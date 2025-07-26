Σάββατο 26 Ιουλίου 2025
weather-icon 21o
Stream
# ΣΚΑΝΔΑΛΟ ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ
# ΚΑΥΣΩΝΑΣ
# ΦΩΤΙΕΣ
# ΤΕΜΠΗ
# ΝΤΟΝΑΛΝΤ ΤΡΑΜΠ
# ΓΑΖΑ
# ΟΥΚΡΑΝΙΑ
# 100 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ
# ΣΕΙΣΜΟΣ
# ΑΚΡΩΣ ΖΩΔΙΑΚΟ
# ΚΑΙΡΟΣ
# COOKING
# VITA
Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies
English edition 26 Ιουλίου 2025 | 10:55

Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies

According to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by Airbnb, 21% of total spending by STR travelers in Europe goes directly to local, often small businesses such as bakeries, tavernas, and grocery stores

Σύνταξη
A
A
Vita.gr
Καφές: Ποιος τύπος προλαμβάνει τον διαβήτη τύπου 2;

Καφές: Ποιος τύπος προλαμβάνει τον διαβήτη τύπου 2;

Spotlight

Tourism in Greece is shifting, with more visitors choosing local home stays over traditional all-inclusive hotels. This trend is not only changing travel habits but also redirecting economic benefits into local communities.

From Resorts to Neighborhoods: Where the Money Goes

Unlike all-inclusive resorts—where the bulk of travelers’ spending remains within the hotel complex—those choosing short-term rental (STR) accommodations tend to distribute their money more widely in the local community. This has led to notable ripples in the market, even sparking political debate.

According to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by Airbnb, 21% of total spending by STR travelers in Europe goes directly to local, often small businesses such as bakeries, tavernas, and grocery stores. In total, 65% of STR visitor expenditure takes place outside of the accommodation itself.

Industry experts stress that the sharing economy doesn’t replace hotels but rather complements them, widening the reach of tourism spending. It’s a model that allows, for example, a neighborhood bakery to operate year-round thanks to the steady presence of tourists.

Indeed, data from the Bank of Greece show that travel receipts for the first five months of 2025 rose by 10.4% compared to the same period last year, reaching €4.35 billion. In Athens specifically, a recent study by the Greek Tourism Confederation (INSETE) found that visitors staying in STRs spend more each day in restaurants and shops than those staying in organized tourist facilities.

Housing Market Concerns

The rise of short-term rentals in Greece has sparked controversy, with critics blaming them for rising rents and reduced long-term housing.

But a recent study from the Athens University of Economics and Business finds the impact to be limited and concentrated in tourist hotspots. It points instead to poor housing policy and low construction rates as key issues.

AirDNA data backs this up, showing most STR owners have just one or two properties, earning under 700 euros a month.

The Real Issue: Lack of Regulation

There is growing consensus among stakeholders that the issue isn’t short-term rentals themselves, but the absence of clear regulation. Instead of blanket bans, experts advocate for transparency and proper registration to ensure STRs support sustainable growth without pushing out locals.

Source: tovima.com

Headlines:
Δείτε όλες τις Τελευταίες Ειδήσεις από την Ελλάδα και τον Κόσμο, στο in.gr
Business
Metlen: Με φόρα… για το LSE – Πώς υπερέβη τον στόχο του 90%

Metlen: Με φόρα… για το LSE – Πώς υπερέβη τον στόχο του 90%

googlenews

Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις

Vita.gr
Καφές: Ποιος τύπος προλαμβάνει τον διαβήτη τύπου 2;

Καφές: Ποιος τύπος προλαμβάνει τον διαβήτη τύπου 2;

Τράπεζες
Επιτόκια: Φουλ επίθεση από τράπεζες στα δάνεια προς νοικοκυριά και επιχειρήσεις 

Επιτόκια: Φουλ επίθεση από τράπεζες στα δάνεια προς νοικοκυριά και επιχειρήσεις 

inWellness
inTown
Κάμπινγκ, φύση και μουσικές: Πως είναι να διοργανώνεις ένα μουσικό φεστιβάλ εκτός Αθήνας και σε υψόμετρο 1.650 μέτρων;
Anilio Park Festival 25.07.25

Κάμπινγκ, φύση και μουσικές: Πως είναι να διοργανώνεις ένα μουσικό φεστιβάλ εκτός Αθήνας και σε υψόμετρο 1.650 μέτρων;

