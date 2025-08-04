Δευτέρα 04 Αυγούστου 2025
Σημαντική είδηση:
04.08.2025 | 15:08
Φωτιά στη Ρόδο – Καίει κοντά στην κοιλάδα με τις πεταλούδες
Σημαντική είδηση:
04.08.2025 | 12:50
Φριχτός θάνατος εργάτη στο Ηράκλειο - Ανασύρθηκε από δεξαμενή λυμάτων
Where Are Greeks Going for their 2025 Summer Holidays?
English edition 04 Αυγούστου 2025 | 13:14

Where Are Greeks Going for their 2025 Summer Holidays?

According to data from Greece’s official statistics agency, ELSTAT, one in two Greeks stayed in a summer home

Spotlight

With ferry ticket prices and accommodation costs soaring, many Greeks are choosing to spend their holidays in villages and summer homes, staying either at their own home or with friends and relatives, in an effort to avoid the increasingly unaffordable costs of traditional vacations.

According to data from Greece’s official statistics agency, ELSTAT, one in two Greeks stayed in a summer home in 2024, and a similar trend is expected this year. For many, the solution to a carefree summer lies in free hospitality, rather than expensive hotels or rentals.

A Different Kind of Holiday Season

Although August remains the traditional month for holidays, with most people rushing out of Athens toward tourist destinations, the reality is very different for a large portion of the Greek population in 2025.

With inflation continuing to rise and ferry tickets reaching record prices, many people interviewed by MEGA say they either won’t go on holiday at all this year or plan to travel for just a few days to nearby destinations, often staying with friends or family.

Some are even choosing to remain in Athens due to financial constraints or work obligations that make it impossible to take time off.

Others feel fortunate to have relatives or friends living on the islands, allowing them to enjoy a few days of rest without the burden of high costs.
According to ELSTAT, Eurostat, and the Institute of Retail Consumer Goods Research:

  • 46% of Greeks cannot afford a one-week vacation this year
  • 52% don’t plan to go on vacation at all
  • 50% of Greek travelers in 2024 stayed in summer homes or were hosted by family or friends

In 2025, average costs for a family of four traveling roundtrip from Athens to Paros include:  €543 in ferry costs, around €1,000 for four nights of accommodation.

Meanwhile, a similar trip to Kythnos is around €1,230, due to slightly cheaper ferry costs.

Athens to Stoupa, on the Peloponnese comes in at an average of €820, pending the family has its own vehicle to drive to the village.

As prices for ferries and stays become increasingly out of reach, a clear shift is underway: more and more Greeks are choosing budget-conscious holiday alternatives, avoiding the islands, or skipping vacations altogether.

Source: Tovima.com

Markets
JP Morgan: Σε τροχιά υπεραπόδοσης η Ελλάδα – Χαμηλό ρίσκο, ισχυρές επιστροφές κεφαλαίου

JP Morgan: Σε τροχιά υπεραπόδοσης η Ελλάδα – Χαμηλό ρίσκο, ισχυρές επιστροφές κεφαλαίου

Business
Μυτιληναίος στο LSE: «Μόλις αρχίσαμε!»

Μυτιληναίος στο LSE: «Μόλις αρχίσαμε!»

inWellness
Με την πρώτη ματιά: Όσα αποκαλύπτει ένα βλέμμα
Επικοινωνία 04.08.25

Με την πρώτη ματιά: Όσα αποκαλύπτει ένα βλέμμα

Το βλέμμα λέει πολλά. Σύμφωνα με μια μελέτη, μια συγκεκριμένη ακολουθία κινήσεων των ματιών αποτελεί τον πιο πειστικό (μη λεκτικό) τρόπο για να δείξει κανείς πως θέλει να επικοινωνήσει.

Σύνταξη
inTown
English edition
Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?
English edition 03.08.25

Greece on Your Terms: Hotel, Rental, or All-Inclusive?

If you find comfort in crisp white sheets turned down every afternoon, a hotel might be the way to go. If you crave extra space or a more casual setup, a short-term rental may suit you better

Σύνταξη
Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies
English edition 26.07.25

Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies

According to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by Airbnb, 21% of total spending by STR travelers in Europe goes directly to local, often small businesses such as bakeries, tavernas, and grocery stores

Σύνταξη
Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta
English edition 25.07.25

Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta

Egta provides a unique network of experts to foster collaboration and engage with policy makers, driving the industry forward through cooperation, benchmarking and alignment on standards

Σύνταξη
Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece
English edition 22.07.25

Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece

This marine conservation initiative places Greece at the forefront of marine biodiversity protection in the Mediterranean, while attempting to balance environmental priorities with traditional livelihoods and sustainable development

Σύνταξη
Κικίλιας: H μετατροπή του ακτοπλοϊκού στόλου σε «πράσινο» θα δώσει τη δυνατότητα για μείωση τιμών στα εισιτήρια
Υπουργός Ναυτιλίας 04.08.25

Κικίλιας: H μετατροπή του ακτοπλοϊκού στόλου σε «πράσινο» θα δώσει τη δυνατότητα για μείωση τιμών στα εισιτήρια

Ο υπουργός Βασίλης Κικίλιας διευκρίνισε ότι οι σχετικές ανακοινώσεις θα γίνουν μέσα στο φθινόπωρο επισημαίνοντας πως «θα υπάρχει πρόσκληση ενδιαφέροντος για τις ακτοπλοϊκές εταιρείες όλων των ειδών»

Σύνταξη
Ανδρουλάκης: Όσα συνέβησαν στη Βουλή ήταν το κύκνειο άσμα του Μητσοτάκη, δεν μπορεί να σταθεί ως πρωθυπουργός
ΠΑΣΟΚ 04.08.25

Ανδρουλάκης: Όσα συνέβησαν στη Βουλή ήταν το κύκνειο άσμα του Μητσοτάκη, δεν μπορεί να σταθεί ως πρωθυπουργός

«Τα έδρανά μας ήταν γεμάτα και στα έδρανα της Νέας Δημοκρατίας βρίσκονταν 7 βουλευτές από τους 155. Και μόνο η εικόνα είναι αποκαλυπτική της κοροϊδίας», τόνισε ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης

Σύνταξη
ΠΑΣΟΚ: Πέθανε ο Μανώλης Καρακωνσταντάκης, συνοδοιπόρος του Ανδρέα Παπανδρέου
ΠΑΣΟΚ 04.08.25

Πέθανε ο Μανώλης Καρακωνσταντάκης, συνοδοιπόρος του Ανδρέα Παπανδρέου

Ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης επισημαίνει πως «το Ηράκλειο και η γενέτειρά του, η Βιάννος, πενθούν έναν σπουδαίο άνθρωπο. Τα ειλικρινή μου συλλυπητήρια στην οικογένειά του»

Σύνταξη
Χρηστίδης: Συντάξεις φτώχειας με υπογραφή ΝΔ – Mέσος όρος στα 760 ευρώ μεικτά για τον ιδιωτικό τομέα
ΠΑΣΟΚ 04.08.25

Χρηστίδης: Συντάξεις φτώχειας με υπογραφή ΝΔ – Mέσος όρος στα 760 ευρώ μεικτά για τον ιδιωτικό τομέα

«. Αυτό δεν είναι κοινωνική πολιτική, είναι συνταξιοδοτική φτώχεια με κυβερνητική υπογραφή της Νέας Δημοκρατίας», τονίζει ο βουλευτής Νοτίου Τομέα Αθηνών με το ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Παύλος Χρηστίδης

Σύνταξη
The Yogurt Shop Murders – Η άκαρδη δολοφονία τεσσάρων έφηβων κοριτσιών και η ηδονοβλεψία του εγκλήματος
Ντοκιμαντέρ 04.08.25

