Σάββατο 23 Αυγούστου 2025
Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter
English edition 23 Αυγούστου 2025 | 12:57

Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter

Once seen as an affordable daily treat, coffee has become a rising expense for Greek households, with forecasts warning of further price hikes in cafés, supermarkets, and even at home

For millions of Greeks, grabbing a coffee on the go has long been a daily ritual. But what was once considered a “cheap luxury” is now turning into a significant household expense, as prices climb across cafés, supermarkets, and even for homemade brews. Experts warn that the trend will worsen as winter approaches.

Rising prices across the board

Takeaway coffee remains the most affordable option, with prices between €2.20 and €2.70. However, ordering one at a café now costs €4.50 to €6, while on the beach prices can soar to €7. The gap between takeaway and sit-down options is narrowing, particularly in tourist areas.

Even at home, coffee is no longer the budget-friendly choice it once was. According to the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA), July saw an 8.4% increase in the “breakfast and beverages” category, while global coffee prices have surged by 25%.

Supermarket shelves reflect this reality:

  • Greek coffee: €20 – €26.55 per kilo
  • Instant coffee: €46 – €71 per kilo
  • Filter coffee: €25 – €29.90 per kilo

Bleak outlook for autumn and winter

The combination of shrinking global production and growing demand is expected to push prices even higher. Analysts predict that both autumn and winter will bring further hikes, making coffee — one of Greece’s most beloved everyday staples — feel more like a luxury item than a casual indulgence.

Source: Tovima.com

Χρηματιστήριο Eνέργειας: Τα μελτέμια… έριξαν τις τιμές στη χονδρεμπορική ρεύματος

Χρηματιστήριο Eνέργειας: Τα μελτέμια… έριξαν τις τιμές στη χονδρεμπορική ρεύματος

Handelsblatt: Τη στρατιωτική συνεργασία Ελλάδας-Ισραήλ «βλέπει» πίσω από την πώληση της ΕΛΒΟ

Handelsblatt: Τη στρατιωτική συνεργασία Ελλάδας-Ισραήλ «βλέπει» πίσω από την πώληση της ΕΛΒΟ

inTickets 22.08.25

«170 Τετραγωνικά» του Γιώργου Τσουρή: Συνεχίζεται η περιοδεία της επιτυχημένης παράστασης

Στην παράσταση «170 Τετραγωνικά» παίζουν οι Γιώργος Τσουρής, Ήβη Νικολαϊδου, Θανάσης Ζερίτης, Λυδία Γιαννουσάκη, Αγγελική Γρηγοροπούλου. Τη σκηνοθεσία υπογράφει ο Γιώργος Παλούμπης.

English edition
August in Athens
English edition 23.08.25

August in Athens

The August lull in Athens offers a rare pause from the city’s usual bustle. Behind the quiet streets and slow pace, residents discover moments of introspection, gentle melancholy, and the unexpected serenity of staying behind while the city hums at a slower rhythm

Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September
English edition 20.08.25

Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September

Compensation for livestock and crop losses from Greece’s 2025 summer fires will be fully paid by September 30. Producers are exempt from assessment fees, and digital records will support the expedited claims process

US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million
English edition 09.08.25

US Raises Bounty on Venezuela’s Nicolás Maduro to $50 Million

Beyond criminal charges, the Trump administration is exerting economic pressure on Venezuela. Since returning to the presidency in January, Trump has tightened an oil embargo and imposed additional tariffs on countries that buy Venezuelan crude

Trump Tariffs Take Effect
English edition 07.08.25

Trump Tariffs Take Effect

On average, US households are expected to spend an additional $2,400 in 2025 due to rising prices on essential goods. The steepest increases are expected in clothing, footwear, and household electronics

Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices
English edition 05.08.25

Moderate Inflation and Mixed Trends in July 2025 Supermarket Prices

The spike in fresh meat prices is largely due to a reduction in livestock in 2024 following widespread animal diseases and a rise in international prices for imported meats, particularly beef and pork—both heavily relied upon by the Greek market

Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?
English edition 03.08.25

Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?