Λίγο πριν την έναρξη του 2ου Anilio Park Festival, στο μαγευτικό τοπίου της Πίνδου, μιλήσαμε με τον Βασίλη Τζουμάκα, το μυαλό πίσω από το φεστιβάλ για τις δυσκολίες, τις προκλήσεις και το ελληνικό φεστιβαλικό κοινό.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
sp_banner_Desk
English edition
Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta
English edition 25.07.25

Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta

Egta provides a unique network of experts to foster collaboration and engage with policy makers, driving the industry forward through cooperation, benchmarking and alignment on standards

Σύνταξη
Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece
English edition 22.07.25

Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece

This marine conservation initiative places Greece at the forefront of marine biodiversity protection in the Mediterranean, while attempting to balance environmental priorities with traditional livelihoods and sustainable development

Σύνταξη
Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.07.25

Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025

While IOBE maintains its positive outlook on the growth of the Greek economy in 2025, also projecting 2.4% GDP growth in 2026, it expressed concerns about the level of inflation

Σύνταξη
Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center
English edition 17.07.25

Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center

The initiative is a strategic partnership between the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETiA) and the Ministry of Development

Σύνταξη
inStream - Ροή Ειδήσεων
Στη Σκιάθο ο Μητσοτάκης: Επίσκεψη στο 1o δημοτικό σχολείο και σύσκεψη με την τοπική αυτοδιοίκηση
Περιοδεία 26.07.25

Στη Σκιάθο ο Μητσοτάκης: Επίσκεψη στο 1o δημοτικό σχολείο και σύσκεψη με την τοπική αυτοδιοίκηση

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης προήδρευσε σε σύσκεψη στο δημαρχείο με εκπροσώπους της τοπικής αυτοδιοίκησης και της επιχειρηματικής κοινότητας - Επισκέφθηκε το 1ο δημοτικό σχολείο Σκιάθου και το πατρικό σπίτι του Παπαδιαμάντη

Σύνταξη
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Ο Μητσοτάκης ή είναι συνένοχος για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ ή εκβιαζόμενος από τους υπουργούς του
Σφοδρά πυρά 26.07.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Ο Μητσοτάκης ή είναι συνένοχος για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ ή εκβιαζόμενος από τους υπουργούς του

Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - Προοδευτική Συμμαχία επανέρχεται στο σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και επιτίθεται στον Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη - Τι αναφέρει ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου Κώστας Ζαχαριάδης

Σύνταξη
Κικίλιας: Συγχαρητήριο μήνυμα στους νεοεισαχθέντες στις Ακαδημίες του Εμπορικού Ναυτικού
Πολιτική 26.07.25

Συγχαρητήριο μήνυμα Κικίλια στους νεοεισαχθέντες στις Ακαδημίες του Εμπορικού Ναυτικού

«Οι επαγγελματικές προοπτικές που τους ανοίγονται είναι εξαιρετικές και από πλευράς εργασιακού περιβάλλοντος και από πλευράς αποδοχών», ανέφερε ο Βασίλης Κικίλιας

Σύνταξη
Δημοσκόπηση: Νέες απώλειες η ΝΔ λόγω του σκανδάλου ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, δεν καρπώνεται η αντιπολίτευση – 7 στους 10 θέλουν άλλη κυβέρνηση
Δημοσκόπηση 26.07.25

Νέες απώλειες η ΝΔ λόγω του σκανδάλου ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, δεν καρπώνεται η αντιπολίτευση - 7 στους 10 θέλουν άλλη κυβέρνηση

Το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ πλήττει τη ΝΔ, αγγίζουν το 3% στην πρόθεση ψήφου οι απώλειες του κυβερνώντος κόμματος - 1 στους 5 θα ψήφιζε «πολύ ή αρκετά» ένα νέο κόμμα του Αλέξη Τσίπρα (19.5%), στο 8% του Αντώνη Σαμαρά

Σύνταξη
Ηλεκτρικός: Λιποθύμησε από τη ζέστη οδηγός συρμού – «Χωρίς κλιματισμό οι καμπίνες» καταγγέλλουν οι εργαζόμενοι
Τι απαντά η ΣΤΑΣΥ 26.07.25

Λιποθύμησε από τη ζέστη οδηγός του Ηλεκτρικού - «Χωρίς κλιματισμό οι καμπίνες μας» καταγγέλλουν οι εργαζόμενοι

«Πιο εύκολα μπορεί ο συνάδελφος οδηγός να τηγανίσει αυγά στην τράπεζα χειρισμού παρά να χειριστεί το τρένο» αναφέρουν σε κοινή ανακοίνωσή τους τα σωματεία εργαζομένων και ηλεκτροδηγών της ΣΤΑΣΥ

