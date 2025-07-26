‘Olympiacos, The Legend’: Documentary Now Available on Prime Video in More Countries

Olympiacos FC is now sharing the highlights of its recently completed epic season with fans in eight countries via a popular streaming platform.

The hugely popular Piraeus club continues to share its historic moments with its fans and football afficionados around the world with a thematic documentary, entitled “Olympiacos, The Legend”. The documentary begins with the unprecedented football triumphs recorded in the spring of 2024 with the winning of the UEFA Europa Conference League by the seniors’ side, and the UEFA Youth League title by the U-19 team.

The documentary is now available via the Prime Video platform, allowing fans in Greece, Cyprus, the United States, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand to relive the legendary season.

By placing the documentary on the streaming platform, Olympiacos gives its fans around the world the opportunity to relive the club’s moments of glory, as the “journey of the Legend” continues worldwide.