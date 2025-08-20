Greek Farmers to Receive Fire Damage Compensation by September

Greek farmers affected by the 2025 summer wildfires can expect to receive full compensation for their losses by September 30, 2025, according to the Hellenic Agricultural Insurance Organization (ELGA).

ELGA officials report that by September 15, the assessment of livestock damage in affected areas will be completed. Legislative measures from the Ministry of Rural Development and Food will define the procedures and amounts for advance payments to the impacted producers.

Farmers will not need to pay assessment fees when submitting claims for livestock losses caused by the wildfires. Those who have already paid fees will be refunded directly by ELGA.

For crop damage, ELGA will utilize technological tools, including satellite images from the Copernicus system, combined with farmers’ submitted claims, to compile a digital record of beneficiaries. Producers must submit their crop loss declarations by the end of August 2025.

The Ministry will also regulate administrative procedures, including weekend operations, while ELGA will be reinforced with additional temporary staff to handle claims efficiently. Additionally, claims for damages to fixed assets and stored products are being processed in accordance with existing legislation.

These coordinated measures aim to ensure timely financial support for Greek farmers recovering from the extensive damage caused by this summer’s wildfires.

