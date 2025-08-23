Coffee Prices in Greece Surge Ahead of a Costly Winter

For millions of Greeks, grabbing a coffee on the go has long been a daily ritual. But what was once considered a “cheap luxury” is now turning into a significant household expense, as prices climb across cafés, supermarkets, and even for homemade brews. Experts warn that the trend will worsen as winter approaches.

Rising prices across the board

Takeaway coffee remains the most affordable option, with prices between €2.20 and €2.70. However, ordering one at a café now costs €4.50 to €6, while on the beach prices can soar to €7. The gap between takeaway and sit-down options is narrowing, particularly in tourist areas.

Even at home, coffee is no longer the budget-friendly choice it once was. According to the Research Institute of Retail Consumer Goods (IELKA), July saw an 8.4% increase in the “breakfast and beverages” category, while global coffee prices have surged by 25%.

Supermarket shelves reflect this reality:

Greek coffee: €20 – €26.55 per kilo

Instant coffee: €46 – €71 per kilo

Filter coffee: €25 – €29.90 per kilo

Bleak outlook for autumn and winter

The combination of shrinking global production and growing demand is expected to push prices even higher. Analysts predict that both autumn and winter will bring further hikes, making coffee — one of Greece’s most beloved everyday staples — feel more like a luxury item than a casual indulgence.

Source: Tovima.com