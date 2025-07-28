Electricity Theft Surges Across Greece as Businesses Exploit the System
A surge in electricity theft is sweeping across Greece, particularly in tourist-heavy regions such as the Aegean islands and Attica, with hundreds of businesses – from hotels to cafés and supermarkets – siphoning off power without paying a cent. The issue, exposed through intensified inspections, is now causing financial damage estimated in the tens of millions.
According to the Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (HEDNO), electricity theft cases jumped by more than 30% compared to the same period last year, reaching 9,727 incidents so far in 2025. The estimated value of the stolen energy is around €40 million. Since November 2024 alone, over €6.1 million worth of thefts have already been confirmed, with nearly 5,600 more cases under investigation.
Despite the alarming figures, only about €1.2 million has been recovered. In total, stolen energy over the last eight months amounted to 21.3 gigawatt-hours.
Tourist Businesses Leading the Charge
New inspections uncovered numerous commercial operations, particularly in popular summer destinations, running without energy supply contracts. In Rethymno, businesses such as olive mills, supermarkets, and food packaging plants were operating entirely off the books. A similar case was found in a well-known restaurant in Mykonos.
In one of the most egregious incidents, a luxury hotel in Rhodes had tampered with its meter to avoid recording consumption, stealing electricity worth over €200,000.
Staggering Percentages in Key Destinations
Recent targeted inspections in June 2025 revealed the scale of the problem. Preliminary data show confirmed or suspected theft rates of:
- 41.7% in Ikaria
- 37.8% in Mykonos
- 22.3% in Rhodes
- 15.7% in Kos
- 15% in Rethymno
- 12.9% in Tinos
- 12.6% in Santorini
- 12.5% in Paros
Final confirmation is pending laboratory analysis, but trends are clear: electricity theft is widespread in key tourism zones.
Chains and Franchises Also Involved
Hospitality and catering businesses, including cafés, bars, and hotels, are among the most frequent offenders. In Attica, a popular café chain was caught stealing over 2 GWh of electricity, with a financial claim exceeding €450,000. Three other chains are collectively being pursued for €830,000 in damages.
Consumers Paying the Price
Stolen electricity doesn’t simply disappear. The cost is passed on to providers and eventually to law-abiding consumers – estimated to amount to more than €400 million annually. In short, paying customers are footing the bill for illegal consumption.
Government Response and Legislative Crackdown
The Ministry of Environment and Energy is prioritizing the crackdown. Minister Stavros Papastavrou is spearheading new measures that could include temporary license suspensions and permanent closures for repeat offenders. While the final legislative package is expected by September, the direction is clear: zero tolerance for electricity theft.
Despite legal loopholes that allow offenders to delay payment, collections have improved significantly. Revenues from theft-related debts have nearly doubled, already reaching €20 million this year – a 90% increase over the same period in 2024.
Source: tovima.com