If you find comfort in crisp white sheets turned down every afternoon, a hotel might be the way to go. If you crave extra space or a more casual setup, a short-term rental may suit you better

Έρευνα: Τα κεράσια προλαμβάνουν το Αλτσχάιμερ και τη… σπατάλη τροφίμων
Έρευνα 23.08.25

Το καλοκαιρινό φρούτο που προλαμβάνει το Αλτσχάιμερ και τη... σπατάλη τροφίμων

Πώς μπορούμε να επωφεληθούμε από τις ανθοκυανίνες τρώγοντας κεράσια και να συμβάλλουμε στην αντιμετώπιση της σπατάλης τροφίμων - Τι έδειξε η έρευνα του Πανεπιστημίου του Κεντ

«Κοκκινίζει» το Πανθεσσαλικό: Έφυγαν πάνω από 5.500 εισιτήρια για το Βόλος – Ολυμπιακός
Ποδόσφαιρο 23.08.25

«Κοκκινίζει» το Πανθεσσαλικό: Έφυγαν πάνω από 5.500 εισιτήρια για το Βόλος – Ολυμπιακός

Με γοργούς ρυθμούς «εξαφανίζονται» τα εισιτήρια που θα πάρει ο κόσμος του Ολυμπιακού για την εκτός έδρας αναμέτρηση της 2ης αγωνιστικής της Super League με αντίπαλο τον Βόλο.

Γυναικοκτονία στον Βόλο: «Μαμάκα μου…» – Σπαρακτική ανάρτηση από την κόρη της 36χρονης που δολοφονήθηκε
Στον Βόλο 23.08.25

«Μαμάκα μου...» - Σπαρακτική ανάρτηση από την κόρη της 36χρονης που δολοφόνησε ο σύζυγός της

Όταν οι αστυνομικοί έφτασαν στην πολυκατοικία όπου σημειώθηκε η γυναικοκτονία, βρήκαν και τα τέσσερα παιδιά να περιμένουν πάνω από το άψυχο σώμα της μητέρας τους

Στον εισαγγελέα μητέρα, πατέρας και παππούς της 4χρονης που πνίγηκε σε πισίνα στους Παξούς
Τραγωδία 23.08.25

Στον εισαγγελέα μητέρα, πατέρας και παππούς της 4χρονης που πνίγηκε σε πισίνα στους Παξούς

Όλα συνέβησαν όταν το κοριτσάκι που διέμενε με την οικογένειά του σε σπίτι στους Παξούς και ενώ έπαιζε στον κήπο, κάποια στιγμή διέφυγε από την προσοχή της μητέρα τους

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για επιστολή ΜΚΟ σε Μητσοτάκη: Να απομακρυνθεί η κυβέρνηση από την ακροδεξιά μεταναστευτική πολιτική
Δήλωση Θεοδωράκη 23.08.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ για επιστολή ΜΚΟ σε Μητσοτάκη: Να απομακρυνθεί η κυβέρνηση από την ακροδεξιά μεταναστευτική πολιτική

«Ο πρωθυπουργός οφείλει να ξεκαθαρίσει τη θέση της κυβέρνησής του απέναντι στις ΜΚΟ», υπογραμμίζει ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - Προοδευτική Συμμαχία

Μεγάλη κίνηση από τον Βαγγέλη Μαρινάκη: Έδωσε 200 χιλιάδες πριμ στις «χρυσές» Εθνικές του πόλο
Άλλα Αθλήματα 23.08.25

Μεγάλη κίνηση από τον Βαγγέλη Μαρινάκη: Έδωσε 200 χιλιάδες πριμ στις «χρυσές» Εθνικές του πόλο

Πριμ 200 χιλιάδων ευρώ στις «χρυσές» εθνικές ομάδες πόλο γυναικών και αντρών που κατέκτησαν το χρυσό και το χάλκινο μετάλλιο, αντίστοιχα, στο πρόσφατο Παγκόσμιο Πρωτάθλημα υγρού στίβου, έδωσε ο Βαγγέλης Μαρινάκης.

Γάζα: Πεθαίνοντας από την πείνα σε live μετάδοση – Το Ισραήλ προχωρά παρά τα εμπόδια
Όλες οι εξελίξεις 23.08.25

Πεθαίνοντας από την πείνα σε live μετάδοση - Το Ισραήλ προχωρά παρά τα εμπόδια - Σε ρόλο παρατηρητή η διεθνής κοινότητα

Το Ισραήλ προχωρά στο σχέδιο κατάληψης παρά τις εσωτερικές και διεθνείς αντιδράσεις αλλά και τη δυσαρέσκεια στους στρατιώτες - Η διεθνής κοινότητα αρκείται σε ρόλο παρατηρητή της κόλασης στη Γάζα

