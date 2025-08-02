Σάββατο 02 Αυγούστου 2025
Greek Economic Sentiment Hits 13-Month High in July
English edition 02 Αυγούστου 2025 | 09:22

Greek Economic Sentiment Hits 13-Month High in July

According to the latest Economic Outlook Survey by IOBE, the boost in sentiment was largely driven by rising expectations in the industrial and services sectors.

Greece’s economic sentiment index registered a significant improvement in July, climbing to 109.1 points from 106.1 in June — marking its highest level in the past 13 months.

According to the latest Economic Outlook Survey by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE), the boost in sentiment was largely driven by rising expectations in the industrial and services sectors. Meanwhile, other sectors either showed signs of stabilization or experienced a downturn.

In more detail, industrial confidence benefited from stronger current demand, while in construction, there was a slight downward adjustment in expectations regarding the project pipeline, although overall sentiment remained positive.
vices sector continued to display robust momentum, primarily thanks to the hospitality industry — particularly hotels and restaurants — which reported strong current and short-term demand.

In contrast, the retail sector saw a notable decline in expectations across all its subcategories. Consumer confidence also weakened, hitting its lowest point in the past nine months.

Consumer forecasts for their household financial situation over the next 12 months worsened, with 59% of households anticipating either a slight or significant deterioration in their finances.

Despite this, the overall business sentiment across various sectors remains markedly improved, ultimately steering the general economic climate in a positive direction — even as household concerns persist.

Τράπεζες
Τράπεζες: Πώς πέρασαν τον κάβο της μείωσης των επιτοκίων και αύξησαν τα κέρδη τους

Τράπεζες: Πώς πέρασαν τον κάβο της μείωσης των επιτοκίων και αύξησαν τα κέρδη τους

Ηλεκτρισμός
Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Μικτές τάσεις από τους παρόχους στο «πράσινο» για τον Αύγουστο

Τιμολόγια ρεύματος: Μικτές τάσεις από τους παρόχους στο «πράσινο» για τον Αύγουστο

English edition
Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies
English edition 26.07.25

Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies

According to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by Airbnb, 21% of total spending by STR travelers in Europe goes directly to local, often small businesses such as bakeries, tavernas, and grocery stores

Σύνταξη
Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta
English edition 25.07.25

Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta

Egta provides a unique network of experts to foster collaboration and engage with policy makers, driving the industry forward through cooperation, benchmarking and alignment on standards

Σύνταξη
Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece
English edition 22.07.25

Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece

This marine conservation initiative places Greece at the forefront of marine biodiversity protection in the Mediterranean, while attempting to balance environmental priorities with traditional livelihoods and sustainable development

Σύνταξη
Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.07.25

Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025

While IOBE maintains its positive outlook on the growth of the Greek economy in 2025, also projecting 2.4% GDP growth in 2026, it expressed concerns about the level of inflation

Σύνταξη
Εύβοια: Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε σε χαράδρα – Δύο γυναίκες μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο
Στην Εύβοια 02.08.25

Αυτοκίνητο έπεσε σε χαράδρα - Δύο γυναίκες μεταφέρθηκαν στο νοσοκομείο

Στο όχημα επέβαινε και ένα ανήλικο παιδί, το οποίο δεν τραυματίστηκε - Οι ακριβείς συνθήκες κάτω από τις οποίες σημειώθηκε το ατύχημα διερευνώνται από την Αστυνομία στην Εύβοια

Σύνταξη
Παλαιό Φάληρο: Νέα στοιχεία για το θρίλερ με το νεκρό κοριτσάκι – Αλλαγή κατάθεσης από τη μάνα
Παλαιό Φάληρο 02.08.25

Νέα στοιχεία για το θρίλερ με το νεκρό κοριτσάκι - Αλλαγή κατάθεσης από τη μάνα, «ίσως ήθελε να ξεφορτωθεί το παιδί»

Ερώτημα παραμένει, ο χρόνος θανάτου του παιδιού, που βρέθηκε νεκρό στο Παλαιό Φάληρο - Η μητέρα είχε κατηγορηθεί για έκθεση ανηλίκου σε κίνδυνο, ενώ ο πατέρας είχε κατηγορηθεί για ενδοοικογενειακή βία

Σύνταξη
Η American Eagle ανταπαντά στους επικριτές μετά την καμπάνια της Σίντνεϊ Σουίνι για τα «σπουδαία γονίδια»
Ναζιστική προπαγάνδα; 02.08.25

Η American Eagle ανταπαντά στους επικριτές μετά την καμπάνια της Σίντνεϊ Σουίνι για τα «σπουδαία γονίδια»

Η εταιρεία ένδυσης American Eagle λέει ότι η καμπάνια «Great Jeans» αφορούσε πάντα τα τζιν, μετά τις ανάμεικτες αντιδράσεις στα μέσα κοινωνικής δικτύωσης που μετέφρασαν το σλόγκαν ως λογοπαίγνιο και «τραμπική» ρητορική.