Σύνταξη
Γάζα: «Τελειώστε τη δουλειά» – Πράσινο φως από Τραμπ σε Ισραήλ για κλιμάκωση της αιματοχυσίας
Κλιμάκωση της σφαγής 26.07.25

Ζόφος σκεπάζει τη Γάζα - «Τελειώστε τη δουλειά», το μήνυμα Τραμπ στο Ισραήλ

Από την υπόσχεση για λήξη του πολέμου στη Γάζα, ο Τραμπ τώρα στηρίζει την κλιμάκωσή του - Πίεση στη Χαμάς να απελευθερώσει τους ομήρους χωρίς καμία εγγύηση για τερματισμό του πολέμου

Φύλλια Πολίτη
Φύλλια Πολίτη
Ανδραβίδα: Επιμελώς κρυμμένη κάτω από παλέτες βρέθηκε σορός νεαρού άνδρα
Στην Ανδραβίδα 26.07.25

Επιμελώς κρυμμένη κάτω από παλέτες βρέθηκε σορός νεαρού άνδρα - Έφερε πολλαπλά χτυπήματα

Ο 29χρονος έφερε πολλαπλά χτυπήματα στο κεφάλι από αμβλύ όργανο - Η εξαφάνισή του είχε δηλωθεί την περασμένη Πέμπτη στην Ανδραβίδα - Η Αστυνομία εξετάζει όλα τα πιθανά κίνητρα πίσω από τη δολοφονία

Σύνταξη
Νέο έκτακτο δελτίο για τον καύσωνα – Σταδιακή πτώση της θερμοκρασίας από την Κυριακή
Ελλάδα 26.07.25

Νέο έκτακτο δελτίο για τον καύσωνα – Σταδιακή πτώση της θερμοκρασίας από την Κυριακή

Την Κυριακή σύμφωνα με την ΕΜΥ, προβλέπεται λήξη του καύσωνα στη δυτική Ελλάδα, ενώ τη Δευτέρα αναμένεται υποχώρηση των πολύ υψηλών θερμοκρασιών και στην ανατολική χώρα

Σύνταξη
Η μυστική πράξη αγάπης της Σάρον Όσμπορν για τον Όζι – Η συμφωνία των τελευταίων ημερών
53 χρόνια μαζί 26.07.25

Η μυστική πράξη αγάπης της Σάρον Όσμπορν για τον Όζι – Η συμφωνία των τελευταίων ημερών

Η sold-out συναυλία, η οποία πραγματοποιήθηκε στη γενέτειρα του Όζι, το Μπέρμιγχαμ, και συγκέντρωσε 190 εκατομμύρια δολάρια για φιλανθρωπικούς σκοπούς, θα μπορούσε να είχε ακυρωθεί αν δεν ήταν η αποφασιστικότητα της Σάρον να εκπληρώσει την επιθυμία του συζύγου της.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Νοεμή Βασιλειάδου: Οι λαϊκές αγορές είναι πιο θεατρικές από πολλές παραστάσεις που βλέπω
Interviews 26.07.25

Νοεμή Βασιλειάδου: Οι λαϊκές αγορές είναι πιο θεατρικές από πολλές παραστάσεις που βλέπω

Η σκηνοθέτιδα της παράστασης «Κλημεντίνες Χωρίς Κουκούτσι» μιλάει για την απειλή που επικρέμεται πάνω από τις λαϊκές αγορές, τον δημόσιο χώρο και τις προσωπικές σχέσεις.

Γιάννης-Ορέστης Παπαδημητρίου
Γιάννης-Ορέστης Παπαδημητρίου
Must Read
Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

in.gr | Ταυτότητα

Διαχειριστής - Διευθυντής: Λευτέρης Θ. Χαραλαμπόπουλος

Διευθύντρια Σύνταξης: Αργυρώ Τσατσούλη

Ιδιοκτησία - Δικαιούχος domain name: ALTER EGO MEDIA A.E.

Νόμιμος Εκπρόσωπος: Ιωάννης Βρέντζος

Έδρα - Γραφεία: Λεωφόρος Συγγρού αρ 340, Καλλιθέα, ΤΚ 17673

ΑΦΜ: 800745939, ΔΟΥ: ΦΑΕ ΠΕΙΡΑΙΑ

Ηλεκτρονική διεύθυνση Επικοινωνίας: in@alteregomedia.org, Τηλ. Επικοινωνίας: 2107547007

ΜΗΤ Αριθμός Πιστοποίησης Μ.Η.Τ.232442

Σάββατο 26 Ιουλίου 2025
Απόρρητο