position as “null and void,” stressing that the contested offshore areas south of Crete lie within Greece’s continental shelf and Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). According to the statement, exploration rights in these blocks fall solely under Greek jurisdiction in line with the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
Legal grounds of Greece’s position
In its response, Greece underlined that it holds ipso facto and ab initio sovereign rights over its continental shelf and natural resources in the designated areas. The note stressed that these rights exist independently of any unilateral Libyan claims and cannot be contested under international law.
Athens dismisses Libya’s objections
The Greek government also rejected in full the allegations by Libya’s Government of National Unity, arguing that its objections lack legal foundation and ignore established maritime principles.
By setting out its position before the UN, Athens reaffirmed its determination to safeguard its sovereign rights in the Eastern Mediterranean while challenging Libya’s claims as unfounded.
Source: Tovima.com