Σύνταξη
Καταγγελίες για στοχοποίηση του συνδικαλιστή εκπαιδευτικού Κ. Τουλγαρίδη μέσα από παράτυπη παραπομπή σε πειθαρχικό
Συνδικαλισμός υπό δίωξη 02.08.25

Καταγγελίες για στοχοποίηση του συνδικαλιστή εκπαιδευτικού Κ. Τουλγαρίδη μέσα από παράτυπη παραπομπή σε πειθαρχικό

Την ώρα που η κυβέρνηση ετοιμάζεται να θεσμοθετήσει νέο αυστηρότερο πειθαρχικό δίκαιο για τους δημοσίους υπαλλήλους, εκπαιδευτικοί καταγγέλλουν ότι με παράτυπη πειθαρχική διαδικασία μεθοδεύεται η στοχοποίηση του συνδικαλιστή-εκπαιδευτικού Κώστα Τουλγαρίδη

Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Παναγιώτης Σωτήρης
Χανιά: Νέα κατηγορία για τον 63χρονο γιατρό – Φέρεται να ασέλγησε και σε ανήλικο αγόρι
Τρίτη η απολογία 02.08.25

Νέα κατηγορία για τον γιατρό στα Χανιά - Φέρεται να ασέλγησε και σε ανήλικο αγόρι

Επιπλέον κατηγορίες ασκήθηκαν στον γιατρό που είχε συλληφθεί για ασέλγεια εις βάρος 14χρονης σε παιδική κατασκήνωση στα Χανιά - Πήρε προθεσμία να απολογηθεί την Τρίτη

Σύνταξη
Επιμελητήρια προς επιχειρήσεις: Τακτοποιήστε τις εκκρεμότητες στο Γ.Ε.ΜΗ. έως το τέλος του 2025 – Ερχονται πρόστιμα
Οικονομικές Ειδήσεις 02.08.25

Επιμελητήρια προς επιχειρήσεις: Τακτοποιήστε τις εκκρεμότητες στο Γ.Ε.ΜΗ. έως το τέλος του 2025 - Ερχονται πρόστιμα

Τα πρόστιμα, που υποχρεούται η υπηρεσία ΓΕ.Μ.Η.  να επιβάλλει, θα αφορούν παραβάσεις που έγιναν κατά τη σύσταση και τη μετέπειτα λειτουργία των εταιρειών

Σύνταξη
Καιρός: Μικρή αστάθεια το Σάββατο με βροχές και κατά τόπους καταιγίδες – Ανεβαίνει ο υδράργυρος την Κυριακή
Καιρός 02.08.25

Μικρή αστάθεια το Σάββατο με βροχές και κατά τόπους καταιγίδες - Ανεβαίνει ο υδράργυρος την Κυριακή

Ο καιρός το Σάββατο στις περισσότερες περιοχές θα είναι αίθριος με κάποιες νεφώσεις και κατά τόπους βροχοπτώσεις - Η πρόγνωση της ΕΜΥ έως και την Τετάρτη

Σύνταξη
Κυβέρνηση βαθιά διχασμένη και σε αποδρομή, βλέπουν στο ΠΑΣΟΚ – Ικανοποίηση για τη στάση Ανδρουλάκη
«Και αποτυχημένη» 02.08.25

Κυβέρνηση βαθιά διχασμένη και σε αποδρομή, βλέπουν στο ΠΑΣΟΚ - Ικανοποίηση για τη στάση Ανδρουλάκη

«Ο κόσμος κατάλαβε ότι υπάρχει σοβαρή αντιπολίτευση», σχολιάζουν στελέχη της Χαριλάου Τρικούπη - Κάνουν λόγο για αποτυχημένη κυβέρνηση, που «σύντομα με την ψήφο του ελληνικού λαού θα μπει τέλος στον κατήφορο»

Πάνος Τσίκαλας
Πάνος Τσίκαλας
Ακίνητα: Τι αλλάζει στις εξώσεις για ιδιοκτήτες και ενοικιαστές – Αναλυτικός οδηγός
20+1 ερωταπαντήσεις 02.08.25

Τι αλλάζει στις εξώσεις για ιδιοκτήτες και ενοικιαστές - Αναλυτικός οδηγός

Επιτάχυνση της εκκένωσης ενός ακινήτου όταν λήγει ή έχει λήξει από καιρό η μισθωτήρια σύμβαση, χωρίς να απαιτείται η διεξαγωγή δίκης - Όλες οι πληροφορίες από τον πρόεδρο της ΠΟΜΙΔΑ Στράτο Παραδιά

Προκόπης Γιόγιακας
Γερμανία: Ποιος φοβάται την επιστροφή τους;
Επανεξοπλισμός 02.08.25

Ποιος φοβάται την επιστροφή των Γερμανών;

Η πρόταση της κυβέρνησης συνασπισμού του Φρίντριχ Μερτς, στη Γερμανία, αναδεικνύει τον στόχο του ταχύρρυθμου επανεξοπλισμού της χώρας στο φόντο των τελευταίων εξελίξεων στην Ουκρανία και διεθνώς

Γιώργος Παππάς
Εκεί όπου ξεκίνησαν όλα – Το Star Wars: A New Hope θα επιστρέψει στις σκοτεινές αίθουσες το 2027
May The Force 02.08.25

Εκεί όπου ξεκίνησαν όλα – Το Star Wars: A New Hope θα επιστρέψει στις σκοτεινές αίθουσες το 2027

Θέλοντας να γιορτάσει τα 50 χρόνια από τη μέρα που γεννήθηκε το σύμπαν του Star Wars, η Disney αποφάσισε να επαναφέρει στις σκοτεινές αίθουσες το 2027 το πρώτο φιλμ του Τζορτζ Λούκας.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Τι μας μαθαίνει το κυνήγι των μαγισσών με την παραπληροφόρηση στα social media
Stories 02.08.25

Τι μας μαθαίνει το κυνήγι των μαγισσών με την παραπληροφόρηση στα social media

Η ιστορία τείνει να επαναλαμβάνεται – και καθώς η τεχνολογία μεταμορφώνει τον τρόπο που διαδίδονται οι ιδέες, οι παλιές φοβίες και η παραπληροφόρηση βρίσκουν νέες μορφές έκφρασης

Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Σιμόνη Σωτηρέλη Παπαδοπούλου
Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

