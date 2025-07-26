‘Olympiacos, The Legend’: Documentary Now Available on Prime Video in More Countries
The hugely popular Piraeus club continues to share its historic moments with its fans and football afficionados around the world with a thematic documentary, entitled ‘Olympiacos, The Legend’
- Ειδικά επεμβατικά κέντρα θεραπείας της νόσου Πάρκινσον με υπερήχους
- Ένοπλη επίθεση σε δικαστικό μέγαρο στο Ιράν - Πέντε νεκροί
- Νησιωτική αυθεντικότητα και βιώσιμη τουριστική ανάπτυξη - Οι προορισμοί που ξεχωρίζουν
- Αντιδράσεις για το βίντεο με «ερωτικό διαγωνισμό» που φέρεται να έγινε στη Ζάκυνθο – Τι λέει η δημοτική αρχή
Olympiacos FC is now sharing the highlights of its recently completed epic season with fans in eight countries via a popular streaming platform.
The hugely popular Piraeus club continues to share its historic moments with its fans and football afficionados around the world with a thematic documentary, entitled “Olympiacos, The Legend”. The documentary begins with the unprecedented football triumphs recorded in the spring of 2024 with the winning of the UEFA Europa Conference League by the seniors’ side, and the UEFA Youth League title by the U-19 team.
The documentary is now available via the Prime Video platform, allowing fans in Greece, Cyprus, the United States, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand to relive the legendary season.
By placing the documentary on the streaming platform, Olympiacos gives its fans around the world the opportunity to relive the club’s moments of glory, as the “journey of the Legend” continues worldwide.
🎞 ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ, Ο ΘΡΥΛΟΣ 🔴⚪🏆🏆🇬🇷
Με χαρά ανακοινώνουμε ότι το θεματικό ντοκιμαντέρ «ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟΣ, Ο ΘΡΥΛΟΣ» με τις ιστορικές στιγμές που ζήσαμε τον Απρίλιο και τον Μάιο του 2024 με την κατάκτηση του UEFA Europa Conference League και του UEFA Youth League είναι πλέον διαθέσιμο… pic.twitter.com/OOuXZUDYWi
— Olympiacos FC (@olympiacosfc) July 25, 2025
- Ινδός κατηγορείται για απάτη με ψεύτικη πρεσβεία φανταστικών χωρών
- Η πρώην του Κρις Μάρτιν – Η Γκουίνεθ Πάλτροου έγινε εκπρόσωπος της Astronomer μετά το «παράνομο δράμα» στους Coldplay
- Η ενδεκάδα του Ολυμπιακού κόντρα στην Άλκμααρ (pic)
- Περισσότερα από 600 παιδιά πέθαναν από υποσιτισμό τους τελευταίους έξι μήνες στη Νιγηρία, λένε οι MSF
- ΚΚΕ για ΟΠΕΚΕΠΕ: Εγκληματικό κύκλωμα γύρω από τις επιδοτήσεις, με τουλάχιστον υπουργική κάλυψη
- Σούπερ Παγώνης, πέρασε στον τελικό του Ευρωπαϊκού (2-1)
Ακολουθήστε το in.gr στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις