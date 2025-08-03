Greece: Green Makeover Reshapes Hospitality Industry

The face of Greek tourism is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by the twin pressures of the climate and energy crises and the growing imperative for sustainable development. Both large hotel chains and small-scale accommodations are being called upon to rethink their operations, reduce their environmental footprint, and invest in smart technologies and energy-efficient upgrades.

But the benefits go far beyond environmental protection and energy savings. Lower operating costs, infrastructure modernization, and the ability to attract environmentally conscious travelers are fueling a new, sustainable economic model for the industry—one less reliant on mass arrivals and more resilient in the face of crises and energy shocks.

The National and Kapodistrian University of Athens is leading efforts to make tourism more sustainable. Its Building Environmental Research Group is showing how hotels can become greener and more cost-effective. Dr. Vasilis Ntouros highlights that energy use in hotels can be cut by up to 72%—from 430 to under 120 kilowatt-hours per square meter annually—through upgrades like better insulation, modern HVAC systems, and smart energy management.

Investing in Green Solutions

Environmental protection has become a strategic priority for many Greek hotels, which are now investing in green technologies to reduce water and energy consumption and stay globally competitive.

According to the Vice President of the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels and Associate Professor at the Department of Tourism Management at the University of West Attica, the hotel sector saw over 1 billion euros in investments in 2024, with nearly 20% allocated to energy-efficiency projects. These included solar panels, heat pumps, and smart systems.

Still, challenges remain. Only 32% of hotels currently monitor their water usage systematically, and just 25% have recycling programs in place. The climate crisis and limited natural resources—particularly on islands—make sustainability not just a goal, but a necessity.

To help drive this transition forward, a range of European and national funding instruments are available, along with other sources of financing.

A New Environmental Rating System

In a move aimed at institutionalizing sustainability in the sector, the Hellenic Chamber of Hotels, in collaboration with the Technical Chamber of Greece and the Ministry of Tourism, is developing a new hotel classification system based on environmental performance.

Source: tovima.com