Ο Ολυμπιακός βλέπει μόνο την κούπα
Ποδόσφαιρο 23.08.25

Ο Ολυμπιακός βλέπει μόνο την κούπα

Ο στόχος των Πειραιωτών, όπως κάθε χρόνο άλλωστε, είναι η κατάκτηση του πρωταθλήματος που ξεκινά σήμερα

Καβάλα: Εννιάχρονος έπεσε από θαλάσσια τσουλήθρα και τραυματίστηκε
Στην Καβάλα 23.08.25

Εννιάχρονος έπεσε από θαλάσσια τσουλήθρα και τραυματίστηκε - Συνελήφθη η ιδιοκτήτρια της επιχείρησης

Η ιδιοκτήτρια του φουσκωτού θαλάσσιου πάρκου αντιμετωπίζει κατηγορία για σωματικές βλάβες από αμέλεια - Το παιδί μεταφέρθηκε σε νοσοκομείο στην Καβάλα για τις πρώτες βοήθειες

Απόστολος Βεσυρόπουλος: Πλήθος κόσμου στο τελευταίο αντίο – Με την ελληνική σημαία το φέρετρο
Στην Αλεξάνδρεια 23.08.25 Upd: 13:13

Πλήθος κόσμου στο τελευταίο αντίο στον Απόστολο Βεσυρόπουλο - Με την ελληνική σημαία το φέρετρο

Ο πολιτικός κόσμος, συγγενείς και φίλοι αποχαιρετούν τον Απόστολο Βεσυρόπουλο. Παρών ο πρωθυπουργος, πολλοί υπουργοί και βουλευτές της ΝΔ

Το μυστήριο του Ρόσγουελ: Η αλήθεια για την «αυτοψία εξωγήινου» – Φάρσα, παράνοια, συνωμοσία και ο θρύλος
Ντοκιμαντέρ 23.08.25

Το μυστήριο του Ρόσγουελ: Η αλήθεια για την «αυτοψία εξωγήινου» – Φάρσα, παράνοια, συνωμοσία και ο θρύλος

Σε έναν κόσμο όπου οι κυβερνήσεις πλέον συζητούν δημόσια για τα Άγνωστα Ιπτάμενα Αντικείμενα, το αιώνιο μυστήριο της εξωγήινης ζωής εξακολουθεί να μαγνητίζει. Το Sky Documentaries φροντίζει για αυτό φέρνοντας ξανά το Συμβάν του Ρόσγουελ στην επικαιρότητα

Η φωνή της Βέρα Λιν ζωντανεύει ξανά: Βρέθηκαν οι πρώτες της ηχογραφήσεις μετά από 90 χρόνια
Η «φωνή» των Άγγλων 23.08.25

Η φωνή της Βέρα Λιν ζωντανεύει ξανά: Βρέθηκαν οι πρώτες της ηχογραφήσεις μετά από 90 χρόνια

Σε μια συνηθισμένη μετακόμιση βρέθηκαν τα αρχεία των πρώτων ηχογραφήσεων από το 1935 της Βέρα Λιν - της γυναίκας που εμψύχωνε τους άγγλους στρατιώτες στον Β' Παγκόσμιο Πόλεμο.

Φωτιά σε ανενεργό γήπεδο στην Κρήτη: Διασωληνωμένα τα δύο άτομα που εγκλωβίστηκαν και τραυματίστηκαν
Στην Αμμουδάρα 23.08.25

Φωτιά σε ανενεργό γήπεδο στην Κρήτη: Διασωληνωμένα τα δύο άτομα που εγκλωβίστηκαν και τραυματίστηκαν

Η φωτιά ξέσπασε αιφνιδιαστικά στα αποδυτήρια του γηπέδου, στην Αμμουδάρα, στην Κρήτη την ώρα που δύο άτομα βρίσκονταν στο εσωτερικό, εγκλωβίζοντάς τα

Ισπανία: Ο πόλεμος των δέντρων στη Μαδρίτη
Πολιτικό ζήτημα 23.08.25

Ο πόλεμος των δέντρων στη Μαδρίτη

Μελέτη διαπίστωσε χαμηλότερη θερμοκρασία κατά τρεις βαθμούς σε δρόμους με δεντροστοιχίες, ωστόσο στην Ισπανία η πρωτεύουσα αποψιλώνεται στο όνομα της αστικής ανάπτυξης

