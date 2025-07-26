Σάββατο 26 Ιουλίου 2025
‘Olympiacos, The Legend’: Documentary Now Available on Prime Video in More Countries
26 Ιουλίου 2025 | 13:41

‘Olympiacos, The Legend’: Documentary Now Available on Prime Video in More Countries

The hugely popular Piraeus club continues to share its historic moments with its fans and football afficionados around the world with a thematic documentary, entitled ‘Olympiacos, The Legend’

Μπορούν 14 έξτρα βήματα το λεπτό να σου αλλάξουν τη ζωή;

Μπορούν 14 έξτρα βήματα το λεπτό να σου αλλάξουν τη ζωή;

Spotlight

Olympiacos FC is now sharing the highlights of its recently completed epic season with fans in eight countries via a popular streaming platform.

The hugely popular Piraeus club continues to share its historic moments with its fans and football afficionados around the world with a thematic documentary, entitled “Olympiacos, The Legend”. The documentary begins with the unprecedented football triumphs recorded in the spring of 2024 with the winning of the UEFA Europa Conference League by the seniors’ side, and the UEFA Youth League title by the U-19 team.

The documentary is now available via the Prime Video platform, allowing fans in Greece, Cyprus, the United States, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand to relive the legendary season.

By placing the documentary on the streaming platform, Olympiacos gives its fans around the world the opportunity to relive the club’s moments of glory, as the “journey of the Legend” continues worldwide.

Economy
Εκπτώσεις: Η αγορά ασθμαίνει… Φταίει ο καύσωνας;

Εκπτώσεις: Η αγορά ασθμαίνει… Φταίει ο καύσωνας;

Μπορούν 14 έξτρα βήματα το λεπτό να σου αλλάξουν τη ζωή;

Μπορούν 14 έξτρα βήματα το λεπτό να σου αλλάξουν τη ζωή;

Metlen: Με φόρα… για το LSE – Πώς υπερέβη τον στόχο του 90%

Metlen: Με φόρα… για το LSE – Πώς υπερέβη τον στόχο του 90%

Κάμπινγκ, φύση και μουσικές: Πως είναι να διοργανώνεις ένα μουσικό φεστιβάλ εκτός Αθήνας και σε υψόμετρο 1.650 μέτρων;
Anilio Park Festival 25.07.25

Κάμπινγκ, φύση και μουσικές: Πως είναι να διοργανώνεις ένα μουσικό φεστιβάλ εκτός Αθήνας και σε υψόμετρο 1.650 μέτρων;

Λίγο πριν την έναρξη του 2ου Anilio Park Festival, στο μαγευτικό τοπίου της Πίνδου, μιλήσαμε με τον Βασίλη Τζουμάκα, το μυαλό πίσω από το φεστιβάλ για τις δυσκολίες, τις προκλήσεις και το ελληνικό φεστιβαλικό κοινό.

Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
Φροίξος Φυντανίδης
English edition
Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies
English edition 26.07.25

Tourism Greece: Short-Term Rentals Boost Local Economies

According to a study by Oxford Economics commissioned by Airbnb, 21% of total spending by STR travelers in Europe goes directly to local, often small businesses such as bakeries, tavernas, and grocery stores

Σύνταξη
Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta
English edition 25.07.25

Alter Ego Media Joins Top European Trade Body egta

Egta provides a unique network of experts to foster collaboration and engage with policy makers, driving the industry forward through cooperation, benchmarking and alignment on standards

Σύνταξη
Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece
English edition 22.07.25

Rules and Restrictions in the New National Marine Parks of Greece

This marine conservation initiative places Greece at the forefront of marine biodiversity protection in the Mediterranean, while attempting to balance environmental priorities with traditional livelihoods and sustainable development

Σύνταξη
Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025
English edition 17.07.25

Greek Economy to Grow 2.2% in Q2, 2025

While IOBE maintains its positive outlook on the growth of the Greek economy in 2025, also projecting 2.4% GDP growth in 2026, it expressed concerns about the level of inflation

Σύνταξη
Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center
English edition 17.07.25

Greece to Establish Semiconductor Center

The initiative is a strategic partnership between the Hellenic Emerging Technologies Industry Association (HETiA) and the Ministry of Development

Σύνταξη
Η πρώην του Κρις Μάρτιν – Η Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου έγινε εκπρόσωπος της Astronomer μετά το «παράνομο δράμα» στους Coldplay
Μια τρύπα στο νερό 26.07.25

Η πρώην του Κρις Μάρτιν – Η Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου έγινε εκπρόσωπος της Astronomer μετά το «παράνομο δράμα» στους Coldplay

«Έχω προσληφθεί σε πολύ προσωρινή βάση για να μιλήσω εκ μέρους των 300 και πλέον εργαζομένων στο Astronomer» είπε η Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου σε ένα βίντεο που έγινε επίσης viral, όπως το video των παράνομων στελεχών στη συναυλία του πρώην της.