The Yogurt Shop Murders - Η άκαρδη δολοφονία τεσσάρων έφηβων κοριτσιών και η ηδονοβλεψία του εγκλήματος

Το The Yogurt Shop Murders του ΗΒΟ είναι τόσο έντονο και σκληρό όσο το είδος του αληθινού εγκλήματος, ειδικά καθώς ξεκινά με το τραύμα που υπέστησαν τα θύματα, οι οικογένειές τους και άλλοι που βρίσκονται σε τροχιά πολύ κοντά στην τραγωδία

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Τσουκαλάς: Βουβή και άφωνη η κυβέρνηση μπροστά στην επιθετική πολιτική της Τουρκίας
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 04.08.25

«Βουβή και άφωνη η κυβέρνηση μπροστά στην επιθετική πολιτική της Τουρκίας» λέει το ΠΑΣΟΚ

Δριμεία κριτική στην κυβέρνηση εξαπέλυσε ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου του ΠΑΣΟΚ, Κώστας Τσουκαλάς, για την αντίδρασή της στη συνάντηση Τουρκίας - Ιταλίας και Δυτικής Λιβύης

Σύνταξη
Τρόλεϊ: Το υπουργείο σχεδιάζει την κατάργησή τους – Αιφνιδιαστική απόφαση Κυρανάκη που προκαλεί αντιδράσεις
Ζήτημα... αισθητικής 04.08.25

Καταργούνται τα τρόλεϊ στην Αθήνα - Αιφνιδιαστική απόφαση Κυρανάκη που προκαλεί αντιδράσεις και ερωτήματα

Από τον Σεπτέμβριο τα ηλεκτροκίνητα τρόλεϊ καταργούνται και αντικαθίστανται από ηλεκτρικά λεωφορεία - Αντιδράσεις από εργαζόμενους αλλά και από τον πρώην υπουργό Μεταφορών

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Πιο ισχυρά από τη φαιντανύλη – Τι είναι τα οπιοειδή νιταζένια που προκαλούν εκατοντάδες θανάτους στην Ευρώπη
Επιστήμες 04.08.25

Πιο ισχυρά από τη φαιντανύλη – Τι είναι τα οπιοειδή νιταζένια που προκαλούν εκατοντάδες θανάτους στην Ευρώπη

Τα νιταζένια, δεκάδες ή εκατοντάδες φορές πιο ισχυρά από την ηρωΐνη, είχαν ανιχνευτεί σε 21 χώρες της Ευρωπαϊκής Ένωσης έως το 2023.

Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Βαγγέλης Πρατικάκης
Το «παιδί – θαύμα» της Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης που είπε όχι στον Μαρκ Ζάκερμπεργκ και τα 1,5 δισ. δολάρια
AI 04.08.25

Το «παιδί – θαύμα» της Τεχνητής Νοημοσύνης που είπε όχι στον Μαρκ Ζάκερμπεργκ και τα 1,5 δισ. δολάρια

Με την AI κούρσα να βρίσκεται στο αποκορύφωμά της, ο Άντριου Τούλοχ δέχθηκε την πρόταση που ονειρεύεται κάθε άνθρωπος από τον Μαρκ Ζάκερμπεργκ, αλλά η απάντησή του δεν ήταν αυτή που θα περίμενε ο «πατέρας» του Facebook.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Παραδοχή Οικονόμου για το σκάνδαλο – «Έξι χρόνια δεν δώσαμε λύσεις»
Τι θα γίνει με τα λεφτά 04.08.25

Παραδοχή Οικονόμου για σκάνδαλο ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ - «Έξι χρόνια δεν δώσαμε λύσεις»

«Αυτό είναι η δική μας κριτική και προβληματική που πρέπει να την δούμε» σημείωσε για τον ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ ο βουλευτής της ΝΔ, Βασίλης Οικονόμου - Τι είπε για το ενδεχόμενο κάποιοι να πάνε φυλακή

Σύνταξη
Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