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Περισσότερα από 600 παιδιά πέθαναν από υποσιτισμό τους τελευταίους έξι μήνες στη Νιγηρία, λένε οι MSF
Γιατροί Χωρίς Σύνορα 26.07.25

Περισσότερα από 600 παιδιά πέθαναν από υποσιτισμό τους τελευταίους έξι μήνες στη Νιγηρία, λένε οι MSF

Τα περιστατικά παιδικού υποσιτισμού αυξήθηκαν κατά 208% το διάστημα μεταξύ Ιανουαρίου και Ιουνίου σε σύγκριση με την ίδια περίοδο τον περασμένο χρόνο στη Νιγηρία

Σύνταξη
ΚΚΕ για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Εγκληματικό κύκλωμα γύρω από τις επιδοτήσεις, με τουλάχιστον υπουργική κάλυψη
«Συγκάλυψη» 26.07.25

ΚΚΕ για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Εγκληματικό κύκλωμα γύρω από τις επιδοτήσεις, με τουλάχιστον υπουργική κάλυψη

«Η εμμονή της κυβέρνησης στη σύσταση εξεταστικής και όχι προανακριτικής επιτροπής είναι καραμπινάτη προσπάθεια συγκάλυψης», τόνισε το ΚΚΕ για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ

Σύνταξη
Αντιδράσεις για το βίντεο με «ερωτικό διαγωνισμό» που φέρεται να έγινε στη Ζάκυνθο – Τι λέει η δημοτική αρχή
Ελλάδα 26.07.25

Αντιδράσεις για το βίντεο με «ερωτικό διαγωνισμό» που φέρεται να έγινε στη Ζάκυνθο – Τι λέει η δημοτική αρχή

Το βίντεο αναρτήθηκε στο Tik Tok, με τον uploader να αναγράφει «απλώς μία συνηθισμένη μέρα στη Ζάκυνθο» - «Συνεργαζόμαστε με τις αρμόδιες αρχές ώστε να διασφαλιστεί η τήρηση της νομιμότητας», τόνισε ο δήμαρχος της περιοχής

Σύνταξη
Live streaming: Ναϊμέγκεν – ΠΑΟΚ
Ποδόσφαιρο 26.07.25

Live streaming: Ναϊμέγκεν – ΠΑΟΚ

Live streaming: Ναϊμέγκεν - ΠΑΟΚ. Παρακολουθήστε σε live streaming την εξέλιξη της φιλικής αναμέτρησης του ΠΑΟΚ με τη Ναϊμέγκεν (15:00).

Σύνταξη
Ανδρουλάκης από Τένεδο: Να γίνει το μικρό αυτό νησί ένα μεγάλο φωτεινό παράδειγμα για όλους εμάς
Μήνυμα 26.07.25

Ανδρουλάκης από Τένεδο: Να γίνει το μικρό αυτό νησί ένα μεγάλο φωτεινό παράδειγμα για όλους εμάς

«Σήμερα από την Τένεδο, το μήνυμα αυτό φτάνει παντού: όπου υπάρχει πίστη, ιστορική συνείδηση, πνεύμα συνεργασίας και συλλογική προσπάθεια, τίποτε δεν σβήνει», τόνισε ο πρόεδρος του ΠΑΣΟΚ - ΚΙΝΑΛ Νίκος Ανδρουλάκης

Σύνταξη
Καλαμπάκα: Νεκρός εντοπίστηκε βοσκός στο Καστράκι – Αγνοούνταν από την Παρασκευή το μεσημέρι
Τραγωδία 26.07.25

Νεκρός εντοπίστηκε βοσκός στην Καλαμπάκα - Αγνοούνταν από την Παρασκευή το μεσημέρι

Στις έρευνες συμμετείχαν ισχυρές δυνάμεις της Πυροσβεστικής και της Αστυνομίας στην Καλαμπάκα, εθελοντές και δύο drones του Επιχειρησιακού Κέντρου Πολιτικής Προστασίας του Δήμου Μετεώρων

Σύνταξη
«Ελπίζω να χάνετε τόνους χρημάτων» – Ο Τζεφ Ντάνιελς χλευάζει τους ψηφοφόρους του Τραμπ
Η αλήθεια του 26.07.25

«Ελπίζω να χάνετε τόνους χρημάτων» - Ο Τζεφ Ντάνιελς χλευάζει τους ψηφοφόρους του Τραμπ

Μιλώντας σε ένα podcast, ο ηθοποιός του Χόλιγουντ Τζεφ Ντάνιελς συνέκρινε τον πρόεδρο των ΗΠΑ με έναν «φιδέμπορα» και είπε ότι ο Τραμπ «εκπροσωπεί το λάθος όχι μόνο με την Αμερική, αλλά και με το να είσαι άνθρωπος».

Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έφη Αλεβίζου
Έκρηξη στη Θεσσαλονίκη: Εικόνες ισοπέδωσης στην περιοχή – Έφοδος της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. στις φυλακές Διαβατών
Σε εξέλιξη έρευνες 26.07.25

Εικόνες ισοπέδωσης στην περιοχή της έκρηξης στη Θεσσαλονίκη - Έφοδος της ΕΛ.ΑΣ. στις φυλακές Διαβατών

Ο πρόεδρος των σωφρονιστικών υπαλλήλων και προϊστάμενος στις φυλακές Διαβατών ήταν ο στόχος της επίθεσης στη Θεσσαλονίκη - Τι αναφέρουν οι περίοικοι για τα όσα συνέβησαν τα ξημερώματα

Σύνταξη
Η τροπολογία των δυο και η απόσταση των τριών  
Πολιτική Γραμματεία 26.07.25

Η τροπολογία των δυο και η απόσταση των τριών  

Πώς η τροπολογία για τους συνταξιούχους φέρνει πιο κοντά ΣΥΡΙΖΑ και Νέα Αριστερά- Η απόσταση με το ΠΑΣΟΚ και οι διαφορετικές στρατηγικές.

Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Ιάσονας Σχινάς - Παπαδόπουλος
Περιστέρι: Πώς συνέβη το ατύχημα με το γερανοφόρο που τραυματίστηκε 44χρονος – Εκτεταμένες φθορές στην οικία
Στο Περιστέρι 26.07.25

Πώς συνέβη το ατύχημα με το γερανοφόρο που τραυματίστηκε 44χρονος - Εκτεταμένες φθορές στην οικία

Αναστάτωση στο Περιστέρι από το ατύχημα που σημειώθηκε στην οδό Αρκαδίας - Από την πτώση του γερανού προκλήθηκαν εκτεταμένες φθορές στο σπίτι καθώς και σε ένα σταθμευμένο όχημα

Σύνταξη
Στη Σκιάθο ο Μητσοτάκης: Επίσκεψη στο 1o δημοτικό σχολείο και σύσκεψη με την τοπική αυτοδιοίκηση
Περιοδεία 26.07.25

Στη Σκιάθο ο Μητσοτάκης: Επίσκεψη στο 1o δημοτικό σχολείο και σύσκεψη με την τοπική αυτοδιοίκηση

Ο Κυριάκος Μητσοτάκης προήδρευσε σε σύσκεψη στο δημαρχείο με εκπροσώπους της τοπικής αυτοδιοίκησης και της επιχειρηματικής κοινότητας - Επισκέφθηκε το 1ο δημοτικό σχολείο Σκιάθου και το πατρικό σπίτι του Παπαδιαμάντη

Σύνταξη
ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Ο Μητσοτάκης ή είναι συνένοχος για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ ή εκβιαζόμενος από τους υπουργούς του
Σφοδρά πυρά 26.07.25

ΣΥΡΙΖΑ: Ο Μητσοτάκης ή είναι συνένοχος για το σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ ή εκβιαζόμενος από τους υπουργούς του

Ο ΣΥΡΙΖΑ - Προοδευτική Συμμαχία επανέρχεται στο σκάνδαλο του ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ και επιτίθεται στον Κυριάκο Μητσοτάκη - Τι αναφέρει ο εκπρόσωπος Τύπου Κώστας Ζαχαριάδης

Σύνταξη
Κικίλιας: Συγχαρητήριο μήνυμα στους νεοεισαχθέντες στις Ακαδημίες του Εμπορικού Ναυτικού
Πολιτική 26.07.25

Συγχαρητήριο μήνυμα Κικίλια στους νεοεισαχθέντες στις Ακαδημίες του Εμπορικού Ναυτικού

«Οι επαγγελματικές προοπτικές που τους ανοίγονται είναι εξαιρετικές και από πλευράς εργασιακού περιβάλλοντος και από πλευράς αποδοχών», ανέφερε ο Βασίλης Κικίλιας

Σύνταξη
Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Το σήμα της Πειραιώς, το παζάρι στην Λ. Αθηνών, η βροχή από deals, το νέο σκάνδαλο (;) αλά ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ, τα σινιάλα σε Θεοδωρικάκο και Τσάφο, το χρυσάφι στους δρόμους

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Λειψυδρία: Παρεμβάσεις στα νησιά, νέος ρόλος για ΕΥΔΑΠ και ΕΥΑΘ – Στο Μαξίμου το «εθνικό σχέδιο»

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

Το Golden Dome Μήλον της Έριδος στο διαζύγιο Τραμπ- Μασκ

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

«Σπίτι μου 2»: Κόβει ταχύτητα το πρόγραμμα – Μειώθηκαν τα στεγαστικά δάνεια

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Μπαλκόνι ή κήπος; Αυτά είναι όλα όσα θα χρειαστείς για την δική σου όαση

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Ο πρίγκιπας George έγινε 12- Τα γενέθλια στην Ελλάδα και όσα αλλάζουν από εδώ και πέρα στη ζωή του

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Διαφωνούμε σε όλα – Μπορούμε να είμαστε ευτυχισμένοι;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Πόσο κοντά είσαι στη μαμά που ονειρεύτηκες να γίνεις;

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

Τα «κρυφά» εισοδήματα στο στόχαστρο της ΑΑΔΕ

